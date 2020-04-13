Disclaimer: Prices might fluctuate due to the current situation.

The AOC G2590FX Frameless Gaming Monitor has a 24.5-inch frameless display with 1920 X 1080 resolution. It’s also engineered with 1ms, at a 144 Hz refresh rate with up to 20-levels of gray. These basic technical specs mean it’s definitely up to the task of handling some serious gaming. Though some special features do help set it apart from some of the competitors.

This includes AOC’s proprietary “Dial Point” which provides you superior accuracy for first-person shooters. The G2590FX has a special “Clear Vision” feature which is designed to covert SD content to HD quality images. This is especially nice if you have an old retro console around that you like to get nostalgic with.

When the AOC G2590FX is paired with an NVIDIA graphics card it’s compatible with G-Sync. It was also engineered to be “Flicker Free” and has a low blue light mode that helps to reduce eye strain for marathon gaming.

The Sceptre C248W-1920R is surprisingly affordable for a curved gaming monitor. You get the sense that it was specifically designed to appeal to gamers on a tight budget, who still don’t want to sacrifice visual quality. It also has multiple connection ports for HDMI, VGA, and PC as well as a display port

The curved display measures in at 24-inches to produce a more immersive viewing experience. It also has two built-in speakers that help enhance the audio experience, as well as additional audio ports. The sacrifice to make the price so low is that it only has a 75 Hz refresh rate. Even though it isn’t on the high end of what’s out there, it’s still respectable.

Acer Gaming Monitor 27” Curved ED273 Abidpx 27-inch curved gaming monitor for an immersive experience

Vision Care Technologies to reduce eye strain for marathon gaming sessions

178-degree viewing angle with up to 5-degrees of tilt

The Acer ED273 Abidpx is a high-quality curved gaming monitor that pushed right up to the limit of what you can buy for under $200. It measures in at 27-inches with 1080p resolution and it has a 144 Hz refresh rate which produces nearly cinematic quality images.

The Acer ED273 also offers a 178-degree viewing angle on both the horizontal and vertical. The mount is included in the purchase and it lets you tilt the gaming monitor by up to 15-degrees for a customized viewing experience.

This gaming monitor comes with a display port, as well as an HDMI port and a DVI port. This means you can potentially connect multiple devices at one time without having to waste a lot of time unplugging and plugging every time you want to switch to a new console.

Its also worth noting that this gaming monitor comes with Acer’s proprietary VisionCare Technologies which was designed for a flicker-less viewing experience and also includes a special Blue Light Filter, as well as low-dimming technology. This further helps reduce eye strain during marathon gaming sessions.

How We Picked

Manufacturing and tech improvements have helped high-quality gaming monitors to come down in price to the point where you can get a nice unit for under $200. Though in some cases, manufacturers have given into the temptation to cut a corner here and there.

Resolution And Refresh Rate

The refresh rate is a major criterion, that ranks up there right alongside resolution. We tried to filter out anything that was under 75 Hz. Ideally, 144 Hz was even better, but for a gaming monitor under $200, it’s pretty hard to find anything with a higher refresh rate. 1ms response rate is also somewhat standard, if not on the cutting edge for the best gaming monitors under $200.

When it comes to resolution, 1080p or the relative equivalent was also a key factor. Sure 4K is growing in popularity and availability as the way of the future. Unfortunately, it also tends to drive up the price, which makes it hard to keep your gaming system on a budget.

Flat Or Curved Display

Curved versus flat is also a key consideration that deserved to be weighed in on during the review process. In the past, a curved monitor usually landed outside of the $200 price range. It’s only been recent that they’ve come in reach of gamers working with a limited budget.

The advantage of a curved monitor is that you get a more immersive experience. If you’ve got a little bit more of a budget to play with, or you come into some money later on down the road, you can even link several of them together to make you feel like you’re inside the game. The downside of a curved monitor is that most of them feel awkward for times when you might want to play against a friend. It’s a little hard to share the same curved gaming monitor if you’re saying in a dorm room.

