30 Best Toys & Gifts for 9-Year-Old Boys [2020]

As the holidays approach and birthdays are always on the calendar, figuring out what to buy for the young boys in your life can seem a bit daunting. Boys who are turning nine are no longer little boys but have not yet reached the stage of “tweendom,” so what do they like? And what’s a good gift to give them?

Finding toys and games that can sustain their interest can be hard, but it’s not impossible. To help you out, we have scoured the online reviews and product listings to come up with 30 options from which you can choose your next gift for the nine-year-old in your life. These represent popular items that are getting top reviews and ratings as well as classic favorites that have stood the test of time. You are sure to find the perfect gift for the young man in your life on this list. Happy shopping!

The Don’t Laugh Challenge – 9-Year-Old Edition

The Don’t Laugh Challenge – 9-Year-Old Edition Full of jokes, silly scenarios, and games

Perfect for friends, siblings, or cousins to play

Builds confidence and a sense of humor

This is unlike any other joke book out there and will have your son and his compatriots laughing for hours with The LOL Interactive Joke Book Contest Game for Boys and Girls Age 9. Unlike other joke books that are meant to be read in isolation, the Don’t Laugh Challenge is intended to be interactive and fun for everyone. Playing with someone else always makes things more fun, and with 82 pages of games, jokes, and laughter challenges, this gift will be something that will remain popular for a long time to come.

The object of each round is for the Jokester to get their opponent to crack a smile, which is something every kid needs in his life. The rules are simple, and each game only requires two players, which makes it the perfect accompaniment to car rides, a rainy day with siblings, or just about anytime your child needs a good laugh.

OUREAL Walkie Talkies for Kids Long Distance Two-Way Radios

OUREAL Walkie Talkies for Kids Long Distance Two-Way Radios 836 channel combinations

Maximum range of two miles (based on line of sight)

Voice-activated transmission for hands-free operation

For hours of adventuring fun, every nine-year-old on your list will love a pair of walkie talkies to allow them to stay in contact with their friends. And parents will enjoy being able to communicate with their children when they are out and about. You can have plenty of outdoor fun with your child, including skiing, hiking, and camping, while still being able to talk with your son.

Kids will love making up games and adventures with their friends all over the house and yard with these wireless communication devices. And with hands-free operation, they can talk no matter what activity they are doing. These walkies are smaller, making them easy to hold and use for your child, and they are simple to operate. Allow your child’s imagination to run wild with his very own walkie talkies!

Klutz LEGO Chain Reactions Science & Building Kit

Sale Klutz LEGO Chain Reactions Science & Building Kit Design and build 10 amazing moving machines

Comes with instructions for 10 modules, 6 plastic balls, string, paper ramps, and other components

Includes an 80-page instructional book

If you have a boy who loves LEGOs in your life, then this is the perfect gift! They can transform their ordinary building bricks into fantastic moving machines using this building kit. The clear instructions will guide your young builder to creating chain reactions to accomplish a goal, all while learning skills and stretching their imagination.

Using just a few simple tools and components, any LEGO lover will be able to build one of ten machines that accomplish interesting functions, including delivering messages, entertaining others, and even throwing away trash!

Once they get the hang of how the chain reactions work, the sky is the limit for what can be built and ways the various components can be combined. Hours of building fun await the lucky recipient of this interactive, challenging, and creative gift.

GoTrax GKS Electric Scooter for Kids

GoTrax GKS Electric Scooter for Kids Can travel up to 7.5 mph with a 4-mile range

New Safe Step Technology ensures safe operation

Available in five color combinations

Young boys love to explore their neighborhood and what better way than on an electric scooter? This model from GoTrax is perfect for young kids. It has a top speed of no more than 7.5 miles per hour, which is safe but still fun. The 6-inch rubber tires allow him to ride over paved roads, sidewalks, and other surfaces with ease. And because the scooter won’t start up until both feet are on the deck, it won’t take off until he is ready.

The whole family will love this gift when your young man can keep up with older kids or mom and dad on a ride around town. With four miles of riding distance on a single charge, the lucky recipient of this scooter will be able to explore for hours before needing to head home. To complement this fun gift, don’t forget the helmet!

