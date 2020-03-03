Harman Kardon Soundsticks III 2.1 Channel Multimedia Speaker System with Subwoofer Transparent speaker covers and housing for a stunning ultra-modern look

How We Picked

Like a lot of consumer electronics how you will use them most often will factor into the kind of features you prioritize in a computer speaker system. Still, there are some essential characteristics that always need to be addressed. So, we tried to start with these and then filter through the bells and whistles as needed.

Connectivity

You need to be able to efficiently connect to the computer speakers to use them at all. In the past, this was only in the form of RCA cables, which while they are still in play, are on the way to being outdated. Not to mention the fact that RCA cables inevitably leave you with some potentially ugly wires that might be unsightly, while also having a knack for tangling into other things on your desktop.

Today USB cables, firewire, and even wireless connectivity via Bluetooth are starting to take over. So, whenever possible, we tried to look out these features, or at least computer speaker systems that offered multiple connectivity options.

2.0 versus 2.1 or multi-channel

Once you have your basic connectivity options dialed in, the next step is to determine the number and type of speakers you want to use. With a lot of 2.0 computer speakers, you get a left and a right speaker to replicate some basic stereo sound. Though there are a few multi-channel systems that allow for peripheral speakers that can nearly replicate surround sound, for people who like to use their computer as a veritable small home theater.

When it comes to a 2.1 computer speaker system the .1 is essentially referring to a subwoofer or a woofer. These peripheral speakers need to be plugged into a secondary source of power in order to operate properly. Some of the small driver versions do well in the mid-range frequencies but don’t really have the “Thump” of a powerful subwoofer.

Most of the time you won’t really notice the difference if you are just streaming some soft Spanish guitar music or you are listening remotely during a business meeting. Where that deep, low-range frequency potential really matters is when you are watching movies or gaming.

Size and Power

Not everyone has an expansive desk or a large dedicated office all to themselves. So, while we tried to look for large, powerful systems that can deliver high-performance sound, we also kept an eye out for some smaller high-quality units. Afterall there are a lot of people with limited desk space that also appreciate a rich audio experience.

Added Extras, Bells and Whistles

Let’s be honest, a lot of computer speaker manufacturers know that their most likely customer is going to be a gamer or someone who games enough that they appreciate an immersive audio/visual experience. To that end, they make it a point to infuse special features, and accessories meant to tempt a gaming enthusiast to their product over the competition.

Of course, there is no one size fits all approach to these features. Still, we kept an eye out for bells and whistles that added to the experience without necessarily blowing up the price. This included things like an ergonomically designed wireless mouse, accent lighting, a subwoofer included in the purchase, or wireless satellite speakers to replicate surround sound.

Buyers Guide

There are some computers, like Macs and many modern-day laptops that come with built-in speakers. While the basic quality of these audio devices has improved drastically from where they were just a decade ago, they still tend to leave most people wishing for something with a little better sound quality. Not to mention control over the audio dynamics.

Originally computer speakers were little more than simple audio devices that gave you alert beeps and dings. Maybe they added a little bit of extra reality to the cartoon paperclip tapping at the screen every time you made a blithering typo.

As computer software and hardware evolved, speakers started becoming more important for adding a sense of reality to games or letting you talk to a family member via a rudimentary webcam portal. In time, the demand for on-demand and streaming music started to gain traction. This led to a wide range of audio equipment manufacturers trying to flood the market with inexpensive or even over-priced computer speakers.

It’s gotten to the point now where more and more people are using their PC as a personal entertainment device for gaming, music, and watching movies. Not to mention the staggering number of home-office workers who need to Skype or attend meetings remotely, and simply hate listening to garbled audio coming out of a tiny monitor-mounted speaker.

Finding your way through the available field of options can be more than just a little bit confusing. The last thing you want to do is invest too much in so-called “Premium” PC speakers that leave you underwhelmed. While there are some inexpensive computer speaker packages out there that deliver above their price point, they can also have some frustrating features or a limited lifespan.

