Best Key Finder [2020]

From the industry leader in object finders, the Tile Mate is easy to use and durable. Like other Tile products, it comes with the crowd-sourced capability to locate lost objects outside your phone’s range, which ensures you have the highest chance possible for finding your keys. The Tile Mate has what you are looking for at a reasonable price.Great for families or a couple with lots to keep track of, the Click 'n Dig Model E4 includes six receivers and a color-coded RF transmitter. Ideal for using around the house to find whatever you might need, we chose this as our budget pick for its respectable performance and great value.Tile has upped the ante this year in all its products, particularly the Tile Pro . With this version, you get the most extended range of almost any product on our list, impressive reliability, integration with smart-home devices, and unmatched durability. For just a few dollars more, the long list of upgrades for this version may be worth it for many users.

Anyone who has ever lost their keys knows what a hassle and an expense it can be to recover from such a mistake. Today’s vehicle keys are expensive to replace, and if you need to put new locks on your home, the costs add up even further. Also, you may always worry about the safety of your belongings and your family if you misplace your keys. Luckily, there is technology now that can help keep your keys, wallet, and other vital objects safe and enable you to find them if they are lost.

Key finders are the latest gadgets that make finding your keys or other lost objects easier and less stressful. They use either Bluetooth or RF technology to enable you to locate your keys using a mobile app or another transmitter, and they are ideal for anyone who struggles to remember where they placed their small but essential items, like keys, phones, or wallets.

We examined every key finder available today to create our list of the Top 9 for 2020. After reviewing the manufacturer’s specifications, reading customer reviews and ratings, and investigating tests from industry leaders, we carefully curated our list to include a key finder to meet every need. We have included options for families, those who are on a budget, those interested in specific features, and everything in between. In the end, we selected these, our Top 9 Key Finders for 2020 to share with our valued readers.

Tile Mate

Specs:

Weighs 0.25 ounces

Has a range of 100 feet

Uses Bluetooth technology to locate your keys

Tile is arguably the leader in object-finding technologies, and you will find several offerings from this manufacturer on this and other lists for the Best Key Finder.

From among its impressive catalog of options, we selected the Tile Mate for our best overall pick for many reasons.

In addition to outstanding quality, the Tile Mate is one of the lightest and best performing models out there, and it is available for a reasonable price, which is why it captured our Best Overall spot.

What We Like

The first thing you will notice about a Tile product over others available on the market is its quality. It is made from durable, hard plastic that is made to withstand the general abuse that a keyring takes as well as falls, spills, and whatever else you can dish out. You get all that reliability in a product that is feather-light, which means you will not even notice its addition to your pocket or purse.

Key finders work by emitting a loud beep when you engage the app for the device, and the Tile’s beep is one of the loudest available today. You operate the Tile Mate using its smartphone app, which is compatible with both Android and iOS devices. The app is user-friendly and simple to navigate, which is appreciated by those who are technophobes or otherwise do not want to deal with a complicated interface. The ease with which you pair this device via Bluetooth is also admirable and beats the competition, easily.

Perhaps the best feature of the Tile products is the Community Find option. This uses the crowd-sourced power of all Tile-enabled devices to help you locate a lost object when it is out of range. You receive an update as to your keys location when they come within range of anyone who has the Tile app enabled on their phone. The other user will even receive a notification that they helped find your keys. All of this is anonymous but still gives you the ability to locate objects outside of your current location.

Overall

As a reliable, durable, and easy-to-use key finder, the Tile Mate garners our Best Overall spot for many reasons. Users will appreciate the lost and found feature that is so effective thanks to the millions of Tile users, and the smooth operation and superb customer support make this option an easy choice for anyone in the market. You have admirable range for Bluetooth connection as well as ringer activation, and with a 12-18 month battery life and a new, rechargeable battery, you will always have plenty of power for your tracker.



Sale Tile Mate From the industry leader, this Tile product has it all

The Community Finder feature helps you locate objects that are outside your range

Durable materials make this nearly indestructible

Esky Wireless RF Item Locator

Specs:

Weighs 4 ounces

Has a range of 100 feet

Uses RF technology to locate your keys

Using radio waves to help you locate lost items, the Esky Wireless Item Locator is a great choice for families, those who struggle to find small objects, or anyone who needs to simplify their lives.

