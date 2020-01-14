Best Electric Car for Kids [2020]

Sale Peg Perego John Deere Ground Force Tractor with Trailer Includes FM radio

The trailer can haul whatever your little one needs

Includes essential safety features and parental controls

Uenjoy Kids Electric Ride-On 6-Volt Car Realistic engine sounds upon startup

Steering wheel includes horn buttons

Can be controlled by child or remote control

Sale Razor Dune Buggy The tubular steel frame is lightweight but durable

Knobby tires and responsive suspension for off-road use

Can be stored vertically, which saves garage floor space

How We Picked

Your little one will love riding and hauling with this Peg Perego John Deere Ground Force Tractor with Trailer . With iconic John Deere styling and lots of safety features, this vehicle earned our top spot for combining affordability with fun, features, and function in a smart and attractive package. The pull-behind trailer also means your little driver can bring along their favorite toys or help out around the house.The Uenjoy Kids Electric Ride-On is a small but mighty little electric car and the perfect choice for beginners and younger children. Coming in at a reasonable price, you still get plenty of style and features, including a working horn, remote control for parent operation, and the ability to play music or other media. A great option for toddlers or new riders, this fun ride comes with a fair price.Perfect for more experienced riders, the dune buggy from Razor can reach higher speeds and is capable of moderate off-road use. With tubular steel framing and a variable speed, 350-watt motor, your older child or tween will love riding this vehicle on and off the beaten path. With a higher weight capacity and ease of storage, this is an option that will grow with your child for many years.

There are hundreds of options for kid’s electric cars these days, and knowing which to trust with your child’s safety and fun can be confusing. Any toy you select for a young child should be not only appropriate for them developmentally but also safe while being fun. Understanding the various features and options available on today’s electric cars can help you make the right decision for your little one while still staying within your budget, too.

To uncover the best kid’s electric cars for 2020, we examined the top-rated and most popular options, carefully scrutinizing each of their specifications, safety features, and customer ratings. We looked at industry recommendations as well as suggestions from parent organizations to determine the most important criteria for selecting our list.

Our list of the top 11 best kid’s electric cars includes options for children of all ages and experience levels. We have included choices for toddlers that allow parents to remotely control the vehicle all the way to older kids who are ready for faster travel with more personal control. Our list includes options for many different budgets, too. Every choice on our list, though, is one that is guaranteed to thrill and delight as well as last. We feel confident you can find your next children’s electric vehicle here.

Peg Perego John Deere Ground Force Tractor with Trailer

Specs:

2-speed motor with reverse gear

12-volt rechargeable battery that includes charger

Top speed of 4.5 mph

For any young one who loves to spend time outdoors, this electric version of a mini John Deere Tractor is an excellent choice.

The iconic green and yellow design stands out, and not only will your child love driving this tractor, but he or she can load up the full-sized trailer with their favorite goodies and toys, too.

What We Like

This powerful but safe electric vehicle comes with two speeds that are both low enough to keep your little one safe. With a weight capacity of 85 pounds, this toy can grow with your child, too. It has a built-in FM radio, so your little farmer can listen to tunes while they ride around the yard, helping with chores or exploring your neighborhood. The high-traction wheels mean this electric vehicle can go anywhere your child wants to travel, too.

The seat is adjustable, and the armrests flip-up for easy on and off. The motor will not exceed 4.5 mph, and it can go in reverse. With automatic brakes, driving this car is easy and quick to learn. You can even control the speed yourself when you lock out the second gear, keeping it to a slow 2.5 mph. You will get a charger for the 12-volt battery, which makes it easy to keep this tractor running for your little one.

Overall

For the little person in your life who loves to explore the outdoors, this John Deere tractor with a trailer makes a smart choice. With essential safety features, a rechargeable battery, lots of payload capacity, and fun features, your future farmer or gardener will love driving around on this electric vehicle for a long time to come. This option captured our best overall spot for its durability, quality, and extra storage capacity.



Sale Peg Perego John Deere Ground Force Tractor with Trailer Includes FM radio

The trailer can haul whatever your little one needs

Includes essential safety features and parental controls

Power Wheels Tough Talking Jeep Wrangler

Specs:

2-speed motor with reverse gear

12-volt rechargeable battery that includes charger

Top speed of 5 mph

From Power Wheels, this Jeep Wrangler is an excellent option for your young driver.

