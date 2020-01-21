Best Foam Roller [2020]

Trigger Point GRID Foam Roller Medium-density foam that is not too hard or soft

How We Picked

With durable construction, medium-density firmness, and a size that makes it capable of easy travel, the Trigger Point GRID roller really does have the best of all qualities. As the preferred roller for professionals and serious athletes, it is easy to see why this is a fan favorite, and it even sells for a reasonable price.For an extremely reasonable price, Amazon Basics offers this durable, high-quality firm roller . With high-density, solid foam, and a textured surface, you will get a reliable therapy session from this roller every time. Available in several lengths to fit your needs, this roller has much to offer anyone who chooses it.When you add firm foam rolling to the power of vibrating massage, you get an unsurpassed foam rolling experience. The Hyperice Vyper 2.0 was developed by pro athletes and takes your rolling game to the next level. With three settings and lots of added features, this vibrating foam roller makes the list as our Premium Pick.

Anyone who trains seriously or who is working on healing an injury should consider the benefits that foam rolling can offer to your health. Over the past two decades, researchers have learned a great deal about the benefits that foam rolling can provide to your health, especially for those who engage in strenuous physical activity or are training for athletic or endurance events or activities.

Regular use of a foam roller has been shown to enhance flexibility, improve range of motion, and reduce soreness while boosting circulation. Whether you are trying to build muscle, engage in endurance events, or just want to improve your flexibility, using a foam roller before and after activities is an excellent way to help your body.

We examined all the choices available today for consumers in this category. We compiled a list of the top sellers and fan favorites, and then we carefully scrutinized industry reviews, manufacturer’s specifications, and professional tests. After ranking each on the most popular and essential criteria, we are proud to present our list of the ten best foam rollers for 2020.

Trigger Point GRID Foam Roller

Specs

Weighs 1 pound

13 inches long

Made from EVA foam over a hollow core

For those who are serious about their recovery and want a foam roller that will last, then this option from Trigger Point is your best bet.

A staple in physical therapy offices and gyms everywhere, this roller is durable, made for heavy use, and has a firmness that meets nearly everyone’s needs.

This roller is manufactured well and even comes with a 1-year warranty. And at a moderate price point, it checks all the boxes, making it our best overall pick.

What We Like

The GRID roller gets its name from the textured surface that improves circulation while you are rolling. The outer surface is made from a not-too-soft, not-too-hard multidimensional foam, which lays over a solid, hollow core. When you take this roller with you while traveling or to the gym, you can stash clothes or other gear inside the core to conserve space, too.

You can get the original GRID roller in many different colors, and it is also available in a more extended, 26-inch option (GRID 2.0) that is made from the same materials. There is a GRID roller for everyone, it seems. And because the core of this roller is hollow, it is more durable and will stand up to repeated use as well as multiple users.

Many people like the GRID because the firmness is somewhere between hard and soft, and others like the many different textures on the surface, which make it feel like real hands are rubbing your muscles. This roller is perfect for use on many different muscle groups, and the just-right size is ideal for home, the gym, on the road, or anywhere you want to use it.

Overall

The high-quality materials of this foam roller mean it will not lose its shape or quickly break down from years of use. The GRID roller has an excellent reputation among physical therapy and athletic specialist, and it is versatile enough to meet most needs. It comes in your choice of five colors or in a longer design, as well. With a medium-density foam exterior, this roller will give you years of relief and improvement in your recovery and range of motion.



Amazon Basics High-Density Round Foam Roller

Specs

Weighs 1.2 pounds

36 inches long

Made from high-density, solid EPP foam

Our second pick of the list is a highly ranked and rated option that also happens to come with an affordable price, making it our Budget Pick of the list, as well.

From Amazon Basics, this high-density, solid roller offers excellent pressure and a reliable result. Plus, it has a few extra features that set it apart from similar models on the market.

