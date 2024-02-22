Introduction

Digital Picture Frame Statistics: As of reports, the global market size of the digital picture frame market is expected to reach around $81 million by the end of 2033. These markets are available in a wide range of functions, sizes, and designs as they include cloud storage facility, SD & USB card connector, and Wi-Fi functionality. In the last few years, the market size of this industry has been enhanced due to the urbanization of the nation and rising levels of consumer income. The demand for this sector has increased due to the rapid development in the sectors of smart home automation and smart devices.

These Digital Picture Frame Statistics include insights from various aspects that provide light on how fast the industry is growing in popularity around the world in recent days.

Editor’s Choice

(Source: technavio.com)

According to Persistence Market Research, in 2023 the expected market value of Digital Picture Frame is around $59.7 million.

The compound annual growth rate of the industry is going to grow by 3.1% from 2023 to 2033.

On the other hand, the projected sale of the digital photo frame industry is supposed to be $81 million by the end of 2033.

The top players in the digital photo frame markets in 2023 are the United States, China, India, etc .

. The segment of household application has accounted for the leading market share with around 78.9% in the year 2022, which is followed by the commercial segment.

The expected rise of battery-based digital photo frames is supposed to grow by 4.4% of CAGR from 2023 to 2033.

As of reports, the e-commerce purchasing of digital picture frames is increasing its sales in the North American region, Europe, and Asia Pacific with a CAGR of 9.5% by the end of 2033.

According to the reports of Technovio, the growth rate of the market in 2023 is 2.82% from year-over-year and 3.03% of CAGR from 2022 to 2027.

By the end of 2027, the market size growth is expected to reach $110.9 million.

(Source: technavio.com)

What is a Digital Picture Frame?

This sector is also termed as a digital media frame which allows in displaying of digital photos that are monitored by LCD. This device can be controlled by connecting the frames via Wi-Fi, and Smartphones. The setup of the picture frames is available both in portrait and landscape orientation along with different shapes, and sizes along with a wide range of features.

Facts About Digital Picture Frame

The estimated growth of the global market in the North American region is estimated to contribute around 37% of the share from 2017 to 2027.

The major market players in the digital picture frame industry are GiiNii, NIX, Aluratek, Micca, Sungale, Digital Foci, Philips, ViewSonic, Pix-Star, and Sylvania.

The industry is segmented into product types are simple function digital photo frames, and improved “multimedia” digital photo frames.

The household application segment dominates the market, accounting for over three-fourths of the revenue share, thanks to the trend of framing certificates and displaying cherished memories in homes, businesses, and educational institutions​​.

Battery-operated digital photo frames are gaining popularity due to their portability and convenience, allowing users to place them anywhere without worrying about a constant power supply​​.

Online retailing of digital photo frames is on the rise, driven by the global increase in internet usage and social media engagement. This trend is supported by a growing consumer preference for e-commerce shopping, with sales through online channels expected to grow significantly​​.

Despite the positive outlook, the market faces challenges such as supply chain complexity and the impact of counterfeit products, especially in regions like China, where the prevalence of counterfeit goods has significantly affected market value​​​​.

(Source: prnewswire.com)

According to the research of Cision PR Newswire, in the digital photo frame market the potential growth difference between 2020 and 2025 is around $62.1 million.

The expected growth rate of the market is to reach 1.81% CAGR during the forecasted period.

Digital Picture Frame Trends

Integration with Smart Home Systems: The rise in smart home technologies is driving the integration of digital picture frames with home automation systems, allowing users to control frames through smart hubs and AI-enabled devices.

High Adoption of Online Retailing: There's a significant shift towards online purchasing of digital picture frames, fueled by increased internet penetration and consumer preference for e-commerce shopping. This trend is expected to continue growing, with e-commerce sales rising at a fast pace.

Growth in Battery-Operated Frames: The demand for battery-operated digital picture frames is increasing, offering users the flexibility to place their frames anywhere without the need for a constant power supply. This segment is expected to see significant growth.

Focus on Premium Quality: The market is moving towards premium quality digital photo frames that offer superior display quality over traditional frames. This trend is driving global market expansion.

Innovations in Product Features: Manufacturers are focusing on the development of new features, such as wireless connectivity, cloud storage, and enhanced display technologies, to attract consumers and enhance the user experience.

Counterfeit Products Challenge: Especially significant in markets like China, counterfeit digital photo frames pose a challenge to brand integrity and market growth, with efforts underway to combat these issues through anti-counterfeiting measures.

Expanding Market in Developing Regions: Countries like India are emerging as potential markets for digital picture frames, driven by the introduction of novel technologies and attractive designs by key market players. The market in India is expected to grow considerably.

Consumer Preference for Personalization: There is a growing trend towards personalized and custom digital photo frames, allowing users to create a more personalized viewing experience, which is driving demand in the segment.

General Digital Picture Frame Statistics

(Source: s.yimg.com)

In the year 2030, the global market share of digital Photo frames is expected to reach around $1.2 billion with a CAGR of 1.2% from 2022 to 2030.

As of reports, the segment of electric-powered is predicted to reach around $706.5 million at a CAGR of 1.4% during the forecasted year.

Whereas, by the end of 2030 the battery-powered segment is expected to reach a CAGR of 0.8% share.

The primary application of the digital picture frame market is segmented into commercial and household.

According to the report of Valuates in 2023, the market share captured by the top 5 manufacturers including GiiNii, NIX, Aluratek Micca, and Sungal is around 65%.

