Introduction

Cloud Gaming Service Statistics: According to reports, the global annual spending on Cloud Gaming Services is expected to reach above $6 million by the end of 2024. The cloud gaming services helped developers concentrate on optimizing games for specific hardware devices along with enabling cost cost-saving processes for developers. Thus, global expansion is driving out enormously around the world and is expecting continuous growth in the coming future.

These Cloud Gaming Services Statistics include insights from various aspects that provide light on why Cloud Gaming is one of the best streaming services today.

According to the reports of Gitnux, by 2030 the expected cloud gaming service market is going to reach above $21 billion.

As of survey reports, 50% of consumers have played cloud gaming via cloud services in 2023 around the world.

In the United States, 43% of cloud gamer subscriptions are currently subscribed to PlayStation.

According to the reports of Kevuru Games by the end of 2027, the predicted compound annual growth rate of the cloud gaming industry is expected to grow by 44.13% from 2023 to 2027.

According to Research Nester reports, the market of cloud gaming services market is expected to reach over 50% of CAGR from 2022 to 2030.

The leading players in the Cloud Gaming industry are Tencent Holdings Ltd., Intel Corporation, Ubitus K.K., RemoteMyApp Sp.z o.o., LP Technologies, etc.

According to the reports of Statista, the heavily investing companies in cloud gaming services are Google, Microsoft, and Amazon.

By the end of 2023, the overall revenue earned by the cloud gaming market is supposed to be $4.34 billion with a CAGR of 39.32% from 2023 to 2028.

What are Cloud Gaming Services?

Cloud gaming are advanced streaming service those are implemented with enhanced technology that provides content of high quality at the cost of server capacity and internet bandwidth. These cloud gaming services are different from other gaming servers as they act as consumer-centric products and offer several games from various categories with effective subscription fees.

The best features of cloud gaming services are independence to game anywhere, can be played mostly on all devices such as iPhones, Android, Linux, Mac, Windows, etc.

General Statistics

According to the reports of Statista 2023, the demand for cloud gaming services has increased around the world due to the increasing high-speed internet accessibility along with the growing popularity of gaming.

The estimated market revenue earned by the United States in the cloud gaming industry is almost $1,277 million.

In 2023, the user penetration rate of the overall industry is 3.8% and is expected to increase up to 6.3% by the end of 2028.

The average revenue per user in 2023 is going to be accounted around $14.70.

The top 5 cloud gaming market companies are Alibaba Group Holding Ltd., Alphabet Inc., Amazon.com Inc., Apple Inc., BLACKOUT

(Source: technavio.com)

North America is the key region of the cloud gaming market and is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 48% by 2027.

Facts of Cloud Gaming

According to the reports of Scoop Market, in the cloud gaming services, Amazon Luna and Google Stadia have received higher satisfaction levels with 69% and 58% respectively.

From 2021 to 2027, the market growth of cloud gaming services in the Asia Pacific region is expected to grow at a CAGR of 66.2%.

As Statista reports, revenue earned by the North American region is going to be $1.42 billion by the end of 2023.

Europe is going to earn market revenue of around $1.11 billion in 2023 and in the African region; it is expected to be $37.39 million by the end of 2028.

(Reference: statista.com)

As of March 2023, the total number of PlayStation Plus Premiums around the world was almost 47.4 million.

The subscription rate remained highest in December 2021 with around 48 million subscriptions in the cloud gaming services.

In the United States, the brand awareness of Amazon Luna is 39% in 2023.

Whereas,13% of U.S. video game subscribers have preferred using Amazon Luna and by the end of 2023 almost 11% of video game subscription users are likely to use Amazon Luna again.

As of June 2023, around 16% of subscribers in the U.S. have just heard about Amazon Luna.

In May 2023, approximately 6% of the United States people have subscribed to Amazon’s cloud gaming subscription service and Amazon Luna+

Global Revenue of Cloud Gaming

(Reference: statista.com)

According to the Statista report analysis, the revenue earned by the cloud gaming market in 2023 is expected to be $4.43 billion.

Furthermore, in coming years expected market revenue earned is followed by 2024 ($6.91 billion), 2025 ($10.46 billion), 2026 ($14.64 billion), 2027 ($18.71 billion), and 2028 ($22.78 billion).

Best Cloud Gaming Services

(Source: futurecdn.net)

Xbox Game Pass Ultimate (per month costs $10 to $15)

These are used in PC, Xbox One, Xbox Services X/S, mobile, Web browser, and smart TV with a resolution above 1080p.

