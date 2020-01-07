Best Rechargeable Flashlight [2020]

Anker Bolder LC90 900 lumens with adjustable beam

3,350 mAh USB rechargeable battery

6-hour maximum charge

The Anker Bolder LC90 appeals to a broad range of users. It can produce up to 900 lumens with a 1,000-foot maximum range. Yet it also has an adjustable beam width that lets you use it as a broad area spotlight, or a narrow beam focused flashlight.

It also has five different settings for high, medium, low, and strobe, with an SOS feature. It’s powered by a 3,350 mAh battery is rated to last up to six hours on a single full charge. There is a built-in Micro USB port and a Micro USB recharging cable is included in the initial purchase.

The Anker Bolder LC 90 was designed to be shock-resistant, and it also carries an IP65 water resistance rating. This means it can handle an accidental drop as well as heavy rain. However, it can’t survive full immersion in water.

URPOWER Tactical Flashlight By CREE 1,000 lumens

Adjustable focus with zoom

IPX5 waterproof aluminum alloy case

CREE has a strong reputation for producing quality flashlights. Their URPOWER Tactical Flashlight can generate up to 1,000 lumens on its highest setting with a maximum range of over 1,100 feet. It also has High, Middle, Low, Strobe and SOS modes.

This rechargeable flashlight runs off a 2,800 mAh rechargeable battery. The charger included in the purchase was designed with overcharging protection feature. This reduces the risk of damage during charging, to extend the overall lifespan.

The URPOWER by CREE has an aluminum alloy case of superior durability. Yet it’s only 3.2-ounces and measures in at a compact 5.2-inches long It also has an IPX5 waterproof rating, which means that it can endure even heavy rain, but not total immersion in water.

SureFire Stiletto PRO PLR-B Ecologically conscious lithium-polymer battery

Designed to be a true tactical flashlight

IPX7 waterproof rating

The SureFire Stiletto PRO PLR-B is a truly tactical rechargeable flashlight. On its highest setting, it generates up to 1,000 lumens. It has four total settings including maximum, medium, strobe, and low. There’s also a special tail switch that makes a quick transition to the 1,000-lumen wide flood beam.

The Stiletto’s body is made from anodized aluminum for lightweight durability. The seals also carry an IPX7 waterproof rating, which means this flashlight can be submerged up to 1-meter for up to half an hour.

The Stilettos built-in battery is created from an ecologically conscious lithium polymer, which also holds a superior charge. There is also a micro USB charging cord that is included in the initial purchase.

How We Picked

Lumens are the unit of measure for determining a flashlight’s brightness. When it comes to functional brightness 100 lumens is the minimum. Though most high-quality rechargeable flashlights produce over 600 to even 1,000 lumens at their highest setting.

Of course, the more lumens a flashlight produces, the faster it will use up its available charge. Even if you have one that produces 1,000 lumens, chances are you aren’t going to need that intense level of brightness. Not to mention you will inevitably face the frustration of needing to constantly recharge or replace the battery.

To prevent this from being an issue, we tried to look for flashlights that had high lumen capability, yet also gave you the option of being able to dial it down to a lower light setting. Not only is this more practical, but it also means you get sufficient lighting with an extended battery life between charges.

The overall function was also something to keep in mind. Some flashlights are geared for basic household or personal use. If you just need a flashlight to find keys in your handbag at night, or to get through the occasional power outage caused by a storm, then you probably aren’t interested in strobe features and a 1,000-foot maximum range.

On the other end of the spectrum, if you are an avid outdoorsman, or your bike rides extend into the nighttime hours, then brightness, adjustable focus, and special lighting features start to take a higher priority. This includes things like waterproofing or water resistance ratings to ensure that the flashlight can endure a little rain.

The ease of recharging was also something we kept an eye out for. USB charging ports are very popular with rechargeable flashlights. However, they are not the only option. Some people prefer a flashlight that can run on a removable rechargeable battery for short to medium-term use. Yet they can replace it with a standard battery for things like a camping trip, where there might not be a reliable source of electricity available for days.

