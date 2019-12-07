Best Kitchen Torch [2019]

Sale Kollea 878A Culinary Butane Kitchen Torch Adjustable heat dial with 2,500-degree maximum temperature

Anti-flare technology

Safety trigger lock with Piezo push-button ignition system

The Kollea 878A Culinary Butane Kitchen Torch has the features and quality to appeal to professional chefs as well as home cooks. It works on refillable butane with an average run time of up to 60 minutes.

It has a safety locking trigger with an easy to use piezo push-button ignition. The nozzle also produces a flame up to six inches long with a finger guard to protect your knuckles from the intense heat. It also has a stable foot to let it sit firmly on the countertop.

When the adjustable flame control dial is turned up to the max this torch can produce up to 2,500-degrees of heat. The neck also has special anti-flare technology for times when you need to use it in close quarters.

Sale Pepe Nero Milano Butane Kitchen Torch Comes with extra accessories

Great price point

Over 2,700 degrees with a 7-inch nozzle

The Pepe Nero Milano kitchen torch is made in China, which reduces the cost to manufacture, but it was designed and tested in Italy. This infuses it with the features and quality you want at a price point that won’t make a big dent in your budget. It even comes with a whisk and a set of measuring spoons.

It has a refillable internal butane canister with a solid foot. There is a safety lock button built into the back which you can grip to depress when you want to ignite it.

A small dial allows you to easily adjust the flame. When turned up to the max it is rated to produce up to 2,730 degrees Fahrenheit. The 7-inch nozzle keeps your knuckles comfortably away from the flame.

Jo Chef Kitchen Torch Child safety lock and ignition button with continuous use feature

2,500-degree maximum temperature

Includes recipe book and heat resistant mat

The Jo Chef refillable butane kitchen torch is easy to use, with many of the features you are looking for in a quality searing tool. You also shouldn’t overlook the fact that it comes with a heat resistant mat and a recipe book. It’s a nice touch to get a novice started while protecting the counters. Yet it also has the sophisticated features that a professional cook looks for.

This kitchen torch has a 1.7-inch flared base to sit firmly on the countertop. It also has an ignition button with a child safety lock. The adjustable flame control is rated to produce up to 2,500-degrees Fahrenheit.

How We Picked

Kitchen torches appeal to several niches at one time. Professional chefs, pastry chefs, and culinary school students frequently use them to sear off foods, blister skins and caramelize sugars. Many home cooks like to be able to do these things for special dishes like Crème Brule or bananas foster as well as other things like cleaning jewelry and lighting fires.

For home cooks, especially those with young children in the house, we made sure to look for kitchen torches that have some kind of trigger lock or ignition safety feature. A stable base with a flared bottom or an attachable foot is also appealing for preventing accidental tip-overs and falls.

Long run time tends to be more important for professional chefs, and pastry chefs who need to frequently need to use a kitchen torch. To cater to these interests, we also kept an eye out for units that had a continuous flame.

The ability to adjust the flame is also a key feature as certain dishes and food items benefit from a high or low flame. This is especially handy for making sure the gas is being fully oxidized, to impart a clean flavor devoid of any hints of butane.

Authenzo BS-400 Kitchen Butane Torch Lighter

Specs:

Refillable butane

Maximum temperature 2,500 degrees F

2.3” flared base for stability

Non-slip grip

Security lock

Aluminum alloy body with stainless steel nozzle

Valve control

1-year warranty

The Authenzo BS-400 is built with a solid aluminum alloy body with a refillable butane canister built-in. The 2.3-inch base is flared to help it sit firmly on the countertop. The nozzle is made from stainless steel, which helps it endure high heat while reducing long-term problems with metal fatigue.

There is also an easy to use dial that lets you control the intensity of the flame. The trigger itself also has a safety switch built into it, which turns it off the instant you release the trigger.

The temperature range is rated to get as high as 2,500-degrees Fahrenheit. Along with the flame adjustment it allows you to use this torch for things like home handy crafts.

