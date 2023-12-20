Wireless Adapter Statistics 2023 – By Country, Shipment, Types, Companies, Revenue

Introduction

Wireless Adapter Statistics: As to reports, the global market size of wireless adapters is expected to reach above $2.48 billion by the end of 2030. This market is gaining huge popularity, as around the world the demand for wireless technology adoptions is increasing along with the increment of high-speed internet connectivity in industries, home automation, and gaming sectors. After the advancement of technology, the use of wireless adapters has reduced somewhat as today’s portable computers already have built-in wireless connectivity which can be enabled or disabled as per user requirement.

These Wireless Adapter Statistics include insights from various aspects that provide light on the importance of the industry over the world in recent days.

Editor’s Choice

According to the reports of Data Intelo , the expected growth of the global wireless adapter market size is above $1.08 billion by 2023.

, the expected growth of the global wireless adapter market size is above Whereas, by the end of 20230 the market valuation is expected to reach $2.48 billion.

During the forecasted period from 2023 to 2030, the market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 10.5%.

Wireless adapters are popularly used by platforms that are using PCI devices and USB devices , in which the use of wireless PCI adapters remained more popular.

, in which the use of wireless PCI adapters remained more popular. Both types of adapters have the option of 2.4GHz or 5.0GHz transmission standards.

As of 2023, the highest growth of the wireless adapters market has been observed in the Asia Pacific region in countries China, India, and South Korea.

According to the reports of Zipdo. co, the wireless technology market is expected to reach $6.36 trillion by the end of 2028 with a CAGR of 36.7% from 2021 to 2028 around the world.

the wireless technology market is expected to reach By the end of 2028, the global market size of home routers is expected to be $3558.7 million with a CAGR of 4.1% from 2022 to 2028.

What is a Wireless Adapter?

The wireless adaptors are hardware devices connected to a laptop/computer or any workstation devices that help in connecting a wireless system. The wireless adapter market is segmented into two types such as wireless PCI adapters, and wireless USB adapters.

The PCI adapters are installed within the desktop computer’s PCI slot to enable wireless connection and high-speed data transmission. Whereas, USB adapters are portable devices simply plugged into a computer or laptop USB port flexibly to enable wireless connectivity.

General Statistics of Wireless Adapters

As of 2023, wireless adopters are more likely used by Mac users as compared with Windows users.

The market growth has enhanced enormously, due to the increasing demand for Wi-Fi connectivity in homes and businesses.

Whereas, users of Linux are using the wireless adapters more if compared to Mac and Windows users.

The leading market players in the industry are Netgear, D-Link, TP-LINK, Logitech, and Cisco.

There are two types of wireless adapters such as PCI adapters, and USB adapters.

The highest growing region is the Asia Pacific; countries including China, India, and South Korea.

Top importers of wireless adapter shipments are followed by India (6,460), the United States (3,691), and Peru (3,260).

Top exporters of wireless adapter statistics by shipments are followed by China (14,357), Vietnam (2,306), and the United States (681).

Advantages and Disadvantages of Wireless Adapters

Advantages

These allow easy access and availability to users to communicate, without any requirement of extra adapters or cables.

Improves data communication with businesses and customers by enabling a faster data transferring system.

Flexibility and cost-saving are effective benefits of using wireless adapters.

Also promotes new opportunities by offering new services and products such as ‘hot spot’ Wi-Fi services in train stations, airport lounges, restaurants, hotels, and cafes so that people can stay connected to their office while traveling.

Disadvantages

As of the current situation, security is the biggest issue because wireless transmissions are more exposed to being attacked by hackers or unauthorized users.

Other problems are installation problems, difficulty in coverage, and less efficient transmission speed.

Specification of Wireless Network Adapters

The most used wireless network adapters use (IEEE) 802.11 specification and most wireless devices are based on this specification.

802.11a: wireless speed (54 Mbps), transmission frequency (5 GHz), and indoor range between 25 and 75 feet.

802.11b: wireless speed (11 Mbps), transmission frequency (2.4 GHz), and indoor range between 100 and 150 feet.

802.11g: wireless speed (54 Mbps), transmission frequency (2.4 GHz), and indoor range between 100 and 150 feet.

802.11n: wireless speed (600 Mbps), transmission frequency (2.4 GHz / 5GHz), and indoor range between 200 and 300 feet.

Wireless Adapter Statistics by Shipment

According to Volza’s Global Reports 2023, import and export shipment of wireless adapters around the world is 22. K with 2,855 buyers and 2,757 suppliers.

Top importers of wireless adapter shipments are followed by India (6,460), the United States (3,691), and Peru (3,260). Others are followed by Vietnam (3,134), Indonesia (1,253), Hong Kong (670), Philippines (532), Turkey (528), Pakistan (261), Ukraine (246), Guatemala (224), United Arab Emirates (180), Ecuador (155), and Taiwan (101).