Anker Bolder LC90

Specs:

900 lumens

1,000-foot maximum range

Adjustable beam width

5 settings

3,350mAh rechargeable battery

6-hours on a single charge

IP65 anti-slip grip

Includes micro USB recharge cable

Shock-resistant design

6.24-ounce weight

6.2-inches long

18-month warranty

The Anker Bolder LC 90 was designed to appeal to a broad range of users. It’s 900 lumens is impressive, giving it a 1,000-foot maximum range. At the same time, the adjustable beam width allows you to use it as a broad area spotlight, or a narrow beam focused flashlight for finding small items in tight spaces.

The Anker Bolder LC 90 also has five different settings including High, medium, low, and strobe, as well as a Morse SOS feature. It’s powered by a Micro USB port and includes a Micro USB recharging cable. The 3,350 mAh battery is rated to last up to six hours on a single full charge.

The internal workings were designed to be shock resistant. The seals also carry an IP65 water resistance rating, which is more than sufficient to handle heavy rain. Still, it’s not enough for long term submersion such as snorkeling at night.

The exterior has an anti-slip grip, which allows you to hold it firmly with wet hands. There is also a secure wrist strap. All told the Anker Bolder LC 90 measures in at 6.2-inches long yet it only weighs 6.24 ounces.

What We Liked

The 900 lumens the Anker Bolder LC 90 produces on its highest setting is impressive. The fact that you can adjust the width as well as employ other special settings is also a nice touch. The waterproofing and shockproof interior make it a great option for a camping flashlight, or one that will handle anything you need around the house.

The 18-month warranty also speaks to the essential quality and manufacturing confidence put into the LC 90.

Overall

For the price, the Anker Bolder LC 90 can handle just about anything you need it to do around the house, while also being able to take it with you confidently into the great outdoors. If you are looking for more of a tactical flashlight, the strobe feature is nice, but the overall body of the flashlight is a little bit on the small side for physical self-defense.



Anker Bolder LC90 900 lumens with adjustable beam

3,350 mAh USB rechargeable battery

6-hour maximum charge

PeakPlus LFX1000 Tactical Flashlight with Rechargeable Battery, Case & Charger

Specs:

600 maximum lumens

600-foot maximum range

Adjustable focus zoom and flood light

5 modes

Water-resistant

Comes with 2,200 mAh rechargeable lithium-ion battery

Also can use 3 AAA batteries

Skip proof grip

Includes case and charger

6.1-inch length

One-year warranty

PeakPlus LFX1000 Tactical Flashlight is another great option for people who want a versatile rechargeable flashlight at home as well as at the campsite. They even go so far as to back it with a one-year warranty to demonstrate their confidence in engineering and manufacturing quality.

The LFX1000 is rated to produce up to 600 lumens. It has an adjustable focus as well as 5 modes that let you change the intensity of light, use it as a strobe, or for producing an SOS distress signal.

It comes with a 2,200 mAH rechargeable lithium-ion battery, that you have to remove in order to recharge. It was also designed to work on 3 standard AAA batteries, which is nice for situations where you might need to be away from electric service for an extended period of time.

The initial purchase includes the lithium-ion battery, as well as a durable case, and a charger. AAA batteries are not included in the package.

The PeakPlus LFC1000 measures in at 6.1-inches long, but as you adjust the focus it can condense down to as small as 5.3-inches long. The exterior also has a skid-proof grip and is water-resistant.

What We Liked

The battery configuration with this flashlight is a little bit of a double-edged sword. On the one side, there isn’t a USB charging port built into the housing, which means you have to take it out to recharge it. Yet, you can also run it off of 3 AAA batteries which is really nice for times when you might be in the bush or otherwise away from any available source of power.

Overall

This is a good all-rounder rechargeable flashlight that has the features you really want in a tactical and outdoor light source. The lack of a USB charging port might be a little bit of a minus depending on how you intend to use it, but a pack of AAA batteries in the old junk drawer gives it added life should the power go out for more than a day or two.



