Best Tactical Pen [2019]

As a tactical pen manufacturer, the Gerber company is geared toward tactical and accessories. Near the top of their line is the Impromptu Tactical Pen . As a testament to its quality they back it with an impressive lifetime North American warranty.

Made in the USA, it features a durable stainless steel body and a special Cerakote™ coating. This provides it with superior grip as well as corrosion resistance. Weighing in at 2.4-ounces and measuring at 5.59 inches long it looks just like a sleek executive pen, yet it also has a self-defense/glass breaking point.

The Impromptu Tactical pen comes with a “Rite in the Rain” ink cartridge, though it will also accept Space Pen refills by Fisher. It also has the ability to write upside down as well as in rain or extremely dry conditions.

Atomic Bear is an increasingly popular manufacturer of tactical items. Their Atomic Bear Tactical Pen MTP-6 is very popular with military and police officers. This tactical pen also has a compatible accessory package that is a very affordable secondary purchase.

This tactical pen includes a dual-mode LED flashlight that produces up to 1,300 lumens. It can serve as a functional, convenient flashlight, which also can be used to temporarily blind an assailant.

It also has a 1-fluid ounce container built into the body. It allows you to carry things like rubbing alcohol or lighter fluid. The tungsten steel tactical point also acts as a heavy-duty glass breaker point. There is also a replacement bottle opener and hex key attachment.

Atomic Bear includes a special online self-defense class with the initial purchase. It provides you with helpful tips to make the most out of the MTP-6 and its accessories.

CRKT Williams Tactical Pen Industry-leading manufacturer

Quality materials and design

Removable pocket clip and O-ring snap-on cap

CRKT is one of the most trusted manufacturers and industry leaders in tactical items. The Williams pen was designed by former Army officer James Williams who designed it based on insights from his successful martial arts experience. While it has maximum tactical functionality, it still feels in your hand and writes like a top-quality executive pen.

The body is machined from 6061 aircraft-grade aluminum, giving it maximum durability while also keeping it lightweight. The cap snaps on and off via an O-ring. If you prefer the sturdy pocket clip can be removed to give this tactical pen a sleek look.

With a little research, you’ll find that this pen and its designer have a fascinating backstory which makes this pen a conversation piece as well as a tactically superior writing instrument.

How We Picked

A quality tactical pen needs to start out with a self-defense or glass breaker point. This is arguably the most prized feature that makes it “Tactical” instead of just a writing instrument. At the same time, we also kept an eye out for tactical pens that will serve as a quality executive pen, while also looking good on your desk or in your pocket.

We kept an eye out for durable, lightweight material construction, and physical ease of use. This includes aircraft-grade aluminum, tungsten steel, tungsten carbide, stainless steel, and titanium.

Tactical pens with extra features, or that come with added accessories are also a nice touch. This includes things like:

A built-in flashlight is capable of blinding or dazzling assailants.

An accessory mini knife for self-defense as well as cutting cordage.

A fluid storage compartment to hold first aid and fire-starting fluids.

Removable clips and caps to attach it to pockets, lanyards, and jeans.

A special textured grip or exterior coating for comfort when writing and slip reduction during self-defense.

A DNA collector to take a sample from a potential assailant for further prosecution evidence.

A bottle opener or hex key attachment tools for convenience.

A built-in compass for orienteering when other options aren’t available.

These are just a few of the very attractive features and characteristics that help separate a simple writing device from a truly high-quality tactical pen.

Of course, price is also a factor. With some tactical pens, you get what you pay for. With other tactical pens, keen attention was paid to creating a quality item with basic utility. Then the manufacturer offers accessory options as part of a package with the initial purchase or as an affordable secondary purchase. This allows you to customize how you use the tactical pen.

The convenience of the ink refills was also a factor with many of these tactical pens. After all, they are a serious investment, and chances are you intend the pen body itself to last longer than the ink it comes with. Some tactical pen manufacturers require you to use their in-house ink refills. However, there are many many who make it a point to design their tactical pens to work with popular Parker and Fisher Space pen ink refill cartridges.

