DEWALT DCBL772X1 Blower Impressive 600 CFM at 125 MPH

60 Volt electric motor

3 Ah lithium-ion battery and charger included in the purchase

DeWalt is one of the best-known brands in the power tool industry. This includes a wide range of battery-powered tools and appliances. Like the DeWalt DCBL772X1 60 Volt electric leaf blower which includes a 3 Ah lithium-ion battery and a charger in the purchase. This batter is also compatible with many other battery-powered devices in their line. This adds to the value for people who have brand loyalty toward the DeWalt line of battery-powered tools.

The DeWalt DCBL772X1 and move an impressive 600 CFM of air at up to 125 MPH. Technically, this is very strong for a battery-powered electric leaf blower. It was designed with variable speed controls as well as a “Speed Lock” cruise control feature. A single full battery charge has a maximum runtime of up to 30-minutes, and the 3Ah lithium-ion battery in 30 to 45 minutes.

Sale Sun Joe SBJ597E-SJB 6-Amp 155 MPH Electric Leaf Blower 260 CFM at 155 MPH

Great power for a small electric leaf blower

Only weighs 3.9 pounds

Sun Joe does their best to infuse their product line with innovation as well as the kind of value that is appealing to people who are working with a limited budget. The Sun Joe SBJ597E-SJB has a corded 6-Amp electric motor that can move a 260 CFM air volume at a very brisk 155 MPH

Yet this little leaf blower only weighs in at 3.9 pounds. Which means it’s going to wear out your arm or shoulder while still providing you with the power to tackle the leave in a small yard or blow away grass clippings after you are done cutting the grass. All at a price that won’t leave you with “Buyer’s Remorse.”

The was designed to appeal to professional lawn care companies as well as homeowners who prioritize high-quality lawn care equipment. This backpack leaf blower has a 50.2cc 2-cycle gasoline engine designed with Husqvarna’s proprietary X-TORQ technology and a special air purge feature.

These characteristics make it easy to start, as well as improve fuel efficiency by up to 20%. At the same time, it also reduces exhaust emissions by up to 60%.

All this power gives the Husqvarna 150BT the ability to move air volume of up to 434 CFM at an incredibly fast 251 MPH velocity. This gives it the power to blow away leaves, light lawn debris, grass clippings, and even mulch.

The Husqvarna 150BT has a padded back panel on the backpack with padded, adjustable shoulder straps. It’s also been engineered to minimize the amount of vibration that is transferred from the engine to the operator.

How We Picked

There are a lot of different takes on the leaf blower concept. Some even include vacuum features that suck in and grind up leaves and small pieces of lawn debris. The best way to filter out the wide range of leaf blower options is to break them down by the benefits of gasoline or electricity.

Gasoline and electric leaf blowers both have their own strengths and weaknesses. This makes the power source a good starting point for filtering your options. With both, we tried to narrow the field with respect to the factors that make them attractive.

With a gasoline-powered blower, you have the luxury of power, which translates into the ability to move a higher volume of air at a greater speed. This is often represented by CFM (Cubic Feet per Minute) over 250 and MPH (Miles Per Hour) air velocity over 130. Which is the sort of numbers you need to do things like move light mulch, thick piles of leaves and clumps of grass clippings.

Of course, all this power also means that gasoline engines weigh nearly double or more than their electric counterparts. Most also have 2-cycle engines that need mixed gas at a specific ratio. If you get it wrong and the fuel is too lean, it can score the piston or cause overheating issues. If it’s too rich with oil it can cause excessive smoking, gum up the carburetor or severely affect the spark plug’s performance.

Electric leaf blowers tend to have lesser CFM and MPH ratings. Though there are some high-quality units that have surprising power for their size. Electric leaf blowers also tend to be much lighter. They also don’t produce any noxious exhaust. Not to mention the maintenance needs of an electric leaf blower are next to none.

Unfortunately, corded electric leaf blowers are limited by the extension cord. Which is usually 50-feet or less. Battery-powered leaf blowers have a better range for a large yard, but limited run time. To try to help get around this problem, we tried to keep an eye out for battery-powered leaf blowers by popular manufacturers who offered other tools that used the same interchangeable batteries.