Made by Fisher-Price, this realistic replica of a Jeep includes roll bars, a front grille, and stylized fenders and bumpers.

The large cockpit seats two, which makes this an excellent option for growing families with young ones. The ample wheelbase provides improved stability, too.

What We Like

When your young rider is just beginning, you can control the maximum speed by engaging the lock-out option for the higher gear, leaving them to cruise at a manageable 2.5 mph. Once they are ready, you can unlock that feature and allow them to engage the top speed of 5 mph. This Jeep will even go in reverse. With Power Lock brakes, you will feel confident in their safety, too.

Your little one will love the built-in microphone, so they can communicate with you while they are riding and amplify the fun sound effects it features. The pretend radio plays tunes, too. Because two small ones can ride in this vehicle, which can hold up to 130 pounds, siblings and playmates will love zooming around your yard, driveway, or neighborhood on this amply sized vehicle. And with lots of room in the rear, they can bring along toys, snacks, or extra clothes on their adventures.

Overall

Give your young driver an off-road adventure with this fun and stylish option from Power Wheels. With Jeep styling and lots of stability and safety, this Fisher-Price vehicle is an excellent choice for those with one or more small children. You can choose from eight different decorative options, including Disney, Wonder Woman, and Jurassic Park, too. Hours of fun await with this durable, fun, and functional toy.



Power Wheels Tough Talking Jeep Wrangler Microphone amplifies the driver’s voice and includes fun sound effects

Seats two children up to 130 pounds total weight

Available in eight designs for all interests and preferences

kidsclub Ride-On Fire Truck Toy

Specs:

2-speed motor with reverse gear

12-volt rechargeable battery that includes charger

Top speed of 3.1 mph

For the small hero in your life, this ride-on fire truck is the perfect gift idea.

He will have everything he needs to keep your home and neighborhood safe, and he will love driving this fun and functional vehicle.

With lots of features and plenty of power, this electric car is perfect for role-playing his favorite community helper, the firefighter.

What We Like

There are many reasons to like this electric vehicle. It includes two driving modes that allow either your child or you to control the speed and direction. The pedals and steering wheel make it easy for even young drivers to manage, and the remote control means you can operate this machine from nearby, as well.

This truck is realistic in many ways. It includes a siren and horn while also making realistic sounds and flashing its lights. It comes with hoses, a helmet, fire extinguishers, and a working water pistol to help fight “blazes.” Your little one can listen to preset tunes while riding around, as well.

Parents will love the attached drawbar in the front, which makes it easy to carry and store. The doors feature safety locks to keep your child safe, as well. Your little firefighter will love this fun and functional electric vehicle that reaches a top speed of 5 mph.

Overall

For the budding community helper in your home, this drive-on fire truck is a fun gift option. The sounds, lights, and features will give hours of pretend play fun, and your young one will love riding this electric vehicle anywhere and everywhere. The ability to operate it with a remote control is an excellent safety feature that also will ensure you will not have to lug this car back home when your little one is finished playing.



Sale kidsclub Ride-On Fire Truck Toy Can be driven from the car or via remote control

Includes working lights, sounds, and music

Comes with a helmet and working water pistol

Razor Dune Buggy

Specs:

Variable speed motor

2 12-volt rechargeable batteries

Top speed of 9 mph

For the more experienced rider in your life, this dune buggy from Razor, a leader in wheeled toys for kids, makes a great option.

Once your child is ready for a more powerful ride, this compact but powerful electric vehicle can reach speeds up to 9 mph and has a variable speed, high-torque engine for a more thrilling ride.

What We Like

This dune buggy is truly capable of off-road use with its high-traction, knobby tires that can handle uneven surfaces. The lightweight frame is durable and stable, though, and can accommodate riders up to 120 pounds. Recommended for children eight and older, this electric car is great for riders who are ready for something a little faster and more adventurous.

The bucket seat is comfortable, and the diamond plate floorboard will keep feet from slipping. Riders can get 40 minutes of continuous use from the two 12-volt batteries before needing to recharge.

This buggy comes with a shoulder strap for safety, and the hand-operated brake provides plenty of stopping power. You can easily store this vehicle vertically from the tubular steel frame when not in use, which means you will not lose valuable garage space, either.

Overall

The vintage look of this dune racer makes it appealing to older kids, and the admirable performance means younger family members can now participate in off-road challenges and weekends on the trails with the rest of the group. Razor has packed all they know about electric vehicles into this compact design, which earns the spot as our premium choice for its ability to provide outdoor fun for older children.