Gerber 31-001880 Impromptu Tactical Pen

Specs:

Stainless steel body

Cerakote™ coating for superior grip and corrosion resistance

Glass breaker point

Made in the United States

“Rite in the Rain” ink

Compatible with Space Pen refills

Weight 2.4 ounces

Length 5.59-inches

Stainless steel pocket clip

Superior warranty protection

When most people hear the word Gerber they think of the baby food company. However, this Gerber company is geared toward tactical items like the 31-001880 Impromptu Tactical Pen. Which is sourced and made in the USA.

It has a durable stainless steel body and shaft with a special Cerakote™ coating for superior grip as well as corrosion resistance. There is also a stainless steel pocket clip. It weighs in at only 2.4-ounces and measures at 5.59 inches long. The point is engineered to be strong enough to break tempered glass as you would find in a vehicle’s side windows.

This tactical pen comes with their “Rite in the Rain” ink cartridge, though it will also accept Space Pen refills by Fisher. It has the ability to write upside down as well as in rain or extremely dry conditions.

What We Liked

The Cerakote™ coating is also a nice touch. Not only does it provide the pen with superior corrosion resistance, but it also makes it comfortable in the hand for times when you need to write with it or use it for tactical purposes. The fact that it can work with Space Pen refill ink cartridges is convenient.

At the same time, you also shouldn’t overlook the fact that in North America the Gerber 31-001880 Impromptu Tactical Pen is backed by a superior lifetime warranty. Outside of North America, this warranty is reduced to a still impressive 25-years.

Overall

The Gerber 31-001880 Impromptu Tactical Pen has the quality materials and components to last well beyond the return on investment. It is also inconspicuous enough to live in your pocket without screaming out to the world that you are carrying a tactical pen.



Valtcan Titanium Bolt Tactical Pen

Specs:

Titanium body

5.5-inches long

1.6-ounce weight

Tungsten tactical point

Strong pocket clip to secure it in place

Schmidt P900 Parker style Parker gel refills

Also accommodates Fischer Rite as Rain refills

Titanium is the premium material for maximum durability while also being lightweight. Yet it does take some sophisticated manufacturing which can often drive up the overall price. This means with a titanium tactical pen you are getting what you pay for.

This shines through with the gleam of the Valtcan Titanium Bolt Tactical Pen, which blends high quality polished titanium construction with innovative design. The end result is a tactical pen that looks good in your pocket, feels good in your hand, and lets you take it with you to places where danger lurks around every corner.

It weighs in at 1.6 ounces and measures at 5.5-inches in length. This is right in the sweet spot of where you want a tactical pen to be. It also has a secure bolt action tungsten point.

It originally comes with a Schmidt P900 Parker style Parker gel ink cartridge, with no additional refills included in the purchase. However, it will also work with the Fisher Space Pen “Rite as Rain” refills. You should consider getting the Fisher refills if you will frequently need to use it in wet conditions.

What We Liked

The titanium construction if the first thing you’ll notice that sets the Valtcan Bolt Action Tactical Pen apart from most of the competition. The fact that it can also work with different ink refills is also a nice touch, and not something to overlook. Many people with this pen will choose to switch over to the Fisher Rite as Rain refills if they need to use it in wet conditions.

Overall

If you are in the market for a titanium tactical pen, the Valtcan Bolt Action Tactical Pen deserves to be near the top of your list. It has the durability and lightweight that you likely prioritize, while also looking good and writing comfortably.

If there’s a knock on this pen, it’s the slippery nature of polished titanium. You may want to practice your tactical grip to make sure it isn’t slipping in your hand during the times when you may need to use it’s self-defense capabilities.



Wuben TP 10G Tactical Pen

Specs:

Aircraft-grade aluminum body

Tungsten steel point

Window breaker and self-defense point

USB rechargeable light

2 lighting modes

Maximum 130 lumens

IP 68 waterproof rating

5-year warranty

German refillable ink cartridge

The Wuben TP 10G Tactical Pen was designed to be a fully functional writing instrument in the office as well as a durable, dependable self-defense weapon.