These small trackers can be attached to anything from keys to wallets, from remote controls to cell phones, and you can quickly locate what you need by pressing the button on the locator device.

What We Like

While other devices work using Bluetooth, the Esky tracking system uses RF technology, which is capable of passing through doors, walls, and other barriers in your home. Once attached to an object, all you need to do is press the corresponding color-coded button on the tracker to activate the alert sound and help you locate your lost object.

One thing to love about the Esky tracking system is that all the trackers (you get five) are rechargeable using a USB cable. Once charged, they are good to go for about three months. The Key Finder will alert you to low batteries, so you will always know when it is time for more juice. Moreover, it only takes about ten minutes to charge each tracker fully.

The color-coding on the receivers enable each person in your family to have his or her own receiver, or you can assign various colors to frequently misplaced objects. This system is reasonably priced and works out to be about $5 per tracker, so you will not have to invest a lot to get a quality, reliable tracking system for your home.

Overall

Never worry about losing your keys or wallet again with the Esky Wireless RF Item Locator. You can attach the five trackers to any small object in your home that needs monitoring, and with the push of a button, you will be able to activate the alert system to help you locate it. This simple system is perfect for anyone who does not want to fuss with a smartphone app, and the simple-to-use design is ideal for small children or the elderly.



Esky Wireless RF Item Locator Comes with five trackers in various colors to attach to many different small objects

The alert is emitted at 90 decibels, which is plenty loud for most people

Rechargeable design means you won’t have to replace batteries

Tile Pro

Specs:

Weighs 0.5 ounces

Has a range of over 300 feet

Uses Bluetooth technology to locate your keys

The second of our selections from Tile, the Pro model captures our Premium spot. With this package, you get four trackers, which makes it the perfect choice for families or those with multiple objects to manage.

This version is more expensive than all the others because it offers the most extended range as well as many additional features that make it worth the extra few dollars.

What We Like

2020 has seen many exciting updates to the Tile line of products. For one, they have redesigned their trackers to include replaceable batteries and will be phasing out the Re-Tile program of old. While some of the battery sizes may be a little tricky to find in your local stores, Tile has a solution for that.

Perhaps most impressive is the addition of the optional Tile Premium service, which includes a number of benefits that are well worth the small monthly fee. One advantage of choosing Tile Premium is that you will automatically be shipped batteries to replace those in your Tile Pro. The other often-requested addition is geofencing, which alerts your Tile app anytime your tracked device leaves your tracking range. That means if you leave somewhere without your keys, phone, or other tracked device, you will be notified quickly so you can retrieve it.

The other great feature that makes Tile Pro worth the extra money is its impressive range. If you often misplace your keys at work or you live in a large house, then having the extended range, which his touted to be up to 300 feet, may be worth it for you. Tile’s trackers can now also be integrated with Alexa-enabled devices, making your smart home even smarter by locating your important items.

Overall

Tile’s updates to its premium product, the Pro, are impressive and well worth the extra money for some users. With arguably the longest range of any tracker on our list, the ability to integrate with Alexa home products, and a replaceable battery, you may find it hard to pass up this key tracker from the leader in the industry. Whether you opt for the Tile Premium service or not, you still get a quality tracker with reliable performance.



Sale Tile Pro An extended range of over 300 feet

The replaceable battery means you won’t have to ship this back each year

Can be connected to Alexa home devices for ease of use

Chipolo One

Specs:

Weighs 0.3 ounces

Has a range of 200 feet

Uses Bluetooth technology to locate your keys

New for 2020, this latest version from Chipolo has some impressive upgrades and a few surprises, making it a contender against the leaders from Tile. The new Chipolo one is one of the loudest on our list, clocking in at 120 decibels, and it now comes with a replaceable battery, which many users prefer.

What We Like

The Chipolo One tracker is available in six colors, which means each person in your home can have his or her own, personal expression of their personality.

You will not ever worry about losing your keys, wallet, favorite stuffed animal, or wandering family pet again with this smart tracker. This electronic finder is water-resistant, which means it can withstand the occasional rain shower with no issues or worries.

