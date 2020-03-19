Pix-Star 15 Inch Wi-Fi Cloud Digital Photo Frame 15-inch 3:4 aspect ratio with 1024 X 768 resolution

Pix-Star app for sharing video and images via e-mail

Integrates with your social media images

The Pix-Star PXT515WR04 is a 15-inch digital picture frame that was designed with a 4:3 aspect ratio with 1024 X 768 pixel per inch resolution. It also has wireless connectivity with a special app that’s compatible with IOS and Android platforms. It lets you customize it to make the most out of your cherished images.

The Pix-Star PXT515WR04 comes with 8 GB of internal memory, yet it can also support a USB stick as well as SDHC or SDXC memory cards. The companion app also allows you to share videos and photos via e-mail. It can also work with your social media photos from Facebook, Instagram, Dropbox, one drive, Flickr, Google Drive, Google Photos, and 23Snaps.

NIX X13D 13.3 Inch USB Digital Picture Frame Wall mounting hardware included in the purchase

USB or SD memory card image storage

Great value for the price

The NIX X13D 13.3 Inch USB Digital Picture Frame has a 16:9 widescreen aspect ratio, and a very respectable resolution of 1920 x 1080. It also has built-in speakers to play your favorite music as well as a calendar with a clock display feature. This digital picture frame comes with a remote, a power adaptor, and wall-mounting hardware as well as the ability to use it as a tabletop display.

One of the things that keep the price tag low is the lack of WiFi or any sort of wireless connectivity. It’s designed to store digital images on a USB thumb drive or an SD memory card. Which you need to factor into the original purchase price. Though it’s still a great value in its own right.

Aura Frames Digital Picture Frame Ultra HD Display 4:3 aspect ratio with 1,600 x 1,200 resolution

WiFi connectivity with an IOS and Android app

Variable slideshow feature as well as auto-dimming with a motion sensor

Aura Frames offers a high-quality digital picture frame with a lot of the special features you want to see at a premium price point. This includes WiFi connectivity with an integrated companion app with an intuitive interface as well as compatibility with smart home devices like Amazon’s Alexa.

The 9-inch digital screen is set up in a 4:3 aspect ratio at 1,600 x 1,200 resolution. It also has a motion sensor that dims the screen or turns it off as a power saver. The Aura Frames also has a slide show feature with adjustable intervals.

Its also worth noting that this digital picture frame comes with free Cloud storage, with other features that let you share your favorite images.

How We Picked

Digital picture frames are currently undergoing a relatively rapid stage of evolution. That means that the marketplace is essentially flooded with options. Some of them are riding on the cutting edge of wireless connectivity, integrated with apps and smart home devices, while others represented slightly older tech, which leans on physical characteristics.

Right off the bat, you shouldn’t let a lack of wireless connectivity and app integration be a deal-breaker. There are some very well-designed digital picture frames with friendly price tags that simply use built-in memory storage or a memory card. They’re handy for times when you just want convenient image storage in your home.

Yet digital picture frames with wireless connectivity via WiFi or a Bluetooth signal are taking over. Some are integrated with social media images, as well as other features that let you share your most cherished memories with friends and family.

When researching the digital picture frame marketplace, we tried to represent the spectrum. This included the basic units as well as more sophisticated units with some special bells and whistles. The filtering process involved looking at some of the following key characteristics.

Overall size

The size of the digital picture frame will factor into the price. This is also part of the reason why you don’t see a lot of massive picture frames hanging in homes. Still, you don’t want to go too small for the price. So, we tried to keep an eye on the relationship between size and price when we were reviewing digital picture frames for this article.

Resolution

These days the image resolution of flat-screen devices is better than ever. Still, we tried to make sure that a low-resolution option didn’t manage to sneak its way into contention disguised in marketing slogans.

Aspect Ratio

These days not all images are captured in a 4:3 aspect ratio. So, we tried to look for units that could manage 2:3 or 16:9 aspect ratio as well. Though this might still leave you with black bars on two of the margins. The only way to really prevent this is to edit the images to match the aspect ratio yourself.

Memory Capacity

There are some digital picture frames that come with some built-in memory. This is nice, but not necessarily a deal maker-or-breaker. There are plenty of high-quality digital picture frames that are a good value, yet require you to use a USB thumb drive, or some type of memory card to manage them. A few even have WiFi or Bluetooth wireless connectivity that lets you store and access images online in a cloud or social media.

