Best Nanny Cam [2020]

WEMLB WB-726 HD 1080P WiFi Hidden Camera Alarm Clock 1080p resolution cam hidden in an alarm clock

145-degree field of view

Wireless connectivity

Spy camera detectors are becoming more popular, especially with individuals who are likely to misbehave. One of the more popular ways to thwart these devices is to disguise the nanny cam inside another innocent looking device. Rising to this challenge is the WEMLB WB-726 HD 1080P WiFi Hidden Camera Alarm Clock

The camera has a 145-degree field of view, which is impressive for a security camera, especially one that’s fitted inside another device. It can be set up to record with motion detection or for continuous recording. The WEMLB WB-726 also has a night vision mode.

It can hold up to a 128 GB SD memory card. Which when paired with the motion detection recording feature allows you to store a significant amount of image data for times when you might be away from home for multiple days.

Sale YI 87025 Home Security Surveillance System Camera with Night Vision Motion and sound alerts to your phone

WiFi connectivity with IOS and Android apps or the Cloud

2-way audio and night vision

The YI 87025 Home Security Surveillance System Camera was specifically designed for wireless WiFi connectivity with an easy to use interface. This requires an app that is available for Apple IOS as well as Android which lets you stream video to your smartphone or another wireless device. It’s also Cloud compatible with a very affordable Cloud subscription option, or you can use 32 GBs of internal data storage.

The App also lets you set up the Yi 87025 for sound and motion alerts that go directly to your phone. The camera has a 112-degree field of view and captures images at 1080p image resolution, with noise filtering.

There is also an IR night vision mode, with a range of up to 16 feet. This allows you to set it up in your as a video baby monitor.

Sale Google, NC1104US Nest Cam Indoor Security Camera Talk and listen through a Google Nest subscription

130-degree field of view at 1080p resolution

Night vision mode for security or use as a baby monitor

Google’s roots may run deep as an internet search engine, but they have also started to expand into high-quality consumer electronics that partner with their other online features. This includes their NC1104US Nest Cam home security camera

It’s designed to transmit footage via a WiFi signal connected to Google’s Nest Aware App, which allows you to remotely view, record, and store footage. However, this does require you to maintain an active Google Nest subscription. The key features of the app allow you to set Nest Cam up to alert your phone when it detects motion or sound. It also allows you to both speak and listen through the camera.

The Nest Cam is powered by a rechargeable internal lithium-ion battery. The camera has an impressive 130-degree field of view and captures images at 1080p resolution. There is also a night vision mode for low light areas, which lets it double as a video baby monitor.

How We Picked

Different nanny/spy cams appeal to different people for different reasons. Determining how you are most likely to use the camera will go a long way toward filtering the features you prioritize.

If secrecy and security if a priority, then you likely will want to prioritize a smaller unit. One that can record to an SD card or uploads video to some type of online platform like the Cloud might help coordinate with law enforcement.

Of course, there are some people who stay on the alert for spy cams. A few will even go so far as to deploy spy cam detectors. To combat this, an increasing number of camera manufacturers are turning to alternative means to keep their cameras hidden. Some will attempt to use lenses with minimal reflectivity, while others will attempt to hide the camera itself inside of another less threatening device like an alarm clock.

On the other end of the spectrum, a pet cam or a camera used as a video baby monitor doesn’t really need to be disguised. With many of these, two-way audio is also a prime feature, even if it’s just to tell you dog to get off the couch while you’re at the office. So, we also made sure to keep an eye out for other niches beyond just caregiver surveillance and home security.

Connectivity and the user interface was also a feature to bear in mind. Ten years ago, security cameras had some type of data storage and if you were suspicious of an issue, you had to hunker down for an hour or two to fast forward through the collected footage to find the moment when something went wrong.

Today wireless connectivity is very popular, and many people who want a nanny, security or pet camera will prioritize some type of wireless feature. Sometimes this is a direct WiFi connection or a subscription to an online platform like the Cloud.

Of course, wireless connectivity pairs very well with mobile apps. Many manufacturers will include their own proprietary app or they have some type of affiliate program. We also kept a keen eye out for systems that had special features like motion sensors and alert programs that connect directly to your phone or another wireless device.

When it comes to recording images, there are some online platforms that will record data for you, while also letting you stream footage. However, they usually require some type of subscription, which can add to the long-term cost of use.