We also tried to keep in mind that there are leaf blowers that also have a lawn vacuum mulcher function built into them. A fair number of these also have accessory gutter cleaning devices that are an extra purchase but will also spare you the risk of climbing up a wobbly ladder.

One of the biggest benefits of a mulcher/vac function is that the leaves and small pieces of lawn debris are sucked up and ground into bits by an internal auger. It’s then deposited in a storage bag, that you can either add to your compost pile or condense into a yard waste bag.

Some of the better-designed blower/mulcher/vacuums can reduce leaves down at a 16:1 ratio. Meaning what would normally fill 16 standard yard waste bags can be reduced down into one, by reducing the air space.

The counterpoint against leaf blowers with a mulcher/vac feature is that the suction is sometimes strong enough to suck up something large and hard, which can jam the internal auger or damage it. So, we tried to look for mulcher/vac leaf blowers that had a metal auger which significantly reduces jams and risk of internal damage.

Poulan Pro PR48BT, 2-Cycle Gas-Powered Backpack Leaf Blower

Specs:

48 cc 2-cycle gasoline engine

475 CFM

200 MPH

Variable speed control trigger

Cruise control

Weighs 22-pounds

Adjustable shoulder straps

2-year warranty coverage

Poulan Pro is one of the most trusted names in lawn care appliances, tools, and equipment. They have both gas and electric powered leaf blowers. The Poulan Pro PR48BT gets its power from a 48 cc 2-cycle gasoline engine that needs a 50:1 mix ratio.

The Poulan Pro PR48BT blows at up to 200 MPH with 475 CFM of force. This is more than enough to move a substantial pile of leaves, blow away grass clippings, and even send stray wood chips back into their landscaping bed after a storm.

The backpack itself weighs just a little over 20-pounds and has adjustable padded straps for superior comfort. The control handle is designed for ergonomic comfort and has a variable speed trigger. There’s also a cruise control feature that lets you see one specific speed and maintain it without having to constantly squeeze down on the trigger. This is a great feature for big jobs like clearing away grass clippings on a large yard.

Poulan Pro backs this gas-powered leaf blower with a 2-year warranty.

What We Liked

The 200 MPH and 475 CFM represent the kind of power you can enjoy from a gas-powered leaf blower. Only weighing in at 22 pounds with compression straps mean you can wear this pack comfortably for a long time without fatigue.

Overall

The Poulan Pro PR48BT Is well designed, with enough power and comfort to handle professional use. It’s covered by a two-year warranty, which demonstrates Poulan’s confidence in their quality and material selection. Just bear in mind that it doesn’t have any sort of vacuum function.



Sale Poulan Pro PR48BT, 2-Cycle Gas-Powered Backpack Leaf Blower 200 MPH and 475 CFM

Lightweight backpack with adjustable straps

Variable speed controls with cruise control

Sun Joe SBJ597E-SJB 6-Amp 155 MPH Electric Leaf Blower

Specs:

6 Amp electric corded blower

155 MPH

260 CFM

3.9-Pounds

Sun Joe is a fast-growing lawn equipment manufacturer who embraces innovation, while also trying to provide customers with a friendly price tag. Their SBJ597E-SJB 6-Amp 155 MPH Electric Leaf Blower is powered by an extension cord.

It’s rated to move up to 260 CFM at up to 155 MPH, which is on the powerful side for an electric leaf blower. At the same time, it only weighs in at 3.9 pounds. So, it’s not going to wear out your arm or shoulder.

What We Liked

The 260 CFM at 155 MPH from a 6 Amp electric is relatively strong for such a light leaf blower.

Overall

This is a great value electric leaf blower for people with a limited budget. There isn’t any sort of cord lock or holder feature, and the plastic exterior housing might not survive an accidental drop. Still, you can’t argue with the friendly price tag and the overall power the Sun Joe SBJ597E-SJB electric leaf blower produces.