This tracker can not only help you find your keys or whatever object it is attached to, but it can also help you find your phone. If you cannot seem to locate your mobile device, simply double press your Chipolo One to make your phone ring, even if it is on silent. Now, that is a feature we can all get behind!

Chipolo now has a geofencing feature that alerts you when you have left a tracked item behind, and you can use your voice to find your Chipolo-tracked item when you integrate it with your smart assistant from Amazon, Google, or Apple. You do not even need to use the app now to find your missing device.

Overall

Chipolo has worked hard to create a competitor for the Tile Pro and Match, and the One checks off all the right boxes on our list. It is small and lightweight, it has an impressive range and battery life, it has one of the loudest alerts available, and new features have made it easier to use than ever. For those who use a smart assistant or appreciate the Find My Phone function, this new update from Chipolo is a solid offering that will meet your needs.



Chipolo One Long battery life of up to two years for each replaceable coin battery

Can be integrated with any smart assistant to be voice-controlled

Helps you find your phone when it is lost

Click ‘n Dig Model E4 Key Finder

Specs:

Weighs 5.4 ounces

Has a range of 80 feet

Uses RF technology to locate your keys

This multi-tracker system is the perfect way to keep your family organized and end the early-morning rush to see who can find their missing objects.

This set includes four colorful RF receivers and a central transmitter to alert any and all of these devices.

Also, you can use these trackers in several different ways, including finding keys, phones, backpacks, laptops, and anything else that is frequently misplaced in your home.

What We Like

For a great price, you get a great, basic system that is ideal for finding objects around the home. With three key-chain receivers and three flat receivers that can be attached just about anywhere with the provided double-stick tape, you will never run out of ways to use this system in your home.

With a respectable 80-foot range, this key finder system has plenty of capability for the average home. When you press the color-coded button on the transmitter, the receiver will light up as well as beep at 90 decibels, giving you several ways to find what you are missing. In addition, these receivers are very durable, so they can withstand some wear and tear, as well.

Your kids will love having the cute and stylish trackers attached to their book bags, lunchboxes, keychains, and other belongings, and busy moms and dads will appreciate being able to locate whatever you might need with the press of just one button. No fumbling with mobile apps or worrying about Bluetooth signals with this easy-to-use system.

Overall

For a great value and a product that will work for the whole family, the Click ‘n Dig Model E4 Key Finder is an excellent choice. The various shapes and configurations of receivers mean you can track just about anything in your home, and the one-touch transmitter makes it easy to track down lost objects in a flash.



Click ‘n Dig Model E4 Key Finder Comes with six brightly-colored receivers, including three flat and three for your keyring

Includes extra batteries as well as double-sided tape for use on larger objects

Alerts using flashing lights and a loud alarm

TrackR Pixel

Specs:

Weighs 3.5 ounces

Has a range of 100 feet

Uses Bluetooth technology to locate your keys

A tight competitor with the Tile Mate, the TrackR Pixel key finder has some impressive options and features.

The TrackR system is quite cost-effective and available in several multi-pack configurations, so you can have plenty to help you keep track of all your easily-lost items.

Each transmitter is incredibly small (less than one inch wide), and the well-built app makes your tracing experience so easy and fun.

What We Like

Unlike other key finders that have replaceable batteries, TrackR has committed to providing its customers with free battery replacement. That means your key finder will never run out of power! The app even warns you when it is time to replace them, so you will know when you need to place an order.

The alert on this receiver includes both a bright LED light that flashes as well as a loud alarm, assisting you in finding your lost item no matter where it ended up. With a respectable range of 100 feet, you will not have to worry when things are misplaced at home or work. And if they happen to get lost out in the larger world, you can benefit from TrackR’s crowd-sourced find feature that will use other users’ tracking capabilities to locate your missing object.

The app also includes a feature to show you on a map where you last had the object in question, including its previous several locations. This can be helpful when retracing your steps. Like the Tile Mate, you can use the receiver to locate your lost phone, even when it is on silent. TrackR connects easily to your Alexa-enabled devices, too.