For people who just want a one time purchase, yet still want to be able to record critical moments, we also made sure to include nanny/security cameras that could save data directly to some type of SD card Many of these camera systems have smart features built-in. They can be set up to directly record and stream or only stream when the motion sensor activates. Then older data is the first thing the system overwrites.

Infrared night vision is also a very popular feature. Especially for homes and families who want to dual purpose the camera as a baby monitor, or for those who need to keep an eye on the nighttime status of their property.

PANORAXY B100V.3 Mini WiFi Hidden Spy Nanny Camera

Specs:

Multi-User Capability

Disguised To Look Like A 3.1-Inch Cube Alarm Clock

Manufacturer “Invisible Lens”

Built-in Motion Sensor

Resolution: 720P HD 1280 x 720

High-Quality Sensor

WiFi Connection

Record Data On Embedded SD Card

IR Night Vision Mode Up To 8-Meters

The PANORAXY B100V.3 Mini WiFi Hidden Spy Nanny Camera was designed to thwart so-called “Spy Cam Detection Devices.” They do this both by disguising the camera inside a 3.1-inch cube alarm clock, as well as by using a proprietary “Invisible Lens.”

It has a motion sensor that triggers the recording feature, so as to make the most out of the data capacity of the embedded SD card. It also has video playback through a 2.4 G WiFi signal. It was designed to be easy to set up and can accommodate multiple users.

There’s also an IR Night Vision mode, which captures low light images in black and white. It has a maximum image range of 8-meters.

What We Liked

The motion sensor triggering the recording feature makes the most out of the available data storage, while also sparing you the hassle of having to sort through hours of dead video time to find the footage you need.

The IR Night Vision mode with an 8-meter maximum range is also a nice touch for situations where you might need to use it as an off-hours security camera.

Overall

This is a thoughtfully designed nanny/spy camera that you can use at home or at the office. It’s very well disguised and reasonably priced. The one downside is that it doesn’t have any audio recording capability.



Sale PANORAXY B100V.3 Mini WiFi Hidden Spy Nanny Camera Invisible lens disguised as an alarm clock

Motion sensor with embedded SD card and IR night vision

Multi-user interface with 2.4G WiFi connectivity

Google, NC1104US Nest Cam Indoor Security Camera

Specs:

Uses Google Nest App

1080p Image Resolution

130-Degree Field Of View

Talk And Listen

Night Vision Mode

Sound And Motion Alert To Phone

Lithium-Ion Battery

Google started out as an internet search engine, but in recent years it has evolved into a variety of other industries. This includes the home camera and security market with their NC1104US Nest Cam.

It has an internal lithium-ion battery and is designed to transmit footage via a WiFi signal connected to Google’s Nest Aware App. This also means that for you to remotely view, record, and store footage you will need to maintain an active Google Nest subscription. When you do, you can set the Nest Cam up to alert your phone when it detects motion or sound.

The camera itself has an impressive 130-degree field of view and captures images at 1080p. There is also a night vision mode for low light areas, or for use as a video baby monitor. It also has the ability to capture audio, allowing you to both speak and listen.

If you want to view multiple locations around your home, you might also want to consider buying multiple Google Nest Cams at one time. Buying in higher volume ultimately saves you money in the price per unit cost.

What We Liked

The ability to speak and listen is a very big deal for households that want to use the Google Nest Cam to monitor pets or as a baby monitor. The 130-degree field of view and the 1080p resolution with optional night vision mode is also something you don’t see in some of the competitors.

Overall

The Google, NC1104US Nest Cam is a great option for families who want to monitor their homes when they are away. It has all the bells and whistles you want, with the connectivity and alerts you need to say in the know.

If there’s one small complaint, its that to really use it as intended, you need to maintain an active Nest Aware subscription, which keeps adding to the overall cost of ownership. Still, it’s very reliable and the small monthly fee arguably pays for itself with peace of mind.



Sale Google, NC1104US Nest Cam Indoor Security Camera Talk and listen through a Google Nest subscription

130-degree field of view at 1080p resolution

Night vision mode for security or use as a baby monitor

YI 87025 Home Security Surveillance System Camera with Night Vision

Specs:

1080p Image Resolution

Motion And Sound Alerts

112-Degree Field Of View

Night Vision With A Range Of 3-Meters

2-Way Audio

WiFi Connectivity

IOS and Android Apps Available

Cloud Compatible

Seamless Footage Playback

32 GB Of Internal Storage

The YI 87025 Home Security Surveillance System Camera was designed with connectivity and ease of use in mind. It plugs into a standard wall outlet and connects via a WiFi signal.

