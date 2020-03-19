Sale Philips SmartSleep HF3670/60 Sunrise Alarm Clock With Wake-up Light Therapy Features AmbiTrack sensor and Sleep Mapper app for improved sleep hygiene

Your “Sleep Hygiene” is just as important as your waking process. There are some smartwatches with biometric features that can help track your important sleep statistics. The Philips SmartSleep HF3670/60 sunrise alarm clock was set up to spare you this extra cost.

Not only is it a quality sunrise alarm clock with customizable functions, but it also has special features to help you fall asleep, sleep better, and wake naturally. The “Relax Breathe” feature helps you replicate a relaxing meditative process to fall asleep easily.

The built-in AmbiTrack sensor also measures important sleep hygiene factors like your bedroom’s temperature, noise, light and humidity levels. It then gives you feedback on how you can improve the overall sleeping conditions. All of this can be controlled via a Sleep Mapper companion app with an intuitive interface.

The HomeLabs 4330349651 Sunrise Alarm Clock has one of the lowest price tags in the market. It also allows for some customization in the form of 6 possible accent colors that you can swap out to replace the natural daylight setting.

This sunrise alarm clock gradually brightens over the course of 30-minutes to closely mimic the natural dawning of the sun. Though you can’t adjust this duration. It can also be set up to play nature sounds too closely mimic natural sunrise with things like a chorus of bird song. There is also a traditional audible alarm or an FM radio. It also has a battery backup for seamless running during a power outage.

Philips HF3520/60 Wake-Up Light Therapy Alarm Clock LED display that produces UV-Free light in warm tones

8-hour power backup for prolonged power outages

Sunrise and sunset features with a duration arc that matches the sun

As a leading consumer electronics manufacturer, Philips offers multiple sunrise alarm clocks. Their HF3520/60 Wake-Up Light Therapy Alarm Clock was specifically engineered to produce UV-free light in natural warm tones. The duration of the lighting arc also closely matches the natural dawn of the sun. To that point, Phillips points out that this sunrise alarm clock can help augment a light therapy treatment plan.

The Philips HF3520/60 has the ability to replicate sunrise and sunset. If you like you can pair the lighting process with 5 optional nature sounds or the built-in FM radio. The face of the sunrise alarm clock has 20 different brightness settings, as well as an auto-dimmer feature designed to reduces the brightness of the face in a dark room.

How We Picked

Sunrise alarm clocks are increasingly popular with couples and families who are sick of waking up to the annoying blare of a traditional alarm clock. Some individuals who are engaged in light therapy to rebalance their circadian rhythms also find sunrise alarm clocks help with the treatment process.

You might be surprised to hear that this is a somewhat crowded market niche with many consumer electronics manufacturers offering their take on sunrise alarm clocks. This includes some interesting special features. Along the way, we tried to keep an eye out for the basic functionality you want in a light-based alarm clock, as well as how the special features might influence the price.

Lighting Duration

With some sunrise alarm clocks, the duration of the lighting increase comes preset by the manufacturer. This is usually around half an hour, though there are some 60-minute options that are very subtle. For some people, this is perfectly fine. Yet there are others who want the ability to adjust the speed and duration of the sunrise effect. Especially if the sunrise alarm clock is going to be close to your face.

We also kept an eye out for sunrise alarm clocks that let you adjust the color of the lighting effect, which also lets you set it up to match your bedroom’s décor. Along the way, we even came across a few units that had the ability to replicate sunset.

Sound Effect And FM Radio

Many sunrise alarm clocks also have additional sound features. This often includes things like bird song, surf, and rushing water which can be paired with the lighting effect to closely mimic natural sunrise. There are also some that include sounds that you might not hear in nature, but still have a soothing quality such as white noise, or soft piano.

Of course, there are a lot of people out there who love to wake up to their favorite radio station in the morning. So, we also kept an eye out for units that had a quality FM radio with a speaker or could be connected to a secondary speaker system.

Functional Lighting And Alarm

Most high-quality sunrise alarm clocks are designed to broadcast full-room lighting. So, we made sure to pick out a few that could also be used as a bedside lamp, or night lite. Many of these also had the ability to set up multiple alarms, which is a nice thing if you have a baby that needs feedings in the middle of the night or a young puppy that needs to go out to do their business in the hours before dawn.

