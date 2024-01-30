Introduction

How Late Is The Closest Grocery Store Open? Groceries are an all-time necessities for every household. Not only this, but night owls are more into late-night shopping to make food and enjoy the night. Thanks to technology, late-night shopping has become possible in recent years. Not all supermarkets or grocery stores are open for the public for walk-ins, however, some deliver groceries at doorsteps through various delivery services late at night.

Thus the question always arises how late is the closest grocery store open, well, many are open 24/7 while few may operate till midnight to 2 am. Nearby open grocery stores at awkward hours at night hard to find, but delivery apps may help you get the products you want at any time of the day.

Types of Food Available in Grocery Stores

In the meantime, if you are looking for how late is the closest grocery store open let’s make your stomach hungry. Here is a list of grocery items for your better shopping experience.

Bread and Baked Goods: Donuts, Cookies, Bagels, Muffins, Tortillas, Wraps, Hamburger buns, Croissants, Hot dog buns, bread, cakes, and cookies.

All of these are some of the examples found in in-store vs online grocery stores. There are multiple varieties available. Well, we just tried to help you tick off some items from your grocery list.

How Late is The Closest Grocery Store Open?

If you are located in the USA, and wondering where to buy urgent grocery items here’s a list of the largest multinational supermarkets and their operational timings.

Store Name Open Time Closing Time Number of Stores in the USA Whole Foods Market 8 am 9 pm 500 Albertsons Cos Inc. 9:30 am 20:30 2,277 The Kroger Co. 8 am 9 pm 7- Eleven Operates 24/7 – 9,522 Walmart 6 am 23 pm 4,743 Ahold Delhaize, USA Operates 24/7 – 2,000 Hy-vee 6 am 10 pm 307 Whole Foods Market 9 am 9 am – 7 pm on weekends 515 H-E-B 6 am 11 pm 331 Publix 7 am 10 pm 1,399 AEON 7 am 2 am Costco 10 am 8:30 on Weekdays 600+ Tesco 6 am 10 pm Carrefour 9 am 12 am Target 7 am 10 pm 1,956 Lidl 9 am 8 pm 174 Aldi 8 am 10 pm 2000

Due to the rising demand for doorstep delivery and its convenience, although these supermarkets or grocery stores close up, there is still the possibility of getting the products delivered at home. Coming to the specific question, how late is the closest grocery store open, generally, grocery stores in the USA are open between 6 am to 10 pm. Whether these stores are late-night open or not, 7-Eleven and Ahold Delhaize are the best choices for night owls for some snacks.

List of 24/7 open Grocery Stores Near Me Including Others

Grocery Stores Pharmacy Convenience Stores Restaurants Cub Rite-Aid BP Denny’s WinCo Foods CVs Circle K Carl’s Jr Woodman’s Market Exxon Mobil IHOP Giant Eagle Chevron/Texaco Jack in the box Ahold Delhaize Casey’s McDonald’s GetGo Dunkin’s Huck’s Market Whataburger Kum and Go Waffle House Cumberland Farms Starbucks Conoco Marathon Phillips 66 Love’s Travel Stops Kwik Trip/ Kwik Star 7-Eleven Speedway Sheetz Sunoco Sinclair Oil Thorntons Turkey Hill Minit Markets Valero Wawa

(Source: gobankingrates.com)

Stores for Late-Night Delivery Available to Shop Near You

Quickly Indian Grocery Costco Safeway Sprouts Farmers Market Rainbow Grocery Woodlands Walgreens Target: Fast Delivery Mollie Stone’s Markets Gus’s Community Market HMart BevMo! Bi-Rite market Andronico’s Community Markets Lucky Supermarkets (Pickup) Smart & Final FoodsCo CVS Indian Market and liquor Total Wine and More Petco Lowe’s Sephora FoodsCo Delivery Now Best Buy Restaurant Depot Lunardi’s Markets Lucky Express Staples Office Depot OfficeMax The Vitamin Shoppe Grocery Outlet The Container Store Eataly Chef’s Store Falletti Foods Pet Food Express Healthy Spot- Organic Pet Food and Supply Sports Basement New Leaf Community Markets Pet Food Express FoodMaxx Dollar Tree O Organics Market Rite Aid Pharmacy Cole Hardware The Epicurean Trader 7-Eleven Big Lots LeBeau Nob Hill Bath and Body Works Big Lots Five Below Pressed Foodhall Marina Floral Design La Fromagerie Cheese Shop Mike’s Bikes of San Francisco Mishka Dog Boutique The Wine Shop Mission Grocery & Liquor Mi Tierra Market Sunbasket Gene’s Fine Foods Glen Ellen Village Market Le Marché Cezanne Tibetan Golden Lotus Kiehl’s US

(Source: instacart.com)

Top 10+ Best Online Grocery Shopping Apps to Use in 2024

#1. Walmart Grocery

Walmart is an American multinational retail company that is the owner and operator of the Sam’s Club supermarket chain. Currently, Walmart is a leading retail store in the USA. Consumers can physically visit their shops or order online. Depending on the delivery location, the delivery charges range between $8 to $10. Walmart has a $35 minimum order restriction for Plus membership which provides $13 of groceries per month or $98 per year.

