Introduction

Smart Dishwasher Statistics: As the world is enormously growing with advanced technology and in recent days we are directly or indirectly dependent on smart devices within our daily routine. The Smart Dishwasher is an important smart gadget that helps clean dishware, cookware, and other cutlery items automatically. The overall market has been gaining huge growth and opportunities in recent days due to its advanced process of dishwashing. As the demand for modern kitchen renovations is increasing thus, the sales of freestanding smart dishwashers and built-in dishwashers are also increasing.

Are you thinking of purchasing a smart dishwasher this year 2024? Then this Smart Dishwasher Statistics will positively guide you in every aspect as it includes detailed statistical analysis. Hope after going through the paper you get a clear idea of which dishwasher is better for your home.

Editor’s Choice

Global Smart Dishwashers market valued at USD 5.59 billion in 2023.

Expected growth to USD 7.29 billion by 2027, with a CAGR of 6.9% (2023-2027).

US projected revenue for smart dishwashers in 2023: USD 3.45 billion.

Two types of smart dishwashers: small-size freestyle for residential use, and large-scale freestyle for commercial purposes.

Asia Pacific to lead the market, according to Maximum Market Research.

By 2029, market size estimated at USD 6.94 billion, growing at a CAGR of 13.9% (2023-2029).

Anticipated market size by 2026: USD 5.3 billion, with a growth rate of 14.4% CAGR (2020-2026).

Overall dishwashing machines market in 2023 valued at USD 26.25 billion, with a 3.69% annual growth rate (2023-2028), per Statista.

2023 revenues in other regions: Japan (USD 0.58 billion), Indonesia (USD 173.10 million), UK (USD 0.75 billion).

Built-in dishwashers segment expected to see the highest growth, with a CAGR of 10.2% (2021-2030).

The Asia Pacific region is anticipated to hold the highest share in the smart dishwasher market. This dominance is attributed to rapid urbanization, rising living standards, and the increasing adoption of smart home appliances in countries like China, Japan, and India​​.

Key players in the global smart dishwasher market include renowned brands such as Robert Bosch GmbH, LG Electronics, Samsung Electronics, Haier Group Corporation, Electrolux AB, Whirlpool Corporation, Miele & Cie KG, Panasonic Corporation, and several others. This competitive landscape highlights the significant investment and innovation driven by leading manufacturers to capture market share and cater to evolving consumer demands​​.

What is a Smart Dishwasher?

This is a dishwashing machine that is embedded with smart technology and allows users to control all processes remotely. Smart dishwashers can be connected to many smart devices, Smartphones, and the internet and such connectivity provides more control to users through commands on apps. The uses are currently increasing both in household and commercial sectors.

Advantages of Smart Dishwashers

Enhanced Cleaning Performance: These appliances can regulate water temperature during cycles for superior grease and stain removal, thanks to customized cleaning algorithms.

Error Diagnosis and Preventive Maintenance: Smart dishwashers utilize advanced sensors and algorithms to diagnose issues and identify potential problems in real time, facilitating quick maintenance and optimal performance.

Adjustable Wash Settings: They offer the flexibility to adjust wash settings, including water temperature, pressure, and cycle time, ensuring effective and personalized cleaning for every load.

Water & Energy Usage Tracking: An essential benefit is the ability to monitor water and electricity usage, helping users understand and modify their usage patterns to conserve resources and reduce utility bills.

Load Detection & Optimization: Innovative load-detecting technologies estimate the number of dishes and adjust the cleaning cycle accordingly, conserving resources and improving efficiency.

Cycle Progress Notifications: Users receive real-time updates on their wash cycle status directly to their smartphones, allowing for better time management without needing to check the dishwasher physically.

Technology Used in Smart Dishwashers

(Source: intuz.com)

Voice control: this allows control of dishwashers through voice commands via Google Assistant or Amazon Alexa by which users can check the status, on and off the machine whenever required.

Sensor technology: A smart dishwasher includes a variety of sensors for saving energy and enhancing performance. Sensors can gauge how dirty the dishes are and also ensure effective cleaning with the least amount of water.

Energy Monitoring: This is another effective feature that is available in smart dishwashers which help in tracking the time of energy usage.

Customized program: These sensors are customized for extremely soiled dishes, delicate plates, rapid washes, etc.

Top companies of global smart dishwashers are followed by Samsung, BSH, GE, Whirlpool, LG, Electrolux, Miele & Cie, Robert Bosch GmbH, Panasonic, Haier Group Corporation, Aga Rangemaster Group, Asko Appliances AB, Dacor, Fagor America, Hoover Candy Group, Sears Brands, SMEG, VESTEL, Xiaomi Corporation, etc.

Smart Dishwashers Trends

Smart Technology Integration: The kitchen is becoming increasingly connected, with smart dishwashers that can be controlled via smartphone apps or voice commands. This integration extends to other smart kitchen appliances, enhancing efficiency and convenience in the kitchen.