What We Liked

The 2.3-inch flared base is a nice touch and helps ease concerns about accidentally knocking it over. The aluminum frame is also sturdy and lightweight while also being relatively comfortable in the hand. The safety trigger also eases safety concerns, which is nice in a crowded professional kitchen or a home kitchen with curious small children under foot.

Overall

This is a well-designed unit with thoughtful safety features built-in. The one year warranty also makes a statement to the durable aluminum and stainless steel construction.

Just keep in mind that it doesn’t come with any butane in it, so you will need to purchase some and fill it before the first use. It would be nice if it came with a finger guard, but the nozzle is long enough to keep your hands relatively away from the heat.



Authenzo BS-400 Kitchen Butane Torch Lighter 2,500-degree maximum flame

Adjustable flame control

Stable base with a safety trigger

Kollea 878A Culinary Butane Kitchen Torch

Specs:

Refillable butane

Butane not included

2,500-degree maximum temperature

Adjustable heat dial

Safety trigger lock

Piezo push-button ignition system

Anti-flare technology

Continuous flame feature

2-year warranty with a 45-day money-back guarantee

The Kollea 878A Culinary Butane Kitchen Torch was designed to appeal to home cooks as well as professional chefs. The refillable gas chamber is designed to run on butane, but a butane cylinder is not included in the initial purchase. When fully charged it is rated to have an average run time of up to 60 minutes.

The safety locking trigger also activates the piezo push-button ignition for a reliable flame every time. The long nozzle also produces a flame up to six inches long. This along with the finger guard reduces the chances of suffering from burned knuckles. Just bear in mind that the trigger still could leave your index finger exposed to heat during long torching sessions.

The butane delivering can be altered by an easily adjustable dial to a maximum temperature of 2,500-degrees Fahrenheit. The neck also has built-in anti-flare technology, which is nice in a cramped kitchen. The base also has a stable foot to keep it in place when you set it down.

What We Liked

The thoughtful design with safety features like the anti-flare technology and piezo ignition trigger makes it very convenient to use. The continuous flame feature also reduces hand exhaustion for times when you might need to use the torch for caramelizing the meringue on multiple pies.

The Kollea 878A butane kitchen torch also comes with a two-year warranty as well as a 45-day money-back guarantee. Not only does this give you some peace of mind with the purchase, but it also makes a statement of their quality and thoughtfulness of design.

Overall

There’s a lot to like about the Kollea 878A butane kitchen torch. It has most of the safety and convenience features that you’re looking for, and they are working hard to develop a reputation for quality in manufacturing.

It would be nice if the finger guard didn’t leave the index finger exposed, but the long nozzle and 6-inch flame length make this a minor concern.



Sale Kollea 878A Culinary Butane Kitchen Torch Multiple safety features

Backed by a 2-year warranty and 45-day money-back guarantee

Adjustable dial with 6-inch flame length

Harnmor GF-905 Kitchen Culinary Butane Torch

Specs:

Gas flow regulator

Maximum tested temperature 2,372-degrees Fahrenheit

Piezoelectric ignition

Wide flared base

11-gram gas capacity

Harnmor’s Kitchen Culinary Butane Torch was designed to have the basic features you want at a very friendly price point. It has a large 11-gram refillable butane canister, which is slightly larger than many of the competitors who have an 8-gram maximum capacity.

It has a relatively easy to use gas flow regulator that allows you to adjust the flame. This torch is rated to a maximum temperature of 2,372 degrees.

There is also a continuous flame lock to reduce hand cramping during long torching sessions. Though the manufacturer recommended keeping a searing session to less than five minutes at a time.

The Harnmor GF-905 has a wide, flared base for safety. It also houses the butane refill port.

What We Liked

The careful marriage of popular kitchen torch features with a friendly price point makes this unit very attractive. Especially for home cooks who are looking for an occasional-use kitchen torch. Harnmor also notes that they back this unit with superior customer service and an 18-month warranty.