With a flat-screen gaming monitor, it’s much easier to have two people sit reasonably close together to play at the same time. Flat gaming monitors also tend to be a little lower in price, which can save you some money if you’re working with a slim budget.

Connection Ports

Connectivity and ports are also something we kept an eye out for. HDMI is sort of the standard now, though VGA still has a place in the gaming monitor world. Coming up fast and gaining traction is the display port, which allows you to connect a wider range of devices. When a unit had multiple connection ports we naturally moved it up the list for the simple fact that it spares you the hassle of unplugging and plugging in different consoles or devices when you want to use them.

Audio ports are also a nice touch as they let you connect to secondary speakers or even tap into a home audio system. Though most gaming monitors these days do come with some speakers built-in. You shouldn’t be overly dismayed if the wattage output of those speakers is a little on the low side. Especially when you consider that you’ll likely be sitting rather close to the gaming monitor.

Blue Light Filtering And Anti-Flicker

These are somewhat new technologies that are growing in demand. Right off the bat blue light reduction helps reduce eye strain, which is a big deal for marathon gamers. At the same time, there’s a growing body of research that points to excessive blue light exposure in the evenings contributing to certain sleep disorders.

A gaming monitor under $200 that also has some type of auto-dimming was something we saw as an added feather in the cap. While it’s not a make-or-break it type of feature, a lot of gamers do end up playing in low light conditions or a dark room. Bringing down the brightness output of the monitor by a miniscule 10 to 15% helps to reduce eye strain, while also making it easier to see what’s going on in the world around you.

ASUS VG245H 24-inch Full HD 1080p

Specs:

24-inch display

1080p resolution

Dual HDMI ports

Game Fast input technology

75 Hz refresh rate

1ms response time

Adaptive Sync

Eye care reduced blue light

Game Fast input technology

The ASUS VG245H attempts to marry a very friendly price point to the kind of essential features you want to find in a gaming monitor under $200. It measures in at 24-inches on the diagonal and displays images at 1080p resolution.

On the side, you will find dual HDMI ports, which is nice if you are using it for more than one device or console. It spares you having to constantly switch back and forth if you have more than one console.

ASUS designed this gaming monitor with a 1ms response time and a refresh rate of 75 Hz. On paper, the frame rate is a little bit on the low side for a gaming monitor. Especially when you consider that some of the competitors have a 144 Hz refresh rate.

However, they compensate for this with their “Game Fast Input Technology” which helps to reduce input lag while making for better combos and in-game effects. The ASUS VG245H is compatible with AMD FreeSync technology which further helps to eliminate screen tearing as well as things like choppy frame rates.

The ASUS VG245H gaming monitor also has 6 pre-set display modes that are kinked to an OSD hotkey. With the single press of a button, you can cycle through different visual settings to find the one that is right for the visual dynamics of the game you are playing.

This gaming monitor was also engineered with “Eye Care” which essentially reduces blue light. While you might not notice the impact in the course of a single short session, it can help reduce eye strain for marathon gaming sessions.

What We Liked

The 6 preset display modes that are also linked to a single “OSD” hotkey is convenient, especially if you are taking advantage of the dual HDMI ports to switch between multiple consoles and/or games.

The “Eye Care” blue light reduction is also a nice touch. Especially for marathon gamers, or individuals who have noticed a link between late-night gaming and troubles falling asleep.

Overall

If you have multiple consoles and you want to be able to quickly switch from one to the next, or you want to be able to quickly optimize your visual experience, then the ASUS VG245H deserves to be on your radar. True the 75 Hz frame rate is a little on the low side, but this is compensated for in devices using a compatible AMD graphics card.



AOC G2590FX 25″ Frameless Gaming Monitor

Specs:

24.5-inch frameless display

1920 X 1080 resolution

144 Hz frame rate

Compatible with NVIDIA G-Sync

Low blue light mode

Clear Vision coverts SD to HD

20 levels of gray

The AOC G2590FX measures in at 24.5-inches on the diagonal and is considered “Frameless.” It has a 1920 X 1080 resolution with a nice 1ms, 144 Hz frame rate. It also has 20-levels of gray.