Sale Sun Joe SBJ597E-SJB 6-Amp 155 MPH Electric Leaf Blower 260 CFM at 155 MPH

Great power for a small electric leaf blower

Only weighs 3.9 pounds

Greenworks 24212 40V 150 MPH Cordless Leaf Blower, 4.0Ah Battery, and Charger Included

Specs:

40 Volt electric battery-powered leaf blower

4.0 Ah battery

Battery charger included

150 MPH

135 CFM

Variable speed control

3.3-pounds

Battery interchangeable with other tools

Greenworks is another fast-growing company in the lawn care industry. They have an expansive line of electric battery-powered lawn care equipment that uses the same 4.0 Ah lithium-ion batteries like the 24212 electric leaf blower. This blower is rated to move up to 135 CFM at 150 MPH, which is technically on the weak side for a leaf blower. Especially when you compare it to the specs of a gas-powered leaf blower.

Still, it’s enough to move a light amount of leaves or loose grass clippings. The sweeper tip accessory that is included with the Greenworks 24212 Cordless Leaf Blower helps concentrate the airflow, which makes it more powerful in real life than it looks on paper. It also has a variable speed control.

The 4.0 Ah battery’s ability to be interchangeable with other Greenworks devices, makes it handy for people who are loyal to the brand. On its own, a single battery can last up to 28 minutes on a single charge and take approximately an hour to recharge.

It’s also worth noting that the charger is not a “Smart Charger.” So, keep an eye on it while recharging. If you frequently overcharge this type of battery it can decrease the overall lifespan.

What We Liked

The fact that you can interchange the 4.0 Ah lithium-ion battery with other lawn care tools in the Greenworks line is handy. Especially for people who already own multiple Greenworks power tools.

The sweeper tip also helps maximize the airflow that this somewhat under-powered leaf blower produces.

Overall

The Greenworks 24212 40V 150 MPH Cordless Leaf Blower arguably has increased value for brand-loyal homeowners who need to maintain their lawn. While it might look at a little bit on the weak side on paper, the sweeper tip does help concentrate its power more effectively.



Toro 51619 Ultra Electric Blower Vac

Specs:

Dual function Blower/Vac combo

7.0 Amp electric motor corded

250 MPH

350 CFM when blowing

410 CFM of suction when setting to vacuum

Durable metal impeller

Quick-release attachments

Toro is one of the long-term leading names in the lawn equipment industry. They have decades of experience engineering products for maximum effectiveness and versatility. You see this really shines through with their Toro 51619 Ultra Electric Blower/Vac combo.

It’s powered by a 7.0 Amp electric motor, which moves an impressive 350 CFM volume of air at 250 MPH when it’s set to blower mode. It also has a robust 410 CFM rating when set to vacuum mode. It also has a heavy-duty metal impeller that chews up lawn debris with a decreased risk for damage and jams.

88% of the leaves and lawn debris that reaches the metal impeller is ground up into a half-inch piece. It’s then deposited into a cloth bag with a convenient bottom zipper. You can quickly switch from blower to vacuum thanks to quick-release attachments.

It’s also worth noting that Toro offers a gutter cleaning attachment kit that will fit the 51619 Ultra Electric Blower/Vac. It’s relatively inexpensive and allows you to clean your gutters without having to mess around with wobbly ladders.

What We Liked

The 350 CFM volume of air at 250 MPH in blower mode is very impressive for a corded electric leaf blower. The 410 CFM rating in the vacuum mode is also very strong. You also have to give a big thumbs up to the metal impeller which does a great job of grinding up lawn debris without jams or internal damage.

Overall

If you are looking for an electric blower/vac combo with the robust statistics to handle everything you throw at it, then it’s hard to ignore the Toro 51619 Ultra Electric Blower/Vac. While you’re at it, you might want to also put the gutter cleaner in your cart.



Toro 51619 Ultra Electric Blower Vac The blower moves 350 CFM at 250 MPH

The vacuum has 410 CFM suction with a metal impeller

Toro makes a compatible gutter cleaning attachment

WORX WG512 Trivac 3-in-1 Vacuum Blower/Mulcher/Vac

Specs:

Blower and mulcher vacuum in one

12-Amp electric motor

Corded

Dial control to change modes

600 CFM

70 MPH

2-speed settings

16:1 mulching ratio

Easy release bag

Metal impeller

8.6 pounds

The WORX WG512 Trivac is a 3-in-1 lawncare device. It can be set up as a blower, or a mulching lawn vac via a single, easy-to-use dial. When set as a mulcher-vac the metal impeller has a 16:1 ratio. Meaning that in Worx tests of the Trivac the mulching feature was able to reduce 16 bags of loose leaves into a 1-bag volume.