We also made sure to look for basic functions that you will find with traditional alarm clocks. Especially snooze features for times when you might be able to sleep in a little longer than usual.

Battery backups were also a point of focus. With many traditional alarm clocks even a momentary power outage, like the flicker of a nearby transformer, can wipe out your alarm settings. This can be a major problem if you happen to sleep through the outage. A battery backup ensures that the power supply is seamless and that all your special settings remain in place.

Wireless Connectivity And Companion Apps

The modern-day smartphone is one of the most intuitive interfaces ever designed. Being able to connect to a sunrise alarm clock wirelessly and adjust the settings from the palm of your hand is very appealing to many people. Though wireless connectivity via WiFi or Bluetooth with app integration or the ability to sync with smart home devices does tend to raise the per-unit price. So, we made sure to include a few that had these special features as well as a few that don’t.

Philips SmartSleep HF3670/60 Sunrise Alarm Clock With Wake-up Light Therapy Features

Specs:

Sunrise alarm clock with light therapy features

AmbiTrack sensor monitors sleep hygiene conditions

Sleep Mapper app for customization

Relax Breathe light guided program

Built-in power backup

FM radio

Aux dock for connecting additional speakers

Smart touch display

Clock dimming feature

Smart Touch display

USB charging port for your phone

Phillips is one of the larger players in consumer electronics. So, it’s no surprise that they have a strong presence in the sunrise alarm clock niche, with their SmartSleep HF3670/60 Sunrise Alarm Clock.

It has a lot of the basic functions you want to see in a sunrise alarm clock like a Smart Touch display, a clock dimming feature to full dim, an FM radio with a built-in speaker, as well as a power backup. The Phillips SmartSleep also has an aux dock for connecting to additional speakers. There’s also a USB charging port for your smartphone.

Though it’s really the smart features and customizable app functionality that helps the Phillips SmartSleep separate itself from many of its competitors. The Sleep Mapper app lets you customize the lighting rhythm and other features. It can also give you more information collected by the “AmbiTrack” sensor which measures sleep hygiene factors like your bedroom’s temperature, noise, light and humidity levels. It then gives you feedback on how you can improve your sleeping conditions.

The Phillips SmartSleep also has a Relax Breathe feature, which is essentially a light-guided breathing program that helps you fall asleep comfortably. The pattern mimics many of the mind-balancing effects of meditative breathing.

What We Liked

The AmbiTrack and Relax Breathe feature really helps you fall asleep naturally, improve your overall sleep hygiene, and wake in a more natural fashion.

Yet it also has the hardware features that help it fit into the nuts and bolts details of your morning routine like the ability to charge your phone and play music in the morning.

Overall

This is a very well-designed sunrise alarm clock with the basic and special features you need. It has the features to help balance your circadian rhythm, as well as customize it to your life. Its sleep hygiene features are also very nice.

If you are in the process of a light therapy treatment plan, you should double-check with your physician to make sure the app features are in line with their current recommendations.



HomeLabs 4330349651 Sunrise Alarm Clock

Specs:

Digital LED

6 accent color options

3 brightness settings

Increases light over 30-minutes

5-minute audio alarm

Nature sound features

Backup battery

Snooze feature

USB charging port

HomeLabs 4330349651 Sunrise Alarm Clock has a low price point, yet still has enough special features to replicate the sunrise effect. It also allows for some customization with 6 possible accent colors that you can use in place of the daylight setting. However, the 3 brightness settings and dimmer are only programmed to alter the daylight option.

The HomeLabs Sunrise Alarm Clock gradually brightens over the course of 30-minutes to replicate sunrise. You can also set it up to play nature sounds which further replicates the natural conditions of sunrise and a chorus of bird songs. If you prefer it can be set up with an audible alarm that plays for up to five minutes.

This sunrise alarm clock also has the basic hardware features you might prioritize in a traditional alarm clock. It has a built-in speaker with an FM radio, as well as a snooze feature with a modest-size button on the top of the clock face.

There’s also a lithium battery backup to keep the clock running seamlessly during a power outage.

What We Liked

The fact that the light level gradually increases over the course of 30-minutes and can be set to work with nature sounds add some authenticity to the replicated sunrise.

The ability to customize the color to your bedroom’s aesthetics also makes stylish for the low price point.

Overall

The HomeLabs Sunrise Alarm Clock is a relatively basic unit, though it does have some special features that let you customize it to your personal style. There isn’t any sort of app or other software, but you wouldn’t expect those things at this low price.