There are Apple IOS and Android apps available to let it stream or alert to your phone. It is also Cloud compatible with affordable Cloud subscriptions available. It also has a 32 GBs of internal data storage.

The Yi 87025 Camera can be set up for sound and motion alerts that go directly to your phone. It has a 112-degree field of view at 1080p image resolution. It also offers two-way audio communication with noise filtering for clear conversations.

This camera also has an IR night vision mode. With a range of up to 16 feet, it means you can set it up in your child’s room as a video baby monitor.

What We Liked

The fact that there are so many different ways to connect to this camera and use it through your phone with motion, as well as sound alerts, is a very nice touch for such an affordably priced camera.

Overall

For the money, this indoor camera is a great value. Granted the 112-degree field of view is a little bit narrow, and the 16 feet of night vision range is a little on the short side. This means it’s probably not the ideal option for nighttime home security. Still, with everything you get at this very friendly price tag, you can afford to buy multiple cameras for less than one of the competitors.



Sale YI 87025 Home Security Surveillance System Camera with Night Vision Motion and sound alerts to your phone

WiFi connectivity with IOS and Android apps or the Cloud

2-way audio and night vision

Wyze Cam 1080p HD Indoor Wireless Smart Home Camera

Specs:

2-Way Active Audio

1080p Image Resolution

Magnetic Base

Powered By USB

32 GB SD Card Or Cloud Storage

Motion And Sound Alerts Send To Your Phone

Can Be Set Up To Detect Smoke And Carbon Monoxide

Wyze makes their foray into the home security/nanny cam niche with this compact affordable unit. It has a magnetic base that allows you to set it just about anywhere. The “Neck” of the camera is also adjustable making it possible to precisely target the area you want to view and record.

It records images in 1080p and is available with a 32 GB internal SD card. If you prefer you can connect it to the Cloud for additional storage. 24-hours of recorded images take up about 10 GBs. So, on a single card, you could capture around 3-days of continuous visual images. There’s even a night vision mode for times when you might want to use it as a video baby monitor.

This Wyze camera allows you to predetermine the criteria for what triggers an alert. There’s essentially a motion and noise sensitivity level, to let you dial it in for the environment. This helps to minimize the number of minor or false alerts that you sometimes get with other camera systems. It’s also worth noting that this camera can be set up to detect other safety hazards like smoke and carbon monoxide.

What We Liked

The low price point, alert sensitivity, and the ability to detect other safety hazards certainly are nice. The night vision capability is also very handy for times when you might want to use this camera as a video baby monitor.

Overall

This camera has a lot of nice features for the price point. Just bear in mind that it is not intended for outdoor use at all and has no waterproof characteristics. Also, the frame rate is a little choppy and the audio is low-quality. This is a nice camera unit for keeping tabs on the home, but you’re not really going to repurpose it to shoot family keepsake videos.



Wyze Cam 1080p HD Indoor Wireless Smart Home Camera Easy to use with accompanying apps

Magnetic base with USB power

Alert sensitivity and can also detect smoke and carbon monoxide

Zohulu 1080P Mini Wireless Spy Hidden Camera

Specs:

Very Small Wireless Hidden Camera

0.64-Ounces

1080p Image Resolution

Lithium-Ion Battery

Micro USB Charging Cable

145-Degree Field Of View

Night Vision Mode Up To 16-Feet

TF Data Card Not Included

This small spycam/nanny cam by Zuhulu was designed for maximum discretion and ease of use. It only weighs in at an ultra-light .64 ounces. It’s powered by a small lithium-ion battery that recharges via a micro USB connection.

It records at 1080p, which is an upgrade from a previous version that recorded images in 720p. It also has a night vision mode and records images in a 145-degree field of view.

Data is recorded on a TF Micro SD data card, which is not included in the initial purchase.

What We Liked

The lightweight, the small size makes this nanny cam very easy to hide in a room. The fact that it has an updated 1080p resolution is also a nice touch for times when you need to capture a crisp image.

Overall

This is a small, lightweight nanny cam that’s easy to disguise in a room or attach innocuously to your clothing. It would have been had they included the TF Micro SD data card in the original purchase. Still, a simple 16 GB unit is still very inexpensive.