The 12 Amp electric motor requires an extension cord. It’s engineered to move an impressive 600 CFM volume of air. Though it only has a speed of 70 MPH, which is a little low compared to many of its close competitors.

The benefit of this is seen in the two-speed modes. When set to low speed it helps you better control the flow of the leaves over smooth surfaces like sidewalks, pavement, and driveways. If it’s set too high, the MPH tends to scatter leaves.

The mulcher relies on a durable metal impeller and has a 16:1 mulching ratio.

What We Liked

The ability to quickly change from blower to vacuum with a single dial is handy. The 16:1 mulching ratio also helps you save on bag space, which is really nice if you live in the city and have to pay per bag. Taken in that light, the WORX WG512 Trivac could pay for itself over the course of two autumn seasons.

Overall

The 70 MPH rating of the WORX WG512 Trivac looks like a small red flag. What it’s really telling you is that this blower/vac and mulcher combo is dialed into keeps suburban yards clean. It’s not necessarily geared for a professional lawn care company that needs to blow out grass clippings and cleanup scattered mulch after a big storm.



Sale WORX WG512 Trivac 3-in-1 Vacuum Blower/Mulcher/Vac 12 Amp electric blower/vacuum and mulcher in one

16:1 mulching ratio with metal impeller

600 CFM at 70 MPH geared for suburban environments

CRAFTSMAN BV245 27cc 2-Cycle Full Crank Engine Gas Powered Vac Leaf Blower

Specs:

27 cc 2-stroke gasoline engine

Handheld blower with vacuum kit attachment

450 CFM

205 MPH

Variable speed throttle

Vibration reduction handle

The mulching ratio of 16:1

Craftsman’s “Easy Start Ignition”

You might look at the CRAFTSMAN BV245 with its 27cc 2-cycle gas-powered engine and think that it’s an ergonomic nightmare. Once you get your hands on it, you’ll find that Craftsman made a real effort to design it to be easy to use, despite the inherent weight that comes with a 2-cycle engine block.

In fact, it only weighs in at 10.2 pounds, whereas a lot of gas-powered blowers with similar statistics weigh closer to 20-pounds and need to be mounted in a backpack. Craftsman also designed the BV245 with a variable speed throttle and vibration reduction to minimize the impact on your arm and shoulder.

It’s meant to be used more as a blower than a vacuum, but it still does include the lawn vac accessories in the purchase. It’s rated to move an impressive 450 CFM at a brisk 205 MPH.

Craftsman also installed its proprietary “Easy Start Ignition System” which you see on a lot of their successful gas-powered devices. You simply prime the engine, choke, and then pull the drawstring for a very reliable start.

If you do want to use it as a vacuum, you need to change over the attachments manually. It then has a mulching ratio of 16:1, which means it can reduce a traditional 16 bags of leaf litter into just 1 bag.

What We Liked

The fact that the Craftsman BV245 is a gas-powered hand-held blower instead of a backpack is somewhat rare in this niche. You see this in the superior power of 450 CFM moving air at 205 MPH.

Overall

This is one of the heavier hand-held leaf blowers on the market, just by virtue of its 2-stroke gasoline engine. Still, at 10.2 pounds it’s not prohibitively heavy and offers a trade-off of superior power over its electric cousins. If you have shoulder and upper back problems, the Craftsman BV245 might not be the best for you.



CRAFTSMAN BV245 27cc 2-Cycle Full Crank Engine Gas Powered Vac Leaf Blower 27 cc 2-stoke engine with a total weight of 10.2-pounds

450 CFM at 205 MPH

Easy Start Ignition System with a variable speed throttle control

Husqvarna 150BT, 50.2cc 2-Cycle Gas-Powered Leaf Blower

Specs:

50.2 cc 2-cycle gasoline engine

X-TORQ engine for less exhaust and superior fuel efficiency

434 CFM

251 MPH

Padded back and padded, adjustable shoulder straps

Low vibration dampers

X-TORQ engine for less exhaust and superior fuel efficiency

Adjustable tube length

Husqvarna designed it 150BT to cater to professional lawn care companies and homeowners who want a powerful, yet easy-to-use leaf blower with comfort built-in. It’s powered by a 50.2cc 2-cycle gasoline engine with its proprietary X-TORQ technology and air purge feature.