HeimVision A805 Sunrise Alarm Clock With Smart Wake Up Features

Specs:

7 color LED options

20 adjustable brightness levels

Quadruple alarm function

Gradually transitions from natural red to white daylight

Snooze feature

Bedside lamp and night lite feature

Supports Alexa and Google Home

HeimVision takes on some key lighting features with their A805 sunrise alarm clock. It is originally set to transition from more-natural red light to white daylight, though it has 7 different colors LED display transformations that you can set to your personal taste.

You can also adjust the duration of the sunrise process, and pair it with multiple sound features. This includes Birdsong, Hawaii Wave, Streams, Beep, Wind bells, Chord, Ringtone, and Piano. There is also FM radio available through the built-in speaker.

The LED display face has 20 adjustable brightness settings. You can also set it up with a customizable sunset feature that can help you fall asleep naturally.

The HeimVision A805 Sunrise Alarm Clock can also be set up with quadruple alarms. It can also be used as a one-touch bedside lamp or a night lite. This is very handy for things like getting up to feed the baby or letting your puppy out to do his business outside. Though there’s also a snooze feature for times when you want to sleep in a little.

HeimVision was also forward-thinking and designed the A805 to be compatible with other smart home devices. It currently supports Amazon Alexa and Google Home.

What We Liked

The customizable light color and duration settings are worth appreciating. Some sunrise alarm clocks have static settings that might not always fit your personal preference.

The fact that the HeimVision A805 is compatible with smart home devices like Alexa and Google Home is also a nice touch that lets you seamlessly integrate your home electronic solutions.

If you are a single person living alone the night lite and bedside lamp with quadruple alarms might go completely unused. If you have a baby who has a late-night feeding schedule or a puppy with a small bladder, these features can become an indispensable part of your nightly routine.

Overall

There are a lot of sunrise alarm clocks with similar smart features like the HeimVision A805, but most of them carry a somewhat higher price tag. Granted some of these bells and whistles are more appreciated for families and pet owners, but there’s still a lot to like about this unit for a single person who wants to feel like they wake with the sun.



LATME G-1 White Sunrise Alarm Clock

Specs:

Simulates sunrise and sunset

20 brightness levels

Adjustable sunrise and sunset duration

Digital FM radio

Snooze function

7 optional alarm sounds

Voice control features

Battery backup

USB charging port

Compatible with Alexa and Google Home

The LATME G-1 White is another sunrise alarm clock that makes the most out of modern technology and smart home devices. It’s compatible with Amazon’s Alexa as well as Google Home and includes voice controls.

The G-1 White has both a sunrise and sunset feature that allows you to adjust the duration of the process from as little as 10-minutes to as long as 60-minutes. The lighting can be paired with 7 different nature sounds. It also has 20-brightness settings to help customize the face.

It also has a lot of the basic features you would expect in a traditional alarm clock. This includes a snooze feature, digital FM radio, and a battery backup. There’s also a USB charging port for your smartphone or a similar device.

What We Liked

The ability to adjust the sunrise and sunset duration to your personal preference is very nice. As is the ability to pair it with 7 optional nature sounds.

Compatibility with Amazon’s Alexa and Google Home is also handy for households that embrace the smart home revolution.

Overall

This is a well-designed sunrise alarm clock that has all the features and adjustable custom settings that you want. The seamless compatibility with popular smart home devices is also very convenient. There’s not a lot of “Light Therapy” functionality, but it could certainly augment a light therapy treatment plan.



Philips HF3520/60 Wake-Up Light Therapy Alarm Clock

Specs:

Sunrise and sunset features

LED UV-Free light with warm tones

5 optional wakeup sounds

FM radio

8-hour power backup

20 brightness settings

Automatically dims the face in a dark room

Can be used as part of a light therapy treatment plan

As one of the larger players in consumer electronics, Phillips offers multiple versions of sunrise alarm clocks. The Philips HF3520/60 Wake-Up Light Therapy Alarm Clock was designed to produce UV-free light in natural warm tones, with a lighting arc duration that very closely mimics the natural rising of the sun. Phillips notes that this clock can be used in part of a light therapy treatment strategy.

It has both sunrise and sunset features that can be paired with 5 optional nature sounds or an FM radio signal. The face has 20 different brightness settings, with an auto-dimming feature that automatically reduces the brightness of the face when the room goes dark.

