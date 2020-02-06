Best Indoor TV Antenna [2020]

Marathon Indoor Outdoor Whole House Antenna 100 Mile range with the included amplifier

How We Picked

The “Cut the Cord” revolution continues to drive an increasing number of homes away from cable and toward other options. Modern technology and digital broadcast signals have allowed indoor antennas to evolve from their antiquated “Rabbit Ears” to become a reliable way to make the most out of local broadcast signals.

Finding the one that is right for you starts with determining the number and range of broadcast towers near you. The FCC provides this as a free service through the URL https://www.fcc.gov/media/engineering/dtvmaps.

This will give you a basic understanding of the kind of range you need to prioritize in an antenna. Most are reliably rated to be under 50 miles or so. However, modern technology and the inclusion of amplifiers can sometimes boost that range to 100 miles or more.

Just keep in mind that many of these ratings are relying on amplifiers to extend their feasible range to a distance that lets them outshine their competitors on paper. The strength of the signal and the image resolution you get in the end will most likely decrease as the distance to the nearest broadcast tower increases.

With this in mind, we kept an eye out for indoor digital TV antenna packages that included some type of amplifier or signal boosting technology. In some of these, you see added bells and whistles like IC chips and other types of proprietary tech that helps reduce noise or static. Most of them are designed to essentially screen out noise from FM and cellular signals then boost the remaining signal to the TV.

Of course, this also means that the amplifier needs some type of power. Some of the more versatile options could be plugged directly into a 110 Volt AC outlet or directly connected to the TV’s power via a USB cable.

The cable length was also a factor to keep in mind. The longer a coaxial cable is, the more likely it is to suffer from signal degradation. At the same time, we also looked for units that included a coaxial cable that was reasonably long enough to let you experiment with different antenna locations, without having to worry about moving the TV from your preferred location.

XFTREE 15-130 HDTV Indoor Digital TV Antenna With Amplifier

Specs:

Lay Flat Antenna

Amplifier Included

130 Mile Range

Intelligent Integrated Circuit (IC) chip

Long Range Setting For Range Over 35 Miles

17-Foot Cord

Outlet Or USB Power

90-Day Money-Back Guarantee

24-Month Warranty

The XFTREE 15-130 HDTV Indoor Digital TV Antenna comes with an amplifier included in the initial purchase. It uses the latest in updated technology to provide reasonably reliable signal clarity at a range of up to 130 miles from the nearest tower.

It admittedly does best at a 35-mile or less range. However, for people living in more rural or remote locations, it has a “Long-Range” setting, that you can use to improve clarity at a greater distance. This is due in part to the intelligent Integrated Circuit (IC) chip built into the system or optimize performance.

It comes with a 17-foot long cord, which lets you position it in your home where it gets the best signal, without having to change the location of your TV. The antenna can be powered by plugging it into a standard household AC outlet, or via your TV’s USB port.

What We Liked

The upgraded technology, with the amplifier included, is a nice touch that helps define the XFTREE 15-130 as a cutting-edge indoor antenna option. The 17-foot long cord and the ability to plug it into a wall outlet or USB port is also convenient.

Overall

This indoor TV antenna is a great option for people who live in an urban area with reliable signal strength as well as those who live out in the country and need to pick up limited channels at a range of more than 35 miles. The money-back-guarantee and 24-month warranty, with tech support, lets you buy with confidence.



Sale XFTREE 15-130 HDTV Indoor Digital TV Antenna With Amplifier Long and short-range settings with an included amplifier

17-foot cable to find the ideal signal location

Powered by USB or standard AC outlet

GE UltraPro HD Amplified TV Antenna

Specs:

TV, Wall Or Tabletop Mount

Amplifier included

Resolution up to 1080p

Noise Filtering Technology

55 Mile Range

The GE UltraPro HD Amplified TV Antenna was designed to be mounted near the TV on the nearby wall, tabletop or on the TV itself. It comes with a 5-foot coaxial cable and is capable of HDTV VHF UHF.

There is an amplifier with noise filtering technology to provide the clearest possible reception.

Where available this indoor antenna can yield 1080p resolution. It has a maximum range of up 55 miles.

What We Liked

This indoor antenna is designed to be close to the TV, yet its sleek design lets it blend in. The casual observer like wouldn’t even notice it’s there. At the same time, the included amplifier with noise filtering technology is also a nice touch. It helps keep the image clear despite possible noise from walls and exterior features.