Wireless Connectivity

Wireless connectivity is another one of those things that aren’t necessarily a make-it or break-it feature. There are some quality digital picture frames that simply use physical media. However, most of the cutting-edge digital picture frames do have WiFi or Bluetooth connectivity options. If they do, we tried to look for other things that make the most out of it, like companion apps or the ability to work with “Smart Home” devices.

Special Features

Most of the best digital picture frames have some essential special features that make it more than just an electronic image screen. This includes things like slideshow, automatic rotating, motion sensors for power saving, and auto-dimming.

Pix-Star 15 Inch Wi-Fi Cloud Digital Photo Frame

Specs:

15-inch 4:3 aspect ratio

1024 X 768 resolution

2.4 GHz not compatible with 5GHz network

Pix-Star app superior functionality

Free unlimited storage and support

8 GB internal memory

Supports USB sticks, SDHC and SDXC memory cards

Weather forecast feature

Motion sensors

Remote control included

Pix-Star embraces wireless connectivity and app functionality with its PXT515WR04 digital picture frame. The 15-inch picture frame was designed with a 4:3 aspect ratio with 1024 X 768 pixel per inch resolution.

It has 8 GB of internal memory, with the ability to support a USB stick as well as SDHC and SDXC memory cards. Just keep in mind that it’s only set up to run on a 2.4 GHz network and is not compatible with a 5 GHz network. There’s also a remote control to spare you having to mark up the screen with fingerprints.

While the physical hardware features are very handy, it’s really the WiFi wireless connectivity and the Pix-Star app that really stand out with the Pix-Star PXT515WR04 15-inch digital picture frame.

It’s compatible with IOS and Android platforms and comes with free unlimited storage and lifetime support. The app also allows you to share videos and photos with others via e-mail. It was also designed to work with social media photos from Facebook, Instagram, Dropbox, one drive, Flickr, Google Drive, Google Photos, and 23Snaps just to name a few.

You can also set it up to display local weather forecasts or forecasts for another location. Pix-Star also backs it with a 2-year warranty.

What We Liked

The Pix-Star app is the things that help separate the Pix-Star PXT515WR04 15-inch digital picture frame. It gives you the ability to share images, store them online. It also has seamless integration with your social media images, letting you keep all your cherished photos at your fingertips.

The fact that it has 8GB of internal storage, as well as supporting USB sticks, SDHC and SDXC memory cards also helps you maximize physical storage of up to 30,000 images!

Overall

The Pix-Star PXT515WR04 15-inch digital picture frame represents state of the art technology and app integration. If there’s a minor knock on this digital picture frame it’s the fact that it was designed to only work on a 2.4 GHz and will not support a 5 GHz network.



Aura Frames Digital Picture Frame Ultra HD Display

Specs:

9-inch HD display

1,600 X 1,200 resolution

WiFi connectivity

Alexa compatible

Unlimited cloud storage

IOS and Android compatible

Automatic rotate

Automatic dimming and motion sensor

Slideshow with adjustable duration

Aura Frames embraces 21st Century technology with a digital picture frame with WiFi connectivity, app integration and compatibility with smart home devices like Alexa. It also has a 9-inch screen set up in a 4:3 aspect ratio at 1,600 x 1,200 resolution.

Where it really sets itself apart from older units is the wireless WiFi connectivity and an innovative app that is compatible with IOS and Android devices. It has an automatic rotate feature that adjusts the image from landscape to portrait orientation. Though if your image was in a 2:3 or 16:9 aspect ratio you will likely notice black bars on the image.

It has touch bar controls and an intuitive interface that makes for easy setup. There is a motion sensor that dims or turns the display screen off to save on power consumption.

The slide show feature is also variable. You can change the duration between slides to your preference. If you have a lot of images that you enjoy, you could set it up with 15-minutes between frames, and it will casually change through your favorites. But if you want you could potentially adjust the frame rate to as long as four hours.

What We Liked

The wireless WiFi connectivity with Cloud storage access is handy for keeping track of a lot of images. The adjustable duration slide show lets you decide how you display them on the 9-inch screen.

If you use Alexa in your home, you might also enjoy the compatibility.