Sale PeakPlus LFX1000 Tactical Flashlight with Rechargeable Battery, Case & Charger Runs off 2,200 mAh lithium-ion battery or 3 AAAs

5 lighting modes and adjustable focus

Includes a case and charger

Streamlight 74751 Strion

Specs:

615 lumens

C4 LED technology

1.25-hour runtime on high

4.5-hour runtime on low

Narrow or wide beam

Blink feature

Aircraft-grade aluminum

Grooved and textured barrel for grip

Streamlight is a company that offers a wide range of rechargeable flashlights with adjustable features. You see that with its 74751 Strion, which can be set to a high-intensity narrow beam maximizing the 615-lumen potential at a great distance, or a low-intensity wide field beam to serve as a floodlight. It also includes a blink feature that replicates a strobe effect.

The body is made from aircraft-grade aluminum. It has a grooved and textured barrel for grip. The internal workings also use C4 LED technology for superior shock resistance.

The lithium-ion battery will run for up to 1.25 hours on high, or as much as 4.5 hours on low. The initial purchase also comes with a charger that can be set up to run on a 120 Volt AC outlet or a 12 Volt DC source.

The Streamlight 74751 Strion measures in at 5.9-inches long and only weighs 5.3 ounces.

What We Liked

The ability to charge the Streamlight 74751 Strion from a standard AC outlet or a DC source is a nice touch. It lets you charge up the battery when you are at home but doesn’t leave you without options when you are out in the bush. You can simply hook it up to any vehicle’s DC power source for another charging option.

Overall

This is a good utility rechargeable flashlight with the versatility to come in handy at home. Yet you can still take it with you as a functional camping flashlight. Just bear in mind that the runtimes are a little short. If you are going to be away from home for a prolonged period of time, you might want to get in the habit of charging up the flashlight every day.



Streamlight 74751 Strion Lithium-ion battery

615 lumens

C4 LED technology with superior shock resistance

ThruNite Catapult V6 Mini Thrower Rechargeable Flashlight

Specs:

1,700 maximum lumens

6 brightness settings

5,000 mAh rechargeable battery

6.2-hour maximum runtime on the lowest setting

Micro USB charging port

750-meter maximum range

IPX 8 waterproof rating

The ThruNite Catapult V6 Mini Thrower Rechargeable Flashlight was designed with camping in mind yet will still suit your needs around the house. It even includes a lanyard and holster in the original package, along with a micro USB charging cable.

The ThruNite Catapult is rated to produce up to 1,700 lumens at its highest setting and can run for up to 6.2 hours. It has six brightness settings: Firefly, low, medium, high, turbo, and strobe. It also casts or “Throws” a broad field of light.

This makes it a good option for doubling as a hanging lantern in the ceiling of a tent or in a pavilion above the camp kitchen. It’s also rated IPX 8 waterproof. This essentially means that the seals can withstand immersion of up to 3-feet without failing. On its lowest “FireFly” setting it can run for up to 6.2 hours. This is also nice for things like night fishing for walleye or flathead catfish.

The 5,000 mAh rechargeable battery can be removed for charging. Though the Catapult does have a 2A USB charger and comes with a micro USB charging wire.

What We Liked

The low light settings with the IPX 8 waterproof rating really speaks to this being the kind of light you want around a “Fish Camp” or any campsite where lighting at night is an issue. The broad field of light it throws at a significant distance is also good for shining wildlife like raccoons lurking at the edge of your campsite.

Overall

The ThruNite Catapult V6 Mini Thrower Rechargeable Flashlight probably shines best when camping. Though it certainly has a place in the backyard. If you are just looking for a rechargeable flashlight to use around the house or to fish your keys out of the bottom of your purse in a dark parking garage, then this light might be a little too much overkill.



