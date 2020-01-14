Best Camping Pillow [2020]

TETON Sports ComfortLite Self-Inflating Pillow Built-in inflation and deflation device

Soft top with a non-skid bottom

Limited lifetime warranty

Teton is a well-established brand in the camping products industry. They have spent years developing a loyal customer base by producing quality items and backing them with strong customer service.

This particular Sports Self-Inflating Pillow is part of Teton’s “ComfortLite” line. This means it can be used in tandem with their high-quality camp pads and other accessories or used as a standalone travel pillow.

Fully inflated it measures in at 13-inches by 3.5-inches, by 3.5-inches high and only weighs in at 12-ounces. This is relatively light for an inflatable camping pillow that comes with a built-in inflation mechanism built-in. The twist-release and inflation valve allow you to release a small amount of air to adjust the pillow to your preferred comfort level.

It’s also worth noting that the top has an organic cotton microfiber finish. The bottom has a non-skid texture to help hold it reliably in place on a camping mattress.

SUKCESO Camping Pillows Inflatable Travel Pillow Two Pack Two pack of inflatable pillows

90-day money-back guarantee with a lifetime satisfaction guarantee

Durable TPU internal air bladder

Sukceso is a relatively young company that is making a concerted effort to build a reputation for quality while expanding its loyal customer base. They further do this by offering a 90-day money-back guarantee with a lifetime satisfaction guarantee.

This particular Pillow Two Pack comes with two inflatable camping pillows at a price tag that you usually pay for one. Each pillow has an internal air bladder made from durable TPU fabric with a breathable polyester exterior.

marks a good value for families and spouses who camp together. A single pillow compresses down to 5-inches by 2-inches by 2-inches. Yet it inflates in 3 to 5 breaths to an expansive 18-inches by 12-inches, by 4-inches thick. If you prefer a softer level of inflation, it’s easy to release air through the sensitive valve.

This is a great package for couples who like to camp. Just make a point to buy a string bag to go with it, as there is no stuff sack included in the initial purchase.

Sale Nemo Fillo Inflatable Travel Pillow with Fabric Cover Hybrid pillow with luxury foam and air insulation

Interior baffles

Machine washable

The Nemo Fillo Travel pillow falls into a narrow category that uses memory foam integrated with an inflatable air bladder. Some manufacturers call it a “Hybrid Pillow” as it combines luxury foam with air insulation.

This travel and camping pillow also has a polyester exterior with an integrated stuff sack. Inside there are baffled air chambers that create a series of cells. This essentially distributes the load of your head and neck to provide you with superior ergonomic comfort. It makes this pillow a great option for campers who frequently have to deal with neck and shoulder discomfort when they sleep.

Arguably, this camping pillow is geared more toward people who want to drive up to a campsite. If you are planning an ascent, or you intend to camp at a remote hike-in campsite, this pillow might be a little too bulky for a backpack where space or weight is at a premium.

How We Picked

When it comes to a camping pillow, comfort is king. This starts with a unit that allows you to adjust the firmness to your personal preference. It’s also important to bear in mind the ergonomic needs of back and side sleepers.

The texture was also an important consideration. Even if you are planning to cover the camping pillow with a basic pillowcase you want some sort of microfiber or soft texture to help hold it in place. If you are planning to use it as-is without a pillowcase, then you likely want to keep an eye out for a unit that has some type of non-skid bottom to help hold it on the air mattress or sleeping bag.

This also extends to the fabric. In the case of an inflatable pillow, even a minor leak can prove to be a major frustration in the middle of the night. Looking for things like Ripstop fabric or other types of abrasion and tear-resistant materials is always a nice feather in a particular pillow’s cap.

Compression, deflation, and inflation are also important factors we kept an eye out for. If you need a pillow to pack with you on a long hike or climb, then every cubic inch and ounce matters. In a situation like this, an inflatable camping pillow is probably preferable. Especially one that condenses down to little more than the size of a folded napkin.

