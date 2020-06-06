Tiger Chef Heavy Duty Commercial Grade French Fry Cutter Five blade assemblies included in the initial purchase

Versatility adds to the value of most modern-day kitchen devices. So, Tiger Chef includes multiple dies and blade assemblies in the original purchase of this French fry cutter. It comes with stainless steel ½-inch ¼-inch, 3/8-inch fry cutter, and vegetable cutter blades as well as 6 and 8 wedge blade assemblies.

How We Picked

Fresh cut French fries are a real treat, and surprisingly easy to pull off at home, in a food truck, or a professional restaurant. Not to mention they can be a real money saver for a family that’s trying to stretch the food budget.

These days a lot of French fry cutters are also engineered to handle other fruits and vegetables. This puts things like zucchini sticks and rutabaga wedges on the menu right next to a plate of steak frites.

Throughout the review process, we tried to look for versatile units. Right off the bat, this included things like additional cutting dies and blade assemblies. These let you make things like quarter-inch shoestring fries, half-inch standard cut, or even wedges and steak fries. We also tried to keep an eye out for units that let you be a little more creative to make things like waffle-cut fries and even a high-quality spiralizer for curly fries.

Durability was also another critical priority in the units we reviewed. There are a lot of plastic French fry cutters that carry little warranty or no warranty coverage at all, that simply breakdown. Sometimes within just the first few uses.

For the most part, we tried to stick to heavy-duty materials like cast iron, stainless steel, or cast aluminum. If a unit had some plastic components, they need to be well-engineered and lived up to food-grade standards.

Safety and mounting features were also something we made sure to keep on the radar. Things like suction cup feet or permanent mounting options are important. When you are working with a firm potato or another type of hard vegetable, the amount of force applied by a lever or crank mechanism might surprise you.

Making sure that the French fry cutter had a reasonable way to stay in place without you having to physically resist the pressure applied by one arm with the other arm was something we were mindful of throughout the process.

New Star Food Service 42313 Commercial Restaurant French Fry Cutter with Suction Feet

Specs:

Heavy-duty cast-iron frame

Stainless steel components

Anchors to counter with four suction feet

Optional permanent mounting hardware on a wall or countertop

Cuts potatoes up to 6″ long

Half-inch French fry blades

Makes French fries, sweet potato fries, zucchini sticks, and other favorites

Optional die accessories in 6 and 8 wedges

With its durable cast-iron construction and stainless steel cutting blades, the New Star Food Service 42313 Commercial Restaurant French Fry Cutter was designed to make easy work of even the firmest potatoes. This also means it’s got the wear with all to cut other vegetables like zucchini, rutabagas and of course, sweet potatoes.

This particular package comes setup to cut standard quarter-inch French fries. Though the New Star Food Service does also offer additional die types for times when you might want thicker fries. This includes a 3/8th inch, as well as 6-wedges and 8-wedges.

These larger settings are handy for working with other vegetables like sweet potatoes, zucchini, and rutabaga. Though they are also nice for those times when you might want steak fries or other thick-cut vegetables.

The New Star Food Service 42313 French fry cutter relies on a stout cast iron lever to drive the potatoes through with force. The suction cup feet are intended to hold it securely in place on most flat countertops, like the stainless steel workstations you find in most professional kitchens.

If you happen to have a more porous countertop like butcher block you might need to lightly wet the feet first to ensure a tight hold. It’s also worth noting that the New Star Food Service 42313 can just as easily be mounted or permanently bolted in place.

What We Liked

The robust materials and engineering are certainly nice. You don’t have to worry about this French fry cutter standing up to even the hardest of potatoes. The length of the handle also makes it easy to get a superior mechanical advantage.

It’s also worth noting that the push block and blade assembly easily come apart. This makes the New Star Food Service 42313 easy to clean. It’s especially convenient if you plan to permanently mount this French fry cutter in place.

Overall

If you are looking for a heavy-duty French fry cutter that is easy to use and maintain, with the robust engineering to last for years, then the New Star Food Service 42313 might just be the best French fry cutter for your kitchen.