Overall

Compatible with either iOS (9.0 or later) and Android devices (4.4 or later), the mobile app for TrackR Pixel works with a wide array of smart devices. This pack includes eight trackers, more than enough for your family to keep track of all their essential items. And these tiny receivers can be attached to just about anything, making them perfect for locating keys, wallets, animals, and anything else on which you want to keep tabs.



TrackR Pixel Works with iOS and Android devices

Comes with eight receivers that are very small and lightweight

The mobile app includes many smart functions that make it easy to keep tabs on your items

KeyRinger XL

Specs:

Weighs 0.64 ounces

Has a range of over 300 feet

Uses wireless technology to call the tracker to alert you to its location

This key finder works differently than all the others on our list, which is why it might be the best choice for some users.

With an impressive range and the loudest alert sound available, the KeyRinger XL makes a good option for those who are hard of hearing or not interested in using a smartphone to control their device.

What We Like

Unlike other key finders out there, this model uses a website to control the device, and you can signal your receiver using a computer, laptop, tablet, or even your phone’s speakers to trigger the very loud alert sound. Say your elderly father is home alone and can’t find his keys. He can call any family member, who can visit the website, send the signal, and trigger the alarm, enabling him to locate his keys. If he’s comfortable on the computer, he can also send the signal himself.

Setting up and configuring your KeyRinger WL is a snap, and you can customize the volume, tone, and other features of your tracker in just a few simple steps. While this key finder may not be fancy or high-tech, it definitely gets the job done when needed. The extra-loud alarm is perfect for those with hearing difficulties or how may need to locate items in far-off rooms.

If your keys or tracked items happen to be in a more hidden place, the flashing light will also help you locate it. Plus, this heavy-duty tracker is durable enough to withstand repeated drops without a glitch.

Overall

A perfect option for the right customer, the KeyRinger XL is a powerful, easy-to-use, simple tracking system. This option comes with two trackers, which means you can keep tabs on two sets of keys with ease. If you want the benefit of a tracking system without the hassle of smartphones or remotes you might lose, then this option is a great one for you.



Sale KeyRinger XL One of the loudest alarms available

Can be activated via a web browser or phone speaker

Easily customizable and has one of the most extended ranges available

eFamily Complete Key Finder Tile System

Specs:

Weighs 0.2 ounces

Has a range of over 100 feet

Uses RF technology to locate your keys

Another perfect option for families in need of organization, this key finding system from eFamily features small devices that are easy to use and perfect for attaching to a wide range of objects.

With admirable performance and a reasonable price, you will be hard-pressed to find fault with this model.

What We Like

Unlike other systems geared toward families, this version is sleek and stylish while also being functional. You get four receivers and a remote that can be mounted on the wall for easy access. You can attach these small trackers to any critical, expensive, or sensitive object to make it easy to locate within 100 feet of the transmitter.

These receivers have very low energy usage, which means your batteries will last quite a while. You get enough batteries with the system to get you started, too. These devices come paired and ready to use right out of the package, making setup easy and quick.

Use these tiny trackers to monitor your expensive gear, children’s backpacks, or anything else that has a way of disappearing just as it is time to leave the house. And at a great price, you will find all kinds of uses for these lightweight and attractive receivers.

Overall

A quality RF system for your home, you can keep track of just about anything with this reliable set that includes four receivers, a transmitter, and a wall-mounted docking station. With a respectable range and a good price for what you get, this is an attractive option for any consumer.



eFamily Complete Key Finder Tile System Includes four tracking receivers that are lightweight and small

The transmitter can easily be mounted anywhere you like to help you keep track of it

The attractive and sleek design is unobtrusive and lightweight

Tile Slim

Specs:

Weighs 1.6 ounces

Has a range of over 200 feet

Uses Bluetooth technology to locate your keys

Our final pick from Tile is their Slim model, which may not be great for locating keys but is the perfect option for keeping track of your wallet or other larger objects.

The Tile Slim is the size of a credit card, perfect for slipping inside a purse, wallet, or backpack. And with the latest updates in the Tile Premium options, you will never lose your important items again.

What We Like

The Slim model has perhaps the best battery life of all our choices on this list, lasting nearly three years. While the battery is not replaceable at this time, you can exchange your Slim for a new one once it dies. The alarm on this version is nice and loud, which means you can hear it even when it is buried deep within a purse or bag.