On the other end of the spectrum are foam and memory foam pillows. These units can be condensed down tightly, but inevitably take up a lot more room in a backpack or camping kit than their inflatable siblings. These memory foam pillows are geared more for people who prefer drive-up camping, which space and weight aren’t at such a premium.

Teton is one of the more trusted names in the camping equipment industry. They hang their hat on producing quality items, backed by superior customer service. Over the years this has translated into more than a fair amount of customer loyalty.

The TETON Sports Self-inflating Pillow is part of their proprietary ComfortLite line. It can work in tandem with camp pads and other accessories, or serve as a standalone inflatable pillow that fits comfortably in your pack.

It measures in at 13-inches by 3.5-inches, by 3.5-inches high and only weighs in at 12-ounces, which is pretty light for an inflatable camping pillow that comes with the inflation mechanism built-in. There is a twist value that allows you to fill it with air to your preferred level of firmness. It also serves as a thorough deflation device when you want to pack up camp to head out.

The top has an organic cotton microfiber finish. The bottom has a non-skid texture to help hold it reliably in place.

What We Liked

The self-inflating and deflating feature built-in with only a 12-ounce weight is very attractive for people who want a durable camping pillow in the forest. Yet it can also be a convenient travel pillow on the plane or in the car.

Teton’s reputation for superior customer service and the fact that they back it with a limited lifetime warranty is something worth noting.

Overall

If you are looking for a small inflatable pillow that spares you from the hassle of bringing any sort of pump or having to inflate it yourself, then the Teton Sports ComfortLife pillow is worthy of a good hard look. You can use it for lumbar and neck support while traveling, or as a reliable camping pillow that won’t slip away from you in the middle of the night.

Just keep in mind that it’s a little bit on the small side when it comes to pillows. If you tend to toss and turn a lot while you sleep, you might find this one a little bit short on size. Still, it’s better than folding up some towels or sweatshirts.



Wise Owl Outfitters Camping Pillow Compressible Foam Pillow

Specs

Compressible memory foam

Waterproof “Stuff Sack”

Large size 16” X 23”

Large only weighs13-ounces

Soft suede cover

100% satisfaction guarantee

Wise Owl is a rapidly growing line in the camping products industry. Based out of Tennessee they understand how to blend the need for convenient ruggedness with comfort and convenience.

This also follows through with their commitment to customer service and the 100% satisfaction guarantee they back this product with.

Made from a special type of compressible memory foam, this pillow is available in three sizes. The small measures in at 2-inches by 16-inches and weighs 9-ounces, the medium version is 14-inch by 18-inches and weighs 11-ounces. Yet the large which measures in at 16-inches by 23-inches and weighs 13-ounces that offers the kind of comfort and familiarity of your pillow at home.

It comes in a waterproof “Stuff Sack.” To deploy the pillow, you simply pull it out and let it fluff up. When it’s time to pack up and go home, you carefully roll it up into a small cylinder and force it back into the stuff sack.

What We Liked

The size and the fact that it closely mimics the pillow on your bed at home help the Wise Owl to shine. Being able to compress it back down again into the stuff sack makes it equally easy to take with you.

Overall

The Wise Owl compressible memory foam pillow is positioned to appeal to campers who want to bring the comforts of home with them, yet don’t want to pack the bulky pillow from their bed. It’s especially nice for people who might have some chronic upper back, neck, and shoulder pain, who still want to get out to enjoy the great outdoors.

If you are someone who needs to get off the grid, where space and weight are at a premium, then it’s probably a little too big and bulky for your needs. Also bear in mind that while the stuff sack is indeed made from waterproof material. The closure itself is not waterproof.



Therm-a-Rest Compressible Travel Pillow

Specs

Polyester exterior with some texture

Available in four sizes

Made from “Upcycled” memory foam

Compressible with drawstring and cord lock

Large is 16” X 23” and 4” thick

Large weighs 12-ounces

Made in the USA

Machine washable

Therm-A-Rest is an affiliated mattress manufacturer based in the United States. They sell a broad line of residential household mattresses.