Moore Premium Art Color Pencils Set of 48 Pieces

Moore Premium Art Color Pencils Set of 48 Pieces Includes 48 artist’s 7-inch watercolor pencils

Comes in a canvas roll-up bag to protect and organize your supplies

Turn your drawings into paintings with the included paintbrush

If you know a young artist, then this is the perfect gift for any holiday or occasion. From Moore Art, this set of 48 coloring pencils in unique, vibrant colors will create hours of drawing fun for your creative child. This set is excellent for children and adults of all ages, which makes it a great gift for the artistic family, too.

In addition to the pencils, this kit includes a high-quality sharpener for maintaining that fine point as well as an artist’s paintbrush, which can be used to transform any drawing into a watercolor picture. All these items are easily stored in a roll-up case that is small enough to stash away or to travel with you wherever you go.

Creating art is a fantastic outlet for ideas, for expressing emotions, and for reducing stress. And because this gift is great for those of all ages, it is a wonderful invitation to family fun nights that are creative and productive.

Altair Aerial AA300 GPS Beginner Drone with Camera

Altair Aerial AA300 GPS Beginner Drone with Camera GPS flight mode for easier flying and greater stability

1080P high-definition video and still camera

3 return-to-home functions so it won’t get lost

Whether your child loves photography, technology, exploring the outdoors, or cool gadgets, this is an amazing gift. This beginner drone has tons of cool features that will generate hours of fun, plus lots of benefits that make it easy to fly. The use of the GPS flight mode helps this drone hover stably and get where you want it to go. Take off and land with just the touch of a button, too!

The high-def camera allows you to capture video and still images that are crystal clear, and the impressive battery life means you won’t have to land quickly to recharge. There’s even a mount for your smartphone. You won’t need to go hunting for this drone either with its return-to-home function that ensures it lands where it took off.

This is an excellent gift for the budding photographer, techno-geek, or those who want to see the world from a different perspective.

Choose Your Own Adventure Books 1-4: The Abominable Snowman, Journey Under the Sea, Space and Beyond, and The Lost Jewels of Nabooti

Choose Your Own Adventure is a popular series that has stood the test of time for good reason. Each story is masterfully written in the second person, placing your young reader as the hero of the story. Every page has a decision point that leads the reader to choose what happens next in the story. By placing the storyline in the hands of the reader, these books keep young minds engaged and give them authority over the plotline.

This box set includes the first four books in the series, written by R. A. Montgomery. It would make a great introduction to the series for any boy who has never read these fun and interactive tales. And because each book can be read many different times with unique outcomes, this is a gift that keeps on giving.

Wham-O Hamper Hoops

Wham-O Hamper Hoops Detachable laundry bag with bottom zipper for easy emptying

Over-the-door design can be easily installed

Keeps dirty clothes off the floor and out of the way

Turn everyday chores into a game with this over-the-door laundry hamper that includes its very own basketball hoop. Any hoops fan will enjoy shooting free throws with their dirty socks and shirts when their laundry hamper is this much fun. The design makes it easy to install, and it fits neatly over any door in your child’s room, making it perfect for closets or entry doors. The detachable laundry bag comes off easily to be cleaned or emptied, but you can also simply unzip the bottom to deposit dirty clothes directly into the laundry basket on wash day.

You can finally start arguing with your child to pick up their dirty laundry when every deposit is a slam dunk. And because laundry is stored on the door, there’s no need to find a place for the hamper, giving you more floor space for other activities. It’s the perfect option for small spaces, including dorm rooms when your child gets older. Incentivize a clean room with this gift that combines shooting hoops with keeping his room clean.

4M KidzLabs Magic Kit

4M KidzLabs Magic Kit Includes everything you need to perform 12 magic tricks

Detailed instructions that are easy to follow

Perfect for budding entertainers and magicians

From 4M, this magic kit is the ideal starter set for those interested in performing illusions. Your child will gain valuable skills, confidence in performing, and knowledge with this educational yet fun set. This kit includes a magic wand, playing cards, rope, and all the supplies he will need to perform 12 tricks that will astonish his friends and dazzle his family.