Overall

If you are a home cook looking to caramelize the occasional lemon meringue pie or a homemade Crème Brule, this torch won’t leave you with buyer’s remorse. Just bear in mind that there isn’t a trigger safety lock, so make sure to keep it out of reach of children. If you are a professional cook or training to become one, you might want to look for a kitchen torch with a few more bells and whistles.



Harnmor GF-905 Kitchen Culinary Butane Torch Maximum temperature of 2,372 degrees

Designed to be easy to use

Best for home cooks

FunOwlet Butane Torch Kitchen Blow Lighter

Specs:

Attaches to an independent aerosol butane canister

360-degree rotation

Works upside down

1.6 to 2-hour average burn time

Electronic ignition

Up to 2,300 degrees Fahrenheit

The FunOwlet Butane Torch Kitchen Blow Lighter puts a slightly different spin on butane kitchen torches, in that it doesn’t have a built-in refillable canister. Instead, it attaches to a separate butane aerosol canister, which locks in place via a special flange in the head.

It has a reliable piezo electronic ignition system. However, there isn’t any sort of trigger lock or another safety device. So, it’s meant more for a professional kitchen environment or a home where this kitchen torch can be easily kept out of the reach of children.

This torch can be rotated 360-degrees and can be used upside down for a prolonged period of time without losing pressure or flame. This makes is a good option for charring vegetables like peppers and onion or searing Calcot greens.

The flame is easily adjustable with a maximum temperature of around 1,300 degrees Celsius or 2,300 degrees Fahrenheit. It has an average run time of 1.6 to 2-hours.

The FunOwlet kitchen torch is designed to only work with an aerosol butane canister. Improvising something else is not recommended and could lead to serious safety issues. The aerosol canister is not included in the initial purchase.

If you need to buy them, it’s best to do so in quantity, which will save you on the cost per unit.

What We Liked

The fact that you don’t have to mess around with what can sometimes be a messy refill process is definitely appealing. All you need to do is attach the flame head to a butane aerosol can per the manufacturer’s instructions, and you can use it for over 90 minutes. When the canister runs out, you simply throw it away and attach a new one.

Overall

This might not be the most elegant looking kitchen torch, and it’s also lacking a few safety features. Still, you get a high heat capacity from a unit that is easy to use, all for a very reasonable price tag. It’s probably best served in a commercial kitchen of a culinary academy, rather than a home kitchen with children under foot.



Sale FunOwlet Butane Torch Kitchen Blow Lighter Over 2,300 degrees

Up to 2-hour run time

Uses disposable aerosol butane instead of messy refills

Pepe Nero Milano Butane Kitchen Torch

Specs:

2,700-degree maximum temp

Refillable butane (Not Included)

Safety lock grip ignition

Flame lock for a continuous burn

Adjustable flame control

7-inch nozzle

Aluminum construction

The Pepe Nero Milano kitchen torch was designed and tested in Italy but is made in China. This helps it to have the key features you want, while also helping to keep manufacturing cost low for the end-users.

It works on a refillable butane canister, and the butane is not included in the initial purchase. There is a safety lock button built into the back of the flame head which you can grip or depress when you want to start it. This is a nice feature if you have children in the home.

The flame is easily adjustable via a small dial. At full flame, it is rated to produce up to 2,730 degrees Fahrenheit. There isn’t a finger or handguard, however, the nozzle is over 7-inches long, which keeps your knuckles far away from the food being seared.

Pepe Nero even throws in some additional extras with the purchase. This includes a whisk as well as a set of measuring spoons. It’s as if they are inviting you to make your first batch of Crème Brule.

What We Liked

The maximum temperature of over 2,700 degrees is somewhat higher than the competitors. Yet you can also dial it down through a broad range of heat, letting you also work with things that need a more delicate sear.

Overall

You can’t beat the price for everything you get with the Pepe Nero Milano kitchen torch. About the only thing, it’s really missing is an anti-flare feature. The whisk and measuring spoons are also a nice touch, but not really necessary.