ThruNite Catapult V6 Mini Thrower Rechargeable Flashlight The broad field of light

IPX 8 waterproof for immersion up to 3 feet

6 brightness settings

NoCry 18W Waterproof Rechargeable Flashlight and Spotlight

Specs:

1,000 lumens

18-Watt LED

3,000 mAh lithium-ion battery

Impact-resistant

Waterproof

Designed to float

Red filter included

The NoCry Waterproof Rechargeable Flashlight was specifically designed for outdoor use. Many of its key features are engineered to appeal tonight fishermen and those who need a reliable, rechargeable light source that can endure wet conditions.

The 3,000 mAh battery is capable of powering the adjustable LED light for 2 hours at 1,000 lumens. Which is nice for those times when you need a spotlight. On its lowest setting of 100 lumens, the NoCry can serve as a basic campsite flashlight with runtime as long as 20 hours on a single charge.

The case and internal workings were designed to be shock-resistant as well as waterproof. It’s also padded and insulated with polystyrene, which allows it to float for a prolonged period of time.

These features are prized by fresh and saltwater anglers who often need light while making sometimes precarious dock landings in low light conditions.

It also comes with a red-light filter, which is often a priority for shore anglers and frog gigging enthusiasts who need light to see what they are doing. Yet they don’t want a white light, which attracts insects and spook fish.

What We Liked

The waterproofing, shock proofing, and ability to float make this a great marine and camping flashlight. You can use it as a basic light around the campsite for cooking and finding items on it’s lowest light setting. Then it can also help you see the dock when making a landing or give you the light you need to discretely run a trotline.

Overall

If you just need a flashlight to use around the house the NoCry is probably too much. If you need to run your boat at night, or you have a tricky landing that you need to pull into after sunset, then this rechargeable spotlight should be a strong candidate.

While it does come with an ergonomic comfortable handle, and adjustable stand, there is no specific mounting bracket. If you wanted to use it as a fixed light on the bow of a boat, you will need to clamp it directly onto a boat rail or rod holder.



NoCry 18W Waterproof Rechargeable Flashlight and Spotlight 1,000 lumens as a spotlight or 100 as a flashlight

Waterproof, shock-resistant and floats

Red light filter included

Olight S30R III LED Rechargeable Flashlight

Specs:

1050 lumens

Upgraded materials and technology

3,500 mAh lithium-ion rechargeable battery

Magnetic USB charging dock

4.49 inches long

4-ounce weight

The Olight S30R III is the third iterations of this rechargeable flashlight. In this niche, this is a sign that the manufacturer is dedicated to making the most out of the available technology and materials as they continue to evolve.

It gives you the confidence that this rechargeable flashlight won’t become outdated any time soon.

The Olight S30R III is rated to produce 1050 lumens. It has a 3,500 mAh rechargeable lithium-ion battery. It’s is recharged by a magnetic USB port, and a USB cable is also included in the purchase. This makes it easy to charge right at your desktop of sitting on the kitchen counter.

What We Liked

The magnetic USB rechargeable port is a nice touch that makes it easy to connect and maintain the battery without having to fuss with components. The fact that this it’s the third upgrade also means the manufacturer is dedicated to producing a high-quality product.

Overall

The Olight S30R III is a well-designed rechargeable flashlight that’s geared for household use. At 4.49 inches long and only 4-ounces you can comfortably carry it with you in a handbag or pocket. Just keep in mind that this is a home or personal use flashlight, and it doesn’t have the durable features to serve a tactical or outdoor purpose.



Olight S30R III LED Rechargeable Flashlight 1050 lumens

Upgraded state-of-the-art technology

Designed for home and personal use

URPOWER Tactical Flashlight By CREE

Specs:

1,000 lumens

Adjustable focus with zoom feature

5 lighting modes

2,800 mAh rechargeable battery

IPX 5 waterproofing for rain resistance

Charger with an overcharge protection system

Aluminum alloy case

CREE is one of the leading flashlights manufacturers in the industry. They have spent years developing rechargeable units that are of great value. Which you see with their affiliated URPOWER Tactical Flashlight.

It is capable of producing up to 1,000 lumens with a maximum range of over 1,100 feet. It also has an adjustable focus with a zoom feature. There are also five lighting modes: High, Middle, Low, Strobe and SOS.