If you know a young man with interest in magic, with a gift for the fantastical, or who is looking for a creative new hobby, then this is an excellent choice. Kids gain confidence when they show off their skills to others, and with beginner tricks that are simple to learn, they will feel accomplished in no time. Now, all he needs is a cape!

ATIMO Kids Digital Waterproof Watch

ATIMO Kids Digital Waterproof Watch Available in 11 different color combinations

Comfortable and fashionable sporty style

Water-resistant up to 50 meters

As children get older, they should begin taking on more responsibility for how they manage their time. A digital watch is a perfect gift for your nine-year-old, as it enables him to keep track of time for himself. This watch even comes with an alarm function, which means he can start getting himself up in the morning, too.

This high-quality watch is waterproof, which means he won’t need to take it off for showering, swimming, and other water activities. Because it’s comfortable to wear, he’ll never want or need to take it off, either. This watch is available in a variety of colors, which means there is one that will be perfect for his style, too.

Give him a gift that enables him to start controlling his own schedule, learning about time management, and keeping track of the activities that are most important to him.

Boy Craft Catapult Wars

Boy Craft Catapult Wars Made from pre-cut wood pieces that are sturdy

Great for individual or group play

Customize your own catapult to fire the included mini bean bags

Any child with lots of imagination and the desire to build something cool will love this build-your-own catapult kit. You get plenty of materials to make at least two catapults, so there is fun for your son and his friends! You will get 20 wooden pieces, two wooden dowels, two braided ropes, two rubber bands, eight mini bean bags, plus stickers for decorating your finished product, and a tube of glue to make your design permanent, if you wish.

This hands-on activity comes with easy-to-follow instructions that help your child understand the basic design of a catapult. But they can also customize their own, if they like, to create exciting and unique devices. Have fun knocking down your opponent’s targets with your bean bags and adjusting your design to get the perfect aim!

Big Joe XXL Bean Bag with Removable Cover

Big Joe XXL Bean Bag with Removable Cover Available in three colors

Easy to carry with the provided handle

Creates more seating in your child’s room

From Big Joe, this massive bean bag becomes more couch than chair in your child’s space. Not only can they lounge on it, but it could even become a place for friends to sit or even sleep during sleepovers. It’s large enough to accommodate even the adults in your home comfortably, and the removable cover makes it easy to keep clean.

You get a quality product here, and it is filled with recycled foam, which is excellent news for the environment, as well. Your child will love having a seat all their own and decorating their room with this fun and funky piece of furniture. If you have a playroom or kids hangout space, this would be the perfect addition, too.

As your child gets older, they want more say in how their room is decorated and what goes into it. The Big Joe bean bag chair is a fantastic addition to any kid’s room that will help them create the space they want for themselves and their friends.

Doinkit Darts Kids Magnetic Dart Board

Sale Doinkit Darts Kids Magnetic Dart Board Includes one magnetic dartboard and six magnetic darts

Makes a great addition to a game room or play space

Safe fun for all ages

Your child will learn coordination and gamesmanship when they learn to play darts using this fun and safe kit. The magnetic darts and board mean you won’t have to worry about holes in your walls or other people, and the darts are designed to fly true and straight. The powerful magnets ensure that the darts stick firmly with each throw, and with two different colors of darts, your kids can play with friends, siblings, or adults.

This gift is durable and perfect for placing in your child’s room, the playroom, or even in an outdoor space. The darts are also built to last and won’t lose their magnetic strength over time. You can hang it at the right height for your child and move it as he grows to help him keep his aim accurate.

If your young man wants to learn to play darts, but you are afraid of what will happen to your walls and pets, then worry no more with this fun and authentic dart game that is safe for everyone to use.

How to Survive Anything: A Visual Guide to Laughing in the Face of Adversity

Sale How to Survive Anything: A Visual Guide to Laughing in the Face of Adversity Over 200 pages of practical and hilarious advice

Witty, graphic format that will keep young readers entertained

Educational and silly for adults and kids

How to Survive Anything. A Visual Guide to Laughing in the Face of Adversity is from Lonely Planet, the guidebook experts. They have created a fun and funny survival guide for all the sticky situations in life, from how to survive a snake bite to the best way to get through an all-you-can-eat buffet. Kids will learn a lot about the world and its many adversities while gaining some practical advice that will help them keep their eyes peeled for danger.