Overall

The GE UltraPro HD Amplified TV Antenna is arguably geared for people who live in urban areas where signal strength is at it’s strongest. Though with a 55-mile range and noise filtering technology paired with an amplifier, it will likely work just as well in the suburbs or in a rural location close to a nearby broadcast tower.



GE UltraPro HD Amplified TV Antenna Amplifier and noise filtering technology

Mounts near or on the TV

55-mile range capable of 1080p resolution

GE Pro Outdoor Long-Range TV Antenna With Amplifier And Mounting Hardware

Specs:

Exterior Or Attic Mount

Weather Resistant Mounting Hardware Included

Amplifier/Signal Booster Included

70-Mile Range

Limited Lifetime Warranty

1080p Where Available

HDTV, VHF, UHF Reception

Limited Lifetime Warranty

Home in more rural locations or at a greater distance from the nearest broadcast tower is often frustrated by the poor to limited reception offered by “Indoor” or TV mounted antennas. The physical presence of walls, other structures and the outside topography simply compound reception clarity.

In a situation like this, a larger attic or exterior mounted antenna like the GE Pro Outdoor might be the solution you need to get the channels you need at the resolution you want. It’s designed to be mounted on the exterior of your home or in the attic, to create a superior line of sight with the nearest broadcast tower.

It comes with a signal boosting amplifier to screen out potential signal noise and deliver a clear image. Where available it’s capable of producing 1080p resolution, and can pick up HDTV, VHF, and UHF signals at a range of up to 70-miles.

The weather-resistant mounting hardware is included in the initial purchase. The entire antenna measures in at only 29-inches by 20-inches. GE backs it with a limited lifetime warranty as well as dedicated customer service and support.

What We Liked

The ability to mount the GE Pro outside or in the attic where it can gain a clear line of sight with the nearest broadcast tower lets it pick up clear signals at a 70-mile range. The signal booster further screens out any lingering noise to deliver the clearest possible signal to your TV

Overall

This is a great option for homes in a rural location or is simply at a great distance from the nearest broadcast tower. There is a little more installation involved with mounting it in the attic or on the side of your home, but the reward image quality up to 1080p at 70-miles.



GE Pro Outdoor Long-Range TV Antenna With Amplifier And Mounting Hardware Exterior or attic mount with weather-resistant hardware included

70-mile range with signal boosting amplifier

Capable of 1080p HDTV, VHF, ad UHF

Digital TV Indoor Antenna With Amplifier By Granny’s Home

Specs:

120 Mile Maximum Range

Amplifier With Smart IC Chip

Crystal Clear Filter Technology

3-Meter Coaxial Cable

12-Month Warranty

This indoor digital TV antenna by Granny’s Home features compact design paired with a sophisticated amplifier.

The built-in Smart IC Chip with Crystal Clear Filter Technology was designed to take weaker signals of up to 120 miles and boost them for superior clarity. Under the right conditions, it can produce up to 1080p image quality.

It comes with a 3-meter coaxial cable, which means you will need to place it relatively near the TV for proper signal integrity. It’s also backed by a 12-month warranty.

What We Liked

The amplifier with Smart IC Chip and “Crystal Clear Filter Technology” helps to reduce noise while making the most out of the available signal.

Overall

This is a small affordable indoor digital TV antenna that reduces the noise inherent in weak signals. Though the 120-mile range might be a little suspect or was originally tested under ideal conditions. Still, if you have an apartment where there’s reasonable signal strength in the area, this might be just the discrete antenna you need to enjoy truly free TV.



Digital TV Indoor Antenna With Amplifier By Granny’s Home Amplifier with Smart IC Chip

Crystal Clear Filter Technology

Backed by a 12-month warranty

ANTAN Indoor Window HDTV Antenna With 35-45 Miles Range

Specs:

35 To 45 Mile Maximum Range

1080p HDTV, 4K VHF, UHF

16.5-Foot Coaxial Cable

30-Day Money-Back Guarantee

12-Month Customer Support

This is a flat indoor TV antenna that can be laid flat but will generally get the best reception when mounted on a window or placed up high. Preferably facing the nearest broadcast tower.