Beyond the nuts and bolts technical components you’ll also find some special features that might be appealing if you like playing first-person shooters or you have a retro console that you still love to play. Their proprietary “Dial Point” was designed to give you superior accuracy for FPS and other games with first-person simulations.

AOC also has what they call “Clear Vision” which is designed to covert SD content to HD quality images. This is nice for times when you might want to use a retro console, or you have some other older device that you want to connect to the gaming monitor.

When the AOC G2590FX is paired with an NVIDIA graphics card it’s compatible with G-Sync. It also has a “Flicker Free” low blue light mode that helps to reduce eye strain. It’s particularly nice for marathon gamers.

What We Liked

The Dual Point functionality certainly appeals to FPS gamers. You also have to like the Clear Vision feature for times when you might want to pull out a retro console.

Overall

There’s a lot to like in the AOC G2590FX technical specs. If you already have a new NVIDIA graphics card, and you like first-person shooters or you have a retro console that you’d like to dust off for a few more goes, it probably deserves to be floating near the top of your list.



Sceptre E255B-1658A 24.5″ 165Hz 144Hz 1ms AMD

Specs:

24.5” LED-backlit display

1920 x1080

1sm 165 Hz frame rate

Anti-flicker feature

2 HDMI ports

Display port

Built-in speakers

The Sceptre E255B-1658A is a 24.5-inch backlit LED gaming monitor with a 16:9 aspect ratio. It has a 1ms at 165 Hz refresh rate which makes it capable of handling action games and movies with little-to-no ghosting or blurred edges.

Connectivity is a nice little bonus with the Sceptre E255B-1658A. Not only does it come with two HDMI ports, but it also has a “Display Port.” This is an increasingly popular option for people who want to quickly connect multiple devices to the same gaming monitor.

Sceptre also engineered this gaming monitor with an Anti-Flicker feature. This shows some thoughtfulness in design as backlit LED monitors are sometimes prone to momentary flickering. Especially with dynamic fast-changing graphics.

What We Liked

The dual HDMI ports and the display port let you use the Sceptre E255B-1658A as the beating heart of a multi-console or multi-device gaming system. The Anti-Flicker is also a nice touch.

Overall

The Sceptre E255B-1658A means is arguably geared for you to be sitting at your desk rather than say back in a chair at a distance. It doesn’t have the blue-light reduction that some of the competitors do, but some gamers feel this is a relative non-issue.

The 165 Hz refresh rate and the anti-flicker features are nice for fast-paced games and movies. The dual HDMI ports and the display port also lets you keep multiple devices connected at one time, without having to constantly physically switch between them.



Acer XFA240 bmjdpr 24″ Gaming G-SYNC Compatible Monitor

Specs:

24″ Widescreen Full HD display

1920 x 1080 resolution

1ms at 144Hz Refresh Rate-

2 speakers producing 2 watts each

Acer VisionCare Technologies

1 Display Port

1 HDMI/MHL port

1 DVI

G-SYNC compatible

The Acer XFA240 measures in at 24-inches on the diagonal and is a full HD widescreen with 1920 X 1080 resolution. It has a 1ms response rate and 144 Hz. It’s also G-Sync compatible with tear-free smooth gameplay. This gaming monitor also comes with a pair of two-watt speakers for added immersive sound.

The stand is impressive for a gaming monitor under $200. A lot of manufacturers at this price point will cut corners on the stand to stay in the budget range. This stand is adjustable in height and can also pivot and tilt. The display also has an impressive 170-degree viewing angle on the horizontal plane and 160-degree viewing angle on the vertical plane.

The Acer XFA240 has a variety of connection options. It’s engineered for maximum performance when you connect via the display port. Though it also has an HDMI port and a DVI port. Depending on your hardware, you could potentially connect three devices, and switch them out as needed.

This gaming monitor was also designed with Acer’s “VisionCare Technologies” which integrates several components to reduce overall eye strain without muting the visual performance. This includes their “Low Dimming Technology” which effectively reduces the brightness by up to 15% when the lights in the room are turned off or dialed low.