Sale Pepe Nero Milano Butane Kitchen Torch Comes with extra accessories

Great price point

Over 2,700 degrees with a 7-inch nozzle

Cadrim CT18051 Culinary Torch

Specs:

Dual-flame nozzle

Refillable butane

2,102-degree maximum temperature

Security ignition lock

Stable base

Ceramic nozzle

Sliding flame adjuster

The Cadrim CT18051 Culinary Torch can be set to produce a single or dual-flame jet. It has a ceramic with an adjustable port at the top of the flame head. There is also a sliding flame adjuster built into the comfortable handle.

It’s designed to work on a refillable internal butane canister. It includes a security ignition lock as well as a stable base to limit accidental falls. At full flame, it has been rated to reach up to 2,102-degrees Fahrenheit.

What We Liked

The ability to switch between single or dual jets of flame. This allows you to get creative with the searing patterns you produce, while also letting you work over more total square inches in a single pass. That and it looks cool!

Overall

This is an innovative little kitchen torch for the money. The dual flame setting also makes it less likely to flare. Just be careful with the ceramic tip, which could chip or crack if the torch is accidentally knocked over.



Cadrim CT18051 Culinary Torch Dual or single flame features

Continuous flame capable

Safety lock and stable base for household and professional use

Himover Butane Kitchen Torch

Specs:

12-gram high capacity butane canister

Refillable

Fuel gauge window in the handle

Handguard

Safety lock ignition

45-minute average maximum burn time

Flame adjuster knob

Holding the Himover butane kitchen torch in your hand you get the feeling that it was designed to appeal to home cooks as well as professional chefs.

The comfortable handle includes a fuel gauge window and flame guard. There is a safety lock for the ignition trigger, as well as a sturdy base to prevent an accidental knock-over. It also has a hand guard to protect your knuckles from flares and refracted heat.

It works on refillable butane. The internal gas cylinder holds up to 12-grams, which is more than many of the competitors. It also has a flame adjuster dial, with fine enough controls to ensure you are always oxidizing the maximum amount of gas. This leaves you with a clean flavor in the food, rather than the trace scent of unburned butane.

What We Liked

The high capacity internal gas cylinder with the fuel gauge in the window is a nice touch. It lets you know how much fuel you have to work with, which might be a factor in a professional kitchen while prepping for an upcoming service.

Overall

This is a very nice little butane kitchen torch. It has all the features you look for, at a price that isn’t going to hurt your budget.

It is missing a few bells and whistles, such as an anti-flare technology. The handle itself is relatively comfortable to grip. However, there is no definitive texture. If you are working with something greasy, the handle could become slippery causing you to grip down on it hard.



Sale Himover Butane Kitchen Torch High capacity for up to 45 minute burn time

Fuel window built into the handle

Hard guard, ignition lock and other safety features

Jo Chef Kitchen Torch

Specs:

Refillable butane

Up to 2,500 degrees

Ignition button

Child safety lock

1.7-inch flared base

An adjustable flame control knob

The Jo Chef refillable butane kitchen torch was designed for safety as well as ease of use. It also comes with a heat resistant mat to protect your counters and a convenient recipe book to help get you started.

The 1.7-inch flared base helps it sit comfortably on the counter or kitchen work station. It also houses the butane refill port. There is also an ignition button with a child safety lock. This keeps little hands from harm, yet also lets you use it without having to constantly squeeze down on a firm trigger.

It has an adjustable flame control. When turned up to the max the Jo Chef kitchen torch is rated to produce up to 2,500-degrees Fahrenheit.

What We Liked

The ability to use this torch on continuous flame spares you possible hand cramping of having to hold a stiff trigger throughout a long searing session. Yet it also has a child safety lock. This is a marriage of two features that you don’t always see in the competitors.