It was designed to handle a range of 35 miles but with proper placement and good external conditions, it can reliably pick up signals as far as 45 miles. It has a maximum image resolution of 1080p and also picks up UHF and VHF. It is technically rated to capture a 4K resolution image where available.

It comes with a 16.5-foot coaxial cable. Though there isn’t a specific amplifier in the line. Still, you see this reflected in the very affordable price point.

What We Liked

This is an ultra-thin, lightweight, and easy to mount antenna. The 16.5-foot coaxial cable lets you set it up where you get the best signal while having enough slack to keep the TV where you want it.

The fact that it comes with a 30-day money-back guarantee and 12-month technical support is also a nice feather in Antan’s cap.

Overall

This Antan indoor TV antenna is designed to appeal to urban and suburban homes with broadcast towers nearby.



ANTAN Indoor Window HDTV Antenna With 35-45 Miles Range Window mount flat antenna with 16.5-foot coaxial cable

45-mile range

1080p HDTV, 4K compatible UHF and VHF reception

NCVI HDTV Indoor Digital HDTV Antenna With Amplifier Signal Booster

Specs:

Range Up To 120 Miles

Amplifier Signal Booster

Smart IC Chip

Up To 1080p Image Quality

13-Foot Coaxial Cable

Powered By USB Or Standard AC Outlet

1-Year Warranty

The NCVI HDTV Indoor Digital HDTV Antenna comes with an amplifier in the initial purchase. It includes a Smart IC chip which helps boost the signal and reduce noise from cellular and FM signals. It is especially handy if you live more than 60 miles from the nearest broadcast tower.

The amplifier for this indoor digital TV antenna can be plugged into a standard AC outlet or it can be powered via USB. It comes with a 13-foot coaxial cable, which allows you to position the antenna for the best reception without having to change the location of the TV.

NCVI backs this Antenna with a 3-month replacement and 1-year warranty.

What We Liked

The price point is honestly one of the most attractive features of this indoor digital TV antenna. The ability to move the antenna within 13 feet and power the amplifier via USB or a standard household outlet is also a nice touch.

Overall

This is a great bargain for homes that are more than 20 to 30 miles from the nearest broadcast tower. The 13-foot cable allows you to play around with the best possible reception. Though your best chance is still to mount it up high or on a window.



NCVI HDTV Indoor Digital HDTV Antenna With Amplifier Signal Booster Smart IC chip for a clear signal

Amplifier included in the initial purchase

Powered by USB or standard household outlet

Winegard FL5500A FlatWave Amped Digital HD Indoor Amplified TV Antenna

Specs:

55 Mile Range

Amplifier included

Multi-Directional

Powered By USB Or Standard Outlet

Lay Flat, Window Or Wall Mount

18.5-Foot Coaxial Cable

Includes Command Strips

As the name implies the Winegard FL5500A FlatWave Amped indoor antenna comes with an amplifier to help boost the signal and filter out noise. It has a 50-mile maximum range and is considered multi-directional.

This means you can lay it flat, or wall-mount it. Though your best odds for ideal reception is to attach it to a window near the strongest broadcast signal. This might require you to move it around multiple times, especially if there is more than one strong broadcast tower in your vicinity. Fortunately, this is easy to do, as Winegard includes Command Strips by 3M which makes it easy to try different antenna locations.

This particular package comes with an 18.5-foot coaxial cable. The amplifier can be powered by a USB cable or a standard 110 Volt AC outlet.

What We Liked

The 18.5-foot coaxial cable is just long enough to let you move the antenna around to find the best possible signal, yet not too long to degrade signal clarity. The amplifier also helps reduce noise.

Don’t overlook the fact that it comes with 3M Command strips to let you experiment with the best antenna location.

Overall

The 50-mile range of the Winegard Flatwave with a signal boost amplifier gives you the best possible chance of a strong, clear signal. Many other indoor digital antennas use the inclusion of an amplifier to try to boost their “Maximum” range.

With the Flatwave, you are making the most out of the signal you have inside of 55-miles. This makes it a great option for urban and suburban locations. It just might not be the best option for more remote or rural homes.