This guide is meant to entertain, not scare, and the fun graphics and writing style make that clear. There’s even a section at the end to help your young reader appreciate the actual risk from many of life’s perceived catastrophes. And with sections on how to make it through a dog attack, a rip current, and stressful situations, they might learn a few helpful tips, too. Who knows? If he ever is faced with time travel or the zombie apocalypse, this guide could save his life!

Leather Journal Travel Diary

Sale Leather Journal Travel Diary Includes 300 pages of high-quality paper

Comes with a gold pen housed in the hidden pen holder

Beautiful, hand-crafted design

Give the budding author or adventurer in your life this beautiful leather-bound journal. If you know a young man with lots of thoughts he likes to write about or who loves to explore and document his adventures, this is a great gift choice. Whether your child likes to adventure or just imagine the exploits of others, the 300 pages in this journal are the perfect spot to document it all.

Any avid journaler will appreciate the quality and durability of this handsome notebook, which makes the ideal place to record stories, wonder about life, or document their successes and ideas. For every brother with a nosy sister, this makes a great gift for keeping his private thoughts secret.

If your child is an artist who loves to sketch, an illustrator who likes to capture the world on paper, is interested in writing poetry, likes to journal about his faith or what he is learning in school, or just wants to jot down reminders and lists to help him through this day, look no further than this beautiful and practical gift.

LEGO Star Wars Death Star Space Station Building Kit

LEGO Star Wars Death Star Space Station Building Kit Includes over 20 of your favorite mini-figurines to act out crucial scenes

Over 4,000 pieces to create the iconic Death Star

Hours of building fun for the whole family

LEGO and Star Wars fans will love this building kit from LEGO, which is a model of the Death Star battle station. You get detailed plans to help you construct this iconic piece of Star Wars architecture, and the mini-figurines that are included mean you can act out scenes from several of the episodes, including A New Hope and Return of the Jedi.

Younger builders will appreciate a little help from mom or dad on this complicated replica, but that just means more fun for the whole family as this space station comes to life. This model is compatible with all other Star Wars kits, and the bricks can undoubtedly be used to construct other things, as well.

Among the environments that are included in this model are Lord Vader’s TIE fighter, the laser control room, the Imperial conference chamber, a hangar bay with moving launch rack, Emperor Palpatine’s throne room, the droid maintenance room, the trash compactor, and much more! Star Wars fans unite!

Nerf Super Soaker Soakzooka

Nerf Super Soaker Soakzooka Soaks your target with a massive blast of water

Tanks hold up to 55 fluid ounces of water

Simply move the handle to operate

The simple water pistol has come a long way, and Nerf’s line of Super Soakers offers many options. This, the Soakzooka model, allows your child to drench the competition in their next water gun battle. With the simple movement of the handle back and forth, your child can unleash a torrent of water on siblings, cousins, friends, and even the occasional adult (watch out!).

For kids who enjoy hours in the sun, by the pool, or in the ocean, this is a great gift. Tons of outdoor fun can be had when you give this water cannon to your favorite nine-year-old this year. And they will love soaking the competition with this easy-to-use and fill monstrous toy.

Casio SA76 44 Keys Beginner Keyboard Bundle

Casio SA76 44 Keys Beginner Keyboard Bundle Beginner keyboard with 44 keys and 100 sounds

Comes with an easy-to-follow, comprehensive course for learning to play

Included stickers help make learning easier

If your child is ready to learn a musical instrument, the piano is a wonderful place to start. But, if you don’t have the funds or space for a full-size piano, then an electronic keyboard makes a great option. This keyboard has 44 keys as well as five percussion pads, and kids can play with either piano or organ tones. There are 100 sounds preprogrammed in, allowing them to have fun and customize their music, too.