New Star Food Service 42313 Commercial Restaurant French Fry Cutter with Suction Feet Heavy-duty cast iron and stainless steel construction

Push block and blade assembly detach for easy cleaning

Suction cup feet or you can permanently mount it

Tiger Chef Heavy Duty Commercial Grade French Fry Cutter

Specs:

Cast iron frame and heavy-duty construction

Stainless steel cutting blades

Multiple dies and blade assemblies included

Suction cup feet or permanent wall mount

Long handle and robust push plate

100% satisfaction guarantee

Tiger Chef recognizes that greater versatility often translates into greater value with kitchen devices. So, they made sure to include multiple dies and blade assemblies with this commercial-grade French fry cutter. It includes ½-inch ¼-inch, 3/8-inch fry cutter, and vegetable cutter blades as well as 6 and 8 wedge blade assemblies. All are made from stainless steel.

If you wanted shoestring potatoes or carrot match sticks, you could use the ¼-inch die. For more standard French-fries you could turn to the ½ or 3/8-inch fry cutting dies. You could even use the 6 or 8 wedge blade assemblies to cut things like tomatoes and zucchini for a crudité platter.

The heavy-duty, cast iron frame has the durability to last for years, if not decades. It also comes with four detachable suction cup feet to help hold it in place on a counter. Though in a professional kitchen you could also permanently mount it on a wall or a prep station counter.

What We Liked

The fact that five different blade assemblies are included in the initial purchase and backed by a 100% satisfaction guarantee is certainly a feather in Tiger Chef’s cap. It allows you to make fresh-cut French fries any way you want. It also makes it very easy to quickly breakdown other vegetables. They even include a helpful guide.

Overall

If you want everything you need for a high-quality professional-grade fry cutter for home or professional use the Tiger Chef Heavy Duty Commercial Grade French Fry Cutter deserves to be on your radar!



Meshist Commercial Potato Cutter

Specs:

Extended handle

Stainless steel tube construction

Stainless steel blades

Two interchangeable blade assemblies

Designed to handle multiple vegetable types

The Meshist commercial potato cutter is arguably more suited to a home kitchen than it is a professional setting. Though a commercial kitchen that occasionally needs to breakdown vegetables and fresh-cut French fries, this unit could still be very much in play.

It has an extra-long handle which gives you superior mechanical leverage. The downward force that is also generated helps to hold this French fry cutter in place. However, there aren’t any technical anchor hardware of suction feet. You might want to put down a non-skid mat like a little added insurance to hold it in place.

The majority of the body is made from tubular stainless steel. It also comes with a pair of blade dies for cutting half-inch as well as 3/8-inch French fries.

The ease of access and sharpness of the stainless steel blades also makes it easy to process other hard vegetables like rutabaga and zucchini, as well as softer vegetables like onions.

What We Liked

The copious use of stainless steel construction gives this French fry cutter visual appeal, as well as a long lifespan. The extended handle also gives you a superior mechanical advantage. The low price tag is also attractive.

Overall

If you are looking for a lot of value for the dollar, and you are willing to improvise a little to secure it in place, the Meshist French fry cutter might be the best choice for your home kitchen.



Meshist Commercial Potato Cutter Extended handle for superior leverage

Dual stainless steel blade assemblies

Easy to use with other hard and soft vegetables

ROVSUN Patented Commercial French Fry Cutter with Rudder Stock Lever

Specs:

Vertical French fry cutter

Crank operation for easy application of force

Stable base with suction cups

Food grade 304 stainless steel construction

Three-blade sizes included

The ROVSUN Commercial French Fry Cutter incorporates a vertical design with a special type of “Rudder Stock Lever.” Not only does this patented engineering concept make it easy to cut through even the hardest potatoes, but it can also be dialed in to gently process softer vegetables like onions and some tomatoes.

The body is made largely from 304 food grade or “Commercial Grade” stainless steel. The base is exceptionally sturdy and also includes suction cup feet.

The ROVSUN Commercial French Fry Cutter comes with three different cutting blades. This means you can put in the ¼-inch stainless steel blade assembly for shoestring fries or change over to the ½-inch blades to process rutabagas and make zucchini sticks. If you want robust fries without the flatness of classic “Steak Fries” you can quickly install the 3/8-inch cutting blades.