The network requirements are 20 Mbps or 10 Mbps

(Source: futurecdn.net)

Nvidia GeForce Now (monthly costs $20)

The platform usages are PC, Mac, Chrome OS, Web browser, mobile, and Smart TV with resolutions up to 4K.

The required network of cloud gaming services is 45 Mbps or 15 Mbps.

(Source: futurecdn.net)

PlayStation Plus Premium (monthly cost is around $18)

These are used in PC, PS4, and PS5 with resolutions up to $1080p.

The network requirements are 15 Mbps and 5 Mbps.

(Source: futurecdn.net)

Amazon Luna (costs $10 per month)

They are used on PCs, Macs, Amazon Fire devices, mobile, and smart TVs,

Resolution used above 1080p and network requirement is above 10 Mbps.

Cloud Gaming Services Subscription Statistics by Type

(Reference: statista.com)

According to Statista survey reports 2023, in the United States 32% of gamers have subscribed to Xbox Game Pass.

As of May 2023, the Xbox Game Pass is segmented by types followed by total gamers are about 13%, interested in cloud gaming (20%), and used cloud gaming in the last month (24%).

Nvidia GeForce Now subscription rate among U.S. gamers is approximately 3% of subscribed respondents.

According to the reports of Maru Entertainment and Technology, 50% of gamers have heard about cloud gaming services, 41% of gamers never heard, and 9% are not sure.

(Reference: marugroup.net)

According to the reports of Maru Group, 16% of people have subscribed cloud gaming services of Xbox GamePass Ultimate.

Furthermore, other cloud gaming services of subscriber statistics are followed by PlayStation Now (15%), Amazon Luna (10%), Google Stadia (9%), NVIDIA GeForce Now (6%), Shadow (5%), Blacknut (5%).

Other less subscribed cloud gaming services are Vortex (4%), Rainway (4%), Paperspace (4%), NetBoom (3%), PlayKey (3%), and Boosteroid (3%).

Gaming Industry Statistics Cloud Computing Services

According to the reports of Rapyder, the global market share of cloud gaming is expected to increase by $90.8 billion by the end of 2025.

As of 2023, in India, the cloud gaming market is around $2.6 billion and by the end of 2027, it is expected to be $8.6 billion.

The fastest-growing region of the cloud gaming industry is Asia Pacific, which is expected to reach a CAGR of 10.5% from 2021 to 2026.

In the global cloud gaming industry 50% of market share is accounted via mobile games in 2023.

Advantages of Cloud Gaming Services

GeForce Now

This is commonly termed as NVIDIA GRID and this is the oldest cloud-based gaming platform.

This enables full HD 1080p video quality without any input lag along with supporting different platforms such as Steam, Epic, Uplay, and Battle.net.

Shadow

This service is accessible within high-end gaming computers along with enabling performance levels up to 144 Hz (Full HD), and 60 Hz (4K UHD).

For effective and smooth services the minimum internet speed requirement is 15Mbps.

Whereas, the cloud storage ranges between 256 GB to 2 TB Applications used are Windows, macOS, Android, i0S, Android TV, AND Apple TV.

PlayStation Now

The monthly subscription rate of this service is around $9.99.

This is available in 12 countries such as Switzerland, The Netherlands, Austria, Belgium, Canada, Ireland, Japan, Luxembourg, the UK, France, Germany, and the USA.

This is comparatively cheaper than other cloud gaming services.

BlackNut

The monthly subscription rate of BlackNut is around $12.99, as of 2023.

On this platform, more than 500 games are available in different genres.

The option of parental control is available for creating 5 different accounts.

The most used applications are Windows, macOS, Amazon Fire TV, Android, and some selected smart TVs.

Available both on Chromecast as well and Firestick.

Xbox Cloud Gaming

According to Techworm reports, this service supports more than 100 gaming titles which require a minimum internet speed of 7-10 Mbps.

More than 100 video gaming titles are available.

Conclusion

As of today, after completing the article on Cloud Gaming services it can be easily stated that the market share as well as popularity of cloud gaming is growing enormously around the world. In recent years the most exciting innovation is cloud gaming and the best available cloud gaming services are GeForce Now, Shadow, PlayStation Now, BlackNut, Vortex, and Xbox Cloud Gaming. This article includes possible effective statistics hope, will help in understanding the topic effectively.