There is also an 8-hour power backup, which is handy during a prolonged power outage. The Philips HF3520/60 can also be used as a bedside reading lamp with 10 different brightness settings.

Phillips also offers a 90 Day No-Hassle Money Back Guarantee.

What We Liked

The UV-Free light generated by the LED display in warm natural tones has some clinical evidence that suggests it is the superior lighting source for a sunrise alarm clock. This gives some credence to the Philips HF3520/60 being incorporated as part of a light therapy treatment plan.

The 8-hour battery backup is also very nice for letting you stay on your regular schedule even during a prolonged power outage.

Overall

The Philips HF3520/60 has a lot of thoughtful engineering and characteristics that make it one of the more popular high-quality sunrise alarm clocks. Though, there are some lower-priced competitors that have many of the same features and are also compatible with smartphone devices.



Wake Up Light Sunrise Alarm Clock By Jall

Specs:

7 color options

7 natural sounds and FM radio

30-minute sunrise time

Dual alarm option

LED display face with 3-brightness settings

Bedside lamp and night lite function

USB charger port

This sunrise alarm clock by Jall is a good value for people who want some adjustable features, but don’t want to break the bank on a lot of special features that they might not use. It lets you choose between 7 sunrise colors.

You can also pair them with 7 different nature sounds including Birdsong, Ocean Wave, Streams, Beep, Wind bells, Soft Music, Piano Music. It also has an FM radio option with 16 adjustable volume settings.

The sunrise process itself is set to a 30-minute duration. You can set up two alarms for times when you might need to get up in the middle of the night to take medication or let the dog out. There’s also a snooze feature.

The LED display has 3 adjustable brightness settings. You can also sue it as a bedside lamp, night lite or as a basic reading lamp.

What We Liked

The ability to set two alarms and use it as a bedside lamp, night lite or reading lamp makes this sunrise alarm clock appealing to people who need to get up in the middle of the night.

The ability to pair the sunrise feature with nature sounds is also a nice touch that adds to the overall ambiance of this value-priced alarm clock.

Overall

This sunrise alarm clock by Jall is a middle of the road unit that has the customizable features to make it a good value for the price tag. Yet it doesn’t have some of the more complex bells and whistles that you find in more expensive units. There isn’t any sort of app or integration with smart home devices. Yet it still has the functionality you need to improve the flow of your day.



iHome Zenergy Bedside Sleep Therapy Machine And Sunlight Alarm Clock

Specs:

10 sound therapy modes with FM radio

10 light therapy modes

LED color blending

USB charger

Dual alarms

Bluetooth connectivity

Companion app

Speakerphone feature

The iHome Zenergy sunrise alarm clock was designed to help trigger subtle biological responses to help improve your overall health and well-being. This includes things like emitting red and orange tones to help stimulate melatonin in the evening while switching to blue and white tones that help you wake up feeling invigorated.

It has 10 light therapy modes to choose from, which can let you customize the LED color blends. The sunrise alarm can also be paired with 10 optional soothing nature sounds to replicate a real-world experience.

It has a dual alarm feature that lets you set it for the middle of the night or if you and your significant other have different wakeup times in the morning.

The Bluetooth connectivity and companion app further lets you customize the iHome Zenergy to your personal preferences.

What We Liked

The LED color blending with 10 light therapy modes lets you customize the iHome Zenergy sunrise alarm clock to the ambiance of your bedroom.

The ability to pair the lighting feature with up to 10 nature sounds is also a nice touch. Though if you want you can switch over to the FM radio for times when you want to listen to some music.

The Bluetooth wireless connectivity and the companion app for customization is also a nice touch, and exactly the sort of thing you want to see in a sunrise alarm clock at this price point.

Overall

There is a lot to like with the iHome Zenergy sunrise alarm clock. It certainly has the customization to fit the décor and ambiance of any bedroom, paired with the kind of alarm features you need to get your day started off on the right foot.

If there’s a complaint with this sunrise alarm clock, its that it has wireless connectivity and a customizable app, yet it doesn’t have any sort of compatibility with smart home devices.