Sale Razor Dune Buggy The tubular steel frame is lightweight but durable

Knobby tires and responsive suspension for off-road use

Can be stored vertically, which saves garage floor space

Best Choice Products Ride-On Lamborghini Aventador

Specs:

2-speed motor with reverse gear

12-volt rechargeable battery that includes charger

Top speed of 3.7 mph

Get your motor running with this replica Lamborghini Aventador sports car.

Perfect for the young race fan in your life, this option from Best Choice includes many unique and fun features that will ensure he or she will love riding around in this hot car.

This officially licensed Lamborghini Aventador sports car model has doors that swing up like a real Lamborghini, too!

What We Like

Your child has many options for enjoying music while they ride, including MP3 and AUX plug-in choices. The scissor doors, built-in horn, and LED lights give this electric ride-on a realistic feel, too. The sturdy construction ensures that it will stand up to hours of play and fun.

Your little one can control this car all on his or her own, or you can take over the reins with the included remote control. The 12-volt battery is fully rechargeable, and with a maximum speed of 3.7 mph, this electric car is perfect for young riders and toddlers just starting out.

Mom and dad will love this little car, too, with great styling and lots of extras that make it a blast to show off around the neighborhood. And your little one will stay safely tucked inside when you engage the included seat belt. This car is a breeze to assemble, too!

Overall

The realistic design of this officially licensed electric car makes it fun for your little racer to enjoy. With fun features and plenty of safety controls, mom, dad, and child will feel good about this electric car. With the ability to be driven manually or with the remote, the whole family can get in on this electric ride.



Best Choice Products Ride-On Lamborghini Aventador AUX outlet allows you to connect any media player to play music

Can be driven with remote control or operated by your child

Realistic design that includes swing-up doors, horn, and headlights

National Products Police Motorcycle

Specs:

2-speed motor with reverse gear

12-volt rechargeable battery that includes charger

Top speed of 5 mph

For the law enforcement buff in your life, this 12-volt police motorcycle is an excellent purchase.

This three-wheeled electric vehicle has lots of authentic features plus plenty of ride time from a single charge.

Your little crime fighter will love patrolling the neighborhood and keeping the peace on this electric trike from National Products.

What We Like

This three-wheeled vehicle includes working lights in both the front and rear. It also has realistic sound effects to enhance the riding experience. Your little rider can store things in the rear compartment, as well.

With a weight limit of 110 pounds, this option is great for children of all ages. It has a maximum speed of five mph and runs at two speeds as well as reverse. The controls are all on the handlebars, which makes this a good option for those with specific disabilities, too.

Your young one will love pretending to be an officer of the law riding this cruiser that is easy to handle and includes chrome details. Your officer can ride up to 60 minutes on a single charge, which means plenty of time for exploration and patrolling. The lights automatically come on when the throttle engages, encouraging visibility for safety, too.

Overall

This realistic police motorcycle model includes plenty of fun and exciting details that enhance the riding experience. The ample speed, lights, sounds, and decals will all help your little rider feel like a real police officer, and the hand throttle makes this model more comfortable to ride for some kids, too. Throw in a dress-up uniform and the fantasy experience will be complete when you give this as a gift!



Sale National Products Police Motorcycle Working lights, hazards, and sirens

Hand throttle for trouble-free operation

Storage compartment for carrying anything your child might need

Uenjoy Kids Electric Ride-On 6-Volt Car

Specs:

1-speed motor with reverse gear

Two 6-volt rechargeable batteries

Top speed of 1.5 mph

Perfect for toddlers and younger children just learning to ride, this 6-volt model from Uenjoy is a great starter car or perfect for those on a budget.

Featuring two drive modes, manual and remote, this ride-on electric car has fun styling and plenty of options for your young driver.

What We Like

Because this car is a 6-volt motor, it will not run as fast as more powerful models, which makes it the perfect choice for toddlers and beginners. The child can operate the car using the foot pedal and steering wheel, or parents can control the action using the remote-control unit. There is an adjustable seat belt to ensure your little one remains safe, too.

This little car is sporty and cute. It includes fun features like a working horn and LED headlights. Your little one can listen to tunes through the built-in AUX port, and the anti-skid wheels will keep him or her rolling along. There’s even rear suspension to make for a smooth ride.

