Fitness Rings Statistics: The fitness rings market is on a trajectory of robust growth, driven by a burgeoning interest in health and fitness technologies. The market size for fitness rings, which are wearable devices designed to track various health and fitness metrics, is forecasted to reach USD 651.6 million by 2028, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.3%​​. This growth is propelled by technological advancements and an increasing consumer preference for data-driven fitness monitoring.

Fitness rings have evolved to include advanced sensors for monitoring heart rate, blood pressure, sleep patterns, and physical activity, making them integral to personal health management. These devices offer the convenience of syncing with smartphones and other devices, enhancing the user experience by allowing easy access to fitness data and progress tracking. This integration has significantly boosted the demand for fitness rings​​.

However, the industry faces challenges, notably concerns around data safety and privacy. The collection of personal information by fitness devices, coupled with potential security vulnerabilities, poses risks to user privacy and may hinder market growth​​.

The market is segmented by compatibility (iOS, Android, Windows), with iOS devices holding a major share due to their health-focused features and apps. Distribution channels are categorized into online and offline, with offline channels currently dominating due to consumer preferences for physical product evaluation before purchase. Regionally, North America leads the market, thanks to its innovative ecosystem and high consumer spending on fitness technology​​.

Key players in the market are focusing on innovation, offering products with novel features like waterproofing, durability, and stylish designs to cater to a wide range of consumer preferences. The drive towards more personalized, data-driven fitness experiences is expected to continue shaping the market, with further technological advancements and feature enhancements anticipated​​.

These Fitness Ring Statistics include insights from various aspects that provide light on why Fitness Rings are the best wearable smart devices around the world today.

The global fitness rings market was valued at USD 408.4 million in 2021 and is projected to reach USD 869.4 million by 2031 , growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.9% from 2022 to 2031.

in 2021 and is projected to reach , growing at a compound annual growth rate from 2022 to 2031. Advanced sensors in fitness rings track a range of health parameters, including heart rate, blood pressure, and blood oxygen levels, making them increasingly popular.

Integration with smartphones and other devices enhances user experience, contributing to the rising demand for fitness rings.

The market is segmented based on compatibility (iOS, Android, Windows, and others), sales channel (online and offline), and region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, LAMEA), with iOS holding a major market share and the offline segment dominating sales channels.

The leading companies of the Fitness Rings are Sky Labs, Origami Group Ltd., Walmart, Circular, Happy Health, SLEEPON, Ultrahuman Healthcare3 Pvt Ltd, Oura Health OY, and Motiv.Inc, etc

According to Global News Wire, the global fitness rings market size by 2028 is expected to reach around USD 651.6 million with a market growth of 7.3% from 2023 to 2028.

with a market growth of from 2023 to 2028. According to the Volza’s Global Export data, the market of Fitness ring total import and export shipment units are 96.8K each.

What is Fitness Rings?

This is similar to smart rings that only measure some detailed aspects such as blood oxygen level, heart rates, etc. These are very lightweight users who easily can track their health details and can improve health conditions even without opening a phone.

Facts About Fitness Rings

The world’s top 3 Fitness Rings product categories are followed by HSN Code 83089099, HSN Code 83024110, and HSN Code 83089040.

As of reports, around the world, most Fitness rings are imported from China, India, and Germany.

As of 2023, the annual revenue earned by the Oura fitness ring is almost USD 50 to USD 75 million.

Fitness rings are equipped with advanced sensors for tracking health parameters like heart rate, blood pressure, and blood oxygen levels, offering real-time health status feedback​.

Features like sleep tracking and GPS for outdoor activities have surged in popularity, enhancing the fitness rings’ market growth.

The fitness tracker market, including fitness rings, bands, and smart watches, is experiencing a rise in demand for technologically advanced devices, further driving market growth.

General Fitness Rings Statistics

In the year 2023, there are almost 10,705 global buyers in the fitness rings industry that are spread across 163 countries.

Whereas, the global fitness ring buyers and suppliers are followed by 10,705 and 8,986 respectively.

According to Report Linker analysis, the compound annual growth rate of the Asia Pacific fitness ring is expected to grow 8.1% from 2022 to 2028.

The fastest growing market in the fitness tracker ring market is the Asia Pacific region with 20% of CAGR from 2023 to 2028.