What We Liked

The rudder stock lever lets you apply superior force when you need to cut through tough vegetables. Yet it also has the finesse to gently process softer vegetables like onions. The base was engineered to be very stable, which is necessary for effectively applying vertical force. The additional suction cups also take that stability to the next level.

Overall

If you want to spare yourself the elbow grease that comes with a mechanical lever, or you simply want the kind of finesse you need to carefully breakdown softer vegetables, the ROVSUN Commercial French Fry Cutter deserves o be high on your list.



ROVSUN Patented Commercial French Fry Cutter with Rudder Stock Lever Rudder stock lever for power and finesse

Exceptionally stable base with suction cups

Vertical designed for ergonomics and the ability to work with long vegetables

Tuntrol Commercial French Fry Cutter And Vegetable Dicer

Specs:

Push handle lever

4-legged base

Rubber feet

Protective gloves included

440 stainless steel and aluminum construction

Water washable

This French fry cutter by Tuntrol employs a vertical pressure handle that makes the most out of your physical force as well as the mechanical advantage of the lever.

It’s worth noting that this is an updated model. It is made largely from aluminum alloys and 440 stainless steel, which makes it lightweight as well as safe to wash with water.

The Tuntrol French Fry Cutter comes with a ¼-inch and 3/8-inch cutting blades. They are both made from very sharp stainless steel. To this point, Tuntrol includes a pair of safety gloves in the purchase.

Just keep in mind that they are meant to reduce the risk of an accidental cut or pinch where you might fail to get your hand completely out of the way. You could still suffer a significant injury if your hand remains in the cutting area while actively pressing.

What We Liked

The engineering principles of the vertical lever certainly give you a lot of mechanical advantage when working with hard vegetables. It also lets you apply a little more finesse for times when you want to work with softer vegetables. With a practiced hand, you might even be able to break down a beefsteak tomato with this French fry cutter.

Overall

You need to practice a little extra care to safely operate this French fry cutter. Not only in terms of the pressing action of the lever but also with the base which is only rubber feet without suction cups.

Assuming you’ve accounted for these things, and the countertop or work station is dry, then you can process a high volume of French fries and other vegetables with this cutter by Tuntrol.



ROVSUN Patented Commercial French Fry Cutter with Rudder Stock Lever Vertical design with a lever for mechanical advantage

Aluminum and stainless steel construction

Safety gloves included in the initial purchase

GOFLAME 8541971856 French Fry Cutter

Specs:

Stainless steel construction

Four blade assemblies included

Manual press handle operation

Sturdy base without suction cups

The GOFLAMNE 8541971856 French Fry Cutter is made from corrosion-resistant, food-grade 304 stainless steel. This means you can easily wipe it down or wash it with water, without having to worry about rust and corrosion issues.

The base is technically meant to be mounted onto a workstation, table, or vertical surface. Though there are accessory suction cup feet available. Regardless, you need to be mindful of how you mount it, as this French fry cutter does have a manual push handle, which applies force directly to the body of the cutter.

This GOFLAME French fry cutter comes with three square blades which at 1/4, 1/2, and 3/8-inches. Each set is easy to remove and secure quickly to let you make whatever type of French fries you want. It also includes a fourth blade for processing firm-flesh fruits like apples and pears.

The blades are sturdy enough to handle even hard russet potatoes and other firm vegetables. Though the push-lever handle and the way the push plate contacts the blades, it probably isn’t the best for processing soft vegetables like onions and tomatoes.

What We Liked

The three vegetable blades and the fruit blade assembly make this GOFLAME French fry cutter very versatile. Especially when you consider the friendly price point. When mounted properly, its also rock-solid, which helps process fries, vegetables, and fruits efficiently.

Overall

If you are looking for a sturdy French fry cutter with four versatile cutting plates include, and you are willing to put in a little extra elbow grease, then the GOFLAMNE 8541971856 French Fry Cutter might be the best option for your kitchen.



