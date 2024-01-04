Introduction

Wireless Gaming Mouse Statistics: As of recent market research reports, the global market size of the wireless gaming mouse is expected to reach up to $2.55 billion by the end of 2032. The wireless mouse segment is gaining huge popularity across the world as it includes Bluetooth technology and is mostly used in gaming devices.

The most recent version used in wireless mouce is Bluetooth 5.0 which enables high-speed data transfer and low latency. In recent days, gamers have shown more interest in wireless gaming mouse as they cover several effective features such as adjustable RGB illumination, high DPI, and programmable buttons.

What is a Wireless Gaming Mouse?

The gaming wireless mouse is specially designed for computer gamers. This mouse enables a wide array of controls and buttons along with palm, Claw, and Finger-Tip Grip. The high-quality features are precision and speed make the overall process easier.

According to the reports of customer market insights, the market size of the gaming mouse industry around the world is supposed to be $1.83 billion.

On the other hand, the expected growth is predicted to reach 7.5% at a CAGR from 2023 to 2032.

In the last year 2022, the market valuation was slightly less as of recent day with $1.76 billion.

The effective features of a wireless gaming mouse include high-DPI sensors, customizable buttons, ergonomic designs, RGB lighting, software customization, polling rate, and weight customization.

According to the reports of market.us, the global market size of wireless mice in 2023 is expected to reach $3,123.5 million and by the end of 2032, the market valuation is going to reach above $5,599.2 million.

the market valuation is going to reach above The global wireless mouse market is segmented into RF Wireless gaming mice, IR wireless mice, and Bluetooth wireless gaming mice.

The largest market share of wireless gaming mice was captured by the North American region with 39%.

Facts of Wireless Gaming Mouse

According to the reports of data intelligence, it is estimated that almost 2.2 billion to 2.6 billion people around the world will be using wireless gaming mouse in 2023.

In the United States, the largest technology market is expected to be $1.7 trillion with a 32% share across the world tech market.

As of recent days, the fastest growing region is the Asia Pacific region.

According to the reports of Skyquest, the global market size is expected to reach above $3.62 billion in 2023 and it is going to be $6.61 billion by the end of 2030.

The expected wireless mouse market size is going to reach a CAGR of 7.6% from 2023 to 2030.

As of 2023 reports, around 60% of American residents have already purchased wireless gaming mouse from offline stores.

The leading manufacturers of the industry are Razer, HyperX, Logitech, HyperX, Microsoft, Dell, Apple, ASUS, Lenovo, etc.

Click Latency Statistics

Due to the advancement of wireless technology, latency-wise the performances of a wireless gaming mouse are better than those of a wired mouse.

According to the reports of Voltcave, Optimum Tech tested much high-quality wireless gaming mouse to check out a better click latency rate.

The wireless mouse click latency rate of Razer Viper Ultimate is 15.2 milliseconds (ms), others are followed by Logitech G Pro X Superlight (15.9 ms), Logitech G 305 (19.8 ms), Steelseries Aerox 3 (22 ms), Glorious Model O Wireless (26.7 ms), and Pwnage Ultra Custom Symm (28.7 ms).

Wireless Gaming Mouse Statistics by Technology

The wireless gaming mouse deals with 3 technologies RF, IR, and Bluetooth.

RF (radio frequency) Mouse works through a 2.4 GHz ISM Band. This technology especially requires 2 components radio transmitter and receiver.

IR (Infrared) Mouse is integrated with a Dot per Inch shift button to adjust all gaming needs. The Anker 2.4G wireless mouse after adopting infrared technology enables amazing technology.

Wireless Gaming Mouse Statistics by Weight

According to the reports of Kitguru, the demand for light-middle gaming mouse (91-100 gm) is the highest demand for products for 23% of survey respondents.

Furthermore, other weights of gaming mouse statistics preferred by respondents are middle heavyweight (11-130 gm) =19% of respondents, lightweight (<90 gm) =13%, and heavy (>130 g) = 11%.