What We Liked

As simplistic as it might sound, the adjustability of the stand is impressive. A lot of manufacturers cut corners with the stand to ring in at a lower price. The horizontal and vertical viewing angles are also wide enough that you can have another person gaming with you in the same room without one of you feeling left out or off to the side.

Overall

The Acer XFA240 is a nice option for two people who want to game together, or for adjusting the monitor to best fit the room and seating options. The refresh rate and visual quality don’t disappoint. If something is missing, it’s the lack of some sort of blue light reduction. Acer does try with their VisionCare Technologies, but it’s half a step behind the blue light reduction systems you see in several of the competitors.



AOC C24G1 24″ Curved Frameless Gaming Monitor

Specs:

23.6-inch curved monitor

1920 X 1080 resolution

1ms at 144 Hz refresh rate

AMD FreeSync

Display port and 2 HDMI ports

Low blue mode and anti-flicker technology

178-degree horizontal and vertical viewing angle

Just a few years ago the technology behind curved displays tended to drive the price up. Thankfully, manufacturers have started to be able to offer this more immersive screen shape at more reasonable prices. You see this in the very friendly price tag of the AOC C24G1.

It measures in at 23.6 “Frameless” inches. The shape of the curvature still allows for an impressive 178-degree viewing angle on the vertical and horizontal plane. This also means that while it’s meant to be immersive for a single person, there’s still enough viewable space for two gamers without one feeling completely left-out or off to the side.

It comes with an adjustable stand. The gaming monitor also has a VGA port, a display port, and a pair of HDMI ports. This means that you can potentially connect a variety of devices at one time, without having to constantly unplug and plug the console you want to use.

It’s also worth noting that the AOC C24G1 has AOC’s low blue light mode and reduced flicker. This reduces eye strain during marathon gaming sessions and gaming before bed. It also has AMD’s FreeSync display to eliminate screen tearing, stutter and input lag.

What We Liked

The curved shape with the 178-degree viewing angle is a nice touch at this price point. AMD’s FreeSync is also a nice touch for certain PC gamers.

Overall

For a curved frameless gaming monitor, there’s a lot to like with the AOC C24G1. If you like to marathon game, or you’ve noticed sleep quality issues from gaming with a standard blue light monitor this gaming monitor needs to be on your radar.



Acer Gaming Monitor 27” Curved ED273 Abidpx

Specs:

27″ Curved Widescreen VA G-SYNC Compatible Display

1080p resolution

144 Hz Refresh Rate

Acer VisionCare Technologies

NVIDIA G-SYNC compatible

1 Display Port

1 HDMI and 1 DVI

Connection Cables Included

The Acer ED273 Abidpx is another high-quality curved gaming monitor. At 27-inches with 1080p, it pushes right up to the limit of what you can get for under $200.

It has a 144 Hz refresh rate which produces stunning, nearly cinematic quality images in a 16:9 aspect ratio. This gaming monitor also offers a 178-degree viewing angle on both horizontal and vertical access.

The mount also lets you tilt the gaming monitor by up to 15-degrees to customize it to where you are sitting. It comes with a display port, HDMI port, and a DVI port to connect multiple devices at one time.

The ED273 Abidpx was also designed with Acer’s VisionCare Technologies for a flicker-less viewing experience with a Blue Light Filter, as well as low-dimming technology. The net effect is far less eye strain for marathon gaming sessions.

What We Liked

The fact that you can get a 27-inch curved display gaming monitor for under $200 is impressive in-and-of-itself. The VisionCare Technologies are also nice for reducing eye strain or times when you want to put in a few hours at the console right before going to bed.

Overall

This is an impressive gaming monitor that rides the line of what you can get for under $200. It would be nice if there was an additional HDMI port or more height adjustability in the stand, but those are very minor complaints.