The dash controls are easy to use and include a battery gauge to help you know when it is time for a charge. Your little one will love riding around in and learning to control this fun and stylish little car. For younger children, the maximum weight for this car is 66 pounds.

Overall

Perfect for the 2- to 4-year-old in your life, this small but functional electric car is our budget choice because it offers a great introduction to electric vehicles at a reasonable price. Your little one will enjoy tooling around the driveway or being driven by your remote control functions while listening to music, honking the horn, and enjoying the fresh air.



Uenjoy Kids Electric Ride-On 6-Volt Car Realistic engine sounds upon startup

Steering wheel includes horn buttons

Can be controlled by child or remote control

Costzon Ride-On Truck

Specs:

2-speed motor

12-volt rechargeable battery that includes charger

Top speed of 3.1 mph

Give your little one a thrill with this monster truck-like ride-on.

Your child will love cruising the yard or driveway in this ride-on truck that is full of power and fun features that make it a blast to drive.

And because you or your child can control it, you can feel good knowing that who is in charge.

What We Like

The styling on this truck is great, giving your young driver the feel of rugged power without fear that he or she will take it too far. This truck includes a simulated roll bar with lights, working headlights, a side-view mirror, an extra-wide seat for comfort, an adjustable safety belt, and a working horn.

Whether the driver or parent is in control, this truck has two speeds and auto brakes. The controls are easy to use, and the dashboard gauge tells you how much charge is left in your battery. With the music input, you can listen to your digital media, and there is even a volume control knob on the dash, too.

The 12-volt battery will give about two hours of riding before needing a charge, and there is even storage space to carry gear, toys, or whatever else your little trucker may need. Perfect for cruising any smooth surface, this truck will become a beloved toy for your young one.

Overall

With realistic sounds and lights, this truck has tons of flash and fun. With a low maximum speed, it is still an excellent choice for younger riders, and the parental remote control means that mom or dad can always be on top of things when necessary. With respectable battery life and lots of cool features, this ride-on truck is built to last.



Costzon Ride-On Truck Working LED headlights and roll-bar lights

Play music with AUX port and volume controls

Admirable battery life for lots of riding time

Big Toys Direct 12-Volt Mini Cooper

Specs:

3-speed motor with reverse gear

12-volt rechargeable battery that includes charger

Top speed of 4 mph

A luxury ride for your little tyke, this replica Mini Cooper electric car, is easy and fun to drive.

Your youngster will adore the look and feel of this stylish ride, and mom and dad will love the parental controls that help keep your little one safe, too.

What We Like

This licensed Mini Cooper ride-on electric car includes the best features of the full-sized version, including leather seats! With three speeds that run approximately 2-4 mph, there are many options for your young driver to operate, including a reverse gear. The compact design is easy to maneuver, and when the driver does not want to operate the car anymore, you can use the parental remote control to steer and accelerate with ease.

There is a built-in speaker attached to an AUX port for MP3 media, and the headlights are also fully functioning. Your little one will stay firmly in place with the attached safety belt, too. The engine makes realistic noises at startup, and the tires have a traction strip for a better grip.

Overall

This luxury electric car will be an absolute favorite of your young child, and with lots of battery life, he or she will love riding for hours before you need to recharge. If mom or dad owns a Mini Cooper, this is a perfect addition to your family that allows your little one feel to all grown up. A durable, well-made machine that will last for years, this Mini Cooper electric car has everything your small driver could need or want.



Big Toys Direct 12-Volt Mini Cooper Can be operated manually or via remote control

Includes working lights and MP3 connection

Three speeds and easy maneuverability

Kid Trax Dodge Viper SRT Ride-On 12-Volt Toy

Specs:

2-speed motor with reverse gear

12-volt rechargeable battery that includes charger

Top speed of 5 mph

Your little one will love cruising with a buddy in this two-seater electric car that is styled after the Dodge Viper SRT.

You can give your kids the opportunity to feel fast and powerful in their own racing-striped vehicle that has an authentic feel and look.

What We Like

It is easy to keep this car charged with the one-step plug-in recharging system that is conveniently and cleverly placed where the fuel would go in a full-sized version. This little Viper SRT not only has standard features like working lights and a horn, but it also has doors that open, a working gear shift, and a battery charge indicator.