This beginner bundle also comes with a step-by-step beginner’s course in learning to play, giving your child the fundamentals he will need to continue his development. Playing and reading music is great for developing the analytic parts of the brain, and music is an outlet for creative expression, as well. Give the gift of music with this impressive beginner set from a leader in the industry.

Code Your Own Games! 20 Games to Create with Scratch

Sale 19 Code Your Own Games! 20 Games to Create with Scratch Includes instructions for coding 20 games

Teaches basic coding skills using relevant examples that kids will enjoy

Uses free software that is easily downloadable

For the young gamer, coder, or problem-solver in your life, this how-to book guides the reader to program 20 popular games. By following the easy instructions, your young coder will learn fundamental skills for coding that can be applied to other situations while also creating entertaining games that can be enjoyed by his friends and family.

The illustrated instructions are easy to understand, which can help even reluctant readers to enjoy success. The games are created using Scratch, which is a free software tool developed at MIT. Those who use this book will quickly get hooked on learning how to code and will enjoy creating something that actually works and is purposeful and fun.

If you are not quite sure if your child will enjoy coding, this is a perfect entry-level gift that can give them a taste of what it means without spending a fortune on equipment and gadgets. For an affordable price, you can offer an introduction to the hobby that might spawn a genuine interest in this fun and useful activity.

Stomp Rocket Ultra Rocket LED

Sale Stomp Rocket Ultra Rocket LED LED lights inside rockets for easy visibility

No batteries necessary

Powered solely by the stomping action of your child

The Stomp Rocket is simple yet thoroughly enjoyable for kids of all ages. Your child sends a foam-tipped rocket into the air by stomping on the mechanism, which uses compressed air to launch the projectile. Because the missiles are soft-sided and only fly upwards, this toy is safe to use for all ages and can be set up and ready to go in no time.

This set includes rockets embedded with LED lights, which allows them to stand out against a darker sky. Your child and his siblings or friends can take turns launching their rockets using kid power, and the possibilities for contests, test trials, and other games are endless. Stomp Rockets are a fantastic way to encourage safe outdoor play. And because the blastoff is controlled by your child’s energy, it’s a terrific way to burn off some steam or to work off some excess energy.

Kindle Fire 7 Kids Edition Tablet with Kid-Proof Case

Sale Kindle Fire 7 Kids Edition Tablet with Kid-Proof Case Comes with a 2-year worry-free guarantee

Includes a kid-proof case

16GB of storage is great for downloading books, videos, and music

Most nine-year-olds today love playing electronic games and watching videos. If you are tired of relinquishing your tablet or phone to your son so he can play HIS games, then perhaps he is ready for his own tablet. The Kindle Fire 7 tablet is a great option for your child’s first (or second tablet). This bundle includes a kid-proof case to protect it from accidents, and parents will appreciate the 2-year warranty that will replace or repair the tablet should it become damaged.

Kids can play games, read books, watch videos, listen to audiobooks or music, and explore thousands of apps related to educational content. This bundle includes one year of access to Amazon FreeTime Unlimited, their library of content for kids. Parents will also appreciate the simple parental controls that allow you to limit screen time, set goals for your child, and filter content.

Lulu Jr. My Comic Book Making Kit

Lulu Jr. My Comic Book Making Kit Award-winning comic book making kit

Includes everything your child will need to write and illustrate their own book

The final product will be a professionally printed and bound book

If you have an artist or comic book lover in your house, then this is an amazing gift for your next celebration. This award-winning series has been recognized by many groups for its quality and ability to inspire kids to achieve. The kit contains everything your child will need to plan for, write, illustrate, and publish their very own comic book.

They will be guided on how to choose their characters, plot, and setting. They can choose to write about superheroes, real life, or anything else that they enjoy. There is no limit to the creativity that they can express with this gift.

Special instructions on using panels, illustrating, and creating the right look for their book are also included. In the end, they send their completed project away and get a professionally published and bound book back in the mail in a few weeks. Everything is included in the cost of the kit… no hidden fees.