Zohulu 1080P Mini Wireless Spy Hidden Camera Weighs only .64 ounces and is easy to hide

Rechargeable lithium-ion battery

145-degree field of view with a night vision mode

Wireless Hidden Spy Cam By Luohe

Specs:

Wireless Spy Camera With WiFi

Control Up To 8 Cams Through Companion App

Dual USB Slots

Holds Up To 128 GB

Motion Detector

USB Charger

90-Degree Field Of View

Luohe designed this wireless WiFi spy cam to be easy to disguise with a user-friendly interface. With the downloadable app, you can control up to 8 cameras via your smartphone or another wireless device.

It has dual USB ports and is powered through a micro USB charger. It can accommodate up to 128 GB TF SD data card. It’s set up to record new footage over the oldest footage. With the 128 GB card installed it can hold approximately 15-days of images, depending on usage.

It has a motion sensor that sets the recording function in 1080p image resolution with a 90-degree field of view. Luohe also set it up so that there is no recording light when activated.

What We Liked

The app that lets you connect your wireless devices to 8 cameras at one time lets you use the Luohe wireless spy cam for whole-home coverage. The fact that there isn’t a recording light is also a thoughtful step that might go underappreciated. Yet many competitor spy cams are found when the person being filmed notices the light.

Overall

If you need to keep discrete tabs on multiple rooms in your home, this Luohe wireless WiFi spy cam needs to be at the top of your list for consideration. It’s small, designed to be hidden, and can potentially record up to 15-days of footage in crisp 1080p.

Just keep in mind that the 128 GB data card is a secondary purchase, and the unit needs to be plugged into the USB power port to record. The field of view is a little on the narrow end at just 90-degrees.



Wireless Hidden Spy Cam By Luohe Motion detection

Image resolution of 1080p

The app lets you connect to up to 8 cameras

WEMLB WB-726 HD 1080P WiFi Hidden Camera Alarm Clock

Specs:

Nanny Cam Disguised As An Alarm Clock

1080p Image Resolution

Night Vision Mode

Motion Detection

145-Degree Field Of View

Holds Up To 128 GB

2-Year Warranty

These days more and more people are aware of the presence of hidden spy/nanny cams. With many standalone units, even the smallest lens can be caught by a suspicious person with a keen eye. WEMLB takes a stab at this challenge with their WB-726 HD 1080P WiFi Hidden Camera which is carefully installed into a basic looking alarm clock.

This nanny cam has a 145-degree field of view and can be set up to record with motion detection or for continuous recording. It’s also capable of night vision recording and can accommodate a 128 GB SD memory card.

What We Liked

The fact that it’s hidden inside the face of an alarm clock certainly makes this nanny cam hard to spot. Yet it doesn’t give up any field of view to this flat surface design. Which is something you can’t say about many of its competitors.

Overall

This is a well-disguised spy cam with a wide field of view, motion detection and night vision with a wide 145-degree field of view. The fact that they back it with a 2-year warranty is also a nice feather in its cap.

The price is a little higher than hidden cameras with similar specs. However, those competitor cams aren’t disguised in an alarm clock.



WEMLB WB-726 HD 1080P WiFi Hidden Camera Alarm Clock 1080p resolution cam hidden in an alarm clock

145-degree field of view

Wireless connectivity

KAMTRON Wireless Indoor Camera With Pan, Tilt And Zoom

Specs:

Wireless Camera With WiFi

1080p Image Resolution

Night Vision

Two-Way Audio

Motion Detection

Smart Alert App

Cloud Storage

Pan, Tilt and Zoom

Kamtron designed this camera for interactivity, rather than secrecy. It has pan, tilt and zoom motion features that are controlled via WiFi wireless connectivity to an app on your phone. Equipped with two-way audio it lets you talk and listen, which makes it a great option for families who want to keep in touch with their pets and caregivers.

Yet it still has enough functionality to also be repurposed for things like a baby monitor camera or as an indoor security cam. It has a night vision mode and can be set up with a motion detection feature. It also records video to the cloud for long-term storage, without having to worry about managing an SD card.

What We Liked

The ability to pan, tilt, and zoom separates this camera from many of its competitors that rely on a broad field of view to capture images. The two-way audio is also nice. You can use it to speak directly with caregivers, or simply to tell your dog to get off the couch!

Overall

This camera is really made for secrecy and will only really serve as a security cam if you want it to be obvious to vandals and would-be thieves that there’s a camera on the premises. Where it really shines though is in the interactivity. If you have a rambunctious pet or a toddler escape artist, this might be just the kind of interactive camera you need.



