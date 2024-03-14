Portable Power Bank Statistics 2024: By Market Share, Region, and Technology

Introduction

Portable Power Bank Statistics: As to reports, the market size of portable power banks is expected to reach around $13.87 billion by the end of 2023 and $19.21 billion by the end of 2030. The market growth of portable power banks is increasing due to the increasing adoption of mobile phones and Smartphones. The portable power bank offers high-speed charging with a capacity range of around 10,000mAh to 20,000mAh. In the coming future researchers are expecting that every company of wireless charging power banks will grow enormously.

These Portable Power Statistics include insights from various aspects that provide light on how fast the power bank industry is growing around the world.



(Source: cloudfront.net)

Editor’s Choice

According to the reports of Future Market Insights, in 2023 the global market size of the portable power bank is estimated to reach around $16.89 billion.

On the other side, by the end of 2033, the industry is going to be $55.34 billion with a CAGR of 12.6% from 2023 to 2033.

According to the reports of Global News Wire, the global market share of power banks in 2023 is predicted to be $12.54 billion, which has increased from last year.

which has increased from last year. The global market size of the industry is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.3% from 2023 to 2031.

As of reports, the largest market share in 2023 is going to be accounted for by the Asia Pacific region (65%).

According to Statista reports 2023, MAXAOK power banks have the highest battery capacity of 50,000mAh around the world.

power banks have the highest battery capacity of The highest market value is going to be achieved by the United States with around $8.57 billion at a CAGR of 11.3% from 2023 to 2033.

As of reports, in 2023 the leading technology of portable power bank is to emerge as Lithium-ion Battery .

. The global market size of lithium-ion batteries is supposed to grow around $54.4 billion by 2023.

What is a Portable Power Bank?

Power banks are termed rechargeable batteries or chargers which are placed within a case that provides additional life to the battery when needed for charging smartphones, smart watches, tablets, and computers. They are available in different variations such as slim size, pocket-friendly size, larger size, lower, and higher capacity. According to Vantage market research; 2030 the portable power bank market size is expected to grow up to $26.35 billion by 2030 with a CAGR of 10.20% from 2023 to 2030.

Advantages of Portable Power Bank

The portable power banks allow for boosting the device’s battery life as these days people are heavily dependent on smart devices in every field of life.

Power banks can be used in Smartphones, smart watches, laptops, desktops, and other electronic devices.

This device allows you to stay connected anywhere, and anytime mostly during outdoor adventures and long-distance flights.

The significant advantages are compact, lightweight, and easily transported into pockets, handbags, and backpacks.

This device enables multiple device charging, high-speed charging, board compatibility, long lifespan, and economical.

Facts on Portable Power Bank

According to market research, around 65% of college students chose to purchase portable power banks.

These days, multiple power bank manufacturers are working on portable power banks to equip devices with Type-C USB connectivity.

The growth factors of the portable power bank industry are due to the increasing demands in the sectors of Smartphones, automobiles, and electronic device manufacturing companies.

The category of portable power bank varies in capacity range such as 1,000 MAH to 2,500 MAH; 2,510 MAH to 5,000 MAH; 5,010 MAH to 7500 MAH; 7,510 MAH to 10,000 MAH, and above 10,000 MAH.

According to Vantage market research, the popular type of portable power bank is Lithium-ion cells that can be recharged more than 500 times.

The best example is the RAVPower Portable Charger External Battery Pack is Qualcomm Quick Charge 3.0 which offers around 20800mAh capacity.

General Statistics

(Source: mordorintelligence.com)

As of the above graph analysis, the global market share of portable power banks in 2023 is predicted to be $12.54 billion.

By the end of 2028, the market share is expected to increase by $18.77 billion with a CAGR of 8.40% from 2023 to 2028.

The fastest and largest growing region is the Asia Pacific region and North American region respectively in 2023.

The leading players in the industry are Lenovo, Panasonic, Philips, MI, and RealMe.

The largest product type segment of the industry is 10001mAh to 20000mAh with a share of more than 80%.

The top 5 manufacturers of the global portable power bank are MI, Romoss, Anker, Sunvalley, and Samsung which make a share of more than 10% in the year 2023.

Portable Power Bank Statistics by Country

In 2023, the North American region is dominating the overall market share of portable power banks around the world.