On the other hand, North America has the largest market share of 50%, which is followed by Europe, and Asia Pacific combining a share of 40%.

Improved “multimedia” digital photo frames are termed as the largest segment with a share of 45%.

Advantages of Digital Picture Frame

The main advantage of using digital picture frames is their convenience feature as it’s easier to use than other traditional frames. Digital frames can display multiple pictures and also in the format of a slideshow even without printing it.

The customization option is another advantage that allows users to adjust the display settings of photos with different styles and sizes. This has a special option of adding captions, dates, or any special information within the more personalized display.

Digital picture frames are more cost-saving than ordinary and traditional frames as they don’t require printing costs and here users can easily change their photos as per requirement without any additional costs.

Digital picture frames can connect to the internet to display photos via online sources such as cloud storage and social media.

By the Type

(Source: maximizemarketresearch.com)

The market overall is divided into three kinds, such as simple-function photographic frames that are digital, standard” multimedia” digital photo frames, and upgraded “multimedia” photographic frames.

In the graph above the electricity-powered segment of the market for digital image frames has racked up the largest proportion of 2.8 percent of CAGR over 2022 to 2029.

Effective benefits are followed by no-fuss power supplies efficient power supply, no need for battery replacement, and a continuous view.

By Regional Analysis

According to Maximize Market Research, by the end of 2022, the North American region has earned a market value of $3.1 million.

The market value is going to reach above $3.76 million by the end of 2029 with a CAGR of 2.8% from 2022 to 2029.

Whereas, in the United States the overall market of digital picture frame market is expected to reach around $2.9 million in 2022 and the global market size will be $65.62 million by 2029.

According to the Yahoo! Finance reports, during the forecasted year of 2022 to 2030 the 2nd largest market share is going too achieved by China (2%), Japan (0.8%), Germany (0.8%), and Canada (1.1%).

Recent Development

Enhanced Features and Connectivity: Digital frames like the Dragon Touch model boast motion sensors for energy efficiency, supporting video clips up to 30 seconds, alongside built-in calendar, clock, alarm, and weather functions. Similarly, products like the PhotoSpring Digital Picture Frame emphasize AI-powered photo curation and automatic updates, showcasing the industry's move towards smarter, more interactive displays.

Large Displays and Subscription Artwork: The Meural Canvas II stands out for its large, anti-glare display and access to a vast library of artworks via subscription, merging digital convenience with traditional art appreciation. Its ability to adjust backlighting based on ambient light enhances viewing experiences across different environments.

Compact and Cloud-Connected Frames: Compact options such as the Nixplay 8 inch Touch Screen Smart Digital Picture Frame offer flexibility in display orientation and integration with cloud storage, facilitating easy photo sharing and management. These models exemplify the trend towards leveraging cloud technology for enhanced user convenience.

Versatile Smart Displays: Smart displays from tech giants like Amazon, Google, and Lenovo double as digital photo frames while offering additional functionalities such as music playback, smart home control, and video calling. This multifunctionality addresses the growing consumer demand for integrated home tech solutions.

Focus on User-Friendliness and Interactivity: Frames like the Ausa Mason Luxe and the Aura Carver Smart Frame are celebrated for their usability and aesthetic appeal, offering high-definition displays and personalized features that enhance user interaction and enjoyment.

Best Digital Picture Frames

(Source: i.pcmag.com)

Amazon Echo Show 8 (3rd Gen, 2023)

These are available with a screen size of 8 inches and are available at Amazon for around $104.99.

Price variations of other variations are Echo Show 5 ($49.99), Echo Show 10, and Echo Show 15 ($249.99) each.

The screen resolutions are 1,280-by-800 pixels resolution, with solid stereo speakers, including video chat.

(Source: i.pcmag.com)

Google Nest Hub (2nd Gen)

These are available with a screen size of 7 inches with no camera and accessed via Google Assistant along with a feature of enabling videos and music through Android phones.

Another feature is the presence of a sensor that helps in analyzing users’ sleep.

The device is available at Amazon at $49.99.

(Source: i.pcmag.com)

Google Nest Hub Max is available at Walmart which costs around $159.

The screen size of this digital picture frame is 10 inches and a resolution of 1,280-by-800 pixels.

This device includes a camera that helps enable security systems when users are out of the home.

(Source: i.pcmag.com)

Aluratek 8-inch LCD Digital Photo Frame is available at Amazon and costs around $37.95.

This frame option is the most affordable and size almost 8-inch and is people’s popular choice around the world.

For loading photos in the frame the best use is USB drive or SD cards are the suitable option.

(Source: i.pcmag.com)

Dragon Touch 10-Inch Digital Picture Frame available at $69.99 (Amazon)

This frame is supported via Wi-Fi for sharing pictures and includes 16GB of onboard storage system.

The screen size is around 10-inch and the resolution is 1,280-by-800.

Another feature of this frame is the auto rotation of pictures when the screen is moved such as portrait and landscape orientation.

Conclusion

As of today, after completing the article on Digital Picture Frame Statistics, it is clear that the platform is growing spontaneously around the world. A single frame helps in displaying several pictures in the format of a slide show or still according to your choice and also allows users to add new pictures from anywhere. These devices are newly designed by many companies and thus available in different types, price ranges, sizes, and functionality. As of recent year reports, the largest share of this market is captured by the North American region. There are many of effective information discussed above about the topic, hope will help you gain interest in the device and basic knowledge and usage.