KAMTRON Wireless Indoor Camera With Pan, Tilt And Zoom Pan, tilt and zoom features to captures areas of interest

Motion detection option with Smart Alert app and Cloud storage

Two-way audio capability

Buyers Guide

There are might be different reasons for why you are in the market for a nanny cam. If you have serious security concerns and discretion is of utmost importance, you might be interested in different characteristics than if you just want a unit that will let you check in on your dog’s goofy day.

Size and Appearance

If you are concerned about what’s going on in your home or office when you aren’t there, you will likely prioritize a smaller unit. Especially if you have concerns about theft or abuse of a loved one. You might be interested in a nanny cam that can be carefully hidden inside an object.

On the other end of the spectrum, if you want to just keep an eye on your dog, or you tell your nanny/babysitter that there are nanny cams in the house, you might want a larger unit. One that sits out in plain sight might encourage greater accountability. Of course, a larger nanny cam is also more capable of holding a speaker and connecting to your home’s WiFi.

Connectivity

If you want a nanny cam that provides you with a live feed, then you will likely prioritize some type of internet connectivity. Different manufacturers might offer these features in different ways. Some need a direct connection, while others might be able to link to your home’s WiFi or use some type of Cloud-based application.

Just keep in mind that if you are going to use a WiFi connection, or the nanny cam will be logged into your system in a way that’s noticeable, it might be easily detected. Also, consider security measures and change your passwords from time to time. There have been times in the past when nanny cams have been hacked remotely.

Resolution And Field Of View

The pixel resolution of the image will impact the nanny cams overall price tag. If you are looking for a nanny cam to catch someone in the act of theft or you need to gather incriminating evidence, then you want a high pixel resolution. The last thing you want is to show the footage to law enforcement and they can’t tell if the babysitter is taking a pair of socks out of a drawer or a jewelry box.

If you just want to watch your dog figure out how he keeps getting into the kitchen, then basic resolution might be all you really need.

You should also bear in mind that different cameras can have a different field of view. On the lowest of the low end might only be 90-degree, in a simple cone. Yet there are some that might offer a field of view that’s greater than 130-degrees.

If you are just getting the nanny cam to watch the baby’s room, then the field of view is probably a lesser priority. You can just set the camera in a corner. If you need the camera for security or you have a large area that you need to monitor, you might prioritize a wider field of view to limit blind spots, or eliminate the need for a second camera.

Special Features

The ability to record images and save clips of video footage is pretty much required for most nanny cam users. Yet there are some special features that might also be on your radar. This might include things like night vision mode, or a built-in interactive speaker. Just keep in mind that the more bells and whistles a unit has the more it will influence the price tag.

Frequently Asked Questions

Q: Are Nanny Cams Just For People With A Nanny?

A: Don’t let the term “Nanny Cam” give you the impression that it’s just for people who need to check up on a suspicious nanny living in their home. While nanny cams are positioned to appeal to people with nannies and keeping tabs on a teenage baby sitter, they do have a broader appeal.

Many pet owners will set up a nanny cam with an internet feed to keep tabs on their dogs during the day. Some of these units can even be set up to let you talk through them via a WiFi signal. Nanny cams are also becoming more popular in security applications where you may need to keep tabs on your property while you are at work or on vacation.

There are even some Day Care institutions and private in-home providers who install nanny cams in their common areas. Parents are then given passwords to check in on their child periodically. Some of these systems are also run in conjunction with special software suites where concerned parents can read notes.

There are even some families who repurpose their nanny cam as a video baby monitor. A unit with a live WiFi feed connected directly to their phone lets them know if their baby is distressed, or to help figure out how a determined toddler is escaping their crib.

A nanny cam might also be beneficial for keeping up with seniors. Elderly parents who live on their own can potentially suffer a fall or need help without access to direct communication. Setting up a nanny cam with audio features can be a great source of peace of mind that your loved one is doing well, even if you are far away.

There are even some businesses that will install nanny cams in the office to monitor what happens after-hours. With internet connectivity, it might still be cheaper than paying a security camera service with a monthly subscription.

Q: Are Nanny Cams Legal?

A: This is one of those topics where it might seem like there’s a little gray area. However, there are a few basic rules and laws to keep in mind when it comes to where and how you can use a nanny cam, even in your own home.

First of all the laws for who, how, and where you can surveil someone varies from state to state. Right off the bat, most states that explicitly prohibit you from placing any type of video recording device in what is considered a “Private Place.” This means areas like bathrooms, a live-in nanny’s personal bedroom, bunk rooms, locker rooms, or in locations that can film these areas from a distance.