Key Features To Look For In Computer Speakers

The features that will top your priority list might vary a little depending on the things you use your PC for the most. If you’re a gamer, or you use your PC as a veritable entertainment system for streaming movies, you might prioritize things like multi-channel speaker systems and surround sound. If you use your PC for joining in on remote meetings the ability to pick up the midrange frequencies of a human voice with clarity might suddenly top the list.

The Benefits Of Multi-Channel Computer Speakers

Right off the bat, two-channel or multi-channel speaker systems tend to be very popular. This allows you to do things like listen to music in stereo or even to connect a subwoofer.

A system that is set up for stereo will is usually noted as being 2.0. It essentially means that there are two speakers, left and right that are directly connected to the computer itself to support two speakers but will not support a subwoofer.

If you see the computer speaker package noted as 2.1 it indicates that it can support the left and right speaker channel as well as a subwoofer or another type of satellite speaker. In a setup like this, the subwoofer usually needs to be plugged into a separate power source.

It’s also worth noting that a 2.1 system usually allows you greater control of how the speaker system is tuned. Subwoofers tend to be very popular with people who want to use their computer speakers to listen to music or watching movies. Of course, placement can also be an issue. You generally want a subwoofer to be centralized to the listener. This often means that it eats up space under your desk.

Studio monitors are also very popular with 2.0 computer speaker systems. They tend to be slightly small speakers that you can tuck into a bookshelf. Depending on how you set it up, they can mimic a surround sound effect. You just won’t have the rich, booming bass that comes with a 2.1 system’s subwoofer.

When assessing the quality of a subwoofer one of the key indicators is to look at the driver size. In general, small drivers simply can’t produce the same depth of low-frequency sound. There are some computer speaker manufacturers who are well aware of this and they will tune a subwoofer with a small driver for superior performance toward the upper range of the bass. This can give you some rich mid-range sound quality, but you won’t really nice the “Thump” or “Boom” that you expect from a powerful subwoofer.

Wattage

The overall wattage of a speaker system will often translate into greater volume output. Some manufacturers will give you a general total wattage requirement. Though if you are looking at a 2.1 computer speaker system with a subwoofer, then you might want to also investigate the separate wattage of the subwoofer.

Even the most powerful computer speaker systems rarely have enough wattage draw to throw a circuit breaker on their own. Still, you might want to take a look at your breaker panel and then take a tally of everything that’s plugged into that breaker.

If you already have a flat-screen TV or some other type of high wattage appliance plugged into the same circuit breaker as the outlet you’re planning on using plugging the speakers into, you should check the amperage rating of that breaker. Most household breakers are either 15 Amp rated or 20 Amp rated. In terms of wattage, this translates into a 1,800 watt capacity for a 15 Amp circuit breaker and 2,400 watts for a 20 Amp circuit breaker.

The Type Of Input

Twenty years ago, RCA In and Out cables were pretty much your only option. They remained popular for years because they were easy to use. You plugged red into red, and white into white. Eventually, they evolved to include yellow for companion video audio signals.

Today different devices prefer alternative inputs. This could include things like USB, VGA, NFC, Firewire and even things like HDMI. Even something like a simple audio jack can be used to connect an MP3 player, iPod or iPhone to the computer or directly to the speaker system. So, before you invest in a premium computer speaker system, make sure you understand the type of connections it supports as well as the connections that are available on your desktop or laptop computer.

Connectivity

There are some computer speaker manufacturers who recognize the hassle of pairing ports with connections. Not to mention that there are simply some people who don’t want to disguise ugly wires. If this sounds like you, then you might want to consider a speaker system that offers wireless connectivity via a Bluetooth signal.

Audio Controls

Early computer speakers gave you little control over the output beyond the ability to adjust the volume. Today there are still some basic, inexpensive computer systems that are still this simplistic. If you are on a tight budget and you just need a little more volume to the audio your computer produces, you might be satisfied with a pair of these.