What We Like

Most solid foam rollers made from expanded polypropylene (EPP) are all pretty much the same in terms of performance and durability. They deliver reliable therapeutic results that aid in your recovery and well-being. This version from Amazon Basics includes a raised texture that helps ensure that this roller will stay put while you are using it. Other, more smooth versions are more likely to slip out at the wrong time.

Users also like that you can get this roller in four different lengths, 36, 24, 18, and 12 inches, which means there is a perfect roller for your exercise and recovery routine. While many like the shorter lengths for their portability, others prefer longer rollers to use for supporting the vertebrae during specific exercises.

For those who like or need a firm roller, you would be hard-pressed to find any flaws in this affordable, simple version. With several color options as well as lengths from which to choose, you can have the right roller for your needs and preferences at a price that can’t be beaten.

Overall

With molded edges, a beneficial texture, and made from durable EPP foam, this Amazon Basics foam roller provides firm support for your rolling needs. As a lightweight option, it can easily go with you wherever your workouts may be, and it is excellent for those who appreciate firm support for their deep tissue massages. Made from durable materials that will stand up to repeated use, you get a quality, firm roller at a modest price.



OPTP PRO-Roller Soft Density Foam Roller

Specs

Weighs 1.2 pounds

36 inches long

Made from low-density, solid EVA foam

For those who like their rolling experience with less pressure, our list includes this softer choice from OPTP.

Made from high-quality but less rigid foam, this roller is perfect for those looking for a lighter foam rolling experience, including those who have specific medical needs that require less intense pressure.

What We Like

This foam roller is a great length for using all over the body, including while laying on it parallel to the spine. It is excellent for use while stretching or during yoga exercises. While the foam is soft, it resists wear and breakdown, so it will last for some time.

In all honesty, foam rolling can be painful or uncomfortable, especially when you are just starting to use this practice. Having a softer roller, such as this one, is a wonderful way to begin integrating foam rolling into your routine, and it is also excellent for those recovering from an injury who need less intensity.

The long length of this roller means you can use it for your larger muscle groups and it also provides support for your spine while lying across it. You will actually enjoy rolling out your trigger points with this softer roller that will still boost circulation and give you many of the added benefits of the firmer models.

Overall

OPTP offers a less-intense option for those who do not need the firm pressure of other foam rollers. Made from high-quality foam that has more compression, you can use this roller to improve your stretching and to assist with recovery exercises. You will enjoy the quality materials that are still firm enough to relieve muscle tension and work on trigger points. For those who are new to foam rolling, this option makes a wonderful introduction.



OPTP PRO-Roller Soft Density Foam Roller Ideal for using with yoga, Pilates, stretching, and injury recovery

Offers excellent support without too much intensity

Great for beginners who are new to foam rolling

RumbleRoller

Specs

Weighs 1.2 pounds

12 inches long

Made from high-density, solid EVA foam

Despite its resemblance to something you might find in an industrial garage, the RumbleRoller is a unique and powerful foam roller for those who appreciate the benefits of sports massage.

With many key features and a patented design, this roller is unique in its approach to foam rolling therapy.

What We Like

While the surface of this foam roller may look tortuous, the bumpy knobs are somewhat flexible, which means it does not poke and prod as much as you might think. But it is this very feature that makes this roller so adept at working out trigger points and knotted muscles, working their way into tight spaces and able to reach crevices that flatter rollers cannot. It really does feel like you are getting a massage when you roll over its surface.

The RumbleRoller is available in three lengths (12, 22, and 31 inches), which means there is one that is just the right size for you. For those who suffer from sore muscles and tight connective tissues, you will feel so much better when you use this foam roller regularly to work out your stiffness and improve your range of motion.

The solid, high-density foam can withstand whatever pressure you can dish out, and you will find that it is built to last. The surface of this roller is also antimicrobial, and it is easy to keep clean and sanitary. That makes it great when more than one of you are sharing a foam roller. Runners and endurance athletes swear by the massaging effects of this foam roller and its unique, textured surface.