The Tile Slim is waterproof, which makes it perfect for your gym bag or backpack. The 2020 updates for the Tile Slim include the most clamored-for improvements from users and enhance its usability and durability. You can use this model like the others to locate your phone, and the crowd-sourced function means other Tile users can help you find your missing item wherever it may be.

Overall

If you are looking for an ultra-slim tracker to tuck inside a wallet or pocket, then this electronic finder is the one for you. Our final choice from the Tile line of products, the Slim is a great finder for many items and includes all the features we love from this manufacturer.



Tile Slim The ultra-slim design is perfect for tracing your wallet

Includes all the benefits of the Tile line

Three-year battery life in the longest of all our choices

Buyer’s Guide to Finding the Best Key Finder

Range

Depending on how you plan to use your key tracking device, the range may be an essential factor you consider when purchasing one. The range is how far away your tracked device can be from your phone or receiver. Walls, doors, and furniture can affect range, as well, depending on the transmission method and strength. For most people, a range of around 100 feet should be sufficient, but if you plan to track items that you take out in public, like your phone, purse, or wallet, you may want to look for a more extended range.

Batteries

There are two things to consider when it comes to batteries in your tracking device. First is battery life. Knowing how long you can expect to get from a single battery or charge can help you plan accordingly.

The second thing to consider is whether the battery in your device is rechargeable, replaceable, or if you must replace the entire receiver when it dies. When trackers first came out, many manufacturers required you to send your tracker back to them to be replaced when the battery died. This is still the case with a few models, but many are moving to either replaceable batteries or rechargeable options. The replaceable batteries are excellent because you can always keep your tracking device working, but it can sometimes be tricky to locate these specialty batteries. See if your manufacturer offers a battery shipping option.

Ability to Track Multiple Items

If you choose a tracker that is connected to a companion app, you should check to see how many devices can be tracked from a single phone. Not all apps allow you to locate more than one or a few items, while some apps even allow you to share your tracker app with another user. If you are buying a group of receivers for your family, be sure that you can manage them all from a single app, so you do not waste your money and end up feeling frustrated.

Geofencing

This is a term used to describe the capability of some trackers to alert you when a particular object has left your range. This feature ensures that you do not, for example, leave your tracked wallet in a restaurant or leave your tracked keys in your jacket at work. These types of systems will send you a signal via your app to tell you when you are no longer within a certain distance of your item, giving you a chance to go back and get it before you make it all the way to your next location.

Alarm Volume

The decibel level of the tracker’s alert can be a necessary factor to consider for some buyers. To hear the alarm over ambient noise in a public space, you will want a volume of at least 85 decibels, and many on the market are much louder. If you or a loved one are hard of hearing or often misplace items in the sofa cushions or other muffling locations, a loud tracker is crucial.

Versatility

You may want to use a tracker to locate something other than keys. In most cases, the key finders we discuss can also be used to find all types of objects or even people or animals. Depending on the size and weight of the tracker, you may be able to use it to track your wallet, phone, family pet, backpack, or other small objects. Leaving a tracker in your car, for example, makes it easy to find in a crowded lot. If you plan to use yours to locate other objects, you may want to consider size, weight, and waterproof-ness before purchasing.

Other Features

Key finders come with a wide range of options and features today, and some may be more important to you than others. Additional features may include crowd-sourced location options, find my phone capabilities, a blinking light in addition to an alarm sound, and waterproof-ness.

Frequently Asked Questions

Q: What exactly is a key finder? Do I need one?

A: The term “key finder” is a bit of a misnomer because these tiny electronic trackers can actually be used to help locate just about any object. Key finders are generally small devices or flat, card-like devices that you attach to an object. When you cannot locate the object, you activate the transmitter using either a remote control, mobile app, or web-based system to trigger an alert, which can help you find what you need. Many key finders feature alarms as well as LED lights to help you locate your missing objects. Some even use GPS to track your item’s last known location. The transmitter must be within a specific range of the receiver for the signal to be effectively sent.

Q: How does a key finder work?