Antop Dual-Omni-Directional Outdoor TV Antenna With High Gain Smartpass Amplifier

Specs:

65-mile range

Omni-Directional 720-Degree Reception

Amplifier With SMARTPASS technology

4G LTE Filter Noise

Weather Resistant Materials

33-Foot Money Back Guarantee

12-Month Warranty

The Antop Dual-Omni-Directional Outdoor TV Antenna was designed from durable weather-resistant materials to be mounted outdoors. Though it is just as comfortable being mounted in the attic or another high location in your home. The antenna itself is shaped to capture signals from a 360-degree vertical and horizontal plane.

It has a 65-mile range and comes with an amplifier that uses its SMARTPASS technology. This gives it the ability to essentially screen out some of the more common forms of noise. Including 3G and 4G cellular signals. It also comes with a 33-foot long coaxial cable to let you mount it just about anywhere, without having to worry about the position or location of your TV.

Antop backs this digital TV antenna with a 30-day money-back guarantee, as well as a 12-month warranty.

What We Liked

The amplifier with SMARTPASS technology to screen out noise and boost signal strength is truly state-of-the-art. Combined with the 720-degree antenna profile you can feel confident that you are getting the best possible signal within 65 miles of your location.

Overall

While this Antop unit was originally designed for home exteriors and attics, it also has a place in the RV niche. Many RV parks have a lot of noise from cellular signals of other campers, and signal strength can be inconsistent to dubious.



Antop Dual-Omni-Directional Outdoor TV Antenna With High Gain Smartpass Amplifier 720-degree vertical and horizontal antenna profile

Amplifier with SMARTPASS technology to screen out cellular noise

Weather-resistant materials for attic or exterior mounting

Marathon Indoor Outdoor Whole House Antenna

Specs:

100 Mile Maximum Range

Amplified

State-Of-The-Art Circuitry

Mount Indoor, Outdoor Or Attic

Designed To Connect Up To Four TVs

This digital TV antenna by Marathon is one of the most popular units in this marketplace. It was designed with state-of-the-art circuitry and an amplifier to filter out noise while boosting signal clarity. The in-line amplifier plugs into any standard 110 Volt household outlet.

Marathon designed it to be able to connect to four or more televisions and it automatically programs the available channels.

It has a maximum range of 100 miles. Though this range is contingent on where you mount it. Fortunately, Marathon designed it to be mounted indoor, outdoor, or in the attic.

This gives you the ability to confidently position it in the ideal location. This antenna was also designed to receive AM and FM signals for times when you just want to listen to the radio.

What We Liked

The state-of-the-art updated circuitry and the fact that the amplified signal can connect to up to four TV’s makes this Marathon indoor digital antenna a true “Whole House” antenna. The 100-mile range is and the ability to mount it indoors, outdoors, or in the attic makes it a great option for homes in rural locations far from the nearest broadcast tower.

Overall

Marathon boasts that this antenna is one of the best available on the market. When you take a close look at the durable materials, circuitry, and design, it’s easy to see why they are so confident.



Marathon Indoor Outdoor Whole House Antenna 100 Mile range with the included amplifier

Updated state-of-the-art circuitry

The ability to connect up to four TVs

Buyers Guide

Fifty years ago, television signals were almost strictly transmitted through the airwaves to be picked up by household antennas. Some homeowners invested in tall aerial units that towered above their homes and offered better overall reception. Still, there were times when even these expensive units were more than a little frustrating. Especially if you lived in a remote location that was far from the nearest broadcast tower.

Homes that were on a little bit more of a budget tended to have “Rabbit Ear” antennas mounted on top of giant console TV sets. These units were often fickle. You had to twist and bend them to make minor improvements in their reception. Sometimes a little added aluminum foil was needed to get the “Station” and clarity that you wanted.

The frequent frustration with these antiquated reception options essentially paved the way for the popularity of “Cable” TV in the late 1970s. Which was further fueled by favorable changes in regulation in the early 1980s.

For decades if you wanted reliable signal and premium entertainment, then cable television was what you wanted. Once cable started delivering internet signal the boom in the industry drove prices up to the point that today many people are looking for cost-effective ways to “Cut the Cord.”

Fortunately, indoor TV antennas have quietly been going through their own evolutionary process. To the point that today, many homes are setting aside outdated preconceptions about “Rabbit Ears” to invest in high-quality units. Some of which are even capable of delivering high-resolution images from possibly a dozen channels.

Right off the bat, you need to determine your nearest broadcast towers. This is less of an issue if you live in an urban or suburban setting and could be a lynchpin if you live in a rural area. RV owners who are planning a trip might want to take a few minutes to research the broadcast towers in their planned stops and intended destination.