Overall

The RumbleRoller is an excellent choice for runners, endurance athletes, and anyone who appreciates a deep tissue massage. The raised bumps on this roller can dig into tight spaces and work out kinks in all your connective tissues, leaving you feeling invigorated and more flexible. Using this roller daily will make a tremendous difference in your neck, shoulder, back, and other major muscle groups.



Hyperice Vyper 2.0 High-Intensity Vibrating Fitness Roller

Specs

Weighs 3 pounds

12 inches long

Made from high-density, EPP foam over the hollow, vibrating core

Take your foam rolling game up a notch with the Vyper 2.0, our Premium Pick.

Combining foam rolling action with vibrating movements, your joints, muscles, and connective tissues will understand where that extra money is spent.

The addition of vibrating motion to the rolling process helps improve circulation, enhances the massage, and can help you work out soreness in unexpected places.

What We Like

This is a firm roller, which is great for those who really want that extra pressure to dig into the soreness. The more rigid material also transfers vibrations well, ensuring that the vibrational energy is reaching your tissues. The surface of this roller is grooved, increasing its grip. You will love warming up or recovering using this device, which just feels great on your body.

The length is short, making it perfect for stashing in your gym bag or even taking with you when you travel. At 15 inches, it will fit nicely into a suitcase but still have plenty of surface area to roll out those larger muscles. Former pro athletes developed this roller, so you know it is useful for those with genuine athletic needs.

You can choose from three vibrations settings to meet your needs. It is easy to charge the Vyper 2.0, and one charge will last several uses. Those who use it regularly claim that the vibrating feature increases the effectiveness of your foam rolling sessions up to two times those of just a normal foam roller.

Overall

As just a regular, firm roller, the Vyper 2.0 would be a standout in the field. When you add in the three-speed vibration feature, the therapeutic power of this foam roller goes through the roof. While the price tag is higher than a standard foam roller, the benefit to your muscles is immeasurable. For the endurance athlete or serious lifter, consider the vibrating action of the Vyper 2.0 from Hyperice.



Original Tiger Tail Massage Stick

Specs

Weighs 3.2 ounces

18 inches long

Cushioned foam over a solid, rolling center

For those who prefer a different type of foam rolling experience, the Tiger Tail Massage Stick could be just what you need.

This model operates much like a rolling pin, and you use your hands and the weight of your upper body to press this roller into your tissues and to move the roller across sore areas.

This is a great option for those with mobility issues or for anyone who likes to take their foam roller wherever they travel.

What We Like

The thin design of this foam roller means it can be stashed easily in a gym bag, suitcase, or backpack. The Tiger Tail comes in three different lengths, including 11, 18, and 22 inches. Around the solid, plastic core is a dense foam that offers a firm rolling experience. The hand grips have a slight texture to the rubber covering, making it easy to hold onto and manipulate this roller.

You can use this foam roller from just about any position, including while seated. Anyone who struggles with mobility, can’t get down on the floor, or has trouble supporting their weight while using a traditional foam roller can use this version. And because it can be used to roll out many different muscle groups, it makes an excellent option for anyone with tight tissues and soreness.

The closed-cell foam will not absorb moisture or odors, and this roller is simple to keep clean. You will love being able to use this foam roller from any position and wherever you are, making it an excellent option for use at the office or on the road. This roller comes with a 3-year warranty and is made from quality materials in the US.

Overall

Tiger Tail has been a leader in foam rollers for many years, and this model is a trusted addition to many physical therapists and pro athletes’ arsenals. It quickly and effectively relieves soreness and improves circulation. The uncomplicated design is easy to use, even by those with physical limitations, and the lightweight and compact design mean it can go just about anywhere. Choose from three sizes to find your best fit.



Brazyn Morph Trek Collapsible Foam Roller

Specs

Weighs 1.5 pounds

14.5 inches long

Made from medium-density foam over a collapsible frame

For the serious athlete or anyone who prefers to travel with their foam roller, this model from Brazyn gives you the ultimate in performance and portability.

Made from collapsible materials that fold flat when not in use, the Morph Trek foam roller is an excellent option for athletes on the go.