GoCube: The Connected, Smart Rubik’s Puzzle Cube Game

GoCube: The Connected, Smart Rubik’s Puzzle Cube Game App-enabled Rubik’s cube that teaches problem-solving and analysis

Battle with opponents to see who can solve it the fastest

Play mini-challenges and other games to improve your speed and skills

The Rubik’s cube for the 21st century, the GoCube connects to your smartphone or tablet to help you learn various methods for solving the puzzle. Your child will enjoy exploring this brain puzzle and learning new tricks to increase his speed. This souped-up version of the classic has sensors that track and measure his activity and give feedback to improve his accuracy.

Kids can learn to play and solve the puzzle, they can improve their skills over time, and they can play head-to-head with others using the included app. This is an excellent activity for car rides, while waiting for other activities to begin, or to play as a family when you battle each other. Even younger children will love to play the games that come with this toy and can learn the simple method for solving this puzzle.

Stranger Things Dungeons & Dragons Roleplaying Game Starter Set

Sale Stranger Things Dungeons & Dragons Roleplaying Game Starter Set Stranger Things-themed starter set of the classic game

Includes Hunt for The Thessalhydra, which was the game created by Mike from Stranger Things

Has everything you need to get started playing D&D

Whether your child was inspired to explore Dungeons and Dragons after watching Stranger Things or has been interested in the game for some time, this set is a fantastic addition to his gaming library. Your young role-player will have everything he needs to get started, including a D&D rulebook, five character sheets, two Demogorgon figurines (one you can paint yourself), 6 polyhedral dice, and the adventure book that was written by Mike in the show.

Roleplaying games teach many skills and reinforce creativity, imagination, team building, cooperation, social skills, problem-solving, and much more! Introduce your young gamer to the adventures that await with their first Dungeons and Dragons set!

Kinetic Sand

Kinetic Sand Create incredible sand art that is squishable and re-moldable

Includes two pounds of magic sand

Non-toxic and easy to clean up

Kinetic sand is a fun and creative sensory activity that yields hours of building fun. This sand has unique properties that enable it to stick together while you are making and creating, but it then oozes and moves with just a little pressure. Your child can create fun shapes and objects and then squeeze, pull, and squish it into something new. This flowing sand feels great between your fingers and is perfect for those who like to fidget and play with something soft.

Kinetic sand won’t dry out or make a mess, and it’s safe for children of all ages, so you won’t need to worry about younger siblings playing with it, too. Future builders, designers, and creatives will love to play with this sand that feels so good you won’t want to put it down. And it comes in four different bright colors, which allow your child to customize his designs and creations.

Kids Electronic Piggy Bank & Mini ATM

Kids Electronic Piggy Bank & Mini ATM Keeps coins and bills safe until your child is ready to spend them

Protected by a four-digit pin code

Can help your child learn to save money for the future

This sturdy and durable high-tech piggy bank is a great addition to your child’s room and can help him learn the value of saving money. This large bank, which resembles a mini-safe, can stash paper money or coins for many years. It comes with a passcode protection system that will ensure your child’s money remains safe from siblings.

Teaching kids the value of money and the importance of saving for things they may want later is a great skill to learn early. Giving your child a place to store their cash safely will help them learn to budget for the things they want and instill in them a sense of pride when they are able to purchase items for themselves. This bank will look great sitting on their desk or shelf, too.

Perplexus Original

Sale Perplexus Original 3D labyrinth game

Includes 22 feet of track with 100 barriers to overcome

Easy to play but hard to master

Perplexus is a challenging and fun game that teaches problem-solving, patience, and critical thinking. This game is contained within a transparent sphere, so cheating is not possible! Figuring out how to move the ball along the numbered path while navigating the many obstacles is challenging as well as entertaining for hours of fun!

Parents will love that this game comes with no batteries, makes no electronic sounds, and can still keep your child entertained for hours. The perfect addition to any car ride or long wait, this puzzle game is great for beginners as well as puzzle pros. Even adults will want to get in on the fun!

This is the original version, but other variants come with different obstacles and challenges, as well. Collect the complete set for hours of family fun.

Giant Pretzel Swim Fun Inflatable Floating Seat

Sale Giant Pretzel Swim Fun Inflatable Floating Seat Made from heavy-duty vinyl

Five feet in length

Can accommodate up to three kids

Your kid will be the hit of the pool with this giant float that looks like a pretzel. With room for up to three children in its 60-inch diameter, your son and his buddies will have fun in the sun when you give him this pool float.