It also has a USB rechargeable light which comes in handy when looking for things like a set of keys in the dark. There are two different lighting modes, with the brightest producing up to 130 lumens.

The body is made from lightweight, durable aircraft-grade aluminum. The point is made from tungsten steel, which allows it to be used as a weapon or as an emergency glass breaker tool. The seals on this pen have also carry an IP 68 waterproof rating.

What We Liked

Adding a USB rechargeable light to a durable tactical pen is a nice touch. The waterproof seals also mean that things like rain or an accidentally spilled beverage won’t damage the light. This is a great tactical pen for women who appreciate a tactical pen and might also need to quickly find a set of keys in their purse.

The fact that Wuben offers a 30-day money-back guarantee and a 5-year warranty makes a statement about the overall quality.

Overall

This is a very functional tactical pen for the money. The lightweight durable construction, tungsten steel tip, and USB rechargeable LED light can all come in handy. The waterproofing is also thoughtful.

The only minor knock on this pen is that there is no specific exterior texture treatment, which under certain severe conditions could cause the pen to slip from your grasp.



Wuben TP 10G Tactical Pen Aircraft-grade aluminum construction

USB rechargeable LED light

5-year warranty statement of quality

Smith & Wesson SWPENMP2BK Tactical Pen

Specs:

T6061 aircraft-grade aluminum construction

Screw off top

5.8-inches long

1.4-ounces

Refills with Schmidt P900 M Parker black ink

Ballpoint tip

Smith and Wesson is a long-established firearms manufacturer who has expanded its presence into other niches including tactical items like their SWPENMP2BK Tactical Pen.

It is made from T6061 aircraft-grade aluminum and has a screw-off cap disguising the tactical point.

This tactical pen measures in at a sleek 5.8-inches long and only weighs 1.4-ounces. When clipped into your pocket it looks and acts very much like a high-quality pen. The exterior surface doesn’t have a special grip coating. However, it is contoured to fit comfortably, yet firmly in your hand.

The SWPENMP2BK Tactical Pen is designed to use a Schmidt P900 M Parker black ink refill. Yet it will also work with a Fisher “Space Pen” refillable ink canister.

What We Liked

The T6061 aircraft-grade aluminum construction makes this a lightweight and durable tactical pen. The fact that it will also work with relatively inexpensive Fischer Space Pen refills is also a nice touch.

Overall

As a trusted name in the tactical industry, you know that Smith & Wesson is going to bring a quality product to the market. The screw-off top concealing the tactical point is a nice touch that keeps the pen looking and feeling like a quality writing instrument when you are sitting in the office. Just keep in mind that it will take you an extra second or two to deploy its tactical point.



Smith & Wesson SWPENMP2BK Tactical Pen Aircraft-grade aluminum

Schmidt or Fischer Space Pen refills

Screw top cap

Tactical Tools Self Defense Tactical Pen With Accessories Package

Specs:

Aircraft-grade aluminum construction

Tactical pen with flashlight

DNA “Defender”

Accessory magnesium fire starter with compass

Belt clip with bottle opener

Ball chain with map odometer

The Tactical Tools Self Defense Tactical Pen comes with a suite of accessories. The pen itself is made from aircraft-grade aluminum to make it lightweight as well as durable.

The pen includes a flashlight as well as a tungsten steel point that serves as a glass breaker as well as a self-defense weapon. It’s also designed with their “DNA defender” which is a special catcher crow in the tactical point that’s designed to collect a blood sample. This can come in very useful when seeking prosecution for an assailant who flees from the conflict.

This package also includes some additional accessories that are designed to appeal to campers and other outdoor enthusiasts. It includes a separate waterproof magnesium fire starter striker, with a built-in compass. There is also a belt clip with a bottle opener and a ball chain map odometer.