Created by former pro athletes, the unique design of this roller makes it worth a look.

What We Like

There are many things to like about this interesting foam roller. The design is especially unique, allowing you to expand the flat, foam-covered slats into a round roller with just the tug of two strings. When you are finished rolling, you simply push the ends in, and the entire roller collapses down into a rectangle less than two inches thick. It can go anywhere you can, including in your suitcase, to the gym, or wherever you may need to roll.

The foam is medium density, so it is not too hard or soft. That middle ground is an excellent landing spot for most people who enjoy foam rolling. And the materials are durable, made to last quite some time. You will feel so much better when you can roll more often and work out your soreness and tire muscles wherever you are.

The length is great for multiple muscle groups, and because it folds flat, you will not have to worry about how bulky this roller is in your bag. Made in the US from recycled and sustainable materials, this roller is also much better for the environment than its plastic competitors.

Overall

You will love that you can take this collapsible roller with you everywhere you go. Unlike other portable models that are just smaller, the Brazyn Morph Trek Collapsible model is still a full-sized foam roller that fits easily into any bag. With quality materials and craftsmanship, you will not mind paying a little more for the convenience and dependability of this well-made roller.



ProSource Fit High-Density Half-Round Foam Roller

Specs

Weighs 8 ounces

36 inches long

Made from high-density, solid EPP foam

From ProSource Fit, this half-round foam roller is ideal for those who use their foam roller for multiple purposes.

This roller is made from sturdy EPP, high-density foam that is both durable and ecologically friendly.

With one rounded and one flat side, you will enjoy using this device for stretching, spine stabilization, and even core strengthening.

What We Like

Unlike most foam rollers that are designed to be used in one way, this foam roller has many different applications. Because it is not fully round, it is the perfect choice for those who love to work out trigger points and knotted tissue through sustained pressure. You will not need to worry about slipping off or rolling away from the spot of your most troublesome problems with a half-round roller like this.

The texture of this roller is slightly raised, which improves its grip. It is the perfect size to help you stretch out muscles as well as your entire spine. You can increase the intensity of standard stretches by incorporating this device into your routine. The shape of this roller is ideal for physical therapy, so those with injuries may want to consider this option.

Made from durable foam with firm support, you can use this roller to work on your core and balance while also getting the right amount of pressure to work out those troublesome knots. This roller is available in three lengths of 12, 18, and 36 inches, with the longer length being ideal for use in exercises, stretches, and for working on larger muscle groups.

Overall

For varying levels of intensity plus a roller that can actually become a part of your workout, consider this half-round, high-density roller from ProSource Fit. With solid, EPP foam and a unique design perfect for physical therapy as well as for strengthening muscles and improving balance, you will never run out of ways to use this impressive roller that comes in three different lengths. And because it is less bulky and flat on one edge, it is easier to store or take with you.



Acumobility Back Roller

Specs

Weighs 3.4 pounds

7.5 inches in diameter

Made from high-density EVA foam over a rigid, hollow core

Designed specifically to work on the back, this roller from Acumobility is excellent for those with back problems, who sit at a computer a lot, or who want to use the proper form when rolling out the spine.

This large wheel is covered with raised bumps to improve your rolling experience.

What We Like

For everyone who spends more than a few hours at a desk or engaged in other repetitive work that leads to hunching and a rounded back, working on your thoracic extension and stretching your back are crucial activities. With this specially designed roller, you can improve your extension and relieve back tension while also stretching your upper back muscles. Unlike smaller rollers that can pinch spinal tissues, this large roller keeps the spaces between your vertebrae open.

The raised nubs on this roller’s surface are great for massaging the muscles surrounding the spine as well as tissues anywhere else in your body. While this roller works great on the back, you can also use it comfortably to roll out legs, shoulders, and other major muscles. You will feel like you are getting a five-star massage each time you use it.

This roller is built tough and can withstand up to 1,000 pounds, ensuring that it will last for a long time. The rigid foam is dense and firm, and for those who prefer a softer touch or need to ease into their rolling experience, placing a towel around the outside works well to lessen the pressure.