A step up from these basic speakers you will find systems that let you independently adjust things like bass and treble. Yet another step up from here you will find systems with more fine-tune controls or even settings for different functions. This might include a preset for movies, another for music, and a general-purpose setting.

There are many computer speaker systems that also come with a remote control. This is nice if you want to use it for home audio or to add audio quality to your home theatre. Then you can sit back and listen at a distance, while still having control over your audio experience, without having to sit at your desk.

Overall Appearance

The basic appearance of the speakers and how they match your existing décor can be a factor. Beyond simple things like black, white and organic tones, the shape and even things like an LCD or LED display might influence your choice of one system over another

Price

With a lot of consumer electronics, you see some degree of the old adage “You get what you pay for!” This holds true with the computer speaker market in a broad sense, that you will generally see a smaller price tag with a basic low-end unit, and the price will start to go up as you add things like subwoofers and special features.

Just don’t fall into the trap of thinking that a more expensive unit is always the best unit. With a careful eye, you might be surprised to find a computer speaker system that meets 90% of your needs at a fraction of the price of a so-called “High End” or “Premium” unit.

Frequently Asked Questions

Q: What Is A Sound Bar?

A: A soundbar is a type of wide, yet low speaker array that is increasingly popular with flatscreen televisions that might be a little bit underpowered. They’re also handy in homes and apartments that have an in-wall or in-window air conditioner unit that can sometimes compete with the television speakers.

Of course, it didn’t take speaker manufacturers long to figure out that they could position soundbars to accommodate desktop and laptop computers. A lot of times, the easiest way to connect them is via a Bluetooth signal, but there are some that will use more traditional wire connections.

They tend to have a central position, which doesn’t really make them an ideal option if you are looking to create some type of surround sound effect. They also don’t have much of a bass range, and while you might get some midrange frequency, you will never get the “Thump” of a low-range subwoofer.

Q: What Is The Difference Between A Long Throw and Downward Firing Subwoofer?

A: A long throw speaker, or in this case a long-throw subwoofer faces the listener to provide directive sound. It usually carries well beyond the intended range for a seemingly whole-room effect.

When it comes to a down-firing speaker or subwoofer the speaker’s driver coil is pointed downward. The cone then vibrates and sound is imparted as well as refracted. This tends to produce more “Thump” or “Boom” when it comes to low bass tones.

Q: What Are EQ Presets?

A: Some computer speakers give you the ability to fine-tune the treble, bass, and other sound dynamics. If you aren’t experienced with tuning speakers trying to set them up for music rather than a skype conference call, or movie, it can be a bit of a guessing game. A computer speaker system that comes with EQ presets allows you to optimize the audio dynamics for things like movies, music, concerts, and gaming with the single press of a button.

Conclusion

There are some important questions to consider when you first start shopping for a computer speaker system. Like a lot of consumer electronics how you will most often use them, and the physical constraints of your available space will factor into the priorities that raise to the top of your list.

2.0 versus 2.1 debate is often a good place to start. If you have limited space under your desk then you might want to gravitate toward a 2.0 system without a subwoofer. While you won’t have as much thump, there are still many desktop speakers that produce a surprising level of mid-range bass.

By the same token, a small or otherwise crowded desktop is often starving for enough square inched to accommodate a pair of speakers. In a scenario like this, you might want to think about adding a soundbar under the monitor.

Using your available space to narrow down your options lets you turn your attention to other special features. Things like a preset EQ let you quickly switch your audio dynamics to optimize the sound output for gaming, movies, or just listening to some background music while you finish up writing a paper.

Of course, a healthy portion of this niche is focused on catering to the needs of gamers who want immersive sound. This might also include things like enhanced lighting, fine-tune EQ capabilities, and even a special device like a wireless gaming mouse included in the package.

Even if you do fall in love with a computer speaker system that seems to be positioned for gamers doesn’t make it a deal-breaker. Gamers tend to have high-quality demands which means the system has a lot of broad range appeal. Not to mention that sometimes things like enhanced RGB lighting features can also fit nicely when watching a movie, or just jamming to your favorite tunes.