What We Liked

The optional extras that come with this pen are what really make it attractive. Though you shouldn’t overlook the DNA Defender. It’s meant to “Take a sample” and hold it for later analysis. This could become a key piece of evidence for identifying and prosecuting an assailant.

It’s also worth noting that the magnesium fire starter is waterproof and a better option than other packages which often offer a flint striker fire starter.

Overall

The pen itself is a basic tactical pen with a glass breaker striker point that offers the level of self-defense you want. It’s all the accessories with their own bells and whistles that really make this package appealing. When you factor this into the affordable price point, it puts this package on the list for a camping and outdoor enthusiast.



Tactical Tools Self Defense Tactical Pen With Accessories Package Package with multiple camping accessories

DNA defender to collect a sample from an assailant

Aircraft-grade aluminum with a tungsten steel tactical point

Gecko Equipment’s 7-in-1 Tactical Pen

Specs:

Aircraft-grade aluminum construction

Tungsten steel tactical point and glass breaker

An LED flashlight with two modes

Paracord with accessories

Flint fire starter

Bottle opener

Compass

Emergency whistle

The Gecko Equipment 7-in-1 tactical pen is made from highly durable, lightweight aircraft-grade aluminum. It has a tungsten steel tactical point that also serves as a glass breaker.

There is also an LED flashlight built into one end. It has two settings “Steady” to act like a standard flashlight and “Sparkling” which is meant to dazzle a potential assailant.

The unidirectional, high-intensity light generated by the LED bulb essentially blots their version with flash shadows and “Blue Spots” that make it hard for them to track your own movements. Under the right conditions, this simply sparkling feature could prove to be a lifesaver.

The package includes a variety of accessories that can be connected to the accompanying paracord. This includes a flint fire starter, a bottle opener, a compass, and an emergency whistle.

What We Liked

At first glance, the Gecko Equipment’s 7-in-1 accessories are what sets it apart from the competition. While they are certainly nice for outdoor hobbyists, the thing that really sets it apart is the LED light built into the tactical pen. It can be used as a standard flashlight to quickly find a set of keys or to dazzle an assailant’s vision to even the odds and potentially make a quick escape.

Overall

This is a nice little package for the price. If you are a camper or backwoods hiker who also needs a quality writing instrument with self-defense capabilities, then the Gecko Equipment 7-in1 deserves a good hard look.



Sale Gecko Equipment’s 7-in-1 Tactical Pen Durable aircraft-grade aluminum with tungsten steel point

An LED flashlight with two settings

Multiple accessories connected by a paracord

CRKT Williams Tactical Pen

Specs:

Trusted manufacturer in tactical items

6061 aircraft-grade aluminum

Works with Fischer Space Pen refills

Snap-on cap disguising the tactical point

Looks like an executive pen

Removable pocket clip

Backed by a 1-year warranty

CRKT is a trusted manufacturer and industry leader in the tactical items marketplace. This pen was designed by former Army officer James Williams. He brought his decades of martial arts experience to the design of this tactical pen.

Yet it also looks, writes and feels like a high-quality executive pen. It even uses convenient Fischer Space Pen refills.

It’s made from 6061 aircraft-grade aluminum, which makes it light as well as very durable. It measures in at 8.25-inches and weighs only 1.2-ounces.

The cap snaps on and off via an O-ring. The pocket clip is sturdy but can be removed if you prefer a sleek look.

What We Liked

This is a well-designed tactical pen from a trusted industry leader. For all intents and purposes, it looks and works just like a quality executive pen. The Space Pen refills are convenient, and the 1-year warranty speaks to the overall quality of materials as well as design.

Overall

This is a high-quality pen with a sponsored story behind it. There aren’t any bells and whistles with it like a built-in flashlight or compass. You do pay a little bit extra from the name brand and the James Williams design, but this pen stands on its own as a conversation piece.