This makes it easy to start, while also improving fuel efficiency by up to 20% and reducing exhaust emissions by an impressive 60%.

The power the Husqvarna 150BT generates translates into a movable air volume of up to 434 CFM at a blistering 251 MPH. This is more than enough airflow capacity to blow away leaves, light lawn debris, and grass clippings. It even has enough strength to blow away sand and mulch.

The backpack itself has a comfortably padded back panel with padded, adjustable shoulder straps. The Husqvarna 150BT was also designed to minimize vibration from the engine to the operator.

What We Liked

The 434 CFM and 251 MPH produced by the Husqvarna 150BT’s 50.2 cc 2-cycle gasoline engine delivers professional-grade power for maximum versatility. The fuel efficiency and exhaust reduction of the X-TORQ engineering are also very convenient.

The padded back panel and adjustable padded shoulder straps with minimized vibration is also a nice touch.

Overall

The Husqvarna 150BT is a truly professional leaf blower that can also impress homeowners with the budget for a truly premium blower. It does all this weighing in at a comfortable 22.5-pounds.



DEWALT DCBL772X1 Blower

Specs:

60 Volt electric motor

3 Ah battery

Battery charger included

600 CFM

125 MPH

Variable speed control

Speed lock cruise control

DeWalt is one of the giants in the power tools industry, with a wide range of battery-powered tools and Jobsite appliances. Many of which run off the same type of 60 Volt 3 Ah lithium-ion battery that you find in the DEWALT DCBL772X1 leaf blower.

The 60-Volt electric motor can move up to 600 CFM, at speeds up to 125 MPH. This is incredibly strong for a battery-powered electric leaf blower. It also has variable speed controls as well as a “Speed Lock” cruise control feature. It has a potential runtime of up to 30-minutes, which is usually sufficient for clearing a small to medium-size yard.

There is a battery charger included in the purchase. It typically recharges the 3Ah lithium-ion battery in 30 to 45 minutes.

What We Liked

The 600 CFM air volume at 125 MPH is exceptionally powerful for a battery-powered electric leaf blower. It’s also nice that DeWalt includes a 3 Ah lithium-ion battery and charger in the purchase. It especially adds to the value if you are also a fan of the DeWalt line and own other 60 Volt appliances to repurpose the battery.

Overall

The DeWalt DCBL772X1 is a very well-designed leaf blower with the quality materials you expect from an industry leader like DeWalt. It can move a serious volume of air in a single minute at speeds that you usually only see in gas-powered leaf blowers.

If there’s a complaint with the DeWalt DCBL772X1 it’s that it weighs in at 9.1 pounds which can wear out your arm and shoulder during the course of clearing a large yard.



DEWALT DCBL772X1 Blower Impressive 600 CFM at 125 MPH

60 Volt electric motor

3 Ah lithium-ion battery and charger included in the purchase

Buyers Guide

Many people think of a leaf blower as being something that sits around in the garage collecting dust 10-months out of the year and only sees’s the light of day when it’s time to clean up fall leaves. Taken in this light you could even start to develop an unconscious resentment towards a leaf blower for taking your time away from watching fall football games.

Yet a leaf blower can be used for much more than simply getting autumn leaves out of your way. In fact, if you look at a lot of serious landscaping and lawn care companies, you will find leaf blowers are a part of their arsenal for much of the year. It’s all in how creatively you want to use it.

In the spring a leaf blower can be used to clear out the last scraps of leaves and other organic debris that ended up in your yard right before the first snowfall. As things start to green up your leaf blower could even help blow away grass clippings. This is especially handy for preventing thatch build-up, while also helping your lawn to look tastefully manicured.

There are even companies out there that offer special attachments that you can use to help repurpose a leaf blower to clean the gutters. If you’re a little bit handy, there are even videos on the internet that can teach you hot to do this yourself with some PVC pipes, a few clamps, and of course, copious amounts of duct tape.

Now, you might also be surprised to hear that for a device that just basically creates a strong blast of air, there are some key features that come into play. Dialing in the right priorities for how you are most likely to it will go a long way toward helping you find the best leaf blower for maintaining your yard.