The two-seater is perfect for siblings or playdates, and all your little racers will enjoy driving this easy-to-operate vehicle. The stereo includes an FM radio as well as AUX port for playing digital media, and the tires feature a traction strip for added grip on loose or uneven surfaces.

Made by Kid Trax, a leader in electric toys and vehicles, this model is sturdy and built to last with commendable charging and run times, which means your child will get in more riding time.

Overall

For a sports car experience that seats two children, you can’t go wrong with this Dodge Viper SRT model. Your young driver will love the convertible with easy-open doors, working controls, and realistic sounds. And with a beautiful finish and lots of great options, both driver and passenger can have a wonderful time on any trip around the yard, park, or neighborhood.



Sale Kid Trax Dodge Viper SRT Ride-On 12-Volt Toy Working headlights, horn, and gear shift

Features racing stripes and grippy wheels

Can hold up to two children

Carbon Black SLS AMG Mercedes Benz Car for Kids

Specs:

2-speed motor with reverse gear

12-volt rechargeable battery that includes charger

Top speed of 6 mph

For the ultimate in luxury and features, you should consider this Mercedes Benz model of electric car for your child.

With the definitive list of features and options from our list, mom and dad may even be a little jealous of this vehicle.

Full of safety features as well as fun options, your little one will love driving this replica Benz.

What We Like

The two-speed motor has a maximum velocity of 6 mph, but it can also be limited to 3 mph with the flip of a switch. While your little one can control the speed and direction on his or her own, parents can also take over when needed using the remote control option that includes a safety stop button. This ensures that kids are always safe and kept away from possible danger.

The touch-screen entertainment center connects via Bluetooth to allow your little one to watch their favorite cartoons or movies. It can also play music while showing you the battery life for your vehicle. You can even play media from a micro-SD card or USB flash drive.

The electric motor has gradual acceleration and smooth braking, and the rubber traction band ensures a safe ride on many surfaces. The doors and windows open and the horn and lights work for realistic driving action. There are even floor mats, just like a real car! Parents will love the foldout handle and wheels that make this car easy to move, too.

Overall

For the ultimate in luxury and realism, the Carbon Black SLS AMG Mercedes Benz Car from Moderno Kids is an excellent choice that is guaranteed to please. For toddlers and older children alike, there is something for everything in a beautifully styled vehicle that is fun to ride.



Carbon Black SLS AMG Mercedes Benz Car for Kids Touch-screen entertainment center that plays video and audio

Functioning doors, lights, and horn

Can be operated manually or via remote control

Buyer’s Guide to Finding the Best Kid’s Electric Car

Quality

An electric car is a more expensive investment in your child’s entertainment than many other toys, so you want to be sure you are getting your money’s worth from whatever you buy. Quality should be an essential consideration for both materials and design to ensure that your electric car will last. The choices on our list come from reputable manufacturers who use high-quality components and materials. We look for those that use rigorous testing and have a reputation for durability and reliability.

Safety

When it comes to toys for your kids, you always want to have their safety in mind when choosing something. Because electric cars move, often under the control of your child, you want to look for a vehicle that will not go faster than you are comfortable with and for those with automatic brakes. Other safety features to consider include a remote control to allow you to guide their travel, padding, and durable materials that will not cause harm. We selected only those with safety features and testing that are designed to protect young children, and you should always inspect your product upon delivery to ensure that everything is as it should be.

Batteries

Electric vehicles run on batteries, which will eventually run down. You need to consider the cost of batteries when purchasing your electric car, and you should also look at the battery life for each vehicle. We have included options that are rechargeable and that have a good battery life, but it is important that you are aware of these limitations when selecting your pick. While longer-lasting batteries will be more expensive, they will also stand the test of time and require less charging over the life of your vehicle. Most of the choices on our list use 12-volt batteries but a few use 6-volt cells. The more volts in the battery, the faster the car will go.

Budget

Price is always an important consideration, especially with something of this level of investment. Our list includes options for many different budgets, but none of these sacrifice quality or safety. Even our budget picks come from reliable manufacturers who never skimp on a child’s safety.

Features

There are many features on electric ride-on vehicles, and some may be more important to you than others. For example, many cars can only accommodate one child, so if you have two under the age of six or so, they will need to take turns. But there are options for multiple riders if that is important to you. Other features to consider include sounds, lights, a remote control, easy storage capabilities, a carrying handle for adults, and much more. Like real cars, the sky is the limit when it comes to the available options on these pint-sized versions. Look for those that include what you believe to be essential for you and your child.