CRKT Williams Tactical Pen Industry-leading manufacturer

Quality materials and design

Removable pocket clip and O-ring snap-on cap

Atomic Bear Tactical Pen MTP-6

Specs:

Aircraft-grade aluminum construction

Dual-mode LED light

1,300 lumens

Glass breaker and self-defense point

Bottle opener

Hex key attachment

1 fluid ounce storage container

3 replacement ink cartridges included

Online self-defense class

1-year warranty

Additional accessories available

Atomic Bear is one of the faster-growing manufacturers or tactical pens and accessories. Their MTP-6 is one of the most popular in their line and is backed by their 1-year limited warranty.

The pen body includes a dual-mode LED flashlight capable of producing up to 1,300 lumens. It provides you with a functional, convenient flashlight, which also can be used to temporarily blind an assailant.

There is also a 1-fluid ounce container that can hold things like rubbing alcohol or lighter fluid. It also includes a removable glass breaker point, or a replacement bottle opener and hex key attachment.

Atomic Bear also sells a very popular kit of additional accessories. It includes an emergency whistle, ferrocerium rod fire starter with multi-function striker and a miniature knife.

It’s also worth noting that Atomic Bear offers a special online self-defense class with the purchase of this pen. You log on and they give you helpful tips to make the most out of your tactical pen.

What We Liked

The LED light is a convenient feature that you don’t always find in a tactical pen in this price range. The extra attachments are also handy, and the fact that they make upgrade packages that are very affordable. The one-ounce fluid container is also a nice little touch

Don’t look past the one-year warranty that comes with it. This is an overall statement of quality and thoughtful engineering.

Overall

There’s a reason why Atomic Bear is growing to be an industry leader in tactical items and accessories. You see this reflected in the versatility, quality and friendly price point of the MTP-6.



Sale Atomic Bear Tactical Pen MTP-6 Very versatile tactical pen

Online self-defense class included in the purchase

Dual-mode LED light

Iron Works Gear Tactical Self-Defense Pen

Specs:

Aircraft-grade aluminum

Tungsten carbide tip

98 mm length

Carrying tube

Includes a refill ink cartridge

Iron Works Gear is another trusted name in metal manufacturing. Their 860002612201 tactical pen stands up to this reputation with aircraft-grade aluminum, and a tungsten carbide tip. An ink refill comes with the purchase.

It comes with a carrying tube that looks very much like a cigar tube.

The integrated pocket clip is made from hardened metal designed to withstands wear and tear while also filling comfortably on thick fabrics like denim.

What We Liked

The aircraft-grade aluminum and the included ink refill means that this tactical pen is durable as well as lightweight. It also accommodates most other standard 98 mm ink pen refills.

Overall

This tactical pen doesn’t necessarily have a lot of bells and whistles. Still, it has the quality and durability you are looking for, with a friendly price tag.



Sale Iron Works Gear Tactical Self-Defense Pen Tungsten carbide tip

Works with most 98 mm ink pen refills

Aircraft-grade aluminum

Buyers Guide

Twenty years ago a pen was seen as little more than a basic writing instrument. It was the sort of thing you graduated up from after high school, where you needed to always use a classic number two lead pencil. If you were truly smart, you might even use a pen to fill in the Sunday crossword puzzle.

Most high-quality pens were reserved for specific niche professions and collectors. Business executives, professional writers, and banking professionals were the most likely candidates attracted to high-quality pens.

Today modern materials and manufacturing technology have allowed pens to evolve to a whole new level. At the same time, the average consumers demand writing utensils with added utility for things like self-defense has grown. This has given birth to the era of the “Tactical Pen” which serves as a writing instrument as well as a practical solution to some of life’s real-world problems.

If you are in the market for a high-quality pen that can do more than just jot down a sentence on a sticky note, there are some features you want to keep in mind.

The Material Used For The Shaft Or Body

A few decades ago, the majority of pens available at the retail level were made from some form of plastic. Today advancements in metallurgy and precision machining have made it possible to consistently produce pen bodies out of things like stainless steel, aluminum alloys, and even super-durable titanium.