Perfect for lounging in the pool, paddling around the lake, or splashing in the waves, this inflatable floating seat is durable and built to last. Complete this gift with a bottle of sunscreen and some new trunks, and your water lover will be set to hit the water with this gift for his next birthday or celebration!

LEGO Minecraft The Zombie Cave Building Kit

Sale LEGO Minecraft The Zombie Cave Building Kit 240 pieces, including Minecraft characters Steve and the zombie

Create the Minecraft cave in perfect detail

Compatible with all Minecraft kits and other LEGO models

If your son loves Minecraft, then creating the Zombie cave from LEGOs is a great gift choice! This kit is perfect for kids who love LEGOs but get overwhelmed by the more massive model sets and kits. With just over 200 pieces, this kit comes together in a few hours but can be built and rebuilt for many adventures. You get mini-figurines to complete the scene, including Steve, a bat, a baby zombie, a regular zombie, and much more.

For the LEGO and Minecraft lover on your gift list, look no further than this set, perfect for ages 7 to 14. Your child can assemble this scene and then use the bricks and mini-figurines to create new scenes and stories, as well.

My Audio Pet Dog Mini Bluetooth Animal Wireless Speaker

Sale My Audio Pet Dog Mini Bluetooth Animal Wireless Speaker Small Bluetooth speaker shaped like an adorable animal

Great sound quality

Can pair with any Bluetooth-enabled device

If you know a young music lover, then look no further for his next gift than our last choice of the list. This small but mighty wireless speaker not only has great sound quality but also is adorable and easy to use. Available in 25 distinctive designs, featuring everything from llamas to dragons, this tiny speaker can be attached to a backpack or taken on family road trips to provide hours of audio enjoyment.

Connecting your Blue-tooth enabled devices is simple to do, and this speaker even comes with its own mobile app that includes games to play with your Audio Pet, supplying fun and engagement for your child, his friends, and your whole family. The sound quality is top-notch, and you can even pair two speakers at the same time for stereo effects that will fill an entire room.

Things to Consider When Buying a Gift for 9-Year-Old Boys

It can feel like buying a gift for a child can be torturous at times. And buying for nine-year-old boys can be especially hard. What do kids like these days? And how do I know if this is an appropriate gift or not? When purchasing a gift for a child, here are some things you will want to keep in mind.

Interests

Knowing what the nine-year-old is interested in will ensure that you select a gift that will keep them engaged or that they will appreciate. Are they outdoorsy? Do they enjoy playing games? Is he a reader? Does he have a special hobby, play a sport, or like a specific genre? Gifts don’t have to match what the child already enjoys and can be given to encourage new interests, but giving them something totally off the mark will likely just turn them off altogether. If you plan to help the child learn to play the new game or enjoy a new activity, then be sure you choose something you will enjoy doing together.

Personality

Knowing if the child is outgoing or introverted can be important when selecting gifts. Buying a shy child a gift they must play with others may mean they will never get to enjoy your offering. Likewise, giving an outgoing kid something that forces isolation may mean they don’t play with it often. Every child is different, and there is no “right” or “wrong” when it comes to sociability, but knowing this about the gift recipient can help you choose an appropriate option.

The Adaptability of the Gift

Some gifts are meant to be used for a single purpose, while others are more adaptable or multipurpose. If you are in doubt, buying something that can be used for many purposes can raise the likelihood that the recipient will enjoy the gift.

Educative Purpose

Toys should also teach something, especially for kids of this age. What lessons can the child learn by engaging in this activity? And is that lesson appropriate for this particular child? And does the learning style of the child match the teaching style of the gift?

Wrap Up

Finding a gift for a nine-year-old these days can seem daunting, but there are so many great options from which to choose that you are sure to pick a winner. Our list was curated to include options for every type of child you may know, including those who like sports and outdoor activities, those who love games and puzzles, those who love to read, and everyone in between.

Product Boxes: Last updated on 2019-12-18 / Affiliate links / Images from Amazon Product Advertising API