Many of which feature memory foam padding. This leaves behind high-quality scrap material that can be thoughtfully “Upcycled” or reused to create other items like the Therm-A-Rest 040818016923 Compressible Travel Pillow.

Of course, the memory foam material doesn’t yield much when it comes to compression. With a firm hand, you should be able to reduce it to roughly half its full size.

You can then use the included drawstring with cord lock to secure it. This makes it a good option for drive-up camping.

What We Liked

It’s hard to find a more comfortable option than memory foam. The fact that this pillow is made from “Upcycled” material is also a nice touch that reduces the overall impact.

Overall

This is another memory foam pillow that’s meant for people who like drive-up camping or for times when neck or shoulder pain is best addressed by bringing a comfortable pillow from home. If you have limited space in a hiking pack, or you need to make an ascent, then this bulkier unit is probably not on your spectrum.



Aluft Ultralight Inflating Travel and Camping Pillow by TREKOLOGY

Specs

Inflatable pillow

2-position valve

Made from water-resistant TPU fabric

Inflates in 3-5 breaths

100% satisfaction guarantee

16” X 12” X 4” at full inflation

Trekology is a relatively new company in this space, but they make it a point to tap into the experience of their users and engineers to develop a wide line of thoughtful camping items. This includes their Aluft camping and travel pillow.

If you are looking for a lightweight, compact inflatable pillow for camping and travel, then chances are you are looking past the lure of memory foam. The Aluft pillow is self-inflated and doesn’t come with any type of accessory or built-in air pump.

There is a two-position valve in the lower portion of the air bladder. It needs to be in the up position to inflate it. This usually takes 3 to 5 full breaths. To release some air, simply switch the valve to the down position. It allows you to lightly release a small amount of air for custom comfort.

It’s made from water-resistant TPU fabric and measures in at 16-inches by 12-inches by 4-inches high. The general shape is also contoured in such a way to appeal to both back and side sleepers. Though it may be biased toward people who prefer to sleep on their back through the night. Side sleepers may need to remove a more significant amount of air to achieve their desired comfort level.

What We Liked

The two-position valve reduces problems with air leaks which are common with many self-inflating camping air pillows. The ability to still use the down position of the valve for personalized comfort is also something to appreciate.

You also shouldn’t look past the 100% satisfaction guarantee that Trekology offers with the Aluft.

Overall

The Aluft Inflatable Travel and Camping Pillow by TREKOLOGY is a good value that gives you the opportunity to dial in it to your preferred level of firmness. Just keep in mind that if you are predominantly a side sleeper that you may need to let a little bit of extra air out.



Nemo Fillo Inflatable Travel Pillow with Fabric Cover

Specs

100% polyester exterior

Integrated stuff sack

Hybrid pillow

Luxury foam integrated with air insulation

Baffled cells

Machine washable

17” X 11” X 4” Full dimensions

Compressed size 5.9” X 3.9”

Total weight 9-ounces

The Nemo Fillo Inflatable Travel Pillow is technically called a “Hybrid Travel Pillow.” It combines luxury foam with air insulation. All inside a polyester exterior that includes an integrated stuff sack.

The interior is baffled, which essentially creates a series of cells. This distributes the load of your head and neck with greater ergonomic comfort than a single air bladder inflatable pillow.

It has a polyester exterior, which ties everything together comfortably. The stuff sack is integrated into the fabric, so you never have to worry about finding it when it’s time to pack up camp. It’s also rated to be machine washable.

What We Liked

The Nemo Fillo’s baffles provide it with superior comfort compared to single bladder inflatable camping pillows.

At the same time, you shouldn’t overlook the fact that it’s machine washable. After multiple days in the bush covered in sweat, bug dope, and sunblock, all that body grime is sure to transfer to the surface of the pillow. Being able to toss it in the washing machine will spare you the unpleasant odors and textures the next time you take the Nemo Fillo with you on a camping trip.