However, the highest market share is to be attained by China in 2023 and the market value is expected to reach above $14.03 billion with a CAGR of 14.1% between the years 2023 and 2033.

The 2nd highest market value is going to be achieved by the United States with around $8.57 billion at a CAGR of 11.3% from 2023 to 2033.

The sales in the European region are also flourishing and in the United Kingdom, the market value of the portable power bank industry is going to be $1.44 billion by 2033 at a CAGR of 10.9% during the forecasted year.

Portable Power Bank Statistics by Region

(Source: coherentmarketinsights.com)

As of reports, the largest market share of portable power banks in 2023 is going to be accounted for by the Asia Pacific region resulting in 65%.

Furthermore, other regional shares of this industry are followed by North America (15%), and Europe (15%) respectively.

Lastly, the Middle Eastern African and Latin American share of the industry did not increase much around 7% and 4% respectively.

Portable Power Bank Statistics by Technology

According to the reports of Grand View Research, the global market size of lithium-ion batteries is supposed to grow around $54.4 billion by 2023.

Whereas, the compound annual growth rate from 2024 to 2030 is expected to be 20.3%.



(Source: statista.com)

The above graph describes the global market distribution of lithium-ion battery makers from January to August 2023.

The highest percentage of battery makers share was achieved by CATL (36.9%).

Furthermore, other distributions of lithium-ion battery makers are followed by BYD (15.9%), LG Energy Solution (14.2%), Panasonic (7.1%), SK On (5.1%), CALB (4.7%), Samsung SDI (4.1%), Gotion High-tech (2.1%), Eve Energy (2.1%), and Sunwoda (1.4%).

On the other hand, according to the reports of Industry ARC, the estimated market size is around $6.5 billion by the end of 2027 with a CAGR of 7.1% from 2022 to 2027.

According to the Research Nester reports, by the end of 2035 the market size of Nickel Cadmium Batteries is expected to reach $2 billion with a CAGR of 3% from 2023 to 2035.

Portable Power Bank with Battery Capacity

(Source: statista.com)

As of the above graph analysis, the MAXAOK power banks have the highest battery capacity of 50,000mAh as of September 2023.

Furthermore other portable power banks battery capacity are followed by Anker PowerCore+ 26800 (26,800mAh), Anker PowerCore III Elite (25,600mAh), Anker PowerCore (20,100mAh), Omni 20 USB-C (20,000mAh), Muto (20,000mAh), Mophie Powerstation Plus with built-in cables (12,000mAh), and INU (10,000mAh).

Types of Portable Power Banks

Goal Zero Flip 24 Power Bank (best portable power banks for hiking purposes).

BioLite Charge 80 PD Power Bank (best for backpacking)

Goal Zero Yeti 200X Portable Power Station (best for car camping) and Goal Zero Yeti 500X Portable Power Station (best for large group car camping).

BioLite BaseCharge 1500 (best for extended trips)

EcoFlow DELTA max Portable Power Station (best for emergencies)

Best Portable Power Banks of 2023



(Source: amazon.com)

UGreen 145W Power Bank (best power bank for charging tablets and laptops)

The battery backup of the charger is 25,000mAh and can charge a laptop at 100W.

These chargers include two USB-C ports and one USB-A port.

iPhone 14 Plus can be charged at 26W, Z Fold 5 can be charged at 22W, and 96W for laptops.

This is available at Amazon which costs around $90 – $150.



(Source: amazon.com)

Iniu Portable Charger (best power bank on a budget used for phones and tablets)

The batter backup is around 10,000mAh, and very compact which can be easily carried within pockets.

These power banks have 2 normal USB ports and a single USB-C port

This is also available at Amazon that costs around $18



(Source: media.cnn.com)

Anker 521 Power Bank ( best portable power banks for phones)

The battery backup capacity is 5000mAh available.

They include 2 USB-C ports each capable of generating 45W of power.

Conclusion

As of today, after completing the article on Portable Power Bank it has been assumed that the overall market is growing enormously due to the adoption of the huge amount of Smartphones around the world. The portable power banks can charge a Smartphone 3 times more than others. The advanced technology used in such devices has improved the features of super-fast charging capabilities and enables 2 to 3 USB ports for charging multiple devices. This article includes many effective statistics that are described elaborately and hope will help you understand the topic better.