GOFLAME 8541971856 French Fry Cutter Push handle operation

Needs to be properly mounted

Four versatile cutting blades included in the purchase

Buyers Guide

The seemingly humble French fry has grown to become a beloved institution in countries around the world. You can find them at every type of restaurant, from fast food drive-thru a, to greasy spoon diners, steakhouses, and even high-end gastropubs. French fries are even stocked in grocery store freezers in towering cold cases that empty every week.

This begs the question, can you transform humble potatoes into delicious crispy French fries from the comfort of your home kitchen?

The answer is “Yes.” You can indeed make some very tasty French fries that are crispy on the outside and fluffy on the inside. You just need to tackle a couple of basic challenges first.

Right off the bat, you have to get your hands on the right potatoes. This usually means russet potatoes, which have just the right kind of starch content and structure. Though you can arguably get by with Yukon gold potatoes or even Kannebecker. Red or waxy potatoes don’t tend to do well for French fries and play better in quarters or other dishes.

Once you have the starchy potato of your choice sorted out, you can then turn your attention to the next critical part of the equation, the French fry cutter. Now you could sit down, meticulously peel each potato, and then attempt to cut them into a traditional French fry shape, but trust me, this is an unnecessary cause of extreme hand cramps.

Not to mention that unless you have some sort of classic culinary training, you will be hard-pressed to cut your little potato wedges into relatively even pieces.

With a quality French fry cutter, you can transform a lot of potatoes into a basic French fry shape in just a few minutes. This also gives you relatively uniform fries, which means your entire batch of fries will get to perfectly golden brown around the same time. If you are trying to hand-cut your French fries you will end up with some that are overdone and dark brown, mixed in with pale under-done fries and a handful that are perfectly golden brown.

When you consider just how affordable a French fry cutter is, you can spare yourself the headache of trying to sort out fries one by one as they fry, bake, or air fry.

Now, you might be surprised to hear that for something that does such a seemingly simple job, there are some interesting engineering and material cues to keep in mind.

The Type And Size Or The Blades

Some French fry cutters stick you with one static shape and can’t be adjusted. These usually range around a quarter-inch thick, which is what a lot of people would consider an “Average” French fry. Though if you want to get creative from time to time, or you just want to have an evening with some steak fries, then you might want to look for a French fry cutter with adjustable blades.

There are even some that let you get creative with different types of fries. You might even be able to use them for other vegetables like rutabaga, sweet potatoes, and zucchini.

Die And Size Accessories

Several French Fry cutter manufacturers offer units with accessories and die. You simply remove the original die for the quarter, three-eighths, or half-inch sticks, and secure a new one. This allows you to get creative with shapes as well as opening the door for cutting sticks, fries, or wedges with other vegetables.

Durability And Blade Strength

Chances are you’ve noticed that some potatoes are harder than others. Depending on where they were grown, how they were stored, how long they were stored, and the time of year, you could be dealing with a very firm russet potato that takes a lot of force or a softer one that might be a little tricky to get it to cut straight. In times like this, the last thing you want is to have flimsy cutting blades that bend, twist or deform when you pass the potato through.

While you’re at it, take a moment or two to look at the fry cutter’s other components, like the frame and the mounting. Something you can firmly clamp down on a countertop or lock into a mounting bracket lets you concentrate the force of cutting the potato on the potato itself without necessarily having to fight yourself with your other hand.

If possible, you want to prioritize a metal frame and components over plastic. Especially if you are going to be making fresh-cut French fries. Though there are some heavy-duty plastic devices out there that might be available at a budget price point that could appear on your radar if you are only going to occasionally cut fresh French fries.

Ease To Clean

Ideally, you want a French fry cutter without a lot of moving parts or one that comes apart easily. In a perfect world, the best French fry cutter would also be dishwasher safe. This also spares you from accidentally injuring yourself trying to clean a sharp blade.

Mounting Method

While a potato might seem like a relatively simple thing it can take a fair amount of force to simultaneous divide one into a dozen or so fresh-cut French fries. Especially when you are dealing with a hard potato fresh out of cold storage. The last thing you want is to be pushing with one hand and resisting with the other hand.