You also shouldn’t overlook the integrated stuff sack. It might seem minor, but there are few things more frustrating than losing your storage bag and wasting half an hour repacking things trying to find something so simple.

Overall

The Nemo Fillo is a high-quality pillow designed for maximum portability, without sacrificing overall comfort. The material selection and use of baffles is also a nice touch that you don’t find in many of the other competitors in this price range.

It’s compressed size and 9-ounce overall weight might still be a little big for someone who needs an ultralight camping pillow for a long hike or climb. Still, if you want to backpack a few miles into a campsite and you still prioritize comfort in a pillow, the NEMO Fillo deserves to be pretty high on your list.



Klymit Pillow X Inflatable Camping And Travel Pillow

Specs

Inflatable

Self-centering X design for contoured comfort

Fits in the hood of a mummy bag

Only weighs 1.95 ounces

Adjustable height and pressure for personalized comfort

Lifetime warranty

The Klymit Inflatable X Pillow is an inflatable camping pillow that brings some added comfort features to the overall design. You see this most in the special X design of the air cells, which allows it to comfortably cradle your head.

Fully inflated it measures in at a compact, yet reasonable 15-inches by 11-inches by 4-inches. It was specifically designed to fit comfortably in the hood of most mummy bags.

Yet it also condenses down to 4.25-inches by 2.5-inches by 1-inch for easy packing. It also comes with its own independent stuff sack.

What We Liked

For people who love to use a mummy bag while camping the fact that the Klymit Inflatable X Pillow is designed to fit snugly in the hood is definitely a top feature. It’s lightweight, and compressed down very small, which is also nice for hikers or climbers who need to spend a night on the mountain.

You also have to appreciate the lifetime warranty.

Overall

This is a great pillow for people who use a mummy bag and predominantly sleep on their back. If you are looking for an inflatable camping pillow to live on your air mattress in a drive-up campsite, you might find it slides around a little bit. Especially if you are predominantly a side sleeper. This pillow does a great job of appealing to a specific niche.



Wildhorn Sage Ultralight Inflatable Camping Pillow

Specs

Inflatable hybrid pillow with memory foam

Ergonomic design

Integrated stuff sack

Removable washable cover

Wildhorn is an ecologically conscious company that focuses on using recyclable materials in their products where possible. They also sponsor a special Reef 2 Leaf’ grant program to benefit natural preservation efforts.

Their Sage Ultralight is a hybrid inflatable camping pillow with memory foam. It has a central air bladder surrounded by three durable layers for maximum comfort. Fully inflated it measures in at 16-inches by 9.5-inches, by 3.5-inches thick, and only weighs 10 ounces. It was also designed to be ergonomically comfortable for back and side sleepers.

The exterior covering is made from a 300-denier nylon material that is removable and washable. It was also designed with an integrated stuff sack.

What We Liked

Hybrid pillows like the Wildhorn Sage carefully combine layers of memory foam and an inflatable air bladder maximize comfort, while also aiding in portability. The removable washable cover with integrated stuff sack is also really nice for keeping it clean in between camping trips.

Overall

The Wildhorn Sage is a well-designed camping pillow from an ecologically conscious manufacturer who cares about quality. If you are looking for a compressed, small pillow for a long hike or climb, the sage is probably a little too large and heavy in the pack for your priorities. If you need to camp with a spouse or small family, and you want to drive into a campsite, the Sage probably fits perfectly in your comfort zone.



SUKCESO Camping Pillows Inflatable Travel Pillow Two Pack

Specs

Two pack of inflatable camping pillows

Compressed size is 5” X 2” X 2”

Inflated size is 18” X 12” X 4”

Inflates in 3-5 breaths

Durable TPU internal air bladder material

Breathable polyester exterior fabric

90-day money-back guarantee

Lifetime satisfaction guarantee

Sukceso is a relatively new company in the camping products industry. Yet they are trying hard to build a reputation for quality, customer service, and building long-term customer loyalty.

This two-pack of inflatable pillows marks a good value for families and spouses who camp together. A single pillow compresses down to 5-inches by 2-inches by 2-inches.