Overall

If you are looking for a digital picture frame with wireless features that you can manage via an app, the Aura Frames Digital Picture Frame Ultra HD Display deserves strong consideration. The 9-inch screen is a little bit small, and you will need to crop your 2:3 or 16:9 aspect ratio, but this is par for the course with a lot of digital picture frames.



MRQ 15.6 Inch Digital Picture Frame

Specs:

15.6-inch frame

1920 X 1080P resolution

Images stored on SD memory card or USB flash drive

2.5-meter motion sensor

Automatic rotate feature

Includes wall mounting bracket and hardware

Remote control operation

Adaptor plugs into a wall outlet

This digital picture frame by MRQ measures in at 15.6-inches with a 1920 X 1080P resolution. Though it will also support a 16:9 widescreen aspect ratio. It has multiple modes include video, music, slideshow, e-book, and calendar as well as a clock with alarm features. It also automatically rotates images for you.

It’s set up to source images from physical media such as an SD memory card or a USB flash drive. The features allow you to make the most of your images, while also being able to use it to help manage your life.

The 2.5-meter motion sensor dims or turns off the display screen to help save power. It comes with an outlet power adaptor as well as a wall mounting bracket, hardware, and remote control.

What We Liked

The multiple modes for video, music, slideshow, e-book, and calendar, as well as a clock with alarm features, lets you use this digital picture frame for more than simply displaying images. As time goes on you will find creative ways to let it help manage your day.

Overall

This is a handy digital picture frame that augments your lifestyle yet also has the features to let you appreciate your cherished images. It would be nice if there was some type of built-in storage or wireless connectivity or a sophisticated app with this picture frame, but if you purchase an SD memory card when you buy it you can set it up with everything you need and simply leave the physical media in it.



NIX X13D 13.3 Inch USB Digital Picture Frame

Specs:

1920 x 1080 FHD

16:9 aspect ratio

Built-in stereo speakers

USB or SD memory card

Calendar and clock mode

Wall mount or tabletop

Mounting hardware and power adaptor included

Dedicated customer service

The NIX X13D 13.3 Inch USB Digital Picture Frame was originally designed in 2005 but has seen consistent upgrades and dedicated customer service to keep it contemporary. It has a 16:9 widescreen aspect ratio, and a respectable resolution of 1920 x 1080.

It doesn’t have any sort of WiFi or wireless connectivity. Though it does accommodate a USB thumb drive or an SD memory card. While this makes the technology a full step back from some of the cutting edge competitors of the same size, it also helps keep the Nix X13D’s price tag friendly.

This digital picture frame also has built-in speakers as well as calendar and clock modes. A remote, power adaptor and mounting hardware are included in the purchase.

This lets you set the Nix X13D up for tabletop display or mount it in portrait or landscape orientation on your wall.

What We Liked

The 16:9 widescreen aspect ratio is handy, as a lot of new smartphones are starting to trend toward this aspect. The fact that you can use it as a tabletop display, as well as a wall-mounted digital picture frame, is also a nice touch.

Overall

If you look past the lack of wireless connectivity and linked app, then the NIX X13D is a good value digital picture frame. It’s easy to use and has basic functionality like a calendar and clock that contributes to the flow of your day.



Dhwazz 10.5 Inch Digital Photo Frame

Specs:

1280 x 720 resolution

16:9 aspect ratio

IPS display with 180-degree viewing angle

8.2-foot motion sensor

Sleep and power-saving mode

USB or SD card memory storage

Digital clock display with date

Power cord included in the purchase

Backed by a lifetime warranty

This is another good value digital picture frame that saves on the price tag by not supporting wireless connectivity or app integration. Memory storage is handled by a USB stick or an SD memory card.

The Dhwazz 10.5 Inch Digital Photo Frame has an IPS display, which provides superior color, and clarity as well as accommodating a 180-degree viewing angle. It has a 16:9 aspect ratio with 1280 x 720 resolution.

This digital picture frame doesn’t have a lot of special features. However, it does have a motion sensor with a range of 8.2 feet. When not in use, it has a sleep and power save mode. There is also an easy-to-read clock in the lower right-hand corner, which displays the time and date. It also comes with a power cord and is backed by an impressive lifetime warranty.