Fortunately, this is pretty easy to do. The FCC has an online tool that lets you look up broadcast towers and anticipated signal strength by zip code. https://www.fcc.gov/media/engineering/dtvmaps

Once you have an idea of the distance between you and the nearest broadcast towers, you can whittle down the indoor TV antenna that is best for your location. If you live in a major city, you might be spoiled for choice with multiple broadcast towers within 30-miles of you. Yet those who live in rural areas might need to look for antenna units with a long-range rating of 70 to 100 miles or more.

Of course, the greater the distance is between you and the closest broadcast tower, the more likely you are to run into noise and image resolution issues. The best way to deal with this is to prioritize an antenna package that includes an amplifier or signal booster.

Most amplifiers come with some type of filtering technology like an IC chip or a proprietary technology that filters out unwanted signals like cellular, RF and static that might be related to the terrain. Then the remaining clear signal is boosted via a powered signal, through the coaxial cable to the TV. The end result is a nearly crystal-clear image on your screen.

When it comes to resolution, there are some antennas that boast the ability to produce a 4K resolution image. While this sounds great on paper, very few broadcast towers produce this level of image resolution, and 4K TVs are still gaining traction. More realistically, you want to see an antenna that is rated for 1080p or 1080i.

The physical profile of the antenna can also be a factor. For some homes flat, or plate antennas are preferred. They have a broad surface area that can be laid on an exposed shelf, mounted on a wall or secured to a window positioned toward the nearest broadcast tower. This type of antenna profile is increasingly popular. It can be handy if you live in a rural area and there is only one broadcast tower within a reasonable distance.

There are also some antennas that are more like an array, which can be mounted outside your home or up high in the attic. Most are adjustable, which lets you point them in the general direction of one or two distant broadcast towers. For these, you need to prioritize a package that includes some type of amplifier or signal booster.

Though there are some units that offer 360-degree, multi-directional, or omnidirectional antennas. These units tend to be more popular in urban areas or suburban sprawl locations where there might be multiple broadcast towers within 20 or 30 miles.

RV owners also tend to like these antennas, so they can trust that they are getting as many channels as possible for their location without having to play around with changing the antenna location every time they stop for the night.

There are also a few antennas that are designed to attach to the top of a TV. The nice thing about them is that they are nearly invisible to the casual observer. They usually just look like part of the TV’s frame. The downside is that they typically have a smaller range than other larger units.

The fact that they aren’t designed to move around a lot, means you might not get the maximum number of channels like you would from a wall-mounted antenna. Ultimately, these TV-mounted indoor antennas are better for homes in locations where multiple broadcast towers are nearby.

Frequently Asked Questions

Q: Who Uses Indoor TV Antennas?

A: Indoor TV antennas appeal to more than just frugally minded people who are looking for a way to save money by “Cutting the Cord.” Sure, they are great for homes who stream TV via a high-speed internet connection, yet still want local channels for news and other popular shows.

Indoor digital TV antennas are also very popular for rural households who don’t want to invest in a long-term contract and monthly fees for satellite TV. Only to find the signal going out any time it rains or snows.

At the same time, RV travelers are also increasingly likely to use an indoor digital antenna for capturing high-quality TV signals while they travel. Many of them have a hard time justifying the cost of satellite TV for what might only amount to a few weeks per year.

Q: Why Is Range Important?

A: Different indoor TV antennas have different ranges, and ways that they boost the signal. The range is basically giving you the most reliable estimation of that particular unit being able to clearly pick up a single from the nearest broadcast tower.

The increasing popularity of indoor TV antennas has also promoted a wide range of websites to provide online tools for finding the nearest broadcast tower. It takes little more than an internet search with the keywords “Nearest Broadcast Tower. The FCC also offers a site with a similar feature, but it doesn’t tell you much about the station’s content. https://www.fcc.gov/media/engineering/dtvmaps

Just a few years ago range limits were rated between 35 to 50 miles, with a few high-priced units making potentially dubious claims about having great clarity at 100 miles. As demand has increased its driven innovation to the point where today there are some indoor TV antennas that can pick up a reasonably clear signal at over 100 miles. Just bear in mind that many of them come with a booster included or require you to install a secondary booster to maximize clarity at the high end of their range.