Yet it inflates in 3 to 5 breaths to an expansive 18-inches by 12-inches, by 4-inches thick. If you prefer a softer level of inflation, it’s easy to release air through the sensitive valve.

The internal air bladder is sealed with durable TPU material. The exterior is made from breathable polyester.

As part of their effort to win long-term customer loyalty, Sukceso offers a 90-day money-back guarantee with a lifetime satisfaction guarantee.

What We Liked

The fact that you get a two-pack of quality inflatable camping pillows for the same price that you would normally pay for two, is definitely the thing that stands out. The 90-day money-back guarantees with lifetime satisfaction guarantee also speaks to their desire to earn your long-term loyalty.

Overall

If you are buying camping gear for two, then chances are you are mindful of the budget. Being able to essentially get two pillows for the price of one is a nice feather in Sukceso’s cap. The durability and quality you want are there.

If there’s a minor foible to complain about with this package it’s that they don’t come with any sort of stuff sack or storage bag. Still, this is the sort of thing you can improvise around with a basic string bag.



Buyers Guide

Camping pillows which are sometimes called upon to do double duty as travel pillows might seem simple if not utilitarian. There have certainly been more than a few people who have forgotten one or chose not to bring one and suffered the consequences of a poor night’s sleep.

Now if you’ve ever been without one, and tried to improvise with some wadded up towels or folded up sweatshirt, then you know that a quality pillow is a lot more than simply a thing that holds your head up for a while. Even the way you sleep can be a factor causing you to wake up the next day short-tempered and slow when you really want to be refreshed and invigorated for the adventure of your camping vacation.

Of course, different people have different preferences in pillows and sleeping style. So, camping/travel pillow manufacturers make it a point to offer their wares with some variable key features.

Shape

The shape is very important in how it relates to your sleeping style. Side sleepers often want a rectangular shaped pillow with a little more height to keep their neck in line while laying on their shoulders. In contrast, a “Back Sleeper” might be more interested in a U-shaped pillow or one with multiple independent cushioned designed to cradle their head.

Weight

Chances are if you are looking for a camping pillow, rather than bringing a bulky one from home, then you are going to have some distance between you and the vehicle that stores your gear. Hikers, climbers, cyclists, and eco-tourists all prioritize lightweight weight camping pillows that don’t add to what can already be a considerable load.

Inflation And Compressed Packing

In a similar vein with weight, most camping pillows are inflatable. Many are also designed to compress down into a very tiny shape that will fit conveniently in a backpack or sleeping kit. At the same time, a pillow needs to be able to hold a reasonable level of inflation throughout the night. If you have to wake up every few hours to inflate it back to your preferred level of comfort, it’s going to affect your overall sleep quality.

Support

Comfort and support are essential components of sleep quality. Of course, sleep quality also plays a direct role in how much you enjoy a single day. Things like a chronically sore neck, upper back, and shoulders can really start to compile over the course of the trip.

Ultimately, something as seemingly minor as a camping pillow can make the difference between a beloved family memory, and an experience you endure just long enough to get back home to catch up on sleep.

Of course, there aren’t a lot of ways to test the support level of a camping pillow. Short of a retail showroom with a liberal policy against head lice, you have to leave a certain level of trust in the equation. However, a camping pillow that talks about things like “Variable Comfort” or “Adjustable Inflation” are good keywords that let you apply some customization to your overall sleep comfort.

Materials And Durability

Different manufacturer’s trend toward different materials. A few even play around with their own proprietary weave patterns, while others turn toward tried-and-true materials like Ripstop fabric. While some of this is a marketing term, camping pillows that make a note of their material quality are more likely to deliver a long-term return on your investment.

Surface Texture

Most people want a soft texture like microfiber or cotton for their heads. Yet without some type of textured bottom, you will likely find the pillow frustrating to sleep with as it will slide away from the head of the mattress. Seemingly at random times, and frustratingly when you turn in your sleep.