The fact that it comes with a heat resistant matt and a recipe book is also a nice touch. This makes it a nice option for home chefs and culinary school students who are new to using a kitchen torch.

Overall

The Jo Chef kitchen torch has a lot of the essential features you want to look for in a refillable butane torch. The only thing it’s missing is some type of anti-flare feature or a protective handguard. The 90-day money-back guarantee also buffers you against buyer’s remorse.



Jo Chef Kitchen Torch Child safety lock and ignition button with continuous use feature

2,500-degree maximum temperature

Includes recipe book and heat resistant mat

Buyers Guide

You’ve probably seen more than one personality on a TV food show finish a Crème Brule or a banana’s foster with a propane or MAPP gas torch out of the garage. While these plumbing and camping convenience tools will indeed produce a flame that will also burn food items, they are hardly the best tool for the job.

When it comes to a true kitchen torch you should look for more special features that go beyond simply the ability to create a flame that you can point and shoot.

Handle Comfort

Most kitchen torches are designed so that the gas canister is inserted directly into it. Little to none of the actual canister sticks out, and you hold the plastic shell.

In all honesty, if you are just going to use the kitchen torch once in a blue moon to crust a sugary topping, or melt a marshmallow for some wintertime s’mores, then handle comfort isn’t going to be a big deal. If you are going to be using it on a frequent basis or to prepare a large number of dishes, then handle comfort will come into play. Especially, if you are a professional chef, or training to become a professional cook.

In these situations, hand discomfort is one thing. Getting to the point where your hand is exhausted or even cramping could then make it difficult to use more finesse items like a knife or a whisk.

You also don’t want a handle that might be slippery or hard to hold onto. It only takes a few seconds for the intense flame to cause serious damage from an accidental drop.

A Flame Adjustment System

Not all kitchen torch-related dishes require a pure, nuclear hot point of fire. Ideally, you want a kitchen torch that has some kind of dial that allows you to alter the intensity of the flame. While this will only have a minimal impact on the rate it caramelizes the food’s surface, it can also help to broaden the flame. This allows you to gently affect a broad surface like the plane of a long-sliced banana or the meringue topping on a pie.

Different manufacturers have their own take on where to place the flame adjustment dial or lever. They tend to be a case of six of one, and half a dozen of the other. The one that’s best will ultimately boil down to your personal preference. Just make sure that there is some type of flame adjustment system when shopping for a new kitchen torch.

When using the torch, you want to make sure that the gas being produced is fully oxidized. This essentially means it is burning all the gas away as it combines with oxygen. If the torch is turned down too low the flame won’t fully burn away the hydrocarbons of the gas. This will inevitably leave trace flavors in the food you are searing or caramelizing.

Total Burn Time

This involves a little bit of thermal efficiency. Just how long a kitchen torch will last on a single canister can also vary based on how you use it, and how you adjust the flame. Some manufacturers won’t even mention their average total burn time. If they do, you are looking for something in the neighborhood of 30 to 60 minutes.

Most quality kitchen torches use butane canisters for their consistency and controllable flame. Though some other gas canisters like MAPP gas might potentially last longer than that.

Safety Features

In all honesty, this is probably the place where you need to assign the highest priorities. You are after all working with an intense flame that will caramelize food, as well as your skin and even your kitchen countertops!

A flame guard is engineered into the device to keep it from flaring out due to an accidental or rapid adjustment. Not only does this save you from an accidental burn, but it can also be a major factor if you are working in the close quarters of a professional kitchen.

A finger guard or heat shield at the upper part of the handle is also something you might want to prioritize. This is a relatively no-nonsense feature to spare your hands from the intense flame mere inches from your tender knuckles.

Nozzle Quality

This might not seem like a big deal at first. Ideally, you are looking for a nozzle that is made from either stainless steel or high-quality aluminum that can take the high heat, of a flame that might potentially reach up to 3,000 degrees Fahrenheit.

A Safety Lock Or Locking Trigger

A locking trigger might be a non-factor for a line cook in a professional kitchen. For a home cook, with small children in the house, a safety lock or some type of trigger device is an absolute must!