FIMITECH Wake Up Light Sunrise Alarm Clock

Specs:

7 different lighting colors

7 nature sounds

Sunrise and sunset simulation

Quality FM radio

2 alarms with a snooze feature

2 USB ports

Night lite feature

Lithium-Ion battery backup

30-day money-back guarantee

12-month warranty

If you are looking to blend value with essential functionality and customizable ambiance, then the FIMITECH Wake Up Light deserves a serious look. It has the ability to replicate sunrise as well as the sunset. You can adjust the arc of the lighting process to as little as 10 minutes or as long as 60-minutes.

There are 7 different color features that can be paired with 7 soothing nature sounds. It also has a high-quality built-in FM radio that lets you wake up with your favorite music.

This sunrise alarm clock has two USB ports to let you and your significant other charge your smartphones at night. It also has two alarm options and a snooze feature. The FIMITECH Wake-Up Light also has a lithium-ion battery backup for seamless operation during a power outage.

What We Liked

The ability to simulate sunrise and sunset with adjustable colors and optional sounds is really nice for a budget price point like this.

The fact that Fimitech backs this sunrise alarm clock with a 30-day money-back guarantee and a 12-month warranty is also a statement of confidence in the quality of the product.

It’s also worth noting that the FM radio produces higher quality sound than many of the competitors in this price range.

Overall

The FIMITECH Wake-Up Light has the features you would expect to see at the next step higher in price. Yet it has the quality engineering and versatility you want to see in a sunrise alarm clock. You get the feeling that FIMITECH designed it for couples who keep slightly different schedules. There aren’t a lot of special features or a sophisticated companion app, but you wouldn’t expect them at this friendly price tag.



Buyers Guide

The human body is a marvel of biological science. Within each of complex dynamic processes regulate organs, tissues, and cellular functions that keep us living, moving, growing and healing. Of course, when you compare the human body to most other mammals, we don’t immediately impress. We don’t have slashing claws or sharp teeth, we don’t have wings to fly or blazing speed to escape predators, we see poorly in the darkness, we have no protective coat and most of us climb a tree at a snail’s pace.

With all due respect to the prehensile thumb, what truly makes us special is our big, sophisticated brain. So, keeping it healthy with things like proper nutrition, novel stimulation, and good sleep hygiene directly impacts our overall quality of life.

Every day your brain experiences sleep pressure from adenosine buildup and other neural processes, which essentially force you to eventually go to sleep. This is when your body executes its most effective repair processes, while the brain works to balance key processes and manage neural waste products like beta-amyloid and tau proteins.

The human body typically falls into a pattern known as a circadian rhythm, which relies heavily on the wake-sleep cycle. As this pattern deepens, with the regularity you might even find you sometimes wake up a few minutes before your alarm clock.

Of course, this is the ideal scenario, for someone with perfect sleep hygiene and a well-established pattern without any other outside influences on sleep quality. Unfortunately, most of us live in the real world where stress and a sea of other factors interrupt our circadian rhythm or just make it downright difficult to get a good night’s sleep.

This can lead to a very serious brain health issue known as Circadian Rhythm Disorder. This can manifest as recurring problems with depression, brain chemistry issues, hormone imbalances, and irritability, just to name a few.

Yet our innate biology can help reset us to a more-healthy pattern. If you stop and think about it homo sapiens have spent the vast majority of our evolutionary history waking up to the rising sun. If you’ve ever been up at dawn, you’ve likely noticed that the sun doesn’t just pop up like a spring. There’s a gradual pre-dawn gray that slowly gives way to soft orange tones and an array of warm colors, before finally bathing the world with yellow light.

Contrast this to how most people these days wake up to a blaring annoying alarm that jars you awake and bathes your brain with a rush of caustic hormones like cortisol and an unnecessary amount of adrenaline. This shocking experience can be even worse if it jolts you from the deep REM sleep pattern that your brain needs to work at it’s best.

When given the chance to wake up to the rising sun, your brain gradually starts to perceive the change and gently activates the natural process of waking you up. If you happen to be in deep REM sleep, the brain will slowly transition you based on the miniscule amount of light that affects your eyelids.

Of course, the pace and schedule of modern life, and the change of the seasons rarely allows us to wake up to the natural rising of the sun. Fortunately, modern-day consumer electronics manufacturers have keyed into the benefits of sunlight waking, and now offer a variety of sunlight alarm clocks.

Rather than jarring you awake with loud noises, it replicates sunlight allowing you to gradually wake up by biological processes that are already in place in your brain. Not only is this a more healthy way to wake up in the morning, but it can also be used in treatment strategies for Seasonal Affective Disorder-related depression, Circadian Rhythm Disorder, and can even help take the edge of a nasty case of jetlag!