A: In general, key finders work using one of two different technologies. Either they use Bluetooth or RF (radio frequency) signals to send a message from the transmitting device to the receiver, which is attached to your tracked item. When you can’t find the object in question, you simply send a signal via the transmitter, and the receiver then picks it up and activates the alert system that can help you find your keys or other objects.

Many people find that having this type of tracker on everyday but important objects like keys, phones, backpacks, and computers reduces stress while helping you keep track of objects. They are perfect for those with memory issues, the elderly, small children, or anyone who just seems to lose track of their belongings.

Q: Which is better, RF or Bluetooth?

A: Each of these types of transmission systems has its advantages. It depends on how you plan to use your tracker when trying to decide which of these is “best” for your situation. To decide, you need to know how each technology works.

RF systems use a radio signal to connect your receiver or receivers to your transmitter. You simply press a button on the transmitter, and it emits a radio signal that will then be picked up by the receiver if it is in the appropriate vicinity. The range on most RF systems is less than 100 feet, with many being less than that and heavily influenced by walls and other objects.

Bluetooth systems use these signals to connect the tracking receiver to an app on your mobile device. You must access this app to send out the transmission signal, which is then picked up by the tracker. Bluetooth systems use GPS to keep track of your items’ location and movements over time, and most will store at least the last known location to help you locate it. Others also include functions that allow any Bluetooth device that has the mobile app on it to help locate your tracking device. Bluetooth systems are useful for finding objects that might be out of range, and the tracker can often be used to help you locate the transmitter, which is your phone.

Each of these systems has its own pros and cons. Because the cost of the technology has quickly gone down, most people opt for the Bluetooth key finders because they offer many more options for locating your lost object. However, for those who do not like or use mobile phones or other devices, the simplicity of the RF tracking systems is worth a consideration. For anyone how does not want to be dependent on their smartphone to locate missing objects, then the RF trackers might be the better choice.

Some people have found that it is easy to misplace RF remote controls since they are often small and easily lost. Being able to use your Bluetooth tracker to locate your phone eliminates this problem, as well as the issue of what occurs when the tracker is out of range. For RF systems, it simply means you can’t find your objects using the transmitted, but with Bluetooth systems, you have FPS information to help you search more carefully.

Q: Do I have to use location services to use a Bluetooth tracker?

A: Some people are concerned about location tracking services on their smartphones and do not want their location to be tracked using their device. However, because Bluetooth key finders use GPD data to help locate missing objects, you must use location services on your phone for them to work correctly. If you are someone who disables all location services on your phone, then using a Bluetooth, GPD-style tracker is no and option for you.

Q: Should I worry about my location data be used from my Bluetooth key finder?

A: Any time you are sharing your location information with an outside party, there is a risk of that information falling into the wrong hands. To protect yourself, you should always read the privacy policy for the tracker’s company and understand their role in protecting your safety. If you want to lower your risk of others finding your location, you can secure your Bluetooth connecting and always use a password to access it. Those with serious concerns over location data privacy may want to consider a lower-tech option.

Q: How should I attach my key finder to my keys?

A: Most trackers that can be used to find keys come with a way to attach the device to your keyring. Some come with a small keychain attached, while others can slip easily on your existing ring. Some finders are shaped more like cards or flat discs, and these are meant to be connected to other objects, like books, tablets, or remote controls, using double-sided tape. There are even very thin trackers that can be slid into a wallet or glasses case.

Q: Can I only track keys with one of these devices?

A: If you can attach the tracker to the object, then that item can be tracked using a key finder. The list of possibilities of what you can track is really endless. You can keep tabs on everything from objects to people to animals. Some people like to keep trackers in all of your bags while others like to attach them to their pets’ collars to help them see where they are. If you plan to use your tracker outdoors, you want to be sure that it is waterproof to resist the elements.

Conclusion

Keeping track of your valuable and vital items has never been easier with the vast array of finding devices available today. With trackers to help you find not only your keys but also your wallet, phones, other valuables, and even your pets or children, these electronic finders help you keep your life on track and on schedule. There are trackers for all technology comfort levels, including those who do not own a smartphone. And because trackers just keep getting smaller and lighter, you won’t even realize you are carrying one around all the time. Invest in a smart tracker today to help you monitor your most essential items.