Quality Materials And Durability

Cheap plastic handles and thin low-grade metals are more likely to cause failures or be damaged by an accidental fall. Ideally, you want to look for things like stainless steel, or high-quality aluminum. Though there are some that use quality ABS plastics and polyurethane. So, don’t discount them, just take a moment to look into the reviews for quality complaints, or choose a unit from a reputable manufacturer.

A Stable Base Or Bottom

Even the most durable and well-designed kitchen torch can be delicate or damaged beyond operation by a hard fall from the kitchen counter to the floor. A bottom of a base that is flared or has a footprint that’s wider than the gas canister helps reduce the chances of it falling over if it’s accidentally bumped.

Frequently Asked Questions

Q: Does The Type Of Gas Matter?

A: Plumbing and kitchen torches tend to use either propane, butane, MAPP, or acetylene. On a technical level, the goal is to make sure the flame is oxidizing or fully burning away all the gas the canister produces. If it doesn’t, you will end up with a trace amount of hydrocarbons infused into the food you are caramelizing.

The visual trigger that tells you the gas is fully oxidizing is a relatively dark blue flame, that is short in length. This usually comes with what people call a “Hiss” or a “Roar.” If the flame is burning yellow near the tip it could be disbursing unburned hydrocarbons which will infuse into the food, which will give it an unpleasant taste.

Many high-quality kitchen torches, with flame adjustment, features to help you maintain oxidization at the desired temperature, tend to use butane canisters. This makes them the sort-of go-to canister for these applications. Though it’s not your only option. Whatever type of gas fuel source you choose, the overarching goal is to develop the proper oxidizing flame before using it to caramelize the food.

Another thing to consider in butane’s favor is that it is also the most common type of gas canister used in professional kitchens. If you do happen to run out during a service, you are more likely to be able to find a quick replacement.

Q: Do I Need A Fuel Gauge?

A: There are some kitchen torches that have some type of fuel gauge or indicator light that lets you know how much gas is left in them. This is handy if you are working on a big batch of Crème Brule to impress people at the family gathering or if you are working in a professional kitchen.

For the average home cook, the fuel gauge shouldn’t be a deal maker or breaker. With experience, you will get a good idea of when the canister is running low. When in doubt, try to get in the habit of buying a new canister the day after you install a replacement. That way you always have one on hand.

Q: Will The Refillable Kitchen Torch Come Filled With Gas?

A: Federal transportation and shipping laws in the United States forbid shipping filled propane devices without special safety measures in place. These measures would significantly increase the per-unit shipping cost. To keep the prices low, the majority of refillable kitchen torches are shipped empty.

Some units will come with a butane canister or offer a rebate for a secondary butane canister that can be used at the retail level. If it’s not mentioned in the description, you should assume that the unit will come empty and you will need to purchase a separate butane canister.

Purchasing more than one canister at a time can also help save you money on the per-unit cost.

Q: How Do I Refill A Butane Kitchen Torch?

A: Many kitchen torches use a refillable system instead of a replaceable canister. This ensures that the internal connections are always tight to the manufacturer’s safety standards. However, this also means that you need to handle the technical side of the refill yourself.

This might sound intimidating at first, but it’s really very easy. Just make sure to do it somewhere away from open flame. A kitchen or bathroom sink isn’t the best idea. If possible, go outside away from any health, safety or fire hazards.

Step One: Check the owner’s manual for any specific instructions or tips that might apply. See if they have a “Recommended Fill Time” for refilling from empty.

Step Two: Close the valve to the burner nozzle or flame control dial.

Step Three: Turn the kitchen torch over and identify the nozzle in the base.

Step Four: Attach the butane canister to the nozzle. If it doesn’t immediately fit snuggly, check the inside of the cap for an adaptor.