This gives the shaft the durability you want in a long-term investment. In some cases, the stiff reinforcement also allows the pen to hold other special features. In the case of a pen that’s intended to double as a weapon, a sturdy shaft is also very important.

Ink Cartridge Capacity

Most tactical pens need to be refilled or reloaded with ink. If you are planning to use the pen frequently, then you might want to prioritize one that has a high ink capacity. The last thing you want is to be away from home and have your high-value pen run dry.

The Point Or Tip Of The Pen

The point of a pen has a functional role in how well it writes. In the case of a tactical pen that also doubles as a weapon, you might also want to prioritize one that is noted to have a sharp point.

Overall Weight And Size

Ideally, you want a tactical pen that is as inconspicuous as possible. Especially, if you want to use it as an emergency self-defense weapon. Sleek, and small pens that can comfortably rest in your shirt pocket should be prioritized over a big bulky unit that sags the front of your shirt under its girth.

For most, the ideal weight range tends to be between 1.2 to 2 total ounces. In a heavier tactical pen, you might want to prioritize one with a hardened or reinforced clip.

Textured Grip

The way a pen feels in your hand certainly has an impact on how you write with it. Unless you are planning to start a new career as a writing utensil pit fighter, the writing grip is the thing you are going to use most often.

Yet in that rare moment when you might need to use the tactical pen as an honest to goodness weapon. Should this occur, you need to be able to trust that sweaty hands and possible blood spatter won’t cause the pen to slip out of your grasp.

Ease To Use The Tactical Feature

There are different self-defense features that you might find integrated into a tactical pen. Before pulling the trigger on the purchase make sure it’s the features you need, and that those features are easy to use. In a tense situation, even the slightest fumble with a complicated feature can lead to catastrophic failure.

Frequently Asked Questions

Q: What Qualifies As A Tactical Pen?

A. The term “Tactical Pen” casts a broad net over some popular features that go beyond being a quality writing instrument. Most tactical pens have some sort of sharp or hardpoint. This could include self-defense features like the ability to use it as a stabbing or piercing weapon. While this is one of the most popular characteristics it’s not the only one that classifies as a tactical pen.

For example, there are ice fishermen and private plow drivers living in northern states who operate vehicles out on frozen lakes. Should a vehicle go through the ice, the hard point of a tactical pen can be used to shatter the glass and escape before the vehicle sinks too deep to effect self-rescue.

There are some tactical pens that also have features like flashlights or DNA collection that add to their overall utility.

Q: How Do I Refill The Ink In A Tactical Pen?

A. There are some manufacturers who will keep their ink refills in-house. This helps pad their margins and also ensures that you are getting the right ink or correct size cartridge every time. However, there are some ink manufacturers who make it a point to offer replacement ink cartridges that are designed to fit some of the more common size tactical pens. They make a point to formulate or engineer them with tactical characteristics like the ability to write upside down or in the rain.

Space Pen refills and cartridges by Fisher tend to be one of the more popular options in this niche.

Q: What Are Some Popular Tactical Pen Accessories?

A. The tactical point or glass breaker is obviously the most appealing tactical pen feature. However, there are other accessories and options that you might want to prioritize.

A DNA collector is essentially some type of crow feature or texture area that is meant to hold blood and other tissues. It can serve as proof for times when an assailant flees the conflict. The DNA collected can often be used in court as part of the prosecution process.

Hex keys and bottle opener attachments are very convenient tools that you might want to prioritize. Especially if you work in some type of technical or trade service.

A mini knife is a small blade that you can attach to the end of the tactical pen to create a slashing weapon. It can also be very handy for things like cutting cordage or cleaning an animal when you are out in the bush.

An internal fluid chamber is handy for carrying first aid rubbing alcohol or lighter fluid.

A built-in compass might also be a priority feature if you need help orienteering when you are off the grid.

Q: Do I Need An LED Flashlight?

A. An LED flashlight is particularly handy for times when you might need to find a set of keys when moments count. A tactical pen capable of producing up to 1,300 lumens or one that has a flash or blinking feature can be especially helpful for blinding and potentially dazzling an assailant.