Design

Electric cars for kids come in all shapes, sizes, and styles. You can get replicas of just about any make and model of vehicle, including sports cars, off-road vehicles, three-wheeled trikes, and much more. The design you choose should be based on your preferences and your child’s interests. Today’s options look remarkably like their life-sized counterparts, making them even more fun for your child to drive.

Frequently Asked Questions

Q: What is an electric car for kids?

A: Electric kids’ cars are small, motorized vehicles that resemble actual cars, trucks, motorcycles, or other vehicles. They are designed to give children a sense of freedom and enable them to develop specific skills. Most electric cars today are powered by either a 6-volt or a 12-volt battery that can be recharged after each use. There are a wide variety of electric cars and other vehicles available today that often look exactly like the life-sized versions they emulate.

Q: How many volts does my kid’s electric car need?

A: The size of your battery and the number of batteries will determine how fast and how long your child can ride before you need to recharge the vehicle. The higher the voltage, the more powerful the motor or the longer your child can ride between charges. Most electric cars today contain a 12-volt battery, but those designed for young children may only have a 6-volt since they do not need to go as fast. Cars for older kids may have two 12-volt batteries to increase power or run time. Off-road vehicles will likely require a 24-volt motor to handle uneven terrain, as well.

Q: Are electric cars safe for kids?

A: Electric vehicles that are designed for children’s use are limited in their speed, usually to no more than 6 mph, which will prevent many mishaps and injuries. These types of toys are also designed without jagged edges or small parts, to protect younger children. Electric cars sold in the US and other countries must pass safety standards and inspections. No matter the safety of the vehicle, though, children should always be supervised when riding. Children should never ride their electric car on an open road or near water. You may want to also require that your child wear a safety helmet while riding their vehicle.

Q: What is the maximum speed that an electric car can go?

A: The maximum speed for your car will depend on its motor size and how many batteries you have. None of the vehicles on our list exceed 9 mph, but most cannot go over 5 mph. The battery power will also dictate the speed, so batteries that are nearly drained will go slower than fully charged ones.

Q: Where can my child ride an electric car?

A: Electric cars for children are generally designed to be ridden on smooth surfaces like driveways, sidewalks, and other pavement. Many can also be ridden on flat, natural surfaces like grass. Surfaces that are wet or covered in loose material may be difficult for the wheels or motor to handle. Except for one car on our list, none of the electric vehicles we have chosen are capable of real off-road use.

Q: Do I need to assemble my child’s electric car?

A: The electric cars on our list all require some degree of assembly once they have arrived at your home. Each is different and may be more or less challenging to put together, depending on the manufacturer. In most cases, you will be provided with the appropriate tools to assemble your electric vehicle. You may need to attach the wheels or axel, put on the steering wheel, bumpers, or fenders, or assemble mirrors and other accessories. In most cases, you will need to connect the battery after charging it fully. Some models allow you to decorate your vehicle with included decals and stickers, too.

Q: How long will the battery on an electric car last?

A: Battery life is dependent on a number of factors. The size of the battery will significantly impact its longevity. The temperature at which your car is used, stored, and charged also influences battery life. The age of the battery can also change its performance. Most 6-volt batteries will run continuously for about an hour on a full charge while a 12-volt battery could run several hours on a single charge. You should look at the manufacturer’s specifications for more details on your model’s estimated battery life.

Q: Can I do anything to extend the life of my electric car’s battery?

A: There are many things you can do to help your battery last longer and extend its ability to hold a charge. The slower the car is driven, the longer the battery will last. To extend the life of your battery, you should be sure that it is fully discharged before you recharge it. You can do this more easily by purchasing a second battery so that you can always have one that is fully charged to swap out when one becomes drained. Always charge your battery to its maximum capacity before using it for the first time. Storing your batteries inside and away from extreme temperatures will also extend its life and help it hold a charge for more extended periods.

Conclusion

Kids cars have come a long way from pedal power, and these electric versions have a lot to offer, including realism, safety, and fun extras that enhance the riding experience. From toddlers to tweens, there are options on our list for everyone, including those who want something that looks just like what mom and dad have. Our list of the 11 best electric cars for kids includes cars, trucks, jeeps, trikes, and everything in between, giving you choices for all wish lists.

Product Boxes: Last updated on 2020-01-18 / Affiliate links / Images from Amazon Product Advertising API