The fitness ring market is expected to grow at a CAGR in Latin America, the Middle East, and Africa is around 9.6% from 2022 to 2028.

The European and North American fitness ring market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.2% and 6.7% during the forecasted period.

Fitness Ring Statistics by Shipment

The global fitness ring market includes 10,705 buyers and 8,986 suppliers .

and . Total import and export shipments for fitness rings stand at 96.8K units each .

. As of December 8, 2023, fitness ring market transactions span 70 countries worldwide .

. The leading importer of fitness rings is Alpine Apparel Pvt. Ltd , with 2,068 shipments . It is closely followed by KH Exports India Private Limited Footwear Division with 2,065 shipments , and Grohe India Pvt Ltd with 1,856 shipments .

, with . It is closely followed by with , and with . On the export side, Grohe AG leads with 1,690 shipments . Tocheunglee Stationery Manufacturing company Private and ABB India Limited follow with 1,281 and 1,165 shipments , respectively.

leads with . and follow with and , respectively. The top countries importing fitness rings are India with 41,003 shipments, the United States with 14,791 shipments, and Vietnam with 5,832 shipments.

Buyers and Suppliers of Fitness Ring Statistics by Countries

In the year 2023, there are almost 10,705 global buyers in the fitness rings industry that are spread across 163 countries.

As of 2023 report analysis, the top buyer countries are followed by India (2689), the United States (1575), Vietnam (1068), United Kingdom (386), Indonesia (334), United Arab Emirates (294), Pakistan (284), Philippines (279), Turkey (197), Peru (180), Germany (176), Botswana (161), Kenya (160), Australia (119), Saudi Arabia (111), Sri Lanka (106), Brazil (103), Nepal (101), Singapore (87), Netherlands (86), Italy (85), China (76), Bangladesh (75), Ukraine (71), Spain (69), Canada (68), Uzbekistan (68), Malaysia (65), Qatar (64), France (62), Thailand (60), and South Africa (57).

are followed by India (2689), the United States (1575), Vietnam (1068), United Kingdom (386), Indonesia (334), United Arab Emirates (294), Pakistan (284), Philippines (279), Turkey (197), Peru (180), Germany (176), Botswana (161), Kenya (160), Australia (119), Saudi Arabia (111), Sri Lanka (106), Brazil (103), Nepal (101), Singapore (87), Netherlands (86), Italy (85), China (76), Bangladesh (75), Ukraine (71), Spain (69), Canada (68), Uzbekistan (68), Malaysia (65), Qatar (64), France (62), Thailand (60), and South Africa (57). The top supplier countries are followed by China (2962), India (1601), Germany (557), United States (521), Italy (342), South Korea (320), Vietnam (266), Japan (237), Hong Kong (177), United Kingdom (176), Turkey (162), Singapore (127), Taiwan (124), South Africa (121), France (74), Spain (73), Netherlands (65), and Switzerland (51).

are followed by China (2962), India (1601), Germany (557), United States (521), Italy (342), South Korea (320), Vietnam (266), Japan (237), Hong Kong (177), United Kingdom (176), Turkey (162), Singapore (127), Taiwan (124), South Africa (121), France (74), Spain (73), Netherlands (65), and Switzerland (51). The global export trade of fitness ring statistics by countries is followed by China (33164), India (32002), Germany (6148), Italy (3267), Vietnam (3252), the United States (282), South Korea (2314), Hong Kong (1929), Japan (1884), United Kingdom (861), Spain (751), Singapore (717), Taiwan (645), Malaysia (523), Thailand (510), Austria (462), Turkey (429), France (415), Sweden (400), Indonesia (394), South Africa (368), Switzerland (285), Pakistan (277), Netherlands (190), Belgium (167), United Arab Emirates (144), European Union (135), Finland (120), Czech Republic (110), Panama (102), and Canada (100).

Fitness Rings Market by Region

(Source: marketresearchengine.com)

According to the reports of Marker Research Search Engine, the major leader of the fitness tracker ring market is the Asia Pacific region with 20% CAGR from 2023 to 2028 also termed as the fastest growing market.

In the same duration from 2023 to 2028, the North American region is termed as the largest market at a CAGR of 19%

Furthermore, other regions market growths with a CAGR are followed by Europe (18%), South America (15%), and others (17%).