The top 3 product categories that are imported around the world are HSN Code 85176290, HSN Code 8517622000, and HSN Code 85176990.

Top exporters of wireless adapter statistics by shipments are followed by China (14,357), Vietnam (2,306), and the United States (681). Other countries are followed by Singapore (675), India (551), Hong Kong (530), Malaysia (385), Taiwan (258), Germany (226), Japan (178), Thailand (165), Turkey (147), Australia (112), Mexico (107), and South Korea (102).

The top 3 product categories that are exported around the world are HSN Code 85176290, HSN Code 85176990, and HSN Code 8517622000.

Global Buyer and Suppliers of Wireless Adapters Statistics by Country

As of reports, in 2023 there are 2,855 buyers available spread over 94 countries and 2,757 suppliers in 60 countries.

Top country buyers are followed by the United States (597), Vietnam (536), India (399), Peru (137), Turkey (129), Philippines (110), Pakistan (84), Indonesia (71), Ecuador (58), and Brazil (50).

Top country suppliers are followed by China (1,334), Vietnam (258), the United States (217), Hong Kong (130), India (81), Taiwan (68), Singapore (60), Germany (56), Turkey (54), South Korea (54), and Japan (50).

Wireless Adapters Statistics by Types

As of reports, there are two types of wireless adapters available around the world Wi-Fi adapters and Cellular / mobile broadband adapters

According to the reports of Market Research Future, the market size of Wi-Fi Adapter cards is expected to reach $6.34 billion by the end of 2030.

According to the reports of Future Market Insights, the cellular/mobile broadband adapter market is expected to reach $48 billion by the end of 2032, with a CAGR of 9.9% from 202 to 2032.

Wireless Adapter Statistics by Companies

In 2023, the leading market players in the industry are Netgear, D-Link, TP-LINK, Logitech, and Cisco.

According to the precision report analysis, the top 3 leading industries Netgear, D-Link, and TP-Link have generated 41% of revenue share in 2023.

According to the reports of counterpoint research, in the 1st quarter of 2023 total revenue earned by Netgear was between the ranges of $185 to $200 million.

As of 2023, the TP-Link is known to be the world’s largest provider of WLAN devices and the company holds a market share of 17.8%.

According to the reports of Macrotrends, by the end of 2023 total revenue earned by Logitech is going to be $4.539 billion.

The market capitalization of Cisco in 2023 is expected to be $196.59 billion, which has increased by 0.45% from 2022.

Wireless Connectivity Statistics by Revenue

(Source: statista.com)

As of the above graph analysis, global revenue earned by the wireless connectivity market in 2023 is expected to be $76.5 billion.

In coming years, revenue rates are expected to reach higher followed by 2024 ($86.8 billion), 2025 ($98.6 billion), 2026 ($112.2 billion), and 2027 ($127.9 billion).

Best Wireless Adapters Statistics 2023

(Source: futurecdn.net)

Netgear Nighthawk AC1900 Wi-Fi USB Adapter (best for value)

Specifications: frequency (2.4 GHz + 5 GHz), dimension (120*45*22 mm), and weight (66.5 gm).

This device is available at Amazon and costs $54.204.

Features: enables fantastic connectivity and includes an effective desktop cradle.

(Source: futurecdn.net)

Asus PCE-AC88 (best PCI wireless network adaptor)

Specifications: frequency (2.4 GHz +5 GHz), dimension (103*68.9*21 mm), and weight (125 gm).

This device costs $102.4045 and is available at Amazon.

Features: enable brilliant performance and have a remote antenna.

(Source: futurecdn.net)

Trendnet TEW-809UB (best for accessing unreachable areas)

Specifications: frequency (2.4 GHz +5 GHz), dimension (85*75*20mm), and weight (48 gm).

This device costs around $100.48 and is available at Amazon.

Features: provides the fastest speed and greater range.

(Source: futurecdn.net)

TP-Link Archer TX3000E (best Wi-Fi 6 wireless adaptor)

Specifications: frequency (2.4 GHz +5 GHz), dimension (95.2*120.8*21.5mm), and weight (481 gm).

This device costs $60.23 and is available at Amazon.

(Source: futurecdn.net)

Asus USB-AC68 (best for frequent travelers)

Specifications: frequency (2.4 GHz +5 GHz), dimension (115*30*17 mm), and weight (44 gm).

Features are easy to install and positional antennae.

This device costs $156.20 and is available at Amazon.

Conclusion

As of today, after completing the article on Wireless Adapter Statistics it can be stated that the overall article provides a possible overview of the industry including market size, key players, shipment units, countries, types, etc. The wireless adapter includes several advantages and one of the best is this allows wired devices to pick up Wi-Fi signals. if still you are not using a wireless adapter yet, then must give it a try and you can buy it as per your preference. I hope all the above-explained statistics will help you in understanding the topic effectively.