What We Liked

The IPS display gives you superior viewing angles as well as vivid colors and superior image clarity compared to an LED. This also means you can view the image clearly at a full 180-degrees.

Overall

The Dhwazz 10.5 Inch Digital Photo Frame is a good value. The IPS display does drive the price up a little bit, but it provides you with superior image quality. At the same time, they still manage to keep the cost friendly, by forgoing wireless connectivity and app integration in favor of straight-up USB or SD memory cards for physical storage media.



Feelcare 15.6 Inch 16GB WiFi Digital Picture Frame

Specs:

15.6-inch frame

1920 X 1080 IPS display

16 GB of internal memory

Touch screen features

Wireless connectivity

IOS and Android compatible app

Intuitive interface

Slideshow feature with optional captions

USB and SD card slots

Automatic rotate feature for portrait or landscape

The Feelcare HN-DPF1560 is a 15.6-inch digital picture frame with 16GB of built-in internal storage. The IPS display screen has a 1920 X 1080 resolution for superior image quality as well as a wider viewing angle compared to an LED display.

The Feelcare HN-DPF1560 also has WiFi connectivity, which allows you to share your images from your phone via an IOS or Android compatible app. It also has customizable settings that let you set up the digital picture frame to your specifications as well as do edits or support videos. There’s also a slide show feature with optional captions to add important commentary.

What We Liked

With some digital picture frames, the wireless app can sometimes be clunky. With the Feelcare HN-DPF1560, you get the sense that they took the time to make sure the app had an easy to use, intuitive interface that even non-tech savvy people can use.

Overall

There are some digital picture frames that have more bells and whistles than the Feelcare HN-DPF1560. Yet very few have the app, the wireless connectivity, and a large 15.6-inch IPS display at this price range.



Good Boy SG_B0721ZTL1P 19-inch Smart WiFi Cloud Digital Photo Frame With Camera

Specs:

19-inch IPS display

Multiple USB ports and SD memory card slot

8 GB internal memory

20 GB of free Cloud Storage

Bluetooth or WiFi wireless connectivity

2.0 MP front camera

Built-in speakers

Connect to streaming services

The Good Boy 19-inch Digital Photo Frame represents one of the largest, high-quality IPS display screens in this niche. It’s partnered with other smart features, including a 2.0 MP front-mounted camera and built-in speakers. This allows you to interact with family members via a wireless WiFi or Bluetooth signal.

It comes with two USB ports, as well as an SD memory card slot. Though the Good Boy 19-inch Digital Photo Frame also has 8 GB of internal storage. There is also 20 GB of free cloud storage included in this package.

The Good Boy 19-inch Digital Photo Frame can also connect to streaming services like Netflix and Hulu. It can also be set up to work with your social media accounts like Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, Google+ and others.

What We Liked

The front-mounted video camera and built-in speakers allow you to use this device as an interactive tool, as well as a high-quality digital picture frame. The fact that it comes with 20 GB of free Cloud storage, 8 GB of built-in memory, as well as USB and SD memory card slots is also a nice touch.

Overall

The Good Boy 19-inch Digital Photo Frame seems to be part of the next step in digital smart home technology, allowing family members to connect and share images. Yet it also has the functionality to help manage your social media. If there’s one place where they missed in the design is the lack of a true motion sensor/power-saving feature.



Skylight Frame 916496 10-inch Digital Picture Frame With WiFi

Specs:

10-inch screen

4:3 aspect ratio

1200 X 800 resolution

Touch screen functionality

WiFi lets you e-mail photos to the frame

Variable speed slide show

The Skylight Frame 916496 10-inch Digital Picture Frame has a lot of the image quality and wireless connectivity functionality that you want in a state-of-the-art image device. The WiFi connectivity lets you e-mail your images directly to the frame. They usually appear in under a minute.

You can navigate the frame’s feature via the touch screen interface. It has a 4:3 aspect ratio and displays images at 1,200 X 800 resolution. You can adjust the slide show with a delay as short as 5 seconds to as long as 2-minutes. This lets you cycle through your favorite images at a pace that’s comfortable for you. You could even set it up to show off images from your most recent vacation.

Skylight Frame believes in the 916496 10-inch Digital Picture Frame so much that they back it with a 100% satisfaction guarantee, which is hard to argue with at this price point.

What We Liked

The ability to connect via a WiFi signal and e-mail images to the frame is very convenient.