Gas Leaf Blowers Versus Electric

Most leaf blowers are powered by either small a gasoline engine or a compact electric motor. Each one has its own benefits and drawbacks.

Right off the bat, gasoline-powered leaf blowers tend to be more powerful than their electric counterparts. They also tend to have higher CFM and MPH ratings, which means they can move more total cubic feet of air per minute at a higher rate of speed.

The drawback here is that they tend to be heavier to lug around and they need more routine maintenance. Oil changes, cleaning air filters, and the inevitable problems that come from carburetors with spark plugs can eat up your time. It also gradually adds to the overall long-term cost of ownership.

An electric leaf blower only requires a minimal fraction of maintenance compared to a gasoline engine. They also tend to start more reliably. Unfortunately, many of them require you to be connected to some type of power source, which can limit your overall range. Not to mention the fact that you will inevitably end up with a nasty tangle in an inconveniently long extension cord.

It’s worth noting that there are some battery-powered electric leaf blowers on the market. Unfortunately, they tend to be a little on the weak side, and even the best ones are only capable of running for a short amount of time. This makes them only truly viable for people with very small lawns.

In the past, electric leaf blowers were considerably quieter than their gasoline counterparts. Though recent improvements in small gasoline motors have now moved some of them arguably closer when it comes to noise levels.

Choosing Between A Handheld Or Backpack Leaf Blower

Now that you have a better idea of the pros and cons of gasoline versus electric leaf blowers, you can now move on to how the power plant and other hardware components are mounted.

With electric, corded leaf blowers, you are usually looking at a lightweight handheld unit. At most you might have to sling your extension cord over your shoulder, just to keep it out of your way.

Battery-powered electric leaf blowers tend to be a little bit heavier, due to the dense weight of the batteries. With these, you might want to lean toward a backpack model. It spares your arm and also helps balance out the weight on your back.

Gasoline-powered leaf blowers are almost always mounted to some type of backpack. Preferably one with padded adjustable shoulder straps and a sternum strap. In the past, these units might have been very heavy, but today they are relatively lightweight. Some of the better ones can feel comfortably balanced on your back and shoulder.

Vacuum Features

There are some leaf blowers that have a vacuum feature built-in. With these leaves and other small pieces of yard debris are drawn in and ground up by the internal impeller. The small bits are then deposited into a storage bag. There are some people who insist on these features, and other people who stay away from them.

Those who don’t like the vacuum feature talk about the propensity for the impeller to jam up when a stick finds its way through the system. For a larger yard, you also end up emptying the small bag frequently. However, the way they are ground up also makes the pieces a nice way to add carbon to your compost pile.

Frequently Asked Questions

Q: Does The Manufacturer Matter?

A: When it comes to lawn care appliances and power tools, the manufacturer can be an important factor. It’s at least a good place to start. Afterall the big-name manufacturers got where they are by doing it right over and over again each year. This includes names like DeWalt, Echo, Ego, Husqvarna, Kobalt, Stihl Toro and Weed Eater.

Q: How Do I Mix Gasoline For A Two-Stroke Motor?

A: A lot of gas-powered leaf blowers have a two-stroke engine. The benefit here is that you don’t have to perform any routine oil changes. This is because the oil is mixed right in the gasoline and actively lubricates it throughout the combustion process. It’s also worth noting that the oil used is not the typical 10W30 that you put in your car.

The problem is that the art and science of mixing two-cycle oil and gasoline are slowly being lost to the simplicity of modern life. The mixing process itself is relatively straight forward. Just make sure that you are doing the mixing in a gas can. You should never attempt to mix in the leaf blower’s fuel tank!

Double-check your model to make sure you know the mix ratio. Not all leaf blowers use the same 2-cycle oil to gas ratio. If you mix it too lean, meaning there’s not enough oil, it could score the piston or damage the internal workings of the motor. If you mix it too rich, meaning there’s too much oil it could cause misfires, excessive smoke, and possibly cause carburetor or spark plug problems.

Fortunately, there are some leaf blower manufacturers who are aware that mixing oil and gas at specific ratios can be tricky for some people. Rather than risk driving you away from their gas-powered leaf blower toward electric, they will offer special little oil bottles that are at just the right volume. Usually, you pour one little bottle into your gas can, followed by one gallon of premium unleaded gasoline.