#2. Instacart

Another most preferred online grocery delivery app in the USA is Instacart. It is primarily popular in San Francisco. Instacart has express delivery and same-day delivery options along with some extra delivery charges. The amount of the final order decides the delivery charges. Moreover, consumers can get free delivery for Instacart Express membership for orders above $35.

#3. Kroger

Kroger is one of the best grocery delivery services, which allows customers to order from the stores they want. Kroger’s delivery executive will go to that store and pick up the order. Kroger has more than 2,800 grocery stores and 2400+ pharmacies connected. Kroger charges $6.95 for the pick-up and doorstep delivery.

#4. Doordash

Doordsh is the leading grocery delivery app in New York City, California, and San Francisco. This platform is also famous in Australia and Canada. Doordash has partnered with more than 20,000 restaurants and supermarkets. The delivery charges depend on the distance between pick and delivery location. However, within 5 miles it charges $9.75 and for more than 5 miles it is $0.75 per mile up to 15 miles.

#5. Amazon Pantry

Everyone knows who Amazon is thus no separate introduction is needed. Amazon Pantry delivers fresh produce as well as groceries. It has multiple options which include pet supplies as well. Products are generally delivered in under 2 hours, however, for express or 1-hour delivery, $10 delivery charges are to be paid. Furthermore, a minimum $35 order value is required otherwise $5 for delivery will be charged,

#6. Fresh Direct

As the name suggests, Fresh Direct delivers everything including fresh and perishable items, for example, meat, dairy products, pantry items, fresh products, and bakery items, including household essentials and other items. A monthly subscription is available to avoid delivery charges. Otherwise, depending on the location delivery charges are applied.

#7. GoPuff

Just like other online grocery delivery apps, GoPuff offers quick delivery services of groceries and other items at the doorstep. This is a comparatively affordable platform because the delivery charges are fixed ($3.95) and do not change just like other companies change according to the location. However, some items such as vaping products, tobacco, and alcohol will be charged an extra $3.95.

#8. Delivery.com

Delivery.com delivers groceries and other items from local shops, wine and spirits stores, restaurants, dry cleaning, laundry, tailoring and services, and other shops. The platform has more than 10,000 connected businesses. Similarly, the delivery charges depend on the pick and delivery location.

#9. Peapod Digital

Peapod is a distinct platform from others because it has its warehouse from which most of the orders are delivered. Delivery charges depend on the value of the order such as for $10 is charged for orders above $30, while above $75 it is $8. For orders above $100, delivery charges are $7. Furthermore, placing online orders and customers can pick up those from Peapod locations for free.

#10. Boxed

It is a completely online ordering platform, which is currently available in 48 states of the USA excluding Hawaii and Alaska. Boxed deliveries of groceries, toiletries, cleaning supplies, paper goods, and any household and office supplies. The company sells in bulk and thus offers these products at lower prices. For orders under $499, a shipping fee of $7 is applicable. Customers can also pay $49 as a membership to get free deliveries a year. However, orders above $499 do not have any shipping charges.

#11. Shipt

Shipt offers deliveries of the products and groceries from the customer-chosen shops. Its membership has free shipping for orders above $35, and it costs $14 per month or $100 a year.

#12. Postmates

One of the largest online grocery delivery in the USA is Postmates. It allows customers to place orders on various categories such as groceries, food, and beverages from more than 600,000 grocery stores, retailers, and restaurants around the states. It is also known for its on-demand pick-up services, with 2000+ locations.

Advantages of Online Grocery Delivery

When you have a grocery store in your hand then why still care about how late is closest grocery store open? Many delivery partners can get the product for you from any store you like. Although some supermarkets or grocery stores may close at night, they are still available for online deliveries. Following are some advantages of online grocery shopping.