The kitchen is becoming increasingly connected, with smart dishwashers that can be controlled via smartphone apps or voice commands. This integration extends to other smart kitchen appliances, enhancing efficiency and convenience in the kitchen. Energy and Water Efficiency: There’s a growing emphasis on eco-friendly appliances. Smart dishwashers now come with features that minimize water usage and optimize energy consumption, contributing to a more sustainable household.

There’s a growing emphasis on eco-friendly appliances. Smart dishwashers now come with features that minimize water usage and optimize energy consumption, contributing to a more sustainable household. Customization and Personalization: Users can now adjust dishwasher settings to their specific needs, from selecting the appropriate wash cycle to customizing the drying options and even scheduling the wash for a convenient time.

Users can now adjust dishwasher settings to their specific needs, from selecting the appropriate wash cycle to customizing the drying options and even scheduling the wash for a convenient time. Voice Control and Connectivity: Major players are integrating voice-controlled personal assistant services with their appliances, making it easier for users to operate their dishwashers using simple voice commands. This trend is expected to grow as more households adopt smart home technologies.

Major players are integrating voice-controlled personal assistant services with their appliances, making it easier for users to operate their dishwashers using simple voice commands. This trend is expected to grow as more households adopt smart home technologies. Innovative Features for Efficiency: New smart dishwashers boast innovative features such as load sensing, which optimizes water and energy usage based on the size of the load, and soil sensors to adjust the wash cycle for maximum cleaning efficiency.

New smart dishwashers boast innovative features such as load sensing, which optimizes water and energy usage based on the size of the load, and soil sensors to adjust the wash cycle for maximum cleaning efficiency. Market Growth and Consumer Demand: The demand for smart kitchen appliances, including dishwashers, is on the rise, driven by the consumer desire for convenience and efficiency in the kitchen. Energy efficiency concerns are also fueling the demand for smart kitchen products.

The demand for smart kitchen appliances, including dishwashers, is on the rise, driven by the consumer desire for convenience and efficiency in the kitchen. Energy efficiency concerns are also fueling the demand for smart kitchen products. Regional Market Insights: The United States, China, and India are significant markets for smart dishwashers, with varying rates of adoption and growth. The U.S. remains a leading consumer, while China and India are rapidly growing markets due to increased consumer spending and the adoption of smart home technologies.

Smart Dishwasher Statistics by Countries

United States : Projected revenue of USD 3.45 billion.

: Projected revenue of USD 3.45 billion. Albania : Market size of USD 11.48 million.

: Market size of USD 11.48 million. Algeria : Expected revenue of USD 164.50 million.

: Expected revenue of USD 164.50 million. Angola : Anticipated market size of USD 199.80 million.

: Anticipated market size of USD 199.80 million. Argentina : Close to USD 199.30 million in revenue.

: Close to USD 199.30 million in revenue. Armenia : Market size around USD 18.75 million.

: Market size around USD 18.75 million. Australia : Expected revenue of USD 390 million.

: Expected revenue of USD 390 million. Austria : Anticipated market size of USD 169.40 million.

: Anticipated market size of USD 169.40 million. Azerbaijan: Projected at USD 69.38 million.

Smaller market sizes but noteworthy contributions include:

Bahrain : USD 11.70 million.

: USD 11.70 million. Bangladesh : A significant USD 289.40 million.

: A significant USD 289.40 million. Belarus : USD 63.89 million.

: USD 63.89 million. Belgium: Market size of USD 206.70 million.

Larger economies showing strong market presence:

Brazil : USD 330 million.

: USD 330 million. Canada : A robust USD 410 million.

: A robust USD 410 million. China : Leading with USD 640 million.

: Leading with USD 640 million. Egypt: Notable revenue of USD 450 million.

European countries with significant market sizes:

France : USD 950 million.

: USD 950 million. Germany : Leading Europe with USD 1.51 billion.

: Leading Europe with USD 1.51 billion. Italy : USD 790 million.

: USD 790 million. United Kingdom: Strong market at USD 750 million.

Asian markets with potential growth:

India : USD 550 million.

: USD 550 million. Indonesia : USD 173.10 million.

: USD 173.10 million. Japan: Significant revenue of USD 580 million.

Smart Dishwashers Statistics by Segmentation

(Source: alliedmarketresearch.com)

The Smart Dishwasher market is segmented into product types built-in dishwashers, portable dishwashers, and drawer dishwashers.

The highest segment is going to experience built-in dishwashers with a CAGR of 10.2% from 2021 to 2030.

According to research published by Allied Market states that in 2030 the distribution channel of the online retail segment is going to be the highest with a CAGR of 11.2%.

The Asia-Pacific is going to be the largest region in adopting smart dishwashers with a CAGR of 11.1% by the end of 2030.

Whereas, in 2022 the largest market share of smart dishwashers was achieved by the Asia Pacific region.