The adjustable slide show feature also lets you share a large number of photos in a relatively short period of time.

Overall

There’s a lot to like with the Skylight Frame 916496 10-inch Digital Picture Frame. It has the connectivity and functionality you want to see in a state-of-the-art image device. Just keep in mind that if you are going to use the touch screen interface frequently, that you will have to deal with fingerprints on the display screen.



Buyers Guide

Most successful consumer electronics are propelled to market success by making our lives better in some way. Yet there are those who tend to gradually rise to popularity by providing a solution to a problem we didn’t know we even had.

You see this to some degree in the growing popularity of digital picture frames. In the past, most of the photos in your home were taken by professionals and printed on glossy paper at a premium price. You could stick them in a frame, and they were a great memory that you got to revisit every time you dusted the living room. In time home printer technology advanced to the point where you could print your own small photos on expensive paper for a modest frame.

With both these options, you had to continually invest in printing and/or new frames to keep up with family pictures and favorite images. For a family with small children, this could turn into a recurring financial black hole that forces you to choose between which images you wanted to display at any given time. If you wanted to change a frame to a cherished image, you had to take the time to take the frame apart, install the photo, and then rehang or place it again.

Today the popularity of smartphones, digital SLR cameras, and other visual media options, we have access to more vivid, rich images than ever before. Leaving us looking for the best ways to display them in our everyday lives, without having to invest in dozens of frames and costly prints.

A digital picture frame solves many of these problems. It is essentially a small LCD monitor that closely mimics a traditional picture frame. Most can be set up in a portrait or landscape orientation. Many can be hung on a wall or displayed on a shelf or table.

The digital picture frame will have some degree of built-in memory to hold onto multiple high-resolution images at one time. There are even a few models that include an optional memory card slot, for easy physical transfer of digital images.

Different manufacturers offer digital picture frames with special features. This might include things like the ability to play slide shows or to double as a lighting feature. Some models need to be plugged into a standard 110 Volt AC outlet, though there are a few that run off a rechargeable battery.

Digital Picture Frame Characteristics

Not all digital picture frames are made the same. Several manufacturers tweak the overall design to help them stand out from the field and many have their own special or customized features. The process of finding the best digital picture frame for you starts with looking at the following core characteristics.

Overall Screen Size

Just like flat-screen televisions and computer monitors the size of the digital picture frame is expressed as a diagonal measurement. Most use a standard 3 by 4, or 3 by 2 aspect ratio that you see with most photographs and digital images. Though there are some who offer special aspect ratios like 16 by 9 which you see in widescreen formats.

Maximum Resolution

On-screen resolution is usually expressed in pixels per inch. The higher the PPI is the more-crisp the image will be. Just keep in mind that the higher the resolution, the more space it will take up in the internal memory or memory card.

100 pixels per inch tends to be the basic minimum that most people find acceptable. Though there are some digital picture frames that might be capable of higher resolution numbers. A few even have special features that let you customize the viewable resolution.

Surface Image Quality

Beyond the basic dynamics of the resolution, the surface of the screen can also have an impact on the visual quality of the image when viewed. Most highly ranked digital picture frames have a matte finish or some type of non-reflective screen to reduce potential glare.

Though there are a few that place a plate of glass over the screen to protect it and give it a little bit of a traditional photo frame feeling. If you do find a digital picture frame like this, just double-check the fine print to make sure it has some type of “Anti-Glare” feature. The last thing you want to do is invest in a digital picture frame only to squint every time you look at it.

Built-In Memory Capacity

Many digital picture frames come with some basic level of built-in memory storage. Though there are some that rely on a memory card, or that also accommodate a memory card. Ideally, you want to look for a memory capacity of 512 MB or more. If you go lower than this, you might save a little bit on the price tag, only to find yourself later having to choose between a limited number of images you want to display.

Memory Card Options

There are some digital picture frames that are designed to work directly from a removable SD memory card, memory stick, or even a thumb drive. A few have built-in memory storage with a slot for a memory card, which makes it easy for you to transfer an image from something like a digital SLR to your digital picture frame. Th

Connectivity Options

Connectivity is the key feature for transferring images from your computer, tablet, smartphone, or your digital SLR camera to the actual digital picture frame. This can come in the form of physical connections like the aforementioned SD memory card, memory stick, or a USB connection.