Convenient

Online grocery shopping provides the utmost convenience in terms of online payments, doorstep delivery, a variety of options to choose from, on-time delivery, and availability 24/7. Even if it’s running, snowing or you don’t have any time to go grocery shopping, you will get the items delivered at your convenience without limited extra charges.

Doorstep delivery

Online grocery shopping comes with the advantage of doorstep delivery. Whatever you buy, you get it delivered. There are no restrictions on buying the items, however, alcoholic drinks can be ordered after showing the ID.

Saves Time

Getting ready, and driving to the grocery store is the most unconvienit method of shopping. Rather, you select the products you want to order without going anywhere, make a payment, and get it delivered within a few hours.

Exclusive discounts and offers

Grocery malls or supermarkets do not generally offer discounts. However, online products are directly sold by manufacturers thus, the prices are comparatively low and many other membership perks or offers and discounts are given during any time of the day.

Available 24/7

You be an early riser or a night owl, if you are hungry, your groceries will be delivered to your home address 24/7. However, late-night deliveries have some extra delivery charges, but isn’t that still comfortable?

Payment Options

Unlike supermarkets, where you have to pay in cash or by card, online delivery has many options such as pay later, cash on delivery, pay by EMI, etc. The flexibility of payments provides easy fulfillment of orders.

Variety of products

You can choose many products from n number of categories. Moreover, the number of items you order for a similar product has no boundaries.

Quick delivery

Depending on the delivery, you can get delivered those grocery items within 1 hour or less. There are multiple express delivery options available during checkout.

The Best and Worst Times to Go Grocery Shopping

The best time to go grocery shopping during weekdays is either in the early morning or late evening. The rush hours are usually between 12 pm to 4 pm. However, in case you are thinking to go for a grocery shopping between 5 pm to 7 pm, you will find the flood packed with other shoppers, as people go there after they leave the office.

During weekends, early morning is the best time to go grocery shopping, if you are an early riser. On weekends, most products are restocked or replaced with fresh items.

Important Grocery Shopping Statistics

By Grocery Delivery Market

Worldwide

By 2024, the worldwide grocery delivery market is expected to reach $786.80 billion in revenue and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 12.74% by 2028, reaching $1,271 billion.

The average revenue per user is expected to be valued at $0.51k in 2024.

In the same year, compared to other countries, China is expected to generate the highest revenue resulting in $266,000 million.

Furthermore, the user penetration rate currently is projected to be 20.1%.

In addition, the total number of consumers in the market is projected to reach 2,103 million by 2028.

Compared to other segments in grocery delivery, retail delivery is projected to be the largest market contributing $599 billion in 2024.

Americas

The American grocery delivery market in 2024 is expected to be valued at USD 288.70 billion reaching $476.50 billion by 2028 growing at a CAGR of 13.35%.

Furthermore, the average revenue per user is projected to be valued at USD 1.15k in 2024.

The grocery delivery market in America is expected to grow the number of consumers representing 320.9 million by 2028.

Similar to the worldwide projections, the retail delivery market in America in 2024 is expected to reach a volume of USD 220.50 billion.

The consumer penetration rate is expected to be 24.6% in 2024.

Asia

In the Asian grocery delivery market, Japan is expected to increase the number of consumers in the coming years, considering the benefits of time-saving and doorstep delivery.

Furthermore, by 2028, the number is expected to reach 1,314 million.

The user penetration rate is projected to reach 21.1% in 2024.

In addition, the average revenue per user in the Asian grocery market in 2024 is estimated to amount to $403.90.

The retail delivery market is estimated to increase the market volume contributing $287.30 billion in 2024.

Moreover, the market is expected to reach $388.50 billion in 2024 reaching $626.60 billion by 2028, growing at a CAGR of 12.69%.

Africa

The African Grocery delivery market is expected to be valued at $4.75 billion in 2024 and is expected to reach $9.35 billion by 2028, growing at a CAGR of 18.45%.

Considering the African market, Nigeria is projected to increase the demand for convenient and contactless grocery shopping options in the coming years.

Thus, the number of consumers in the market is expected to reach 211.6 million by 2028.

The retail delivery market is projected to reach $3.68 billion in 2024.

Furthermore, the average revenue per user is estimated to be $33.64 in 202 and the estimated user penetration rate will be 11%

Europe

The European grocery delivery market in 2024 is valued at $94.19 billion and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 10.89% reaching $142.40 billion by 2028.

Comparing the other segments in the market, retail delivery is projected to reach a volume of $79.53 billion in 2024.

The number of consumers in Germany will be growing significantly because of the convenience of doorstep delivery, thus the European market is expected to reach 242.8 million consumers by 2028, with a user penetration rate of 22.7% in 2024.