Sceptre C248W-1920R 24-inch Curved Gaming Monitor

Specs:

24″ Diagonal curved display

1080p resolution

1800R Curved Screen

75 Hz refresh rate

Display port, HDMI, VGA, and PC ports

Audio In Ports

Built-in Speakers

Curved gaming monitors have come down in price in recent years to the point that there are a few that are well under $200. The Sceptre C248W-1920R is one such display that was designed to appeal to gamers who need a quality gaming monitor, who also have a tight budget.

The 24-inch monitor is curved to create a more immersive viewing experience. Two built-in speakers enhance the ambiance, with additional audio ports.

The display itself has a 75 Hz refresh rate, which is a little on the low end of the spectrum, yet still respectable.

There are even multiple connection ports for HDMI, VGA, and PC as well as a Display Port.

What We Liked

The multiple ports let you connect more than one device, or if you prefer you can use it as your home office monitor during the day and gaming monitor at night.

Overall

There aren’t a lot of bells and whistles with the Sceptre C248W-1920R, and the 75 Hz refresh rate is a little low, but so is the price. If you have a tight budget for your gaming monitor, this might just be the best of both worlds.



Viotek GNV27DB 27-Inch Curved QHD Gaming Monitor

Specs:

Backlight E-LED

1920 x 1080p Resolution

16:9 aspect ratio

144 Hz refresh rate

4ms

1800R Curvature

1 display port with cable included

2 HDMI ports

2 3-watt speakers

Up to 1-degrees of tilt

A 3-year buyer protection program

The Viotek GN27DB is another curved gaming monitor with a friendly price tag. To that end, it has a backlit LED display with a 1080p resolution and a 16:9 aspect ratio. The 4ms is a little slow but it makes up for it with the 144 Hz refresh rate.

It is compatible with AMD’s FreeSync for extra-smooth gameplay while also reducing visual distortion. It also has “Overdrive” which increases the response rate to 3.1ms. The GamePlus targeting crosshairs also helps with first-person shooters.

The Viotek GN27DB has a display port with the cable included as well as a 1.4 and 2.0 HDMI port. There is also a pair of built-in 3-watt speakers, and you can tilt the screen up to 15-degrees.

What We Liked

The little extras like Overdrive, AMD’s FreeSync compatibility, and the GamePlus targeting system are nice little bells and whistles that might move the Viotek GN27DB up your list.

Overall

The Viotek GN27DB is a good value gaming monitor under $200. It’s maybe a little slow response rate for high-speed action games, but otherwise, you get a lot of quality for the money.



Buyers Guide

There’s no doubt about it, a serious gamer needs to have the right gear. Sure, in the 1980s everyone was happy just to have a gaming console and a tube TV to plug it into. If you were lucky you only had to pull the cartridge out once an hour to give it a good couple slaps to get it to work right again.

Today the pace of modern gaming has evolved to embrace everything modern-day technology. This includes state-of-the-art gaming consoles, wireless controllers, blazing fast internet speeds, high definition sound, and visually rich gaming monitor.

Of course, all these things cost money, and unless you are a professional gamer, chances are you aren’t going to see a true return on your investment. Yet at the same time, you also don’t want to be that guy who’s getting outclassed running on last generation’s technology.

One of the biggest causes of “Buyer’s Remorse” for gamers is often from over-investing in a gaming monitor that later proves to not be worth its hefty price tag.

Key Features To Look For In A Quality Gaming Monitor

Balancing budget with high-quality features can be a little bit of a tightrope act. However, there are a few key characteristics that serve as a good starting point.

The Relationship Between Size And Viewing Distance

There is a little talked about relationship between viewing distance and monitor size. Some gaming monitors have an “Ideal” viewing distance. This can even become a foil against the notion that bigger is always better.

Let’s say you have a small apartment or a dorm room. It might be tempting to fill a wall with a monster monitor. While it might be impressive and even leave you with questions about eye strain, you might also notice it hard to visually keep track of the action at the periphery of the screen.

At the same time, a lot of people who go for a giant gaming monitor try to save money on a unit with less than high resolution.