The 2,800 mAh rechargeable battery comes with a charger equipped with overcharging protection. This allows you to leave the battery on the charger without worrying about causing long-term damage.

The aluminum alloy case gives the URPOWER Tactical Flashlight superior durability. The seals are also IPX5 rated for waterproofing. This means that the flashlight can handle the rain without worry. Yet it won’t be able to endure immersion.

What We Liked

At 5.2-inches long and only 3.2-ounces in weight the URPOWER Tactical Flashlight was designed to take with you on the go, or simply to use it around the house. It’s lightweight means that you can easily mount it on a bicycle for times when you might need to ride in low light.

Overall

The URPOWER Tactical Flashlight is a good value unit, provided by a trusted industry leader. It’s meant more for household and the occasional outdoor use. Yet it can still take care of you when camping or going for a ride.



URPOWER Tactical Flashlight By CREE 1,000 lumens

Adjustable focus with zoom

IPX5 waterproof aluminum alloy case

Pelican 7600 Rechargeable Tactical Flashlight

Specs:

Maximum 944 lumens at maximum setting

3 colors

4 lighting modes including strobe

Lifetime guarantee

Pelican is one of the trusted names in the flashlight industry. Their 7600 Rechargeable Tactical Flashlight is one of their popular units with law enforcement and first responders.

It has four different light settings which can affect the runtime of the rechargeable battery’s performance. At high it produces 944 lumens with a runtime of 3-hours and 15 minutes.

On medium, it produces 479 lumens for up to 4 hours and 30 minutes. The lowest setting only generates 37 lumens with a runtime of up to 29 hours.

It also has three different color modes: White, Green, and Red. This means you can adjust it to the low 37 lumens setting on red for times when you are out camping or moving in low light conditions, yet you don’t want to attract insects.

What We Liked

The Pelican 7600 Rechargeable Tactical Flashlight is very versatile and adjustable. Of course, you can’t overlook the lifetime guarantee they back it with.

Overall

This is the type of rechargeable flashlight that you can invest in without suffering buyer’s remorse later on down the line.



Sale Pelican 7600 Rechargeable Tactical Flashlight Four lighting settings

Three color settings

Backed by a lifetime guarantee

SureFire Stiletto PRO PLR-B

Specs:

1,000 maximum lumens

4 lighting features including strobe

Programable for tactical purposes

Anodized aluminum body

Melonite coated grip

IPX7 waterproof rating

Environmentally friendly lithium-polymer battery

The SureFire Stiletto PRO PLR-B was designed with tactical purposes in mind. This makes it popular with first responders, military specialists, and people who simply prioritize a high-quality personal lighting device.

It is capable of producing up to 1,000 lumens on its maximum setting. However, it has four total settings including maximum, medium, strobe, and a 25-lumen extra-low setting. It also has a tail switch for a quick transition to the 1,000 maximum wide flood beam at the high lumen setting. For tactical purposes, it’s also programmable.

The body is made from anodized aluminum with an IPX7 waterproof rating. This means it can be submerged up to 1-meter for up to half an hour. The Stiletto is also coated with melonite for superior grip.

The built-in battery is made from ecologically conscious lithium polymer. Which holds a superior charge, yet it only has a minimal environmental impact to produce. A micro USB charging cord is included in the purchase.

What We Liked

The tail switch to activate the maximum beam or strobe makes a statement about the tactical intention of the Stiletto. You also see this in the IPX7 waterproof rating. At the same time, you shouldn’t overlook the lithium polymer battery, which has a low ecological impact to produce.

Overall

If you are looking for a true tactical rechargeable flashlight, then the SureFire Stiletto PRO PLR-B needs to be near or at the top of your list. While it is truly tactical, it also serves double duty in the great outdoors, and at night. It can even serve as a personal carry, self-defense device. If you just want a practical flashlight to use around the house, it might be a little too much.