These states are Alabama, Arkansas, California, Delaware, Georgia, Hawaii, Kansas, Maine, Michigan, Minnesota, New Hampshire, South Dakota, and Utah.

It’s also worth noting that in California, Connecticut, Delaware, Florida, Hawaii, Illinois, Louisiana, Maryland, Massachusetts, Montana, Nevada, New Hampshire, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Washington, and the District of Columbia, you need to inform a person that there is a recording device in use as well as what rooms they are in.

If you don’t present them with this information in writing and you record them without their consent, there could be serious legal consequences.

Q: Is It Legal To Record Audio?

A: A lot of nanny cams and secret cameras lack an audio recording feature. This is due in large part to federal wiretapping laws. Recording audio through a surveillance device without consent or without legal permission from the courts can lead to a significant fine. Depending on the state you are in, a judge might throw out video evidence that includes unauthorized audio.

So, if you are in a situation where you need to catch someone in the act of doing something wrong, or committing a crime, you will want to prioritize a camera that lacks audio. With some units, there might be an app that allows you to turn off audio recording, while still collecting video images.

Q: Should I Tell My Nanny Or Babysitter That There Are Surveillance Devices In The House?

A: Assuming you’ve made yourself aware of all the legalities, the answer to this question comes down to a matter of personal choice. Though there are some ethical arguments to be made.

For the sake of this exploring this point, let’s assume that you live in a state where you aren’t required to tell someone you are recording them. If you tell them that there are one or more nanny cams in the house, they are less likely to misbehave. Though some improperly vetted people might simply misbehave in the areas where you aren’t recording.

Still, for the average human being knowing that there is a nanny cam in the home, increases their chances of good behavior. Just know that for some people being recorded is a deal-breaker, even if they never had any intention of doing something wrong.

If you don’t tell them that there are recording devices in the home, you are more likely to catch them “In the Act.” In the case of something like theft or the physical harm done to a child, the footage might even be used in the prosecution.

Another option to consider is to set up an obvious nanny cam where it will be seen and notify the person. Then also equip other sensitive parts of the house with disguised cameras, where they might be tempted to let their guard down.

Q: Do I Need To Worry About Security If My Nanny Cam Connects To The Internet?

A: These days hackers are more creative and determined than ever. They also have access to incredibly sophisticated technology. So, it is indeed possible for a potential hacker to gain access to your nanny cam footage through your internet connection or the Cloud. It’s best to use alternative passwords, and change them frequently, or look for other online security means.

Q: How Can I Avoid Camera Detection?

A: These days awareness of hidden cameras is growing. To the point that there are manufacturers who produce “Spy Cam Detection Devices.” Most shine a special broad laser light which then reflects off a lens, which makes the viewed person aware that it’s there. Whether or not its recording is yet another mystery.

Just like how the cheetah gave the antelope it’s speed, nanny and spycam manufacturers have put considerable effort into producing lenses that are supposedly “Invisible.” Sometimes it’s something proprietary in the way the lens is manufactured, other times the lens is disguised inside something else like a clock face. If discretion is a priority, then you might want to filter through to look for these options.

Q: Do Night Vision Cameras Have A Maximum Range?

A: Most Infrared (IR) cameras have a range of between 3 to 8 meters. The larger the area you need to monitor the greater the range you want to prioritize. If you are just going to use the camera as a video baby monitor, then a range of 3-meters will usually suffice. If the camera is going to be used for security purposes to say view your driveway or yard, then you might want to prioritize a range of 5 to 8 meters or more.

Conclusion

Like many electronic devices how you will most likely use it, will influence the features you prioritize. Size is more likely to be a factor when you need to disguise a nanny/security camera’s presence. Though some people who need to hide the presence of a nanny/spycam will choose a unit that is disguised inside another device, like an alarm clock or a coffee maker.

Connectivity and user interface will likely be the next thing for you to prioritize in the camera shopping process. Many people enjoy a camera that is paired with a proprietary app. Though this can lead to storage and streaming questions.

There are a few home camera systems that stream and record through other online platforms. These usually come with some type of small monthly fee, which can gradually add up into a more significant long-term cost of use. If you aren’t comfortable with this idea, you might want to look for a camera system that records to a data card, yet still allows you to stream video to your phone.

Once you have these details dialed in, you can start to filter the special bells and whistles that you need to thoroughly monitor your intended space. This might include things like infrared night vision, motion detectors, two-way audio, or a wide field of view.

Product Boxes: Last updated on 2020-02-22 / Affiliate links / Images from Amazon Product Advertising API