Q: Can I Split The Signal From One Antenna To Two TVs?

A: There are some amplified indoor TV antennas that can handle splitting a signal in a location with a good signal. This is more likely to be the case if you live in a major city and you want to pick up a local TV news station.

If you live in a rural area or the local signal strength is even remotely an issue, a good rule of thumb is to dedicate one antenna for each TV. Splitting the signal can end up leaving you with poor reception on both TVs when you could be having good reception on one.

Q: How Many Channels Can I Pick Up Using An Indoor TV Antenna?

A: The answer to this question can vary depending on where you are and the broadcast towers in your area. Realistically you should be able to pick up the major broadcast networks like ABC, CBS, FOX, and NBC. It might even be possible to get channels like PBS, The CW, Comet, Buzzr, and MeTV.

Q: What Kind Of Resolution Can I Get From An Indoor TV Antenna?

A. This can vary depending on the broadcaster. Though you might be surprised to hear that most channels are available in 720p, though there are some that will broadcast a signal at 1080p. This is admittedly less than what many cable providers offer, but it’s still far better than the poor signal quality of the 1960s and 70s.

Q: Does Topography Affect Signal Strength?

A: Digital broadcast television signals do best where there is a clear and direct line of sight. Hills, tree cover and changes in elevation can interfere with signal strength.

Q: Can An Indoor TV Antenna Get Local Channels?

A: Indoor TV antennas are increasingly popular for people who stream entertainment TV through their internet service but still want local channels and news. Most local news channels and major broadcasters are available through local airwaves for free.

Q: Do I Need An Antenna Signal Booster Or Amplifier?

A: There are some indoor TV antennas that come with an amplifier or signal booster included in the purchase. If not, you might be interested in purchasing a booster to maximize signal clarity. Especially if you’re in a remote area, or you’ve had noise and signal strength issues in the past.

You need to install it inline between the antenna itself and your TV. It essentially filters the noise out of the signal then boosts the otherwise clean signal going to the TV.

Q: Does Coaxial Cable Length Matter?

A: The length of the coaxial cable that your indoor antenna comes with matters in two ways. First of all the longer, the cable is, the more signal strength you might lose. Especially if the unit you are considering doesn’t come with a signal booster or amplifier.

It’s estimated that over the span of a 100-foot cable that you could lose as much as 33% of signal integrity. This often shows up as an increased amount of noise or poor image clarity.

The other way that cable length matters is in the ability to move the antenna around to find the best signal in your home. It might be that your best signal is coming from a broadcast tower out of a south-facing window. If you only have a 5-foot cable, you might have to move your TV in order to have an ideal reception.

A longer cable would let you keep the TV exactly where you want it, while still getting the best reception. In general, it’s best to keep the distance from the TV to the indoor antenna under 20 total feet.

Q: How Do I Window Or Wall Mount A Flat Antenna?

A: Some indoor antenna manufacturers will include their own proprietary hanger system. Though that’s not always the case. If you’re not sure whether hangers are included, you can always try removable wall hanger strips.

Command strips by 3M are available in a wide range of sizes. They are easy to attach and remove without having to permanently alter a wall, window or window frame. Command Picture Hanging Strips are available in different weight ratings.

Conclusion

The first step in determining the type of indoor antenna that is right for your home is to get a good understanding of the broadcast towers in your area. This will help you filter out the range limit you need.

For example, let’s say you go to the FCC’s website and find that the strongest broadcast signals near you are 60 miles away. Right off the bat, you can eliminate units that are rated for 60 miles or less. This also means your reception is more likely to be affected by noise caused by other signals, and possible changes in terrain. So, you will likely also prioritize a unit that comes with an amplifier, or some type of signal booster technology.

In contrast, someone living in a 10th-floor apartment in a major city might be spoiled for choice when it comes to the nearby broadcast towers. In this scenario, long-range ratings might not be a major priority, though you might want to look for an antenna that has the highest possible image resolution. Then you can prioritize 4K or 1080p rated antennas, to make sure the clearest possible picture appears on your TV screen.

When it comes time for the install, you need to remember that patience is a virtue. You might need to move the antenna around to try multiple places for the best reception. You might find yourself settling on one spot, only to try a different spot a few weeks later to compare the results. Just remember that the money you are saving on free TV outweighs the few minutes it takes to explore your placement options.