Overall

Designed by a chiropractor and meant to target the most significant problem tissues, this thoracic extension roller is a great option for anyone with tight neck, back, and shoulder muscles. The ample size and raised texture of this roller give you plenty of extension as well as massaging benefits, and it can be used by anyone, no matter your size. Get rid of your hunch and start improving your posture with an Acumobility Back Roller.



LuxFit Premium High-Density Foam Roller

Specs

Weighs 6.4 ounces

18 inches long

Made from high-density, solid EPP foam

Perfect for those ready to graduate to a firmer foam roller or anyone on a budget, this option from LuxFit offers firm pressure, different lengths, and plenty of support.

The smooth finish and lightweight but high-density foam resists wear and is easy to keep clean.

What We Like

The EPP foam in this high-density foam roller can be used during PT or to warm up or recover from exercise. The firmness is perfect for those who like a lot of pressure or need added stability in their foam roller. Available in either 12-, 18-, or 36-inch lengths, this version can be used for yoga, stretching, balance work, or many other activities.

As an affordable choice, the LuxFit model is great for those just entering the foam rolling game but are not sure how it will benefit them. At such a low price, you can afford one for home and one for the gym or office to ensure you can always roll out your tight and sore muscles.

Overall

This is a good option for anyone interested in foam rolling but does not have a lot to spend. The low price means it lacks some of the features and options available in other models, but you will still get a quality experience from this version. Made from high-density foam, you will have plenty of pressure to relieve tight tissues and restore circulation. This model comes with a one-year warranty, so you can be sure it is well made.



Buyer’s Guide to Finding the Best Foam Roller

Choosing a foam roller does not have to be difficult when you understand the criteria that you will need to consider. All rollers are made using similar materials and structure, so you will need to choose among the following options and differences to find the right roller for you.

Firmness

Foam rollers are made from foam of varying densities. The denser the foam, the less give it will have, thus making it firmer to the touch. Depending on your workout style and physical needs, you may need or prefer a more dense, rigid roller or a less dense, softer one. Firmer rollers are best used for loosening tight muscles, while soft ones are ideal for boosting stretching activities and for opening up the spine. Finding the right balance of pressure, pain, release, and circulation will be essential for you to determine on your own. Everyone is different, and what works well for someone else may not work for you.

Size/Portability

Depending on how you intend to use your foam roller, you may want one that is bigger or smaller to meet your needs. Those that travel with their roller, take it to the gym, or use it to help with certain muscle groups may prefer a shorter or smaller roller. Those that use their roller only at home or use it to improve their back flexibility may want a longer roller. Your body size should also be considered, as larger frames will need a firmer and possibly larger roller that can accommodate your needs.

Features

Depending on how you plan to use your roller, you may want options like vibration or heat. Foam rollers often come with a textured surface, and this may be important to some people but not others. Other features include the ability to compress or fold, having a hollow core to store items, or being available in specific colors.

Frequently Asked Questions

Q: Why should I use a foam roller?

A: Foam rolling has many advantages. It is an excellent way to relieve soreness and swelling after exercise or due to injury. It can help improve your range of motion and reduce stiffness in joints and muscles, as well. Foam rolling helps to separate the connective tissue known as fascia that can impair the flexibility of your muscles and joints, which can improve your ability to engage in physical activities while also enhancing your quality of life.

Q: How should I use my foam roller?

A: There are several techniques you can perform with your foam roller to help your body’s tissues. The most common is to place your body over the roller and simply roll back and forth, using the roller to iron out tight spots, pressure points, and tense tissues. Your bodyweight dictates the friction and pressure. You can also use foam rollers like a rolling pin, using your arm muscles to place pressure on your other tissues with the roller itself.

Another popular technique is holding still over a single spot, usually some type of pressure point or trigger spot. This sustained pressure is meant to release the tension in this area and help treat pain and stiffness. You can increase pressure by moving your hands or feet (whichever is holding you up) further away from the roller, thus creating more gravitational pull on that spot. Rolling out one muscle or group at a time also increases the intensity.