Shining the light into their eyes can distract them. Flashing the bright light directly into an assailant’s eyes can also cause them to see blotches or become temporarily blinded. In a close-quarters, physical confrontation, you might be able to shine the light directly into one eye. This can disorient an opponent’s vision, causing the eyes to not work together efficiently. It might be exactly the edge you need to take advantage of the physical conflict or simply take the opportunity to flee.

Q: Is Titanium That Much Better Than Aluminum?

A. On technical level titanium is a very durable material that can take a lot of punishment. If you put it next to an aluminum pan of the exact same specifications, the aluminum pen is going to fail first with just about every test. However, the extreme nature at which aircraft-grade aluminum fails is going to be something you rarely encounter, and when you do chances are the last thing you will be worried about at that moment is your pen.

In tactical pens, titanium has a gleam that some people prefer over the dull and often treated black surface of an aluminum tactical pen. This ultimately means that titanium has far more esthetic appeal, for those who want a high-quality executive pen that might come in handy in an emergency.

Q: Is A Glass Breaker Tip Important?

A. A glass breaker tip and a self-defense point are essentially the same things. Depending on the circumstances the glass breaker feature might be the most used feature. Car windows and other types of tempered glass tend to resist blunt force trauma very well. Yet a single small point can crack and shatter them with far less damage to the interior, occupants, and operator.

This might include things like water rescue, pet rescue, or accidentally locking yourself out of your vehicle in extreme weather conditions. In a moment like this, something as simple as a tungsten steel glass breaker tip can make a life and death difference.

Q: Should I Get A Pen With A Concealed Or Exposed Self-Defense Point?

A. Admittedly, there is a little bit of personal preference when it comes to answering this important question.

Some tactical pen manufacturers conceal the glass breaker or self-defense point under some type of cap or cover. Not only does this conceal the identity of the tactical pen, but it also prevents accidental injury. Depending on how you carry the pen a concealed point can also minimize wear and tear on clothing items like a shirt pocket.

The downside of concealing the point is the momentary delay of removing the cap or cover to use it in an emergency situation. Some people who like the look and feel of this type of tactical pen will practice spinning, twisting, or popping the cover off with one hand. This can spare you precious seconds when they count the most.

Of course, a tactical pen where the point is always exposed or the self-defense point is the tapered writing point, are always ready to use a moment’s notice. The drawback here is that a potential assailant might be able to recognize the pen’s true nature and prepare to defend against it. Even if you never use the point in a conflict, it could start to wear a hole in clothing or accidentally injure you in a fall.

If this is a concern for you, there are some manufacturers like Scorpion Bros or EASYANT who offer special sheaths for tactical pens and related accessory items.

Q: What’s The Best Way To Use A Tactical Pen For Self-Defense?

A. At first glance, a tactical pen might look like a basic stabbing item meant to produce a puncture wound in a potential assailant. However, there is some technique to using it. Some manufacturers will offer an online self-defense course to train you in how to best use their tactical pen.

There are also books written by military and first responders that can provide you with key insights and tactical pen techniques.

Conclusion

Tactical pens started out as being little more than a quality pen with some type of sharp point that could be used for self-defense. Since then modern manufacturing technology and consumer demand have driven a wave of innovation.

When shopping for the right tactical pen for you, you should keep in mind the kind of features you are likely to use the most. This starts with making sure the pen will work 99% of the time as a comfortable, useful executive pen.

If you are planning to work in wet environments, you might want to look for one that is rated to write in the rain, or has been rated to be waterproof.

If you are intending to take the tactical pen with you into the bush, you might also be interested in accessories. A unit that has optional things like a mini knife, hex key or a hidden storage compartment might be perfect for the times when you are off the grid. Many of these units offer the accessories as an additional cost, though there are some that include it with the initial purchase.

Whatever features or options you are looking for, the marketplace is likely going to leave you spoiled for choice.