Best Fitness Rings by Rank

#1. Oura Ring Gen 3 Horizon (the best fitness ring overall), costs from $299 to $349.

(Source: zdnet.com)

Specifications: this ring is made up of durable titanium and PVD coating, water resistance (up to 328 feet), sensors used (heart rate, blood oxygen, PPG, skin temperature, 3D accelerator), connectivity (Bluetooth low-energy, airplane mode), battery life (up to 7 days).

The features of the fitness ring are best for sleep tracking, tracking steps, and active calories, and helps in checking workout details.

(Source: insiderintelligence.com)

#2. Go2sleep (the best budget fitness ring), costs around $149 and $99 if purchased from the company’s website.

(Source: zdnet.com)

Specifications: made of food-grade silicone, water resistance (up to 30 minutes), Sensors (heart rate, blood oxygen, and HRV), battery life (2 nights), connectivity (Bluetooth)

The benefits are affordable, a feature of “Find the Ring”, and three types of sizing options.

#3. Movano Evie Ring (best fitness ring for women), costs $269

(Source: zdnet.com)

Specifications include different sizing (5-11), colors (silver, rose gold, and gold), and sensors used (heart rate, heart rate variability, SpO2, skin temperature, and active metabolic calorie burn).

The benefits are medical-grade data, allowing you to track different activity, sleep, and menstrual cycles, and personalizing your goals and activity progress over time.

#4. Circular Ring ( best fitness ring with notification), costs $284

(Source: zdnet.com)

Specifications: Material used high-grade alloy of stainless steel and carbon fiber with coating, available colors (gold, rose gold, black, and silver), sizing (6-13), water resistance (only suitable for light water), battery capacity (up to 4 days), Connectivity (airplane mode, and Bluetooth smart low energy), sensors used (heart rate, SpO2, skin temperature, heart rate variability, and active metabolic calorie burn).

The benefits are enabling energy score with automatic workout-tracking, including personalized timers with vibrating alerts, and offering vibration during guided meditations.

Future Analysis

According to Report Linker analysis, the compound annual growth rate of the Asia Pacific fitness ring is expected to grow 8.1% from 2022 to 2028.

By the end of 2028, China is going to dominate the Asia Pacific fitness ring market and the valuation is going to reach around $ 46,89.5K.

On the other side, the estimated growth rate of Japan and India is going to be 7.5% and 8.8% of CAGR respectively from 2022 to 2028.

According to the reports of Market Research, by the end of 2028, the market valuation of the fitness rings is expected to be $191,526.5K, with a CAGR of 8.8% from 2022 to 2028.

In the market of LAMEA (Latin America, Middle East, and Africa), Brazil is dominating the overall market and is expected to reach $10,682.5K by the end of 2028.

As of reports, across the UK market, Germany is going to dominate the industry which is predicted to reach $44,418.9K by 2028.

In the North American region, the fitness rings market is going to be dominating in the United States with around $191,526.5K by the end of 2028.

Website Traffic Statistics by Company

Our Fitness Ring

(Source: similarweb.com)

In the last month of 2023, the United States had 52.44% of total traffic on ouraring.com, but it recorded an increase in total website visitors by 60.91%.

Other countries recorded the following contribution in total traffic: the United Kingdom = 4.92% (-1.43%), Canada = 4.28% (+28.17%), Canada = 3.4% (+37.58%), Czech Republic = 3.36% (+25.45%), and other countries collectively made around 31.61%.

Motiv Fitness Ring

(Source: similarweb.com)

As of October 2023, the United States had 15.62% of total traffic on mymotiv.com, but it recorded an increase in total website visitors by 3.63%.

Other countries recorded the following contribution in total traffic: Colombia = 4.65% (+4.65%), Russia = 3.81% (-10.21%), Turkey = 3.46% (-27.56%), Vietnam = 3.29% (-5.29%), and other countries collectively made around 69.18%.

Conclusion

As of today, after completing the article on Fitness Rings Statistics it can be easily stated that this is one of the latest wearable technology in recent days as this device includes several advantages and features. If still you are not using it then go and give it a try once but before making your purchase must go through the above detailed variations that are best suitable for you. The market of Fitness Rings is enhancing and the future is looking bright due to more innovation in technology. These articles include possible information those are explained elaborately and, hopefully, will help to understand the topic better.