SureFire Stiletto PRO PLR-B Ecologically conscious lithium-polymer battery

Designed to be a true tactical flashlight

IPX7 waterproof rating

Buyers Guide

In recent years rapid advancements in things like LED bulbs, battery materials, and related technology have allowed what used to be a simple flashlight to evolve into a cutting-edge personal lighting solution. At the same time, manufacturing technology and pressure seals have made many quality modern flashlights water-resistant or capable of handling water pressure at depth.

Of course, with so many manufacturers and new technology appearing on the market seemingly every day, it can sometimes be hard to pick out the pretenders from the quality rechargeable

It can help to flashlights down into three categories. Just note these aren’t necessarily hard-and-fast industry terms, but it’s helpful to think of how a certain suite of features lends themselves to certain uses.

Tactical Flashlights

So-called tactical flashlights are more common for law enforcement and the military. Yet they also have an appeal for individuals who are concerned about personal safety. They tend to be made from durable metallic alloys with waterproof seals. Some even have special self-defense features built into them or a compartment that can contain one discretely.

Outdoor Flashlights

Sometimes referred to as “Camping Flashlights” most have some sort of waterproofing to them and are meant to endure the ravages of camping, hiking, and time in wetland areas. Some manufacturers will also build special featured into them that let you adjust the beam or perhaps hang them from a tent’s ceiling.

Household Flashlights

These flashlights tend not to have a lot of bells and whistles. Still, you will appreciate having them around when a storm knocks out the power or you need to find something you lost in the attic. Most aren’t waterproof.

Key Features

LED Bulbs And Lumens

Most quality rechargeable flashlights have LED bulbs in them, which use far less electricity than the alternative traditional bulbs of yesteryear. While the number of bulbs is certainly a factor, the more important characteristic is the number of Lumens that the flashlight is rated to produce.

There’s a little bit of art and science involved in how effective lumens are at a certain distance. In general, the benchmark minimum for even a household flashlight is 100 lumens. Though you should treat this is a starting point for say poking around the house, looking for an old box in the basement crawl space.

If you intend to use the rechargeable flashlight when you are in more rugged conditions, where there might not be any other ambient light, then you should likely prioritize a much higher number. Especially, if you need to shine light through something like shallow water for frog or suckerfish gigging.

Once you go beyond 300 lumens you are talking about a very bright light source, which has the ability to temporarily blind someone. This is the threshold to consider if you want to use a tactical flashlight that can also be a personal safety device.

At 550 to 600 lumens, you are talking about a very powerful flashlight. However, the intensity of the light and the area it can cover will be affected by the type of beam it produces, as well as other important characteristics.

Beam Distance Or Throw

The nature of photons causes them to disperse the farther they travel from their originating source. Sometimes referred to as “Throw” the beam distance of any flashlight will be impacted by the lumens, as well as it’s focus.

Some manufacturers will even produce flashlights that you can adjust the beam distance or the spread of the field. These are particularly nice for times when you might need a flashlight at camp to serve as an overhead cooking light in the camp kitchen, yet still use it to find the car keys you dropped in the bush.

Special Settings And Adjustable Beam Width

Being able to adjust from a narrow to a wide beam is always a nice feature. You often see things like a strobe feature being added to a tactical flashlight. This can be very handy for dazzling or temporarily blinding an oncoming assailant.

It’s also worth bearing in mind that LED bulbs can be specially colored. This might be some simple like a light blue tint that is softer on the eye, or the ability to switch over to a set of lower-intensity red bulbs for things like catfishing at night.

Size

The basic size of the flashlight is also something to take into account when considering how you’ll likely use it the most. If you just want a reliable flashlight to keep in your purse or coat pocket, then a smaller unit will be on the top of your list. Fortunately, LED and battery technology now makes small lightweight flashlights affordable, without compromising functionality.

On the other end of the spectrum, if you need a tactical flashlight that can double as a self-defense device, you might prioritize a larger unit. This might also be the case for a camping flashlight.