Whereas, 34% of people have said that the weight of a mouse is not the important factor.

Wireless Gaming Mouse Statistics by Polling Rate

According to the reports of Gamingsetup 2023, the minimum polling rate of gaming mice is 1000Hz. As this enables the best and most balanced performance level with a delay of 1 millisecond, CPU load, and battery life.

Polling Rate Total Delay 125 Hz 8 ms 250 Hz 4 ms 500 Hz 2 ms 1000 Hz 1 ms 4000 Hz 0.25 ms

Wireless Gaming Mouse Statistics by Shipment

According to the reports of Volza Grow Global, around the world, there are 617 active wireless mouse importers with an average of 475 suppliers.

As of 5th December 2023, around 70 countries are linked with the import and export of gaming wireless mouse.

Whereas 3.9K import shipments are found around the world, country-wise import shipment units are followed by the United States (1034), India (703), Vietnam (562), Peru (358), Indonesia (291), Philippines (204), and Ukraine (184).

The export units of gaming wireless mouse are followed by China (2753), Hong Kong (315), Vietnam (215), Singapore (156), and Turkey (124).

The maximum import market share is accounted for by ACRO ENGINEERING COMPANY with 224 shipments.

Followed by RASHI PERIPHERALS PVT LTD with 174 shipments and EXPORTADORA IMPORTADORA IGARASHI with 160 shipments.

Wireless Gaming Mouse Statistics by Buyers and Suppliers

As of reports, in 2023 there are 617 buyers available in 51 countries.

The top buyers of gaming wireless mouse is the Philippines with 128, other are followed by the United States (96), Vietnam (85), and Pakistan (56).

On the other side, there are 475 global suppliers of gaming wireless mouse across 26 countries.

The top supplier is China accounting for 294 units.

Top Wireless Gaming Mouse Statistics

The best wireless gaming mouse is the Razer Viper V2 Pro with a lighter version l that enables accurate and faster movements.

The device includes a new Razer Focus Pro 30K sensor and a default weight of 58.5 g.

This is available at Amazon which cost almost $30

Benefits include extremely lightweight exceptional click latency, comfortable symmetrical shape, feet glide remain very smooth over mouse pads, and built quality is excellent.

Logitech G502 LIGHTSPEED (Best for upper mid-range) It is comfortable right-handed with a thumb rest along with twelve programmable buttons.

This is available at Amazon.com and BestBuy.com which cost around $100 and the default weight is around 115.1 g.

Fantech Aria XD7 (best for mid-range) its size is symmetrical, with a comfortable egg-like shape and size, and is super lightweight (59 g).

The features include Pixart 3395 gaming sensor with 26000 DPI, 5G Advanced 18K Optical Sensors, 285 Hr Battery for Hyper Speed Wireless, Gen-2 Mechanical Switches, Chroma RGB, 535 Hr Battery for Bluetooth, and 9 Programmable Controls.

Razer Basilisk V3 Hyper Speed (best for lower mid-range) has excellent build quality, an ergonomic right-handed shape, and low click latency rates.

The advanced features are Gen-2 Mechanical switches, 5G Advanced18K optical sensors, Chroma RGB 9 with programmable controls 535 Hr Battery.

The cost is almost $50 and a default weight of 113.8g

Logitech G305 Light Speed (best for budget) includes next-gen HERO mouse sensors that deliver power efficiency above 10x.

Other effective feature includes ultra-fast light speed that enables a lag-free gaming experience with incredible reliability and responsiveness with a super-fast 1ms report rate.

The mouse boasts incredible control of a 250-hr battery and a maximum speed of >400 IPS.

Conclusion

As of today, after completing the article on Wireless Gaming Mouse Statistics it can be stated that the industry has started growing in the last few years. This gaming mouse transmits radio signals to the receiver which is connected to the computer. This mouse doesn’t have cable or wire and can be managed easily on laptops and desktops in any situation. This article includes possible data such as market share, shipment units, imports; exports, etc hopefully will help in understanding the basic importance of the topic.