If you will be sitting a little bit closer to the monitor you should permit yourself to go a little bit smaller, in favor of superior resolution or special features.

Resolution

Of course, the resolution is the next natural step when shopping for the best gaming monitor for you. While 4K is certainly appealing and the way of the future. However, it does increase the overall price. If you are massaging your budget, you might find a good gaming monitor at an attractive 1080p resolution.

Refresh Rate

The monitor’s refresh rate is typically based on the number of frames per second. An average computer monitor for a desktop or laptop might only have a refresh rate around 60 Hz which might get the job done on paper but tends to have a noticeable amount of lag in the action. Especially for fast-paced games with rich video and high-resolution graphics demand.

This has spurred on rapid evolution in monitor refresh rates that go far beyond what a simple desktop monitor can truly handle on its own. When it comes to a gaming monitor you should consider your floor at 75 Hz and go up from there to possibly as high as 240 Hz.

Though as you can imagine, as the refresh rate increases, so do the price. Some gaming monitor manufacturers will offer a value-priced unit with a 75 Hz then will use special proprietary features to improve image quality and the ability to transition quickly.

Frequently Asked Questions

Q: How Does Blue Light Affect Gamers?

A: In recent years a growing body of research has started to shed new light on the impact of blue light on the eyes as well as the human brain. There appears to be a direct correlation between excessive amounts of blue light causing headaches, contributing to eye strain issues, and even impacting certain sleep disorders.

Some physicians and neurologists encourage people to limit their blue light exposure from smartphone screens, monitors and other devices. This includes staying away from blue light within an hour or two of going to bed. Of course, this doesn’t wash well with avid gamers. So several gaming monitor manufacturers are now offering units that have some type of “Eye Care” or “Blue Light Reduction.” It has an even more profound impact on marathon gamers and people who like to squeeze in a few hours right before going to bed.

Many gaming monitors that have reduced blue light features also have other features to reduce eye strain. You might see this in terms like “Flicker Free.”

Q: Do I Need To Have A Compatible Graphics Card?

A: Several gaming monitors under $200 have enhanced graphics or special features that you can enjoy if you have an affiliated graphics card in your PC or console system. It’s important to note that most of the time these are enhanced features. As long as you have a reasonably up to date graphics card the gaming monitor will work. You will just have a superior experience if you do have a compatible graphics card.

Q: What is the difference between led and a backlit LED?

A: An LED monitor generates the pixel colors directly from the light-emitting diode. With an LED-backlit monitor, the colors are generated by colors indirectly by filtering white light. An LED monitor that generates colors directly tends to be more energy-efficient. It also tends to produce superior image quality at a greater distance, which makes it a better option if you like to game from a couch or chair, rather than right at your desk.

Conclusion

In the past, if you wanted a quality gaming monitor, you had to be willing to pay top dollar. Recent improvements in tech and manufacturing efficiency have helped bring quality gaming monitors down in price to the point where you can get one that doesn’t leave you with a case of buyer’s remorse for under $200.

When choosing the best gaming monitor under $200 for you, take a moment to think about where you’ll most likely be using it, as well as who you might use it with. If it’s going to be you alone in your man cave, then you might want to lean toward a curved display screen. If you want to occasionally play against your roommate in your dorm, you might want to lean toward a flatscreen display.

Next, you can start filtering by resolution capability. While 4K might be sexy and likely will take over in the future, there’s no reason to turn your nose up at a respectable 1080p gaming monitor.

At this point, you can start filtering out by refresh or frame rate. 75 Hz should be your absolute floor. Any lower than that and you might as well just use an old desktop monitor. On the other end of the spectrum, it’s going to be a challenge to find a gaming monitor under $200 that has a refresh rate that’s more than 144 to 165 Hz.

You can often optimize performance even further by selecting a gaming monitor that is meant to be paired with your PC or other device’s graphics card.

Don’t turn a blind eye to blue light technology, anti-flicker features and other factors that might reduce eye strain. Not only are they handy for the ever-popular gaming marathon sessions, but they can also have a strangely positive impact on your overall sleep hygiene.