Most people use their foam roller on all their major muscle groups in a session. Starting from the top of the body and moving down or going in the opposite direction, you can roll out your lower and upper legs, hips, backside, back, shoulders, arm, and neck. Each muscle group may require a slightly different approach, and as you get used to using the foam roller, you will discover which techniques work best for you and your needs.

Q: How often should I use my foam roller?

A: For best results, you should use your foam roller every day. Even when you do not exercise, you should still roll out your body to keep blood circulating, to improve flexibility, and to help relieve tension from sitting, standing, and working.

Q: When is it appropriate to use a foam roller?

A: You can use your foam roller any time that you like. The best times to engage in foam rolling include before and after workouts, after a prolonged period sitting stationary, or anytime your muscles, joints, or other tissues feel tight. Rolling is a great activity on the day after strenuous activity and using the roller can even loosen up tight muscles and improve circulation before you start exercising. Many people enjoy using a foam roller right after they have completed a workout to aid recovery and reduce soreness.

If you sit at a computer all day for work, using your foam roller before and after work can reduce tension, loosen overly tight muscles, and help you feel better.

Q: Is a vibrating roller better than a standard roller?

A: Whether to use a vibrating roller is a matter of preference. While some people really enjoy the vibrations from these devices, others find them bothersome. Most vibrating rollers can be used without this function as a standard roller. They are, however, more expensive and more cumbersome than a standard foam roller. The choice is really up to you and your budget.

Q: Do I need different rollers for different muscles?

A: In general, one roller should work for all the muscles of your body. Some people like to have specially shaped rollers for areas like feet, the spine, or their shoulders, but you can use a standard foam roller to reach nearly all areas of your body. If you engage in a specific activity a lot, like running or cycling, you may want to invest in a roller that is designed to treat the major muscles that are most likely to become overused. Rollers that have a wider diameter can be used to stretch out the back in addition to rolling out other tissues, as well. As with other features and options, this is a personal choice.

Q: Can a foam roller leave bruises?

A: Some people bruise more easily than others, and in some cases, foam rolling can leave behind bruises. This generally occurs more frequently when you use a highly textured roller, roll using too much pressure, or roll for too long. Any time you place pressure on muscle over bone, you are much more likely to bruise. If you see that rolling is leaving bruises behind, you can consider using a lighter pressure or changing your technique. If bruising persists, you may want to switch to a less firm roller. Bruising in an isolated area usually indicates some other type of injury. If bruising persists or is accompanied by swelling, pain, or other symptoms, you should seek medical attention.

Q: How can I care for my foam roller to ensure it lasts?

A: Taking care of your foam roller to ensure its longevity is easy. When using your roller, it is important you do not wear clothing or accessories that can damage the foam, such as buttons or zippers. You should be careful when placing your roller in bags, your car, and other containers to ensure the roller does not bang against objects or get caught on anything. Store your foam roller way from direct sunlight.

After you have finished using your foam roller each day, you should wipe it down to prevent germs or bacteria from growing on the surface. You can use a cloth that has been thoroughly wrung out, as foam can absorb water, so you do not want to apply any excess to its surface. Allow your roller to dry thoroughly before using it again.

Conclusion

Foam rolling has gained popularity over the past decade as more people see the many benefits of this activity. Not only does rolling help to reduce muscle tension, but it can improve recovery times and enhance the healing process. Using a foam roller on your connective tissues improves circulation while also breaking up tense trigger points and tightness in fascia. When you use a foam roller regularly, you will notice a significant difference in your flexibility, balance, and overall health.

The choices on our list represent an array of options to meet many needs. You can choose from hard, medium, or soft rollers, those designed for specific muscle groups, and everything in between. Getting a quality, reliable roller at a reasonable price is also not difficult. Whatever your needs and preferences, you can’t go wrong with any of the choices on our list of the top 10 best foam rollers for 2020.