Grip Texture

How you intend to use the flashlight the most might influence how much you prioritize the grip. If you are just looking for a quality flashlight to use around the house, the grip texture likely won’t matter much. If you need a tactical flashlight, with sweaty hands, or an outdoor camping flashlight to hold in the rain, then grip texture is likely critical.

While you’re at it, you might want to look for a wrist strap as well as how securely that wrist strap is connected to the main body of the rechargeable flashlight.

Recharging System

Advances in battery technology, have inspired creativity in flashlight manufacturers. Many come with built-in batteries or replaceable, rechargeable batteries that let you swap out as needed.

Most high-quality flashlight manufacturers will include at least one USB charging port. This allows you to maintain the battery charge via a simple USB cable connected to a laptop or even a simple phone charger.

A few even go so far as to include dual charging ports or other fast-charging features. This is especially handy if you plan to use the flashlight frequently.

Water Resistance

Modern-day manufacturing technology and materials make it easier than ever to provide rechargeable batteries with some level of water resistance. This is especially helpful if you are looking for a tactical flashlight or one that you can take camping without having to worry about getting caught in the rain.

Frequently Asked Questions

Q: Is Upgraded Or Updated Technology A Good Or Bad Thing?

A: With some products like a toaster oven upgraded or updated technology is usually a bad thing, as it demonstrates some type of previous flaw that needed to be addressed. In a rechargeable flashlight, it’s often a good thing, as it means the manufacturer went back to the drawing board to make the most out of the rapidly evolving materials and innovations in this niche.

Q: Do Lighting Settings Affect Battery Runtime?

A. Many rechargeable flashlights have multiple lighting modes. A flashlight that produces 1,000 lumens might be nice for times when you need a long-range floodlight but will quickly deplete its charge. The ability to dial the flashlight down to 500 or fewer lumens for simple things like finding your way around the campsite, increases the total runtime.

Q: What Does A Strobe Feature Do?

A: While they can certainly be used to add a little flare to the moment, a strobe feature is essentially a tactical feature. Strobe effects typically use the flashlight’s highest lumen setting in rapid bursts. Not only can this dazzle a potential assailant, but it can also leave them seeing splotches of light. This might be just enough to let you escape the scene or buy time for help to arrive.

Q: What Is Over Charge Protection?

A: When a battery is charging a natural amount of heat is produced. Once it reaches maximum charge, the heat and the constant cycling of electricity can gradually start to damage some batteries. An overcharge protection system monitors the charge in the battery. When it’s full it either turns off the charge or goes into a maintenance trickle charge mode.

Not only does this feature ensure that your rechargeable flashlight is always at maximum charge, but it also extends its overall lifespan. It’s especially handy for flashlights that have a built-in battery.

Q: Does Waterproofing Or Water Resistance Matter?

A: Waterproofing is more of a factor if you are looking for a camping flashlight. It’s worth bearing in mind that most rechargeable flashlights don’t have the seals to handle immersion of more than 3 feet. Where the waterproofing or water resistance comes into play is when it rains.

Conclusion

There is a bevy of features and characteristics that can be incorporated into a quality rechargeable flashlight. Choosing which ones to prioritize starts with how you are most likely to use it.

If you just need a quality dependable flashlight to use around the house during an odd power outage, then you might not need much beyond a convenient charger and a flashlight that produces 300 lumens. If you need a flashlight for camping, hiking or fishing trips, then things like waterproofing, shock proofing and the ability to adjust the intensity of the light become more of a priority.

Those who are looking for a tactical flashlight for self-defense or personal protection are more likely to prioritize a durable case and strobe light features. If anything, it will give you the opportunity to dazzle an opponent to give you a tactical advantage or to simply buy time.

While you’re perusing your options also keep an eye on the type of battery, and how it is charged. A built-in battery with a USB charging port is always a nice touch. Though many people will also look for a flashlight with a removable battery back. This allows you to use more traditional AA or AAA batteries as replacements for times when you might be without electricity for more than a single day.

Product Boxes: Last updated on 2020-01-08 / Affiliate links / Images from Amazon Product Advertising API