Sunrise Alarm Clock Features

Of course, not all forms of light are the same, different types of light and the pattern can also impact how your brain reacts to it. Beyond that, there are also some sunlight alarm clocks that have special features to help get you off to a good start or just better organize your day. This might include things like special apps and music features.

Power Back Up

The concept of power back up is very important with sunrise alarm clocks. Even a momentary power interruption from a lightning strike or a downed power line can affect every clock in your house. Having a power backup feature built into your sunrise alarm clock ensures that even if you sleep through a flicker in the power grid that you will still wake up on time and with whatever personal preferences you programmed into the clock.

Apps And Compatibility With Smart Home Devices

Smart home devices like Echo, Alexa, and Google Home are becoming increasingly popular. Depending on how you use them, you might want to prioritize a sunrise alarm clock that is compatible with your chosen device for more seamless integration.

Adjustable Brightness And Duration

There are some bargain-priced sunrise alarm clocks that have a set duration for the sunrise effect. For some people, the duration as it is right out of the box is perfectly fine. Though the ability to adjust the time it takes to go from the ambient darkness of your bedroom to full light might be something to prioritize. Especially if you want to be able to wake up in 10-minutes rather than 30.

Bedside Light And Night Light Functions

If you need to get up in the middle of the night to use the bathroom, feed the baby, or let your puppy out to do their business, then being able to use the sunrise alarm clock as a night light or bedside lamp could come in handy. Some of these units also allow you to set multiple alarms, which lets you be the one to tenderly wake the baby for feeding, instead of the baby waking you up by crying.

Frequently Asked Questions

Q: Does It Matter Where I Place The Sunrise Alarm Clock?

A: Ideally, a sunrise alarm clock should produce a room-filling light that impacts the entire bedroom. Still placing it near your head, facing you will help maximize the subtlety of the lighting effect. It’s especially helpful for times when you might be in deep REM sleep and your brain needs more time to gradually lift you to a waking state.

Q: What Is Light Therapy?

A: Light therapy, which is also known as heliotherapy is a treatment process that some physicians use to help patients deal with conditions like seasonal depression. Many of these treatment plans are designed to increase a person’s exposure to daylight or simulated daylight using things like polychromatic polarized light, specific types of laser light, LED lights, or bright, full-spectrum lamps.

A sunrise alarm clock can help augment the process of bringing a person’s circadian rhythm back into balance as part of a large light therapy treatment plan. Though most clinicians would note that a sunrise alarm clock on its own is not an effective form of light therapy, without other means.

Q: Is There Any Benefit To Adding Natural Sounds?

A: There is some clinical debate about the influence of waking up to natural sounds like bird song as opposed to the blaring of an alarm, or your favorite FM radio station. Though there are some people who feel that adding something like birds singing or water rushing adds to the natural ambiance of a sunrise alarm clock. It’s usually not the sort of thing that is going to jack up the unit price, but if you are hoping to closely replicate nature, you might want to keep an eye out for it when you shop for a sunrise alarm clock.

Conclusion

There’s no doubt about it, sunrise alarm clocks are a far less jarring way to wake up compared to a blaring, annoying alarm. With consistent use, they can help you maintain better sleep hygiene, bring your circadian rhythm into better balance. They might even be used to help augment a light therapy treatment plan.

Finding the best sunrise alarm clock for you can vary depending on your personal preference and your lifestyle. If you have a baby that needs nightly feedings, or a puppy that needs to be let out in the middle of the night, you might prioritize a sunrise alarm clock with multiple alarm features, and the ability to use it as a night lite or bedside lamp. A sunrise alarm clock that also works with smart home devices like Alexa and Google Home also makes it easier to integrate it into your life.

Many people who are attracted to sunrise alarm clocks also look for adjustable duration features. This lets you set the sunrise process how you want it, rather than using the duration arc the manufacturer put into it.

Adjustable colors are also an attractive feature you might like. With many of these units, you can set it to match your décor. There are also many people who prefer warm tone light over bright white daylight and vice versa.

Taking the time to think about how you can integrate a sunrise alarm clock into your lifestyle, will go a long way toward finding the one that’s best for you and your budget. This article will further help you filter the market to find the best sunrise alarm clock for your household.