Step Five: Push down gently and listen for the pressurized butane to release. If you notice liquid butane spraying back out of the nozzle, it means the kitchen torch’s internal storage canister is full. Do not overfill.

Step Six: Turn the kitchen torch over and wait one minute for the internal pressure to equalize before using.

Q: Is A Warranty Or Satisfaction Guarantee Important?

A: It’s nice to see a warranty available as part of the original purchase. Even the best manufacturers will have times where something comes off the assembly line with a problem. Knowing that you won’t be wasting your money if a minor mechanic issue strikes a few months down the road is always nice for a little peace of mind.

In truth, a warranty is more of a statement of quality in materials and engineering from the manufacturer. They do their own math to make sure that the units they are providing have the quality to outlast the stated warranty period. So, when you see one, you know that some extra thought was put into making sure the manufacturer wouldn’t be wasting money sending out free replacements at cost.

When it comes to a satisfaction guarantee, you also see a statement of quality, but it also means that the manufacturer put some extra tests in place. This might have been consumer tests, focus groups, or lending out units to Beta testers to make sure it lives up to the expected standards.

Many manufacturers who offer a satisfaction guarantee do so on a short-term basis and tend to also put additional energy into supplying good customer service. These things tend to be hallmarks of a company that is trying to establish a stronger presence or grow its reputation for quality in the industry.

Q: What Is The Maillard Reaction?

A: This sounds like and indeed is a complex scientific process that you commonly see in popular food items. It’s what makes the difference between a brown slice of toast and a dry slice of bread. It’s what gives a perfectly seared steak an intense flavor that makes it more than just a warm piece of meat.

From a technical standpoint, the Maillard reaction is a special of “Non-Enzymatic Browning.” It tends to occur best fastest at surface temperatures ranging from 280 to 330-degrees Fahrenheit. This creates special flavor compounds that the human sense of taste and smell are keenly attuned to.

At even higher temperatures the caramelization occurs faster but reaches a threshold where burning can occur. At that point, the intense flavor compounds start to break down into carbon chains. A small amount of this might be appealing in certain dishes. Especially meats that benefit from a flavorful crust. Yet in other dishes, the transition from caramelization to burning can significantly impact the flavor, or potentially ruin a dish. This is more likely to be an issue with caramelized sweet dishes and desserts.

Q: What Can I Use A Kitchen Torch For?

A: Crème Brule is the very first thing that pops to mind when most people think of a kitchen torch. Though this handy little fire device can do far more than simply perfect a caramelized sugary crust on a delectable French custard. Other dishes where a kitchen torch shines include banana’s foster and adding color to the meringue layer of a coconut cream, banana cream, or lemon meringue pie. Yet it doesn’t stop at deserts that like a little caramelized sugar.

A kitchen torch invites culinary creativity. This includes things like blistering the skins of tomatoes and tough fall peppers. Toast the edges of a Panzanella salad, caramelize the top of bread pudding, crisp an apple crumble, glaze a baked ham, melt/soften cheese, crisp the skin on a sous-vide chicken breast, toast the edges of a slice of sponge cake, brown the crown of a flan or even melt marshmallows for indoor s’mores.

There are also a few cigar aficionados who prefer to use a kitchen torch over a cigar lighter. They can also be used to remove certain types of tarnish from jewelry, or in glass handy crafts.

Conclusion

At first glance, a kitchen torch might seem a little basic. It’s essentially a small canister of hydrocarbon gas that produces a flame and you use it to burn and melt things.

When you take a few minutes to think about how you will use it, there are a few key features that likely come to mind. If you have small children in the house, a safety trigger, trigger lock, or other ignition feature needs to be at the top of your list. As should a stable footprint or flared base.

On the other end of the spectrum, if you are a professional chef or a culinary student, trigger lock features probably don’t mean that much to you. Instead, you might want to prioritize things like a continuous flame feature, and the ability to adjust the heat through a wide temperature range.

Product Boxes: Last updated on 2019-12-18 / Affiliate links / Images from Amazon Product Advertising API