Recent Development

Bosch Home Appliances launched a comprehensive update to its dishwasher portfolio, introducing the PowerControl™ spray arm technology in its 800 and Benchmark Series models. This technology offers a more powerful clean and allows for flexible placement of items in the lower rack, addressing the common household debate on the correct way to load a dishwasher. The new line also features CrystalDry™ technology for superior drying results and Home Connect® for enhanced connectivity and control.

launched a comprehensive update to its dishwasher portfolio, introducing the PowerControl™ spray arm technology in its 800 and Benchmark Series models. This technology offers a more powerful clean and allows for flexible placement of items in the lower rack, addressing the common household debate on the correct way to load a dishwasher. The new line also features CrystalDry™ technology for superior drying results and Home Connect® for enhanced connectivity and control. Haier Europe expanded its manufacturing presence in Europe by opening a new dishwasher factory in Eskisehir, Turkey, in November 2022. This move is part of Haier Smart Home’s strategy to strengthen its position in the global appliances market.

expanded its manufacturing presence in Europe by opening a new dishwasher factory in Eskisehir, Turkey, in November 2022. This move is part of Haier Smart Home’s strategy to strengthen its position in the global appliances market. GE Profile™ introduced a dishwasher with Microban® Antimicrobial Technology in September 2021, aimed at preventing the growth of bacteria on key touchpoints within the dishwasher. This product also features the UltraFresh System™ for odor prevention, showcasing an emphasis on hygiene and cleanliness.

introduced a dishwasher with Microban® Antimicrobial Technology in September 2021, aimed at preventing the growth of bacteria on key touchpoints within the dishwasher. This product also features the UltraFresh System™ for odor prevention, showcasing an emphasis on hygiene and cleanliness. The Embedded Smart Dishwashers Market report highlights the sector’s focus on competitive developments such as new product launches, market acquisitions, and technological innovations. It also points to a significant interest in product segments and application spectrum analysis, offering strategic recommendations for both new entrants and established players to gain a competitive edge.

Smart Dishwasher Statistics by The U.S. Market

(Reference: statista.com)

In the United States revenue generated by smart dishwashers is going to account for around $3.45 billion in 2023 with a revenue change of 2.4%

However, by 2028 the market size is expected to reach $3.84 billion with an annual growth rate of 0.4% from 2023 to 2028.

As of 2023, the market of energy-efficient and smart dishwashing machines is growing enormously in the U.S.

In the U.S. the average market volume per household is estimated to be 0.4% units by the end of 2023 and revenue generated per household is $25.92.

Smart Dishwasher Statistics by The Indian Market

(Reference: afaqs.com)

According to a report published by Mordor Intelligence states that the global market of smart dishwashers is going to be $7.2 billion by the end of 2025 at a CAGR of 5% from 2020 to 2025.

Whereas, in India, the global market value is predicted to reach almost $56 million by 2026, with a compound annual growth rate of 9.255 from 2021 to 2026.

In 2023, the market leader of smart dishwasher manufacturers is Bosch with more than 50% of the share.

Top Smart Dishwashers by Price Index

#1. Bosch SGX78B55UC (built-in dishwasher)

(Source: makeuseofimages.com)

This is 24 inches long and made up of stainless steel Smart Dishwashers are mostly used for residential purposes, which include 3 racks, and work with smart things, Amazon Alexa, and Google Assistant. The only consequence is it’s most expensive and costs around $1350.

#2. LG LDPS6762D (built-in dishwasher)

(Source: makeuseofimages.com)

The main feature of this Smart Dishwasher is compatible with Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant, a remote controlling facility via the LG ThinQ app, and TrueSteam with Sanitization with a stylish and minimalist design. However, it includes a specific consequence of drying that could be a little better and the cost is around $900.

#3. Bosch SPE53B56UC (Slimline smart dishwasher)

(Source: makeuseofimages.com)

This Smart Dishwasher is 18 inches long and requires less space than others with 3 racks and 10 place settings. The positive features are small and compact, controlled with voice assistants, smart watches, and smartphones with 5 different wash cycles. The cost of the dishwasher is around $1000.

#4. Sharp SDW6767HS (family-friendly smart dishwasher)

(Source: makeuseofimages.com)

This Smart Dishwasher is available at $700 and is easily compatible with Amazon Alexa. The special features are a child lock option, 14 place settings, LED lights for effective guidance in the dark, and 6 cleaning cycle options. This is a great option for residential uses.

#5. BLITZHOME Portable Dishwasher

(Source: makeuseofimages.com)

These are mostly used in smaller homes with a capacity of 5 liters also include 5 wash programs, and app control, and can be operated within 30 minutes. Special features are baby care mode, 360-degree water coverage, and great space saver. Other disadvantages are app functions and capacities are limited. The smart dishwasher is available for $280 at Amazon.

Conclusion

After completing the article on Smart Dishwashers Statistics it is clear that the demand in this market is increasing enormously. They are mostly flexible and highly efficient due to the enhancement of technological features and are also termed as part of smart home design. As mentioned above this smart machine helps in monitoring every function via smart devices. This article includes a detailed description of the market share, advantages, countries, types, and technology with possible current statistics; hope the above stats will help you understand the topic better.