The average revenue per user in the market is estimated to be $488.10 in 2024.

Australia and Oceania

Similar to other countries, the Australian and Oceanian regions are expected to grow the number of consumers due to the convenience of doorstep delivery services, thus, the number of consumers will reach 13.7 million by 2028.

Furthermore, the market is estimated to reach $10.69 billion in 2024 growing at a CAGR of 10.33% and reaching $15.84 billion by

The average revenue in 2024 is estimated to amount to $0.99k.

Moreover, the retail delivery market will generate a market volume of $7.99 billion in 2024.

Thus, the above statistics on the grocery delivery market provide future insights on how much the grocery shopping trend is going to change in the coming years. Certainly, the convenience of doorstep delivery is the major factor in the increase in the demand for online grocery shopping.

General Grocery Store Shopping Insights

72% of consumers spend less than 44 minutes grocery shopping for every trip.

More than half of the consumers shop at the main grocery chain or supermarket resulting in 55% and 54% respectively.

Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays are the most preferred days to go grocery shopping for 59% of the people.

2 out of 3 people shop till their cart is filled.

The average number of grocery trips per month is 8 times per household.

On average, consumers spend $173 on grocery shopping per trip.

By 2025, annual grocery store spending is projected to reach $1,524.

General Online Grocery Shopping Insights

By 2027, online grocery shopping in the food and beverage segment is expected to generate a revenue of $100.7 billion in the USA alone.

The Year-on-year change in online grocery prices is 3.8%.

In 2024, Walmart’s eCommerce net sales are projected to reach $38.7 billion, while Amazon will generate $29.5 billion.

Do You know How People Carry Groceries to Home?

Other methods of carrying groceries in the grocery store include:

Bags from home (7%)

Handheld basket (4%)

(Source: driveresearch.com)

The majority of the people bring bags from home to carry groceries resulting in 7%, while % keep it in handheld baskets. 3% of Americans keep it in their hands or a motorized cart.

Do You Know How Americans Usually Purchase Their Groceries?

(Reference: statista.com)

In the last year, according to a survey by Statista, majority of the Americans preferred to shop for groceries locally at brick-and-mortar stores only contributing 44%. While 38% preferred mainly in-stores and partly online. On the other hand, 15% mainly purchase online but party in-store, while 3% of Americans exclusively do it online.

The Most Preferred Grocery Shopping Brands by Americans

(Reference: statista.com)

As of September 2023, the leading grocery shopping store preferred by Americans was Walmart, as 67% of them regularly shopped at Walmart. Target, Aldi, Costco, and Kroger are other top 5 most preferred grocery stores in the USA. On the other hand, only 1% of respondents to a survey by Statista stated they do not buy food or products of everyday use.

Where do Americans Purchase Groceries?

(Reference: statista.com)

Comparing the old and new generations, young consumers prefer to shop in stores as well as online, contributed by 18 to 44 years. Consumers in the USA aged 45 and above prefer to shop at bricks and mortar stores only. However, in 2023, there is still a tiny number of consumers who do exclusively online grocery shopping.

Grocery Shopping by Store Brand Awareness in 2023

(Reference: statista.com)

As of 2023, Walmart had the highest brand awareness in the USA representing 92%, followed by Target at 87% and Sam’s Club at 83%. Overall, the top 10 grocery stores by brand awareness have gained more than half of the American’s attention.

How Many People Feel Happy While Grocery Shopping in Stores?

(Reference: statista.com)

Compared to the online grocery shopping experience, consumers in all age groups enjoy grocery shopping in stores. Overall, everyone is rather pleasant with in-store shopping. However, very few find it unpleasant resulting in less than 20% in all age groups

Do You Know Where Americans Go Grocery Shopping by Store Type?

(Reference: statista.com)

As of 2023, majority of the Americans prefer to go to supermarkets for grocery shopping representing 69% of shoppers. Less than half of the respondents to a survey by Statista prefer to go to other store types such as big-box stores, deli, discount stores, convenience stores, etc.

Conclusion

How Late Is The Closest Grocery Store Open? Well, to answer how late is the closest grocery store open, we can say that times have changed! Although the shop hours are closed for walk-ins, consumers can still order online and get deliveries of groceries and other items late at night. However, the trend for complete online grocery orders is yet to reach at peak.

People still love to walk into supermarkets and buy the products they want. The majority of the people as mentioned above, either equally (online or in-store) order to physically to go the supermarket. Moreover, because of delivery services, grocery stores, restaurants, and