There are a few different ways that a French fry cutting might be mounted. In some professional kitchens, you will see them anchored directly onto walls or other prep stations. Chances are you probably don’t need something this structurally sturdy hanging out in your kitchen on a daily basis.

Instead, a French fry cutter with some type of suction cup feet, or a pair of sturdy screw-down clamps might be all the security you need to safely breakdown a handful of potatoes into a big batch of fries.

Frequently Asked Questions

Q: Is There Anything I Can Do To Make It Easier To Work With Really Hard Russet Potatoes?

A: There are sometimes when a russet potato is surprisingly hard. Not only can this add a lot of elbow grease to the equation, but with some French fry cutters, it can potentially deform the blades! In a pinch, you can soften a rock-hard russet by giving it a 30-seconds in the microwave to release some of the internal trapped steam.

Just don’t poke holes in it with a fork like you would a microwaved baked potato. If you still want it a little softer, you can wait a minute or two before giving it another 30-seconds in the microwave. If you give it a full 60-seconds right off the bat, as it could produce too much steam causing a rupture in the potato.

Q: How Do I Keep Fresh Cut Fries From Browning When Cutting A Large Batch?

A: Oxidation is a naturally occurring chemical process that happens with a lot of high starch foods like apples and russet potatoes, which turns them irrevocably brown. As the name implies is requires the presence of oxygen to affect the surface. Once it does the fries will still be edible, but perhaps not as visually appealing.

If you’re cutting a large batch of fresh French fries the easy way around this is to cut them directly into a pot or warm salty water. This will prevent oxygen from interacting with the surface of the fries. The salt and warm water together will also help to draw out some of the natural starch from within the fries. Giving them a few hours to soak in warm salty water before they hit the fryer will give you a better chance of frites with a crispy exterior and a fluffy interior.

This is something that a lot of high-end gastropubs and restaurants do. It also lets you prepare your fries will in advance of cooking to keep you from getting “In The Weeds” when you cook lunch of supper. You can even put the saltwater-soaked fries in the refrigerator for up to a day without worrying about them breaking down.

Q: Can I Bake Fresh Cut French Fries?

A: French fries sometimes get a bad reputation for being fatty foods due to their association with deep frying. These days oven-baked French fries and air baked French fries are increasingly popular as a low-oil method of cooking potato products of all kinds.

To do this you first need to preheat your oven or air fryer to 400 to 450 degrees. Once it’s ready, you can take your fresh-cut French fries, and lightly toss them with oil. If you don’t want to get your hands greasy, you might want to try a reloadable oil sprayer. Evo Oil Sprayer Bottle or Besmon Olive Oil Sprayer allow you to gently mist foods and pans with your choices of heart-healthy oils like olive oil or sunflower oil.

Once you have a little oil on the fresh-cut French fries, you can then lightly salt them. This is a very important step, as the oil will help the salt to adhere to the fries. If you wait until after they are baked, the salt will simply slide off and sit on the pan or plate.

Conclusion

Finding the best French fry cutter for you can depend on several factors. Right off the bat, quality materials and durability matter. So, prioritizing things like cast iron, stainless steel, or food-grade plastic will go a long way toward making sure that you see a true return on your investment.

While you’re at it, you might want to also keep your eye out for versatile units that come with multiple cutting blades or other special attachments. Especially if you want to use it to process other types of vegetables.

Safety and ease of use are also things that need to be on your radar. Take a moment to think about where you will most often use the French fry cutter. If you’re just going to use it occasionally to make the kids some French fries, then a unit with suction cup feet might be all you need.

If you are going to be using the French fry cutter in a professional kitchen or to process potatoes and other vegetables regularly, you might want to look for one that has the option to be permanently mounted to a prep station.

If you want something a little more creative than simple stick-cut French fries, you might want to look for a specialized unit. With the correct attachments, a mandoline can be used to make high-quality waffle fries, while also helping you to process a wide range of other vegetables.

On the other end of the spectrum, a heavy-duty spiralizer might be just the thing for a family or a popup restaurant that loves to have curly fries on the menu.