Though there are some digital picture frames that offer wireless connectivity options. These usually have WiFi or Bluetooth compatibility built-in. Wireless connectivity continues to gain traction as they become popular in more and more consumer electronics. If you are going to be taking photos on a device to crop or edit on your computer, before transferring them to the digital picture frame, you might want to prioritize a unit with wireless connectivity included in the package.

Just keep in mind that wireless connectivity features tend to increase the price. Though many will also work with apps. Some of which allow you to also share images with family members online.

App Integration

As wireless connectivity continues to expand, many manufacturers have started to develop apps that work with it. Some even connect with devices like Alexa, Echo and other smart home features. Many of them let you connect a network with other digital picture frames or share images with friends and family members over the internet.

Slide Show Feature

Many digital picture frames come with some type of slide show feature. When you turn it on the internal software will eventually shift from one image to the next. This feature is nice for several reasons.

First of all, it lets you appreciate the full volume of images you cherish, without being tied to just one as you would be with a traditional picture frame that holds a physical photograph. At the same time, periodically changing the image helps extend the overall lifespan, by preventing a static image from burning into the screen.

Ideally, you want to look for a digital picture frame that lets you adjust the duration of time between images. Some will let you make this window of time as short as 15 seconds or as long as two hours.

The Aesthetics Of The Frame

It might seem a little basic, but you do want to consider your overall décor when choosing a digital picture frame. If the room you want to display the frame has a lot of wood furniture, earth tones, and existing wood frames, you might not want to go with a digital picture frame with shiny polished metal or a black finish.

There are some digital picture frames that come with multiple exterior trim options. A few even have things like interchangeable faceplates that let you physically alter the exterior appearance, without having to worry about disturbing the internal electronics.

Frequently Asked Questions

Q: Can I Put 2:3 Aspect Image On A 4:3 Digital Picture Frame?

A: A lot of digital picture frames have features like auto-rotating or other features that let you adapt images that were taken from a different aspect ratio. Just keep in mind that this usually creates black bars on two of the margins, which cannot be removed without you first editing the photo on your phone or computer.

Q: Is Motion Sensing Important?

A: Many digital picture frames will have some type of motion sensor system that’s also linked to a timer. When anything moves within range and within the set time duration the image screen remains on. If the room has been still it will dim or go off. This reduces power consumption. It tends to be more popular with digital picture frames that run on an internal battery, though there are some units plugged into an outlet that will also have them.

Q: What’s the difference between LED and IPS monitors?

A. With some digital picture frames, you might see terms like IPS or LED to describe the characteristics of the image screen. IPS stands for “In-Plane Switching” which is also known as “Panel Technology” while LED uses “Backlight Technology.”

The main benefit of IPS is that it produces much higher display quality, with more vibrant colors as well as superior viewing angles. However, it does increase the overall price, which can be a factor for the somewhat small screens of a digital picture frame.

LED displays tend to have a more limited viewing angle. This is due to the unidirectional orientation of the light-emitting diode. The backlit color quality is arguable less, with a somewhat lower resolution threshold. Though LED displays do also tend to cost less.

Conclusion

As you can see, there are a lot of different factors that can go into the overall price of a digital picture frame. Taking a few minutes to determine how you are likely going to use it, will have an impact on the features you prioritize.

If you just want a frame that will cycle through some of your most cherished photos, then you might be able to save some money by looking for a digital picture frame that runs off physical media storage like a USB stick or an SD memory card. There are even some with some basic internal 32 GB of storage that deserve to be on the radar in a situation like this.

On the other end of the spectrum, a digital picture frame with wireless connectivity via a WiFi or Bluetooth signal is convenient. Many of these displays also have apps and possible online storage features roll in. However, you also see this reflected in what is often a higher price tag.

The type of display might also be a factor. IPS displays do cost more, but they often have a superior resolution, vivid colors, and a 180-degree field of view. LED displays might cost less, but they have a limited viewing angle, and sometimes slightly lower resolution capacity.

Once you have dialed in these important details, you can start considering special features. A slide show feature with the adjustable time between frames might be preferable to display a wide range of cherished images. Motion sensor features paired with sleep or power saver modes can reduce the total wattage the digital picture frame consumes in a given day.