The act of filling the gas is usually sufficient for mixing the oil properly. Just make sure the oil is in the can first. If you let the can sit for a day or more the oil and gasoline inside can start to separate a little, but a gentle slosh should be enough to blend them again.

It’s a good idea to mark the gas can with a permanent marker. Make sure to note that it’s mixed, and at what ratio as well as the name of the device. You don’t want to accidentally use the leaf blower’s mixed gasoline in the chainsaw if they both need a different ratio.

Q: Is A Warranty Important?

A: On the face of it, you want to see at least one year of warranty coverage from a leaf blower you are considering. For the most part, if there are any factory defects or manufacturing problems, they should show up in the first 12-months. Anything more than that shouldn’t be the tipping point of one leaf blower over another.

Q: What Are CFM And MPH?

A: You see these technical terms mentioned with some leaf blowers. CFM stands for Cubic Feet per Minute, which is a rating based on the amount of air moved by the blower in one minute. Ideally, you want to see an CFM rating around 300 for doing things like moving a significant volume of leaves or being able to blast grass clippings off your landscaping mulch.

MPH stands for Miles Per Hour, which as you can imagine is the speed measurement of the air coming out of the blower. This also impacts the overall velocity that you can move lawn debris. You want to see both of these numbers being relatively high. If one is low and another is high, it’s likely a warning sight of less than stellar engineering.

Q: Does The Impeller Material Matter In a Vacuum Leaf Blower?

A: There are some people who love leaf blowers with a vacuum feature for its ability to clear small areas and grind yard debris into small pieces for the compost pile. Though there are some people who are against the vacuum function and stay away from the slightly higher price tag of blower/vacs.

One of the big criticisms of blower/vacs is that the internal impeller can jam up, or even break pieces off, which leads to an even more costly repair. One way around this is to look for a blower/vac that specifically states it has a metal impeller, which is far less likely to fracture of jam.

Q: Do I Need Ear Protection When Using A Leaf Blower?

A: Some small electric leaf blowers might seem quiet. There are even some manufacturers who will talk about how quiet their leaf blowers are in marketing terms. Yet even the most well-designed and quiet leaf blowers still make enough noise to damage your hearing. Especially if you are going to be using it for long periods of time.

It’s best to invest in some quality ear protection like 3M Peltor Optime 98 Over the Head Earmuff or Walker's Hearing Protection and make a point to wear it at all times while operating a leaf blower. While you are at it, you might want to also think about safety goggles or some other type of eye protection like AmazonBasics Glasses or XAegis Tactical Eyewear. The high-velocity air produced by a leaf blower can do funny things to lawn debris when it deflects of landscaping and retaining walls.

Conclusion

There are a lot of options out there for leaf blowers and blower/vac/mulcher combos. Whittling them down can be a little bit of a challenge.

If you are a professional landscaping or lawn care company looking to expand your services, then you might want to lean toward one of the gas-powered backpack models. Recent improvements in engineering quality and design have made these units more comfortable as well as more efficient than their predecessors.

If you are a homeowner, with a modest yard, then a lightweight electric leaf blower, is probably going to be more on your radar. At that point, you will have to evaluate whether you want to go with a corded model or battery-powered leaf blower.

This decision can sometimes come down to a basic matter of dimensions. Most people don’t want to lug around an extension cord that’s longer than 50-feet. Not to mention extreme lengths beyond 100-feet could cause the blower to experience a power loss. So, if you need to go more than 50-feet, you might want to lean more toward a battery-powered leaf blower. Preferably one that comes with a battery charger included in the purchase.

Dancing in the gray area here is the realm of the leaf blower and mulching vacuum. They are handy for reducing the overall volume of you leaves you to need to bag and can even help clean up other pieces of lawn debris. Just make sure to double-check that it has a metal impeller. Otherwise, you might end up with a nasty jam o your hands, right when you don’t want it.

Regardless, whatever your needs and the size of your yard, there is certainly a quality leaf blower or blower/vac on this list for you.

Product Boxes: Last updated on 2020-03-23 / Affiliate links / Images from Amazon Product Advertising API