If your usual tent layout has the head to the air mattress pressed near the top or corner of the tent, a non-skid bottom texture might not matter. For most though it goes beyond being a luxury to being a full-on functional requirement.

Frequently Asked Questions?

Q: Is There A Difference Between A Camping Pillow And A Travel Pillow?

A: For the most part, these are interchangeable terms. Though there are a few manufacturers here and there who will treat them as being separate categories when it comes to their marketing position. If you do happen to see an attractive unit described as a “Travel Pillow” you should make a point to take a little bit closer look at the specs to make sure it has the kind of durability to handle real-world camping conditions.

If you see things like Ripstop fabric or other signs of structural integrity then you can rest easy knowing that it’s just a turn of phrase by someone in their marketing department. If it talks about comfort on the plane or in a waiting room, without talking about things like a cot or a sleeping bag, you might want to be cautious. Especially, if there’s a high price tag.

Q: Does Cold Affect Memory Foam Pillows?

A: Most memory foam camping pillows are made from a type of foam that can be affected by the deep cold. This means they tend to stiffen and harden when temperatures dip below 32 degrees. If you are going to be doing a lot of cold weather, winter camping, you probably want to stay away from memory foam pillows, which can turn into a pillow-shaped rock. Instead, try to find an inflatable pillow of the same size.

Q: What Are Baffles?

A: The term baffles refer to internal dividing walls, which you often see in inflatable and hybrid pillow. They essentially create internal “Cells” that don’t shift as much as single air bladder pillows. When combined with things like thoughtful ergonomic design, it provides you with a durable, comfortable camping pillow, that extends its overall lifespan.

Q: What Is An Integrated Stuff Sack?

A: A stuff sack is a popular term used by several camping pillow manufacturers. It’s essentially the bag you store the pillow in when you’re not using it. The term “Integrated” essentially means that it’s connected to the pillow or the cover fabric in some way. This spares you the hassle of accidentally losing the stuff sack and wasting precious minutes finding it amongst your partially packed gear.

Some pillows are specifically designed to hold in their compressed shape inside their stuff sack. Without it, they tend to take up a lot of unnecessary space in your backpack. This is more common with hybrid inflatable pillows with memory foam.

Q: Do I Need A Machine Washable Camping Pillow?

A: When you are just sitting at home researching camping pillows on your phone or computer it can be easy to skim past the term “Machine Washable without thinking. Yet when you put it into a real-world context, a machine-washable camping pillow, or one with a removable, washable exterior can be something to cherish.

Imagine spending two or three days, out in the summer heat. Your face and hair are sweaty. You probably picked up a smoky film from sitting around the campfire, and chances are good you’ve hosed yourself down more than once with bug spray or sunscreen. While some simple before bed ablutions might help, chances are some of that daily camp grime will still be with you when you lay your head down at night.

Some people will simply slip an old shirt over the pillow as an improvised pillowcase. While this will work, the exterior of the pillow is bound to suffer some residual buildup over time. All this can be solved by a simple toss in the washing machine with some lightly scented soap.

Q: Should I Use A Pillow Case?

A: Many manufacturers put some type of soft texture on the top of a camping pillow to replicate the soft feel of a pillowcase. This sort of texture might be a matter of personal preference. Where a pillow case might be an issue is if the bottom of the camping pillow has a non-skid texture. When you cover that with a pillow case, you risk it slipping around on your air mattress or sleeping bag.

Q: Do I Need A Special Pillow For A Mummy Bag?

A: There are some people who swear by “Mummy Bag” sleeping bags and insist on nothing else when they go camping. These people tend to predominantly be “Back Sleepers” who seldom toss and turn. The Mummy bag also helps keep them toasty warm in cold weather conditions.

Unfortunately, most Mummy bags come with little in the way of built-in pillows. At the same time, a lot of standard size camping pillows simply don’t fit in the limited hood space, which can be frustrating. Fortunately, there are a few manufacturers who offer camping pillows that have been specifically designed to fit in the hood space of the average Mummy bag.

Q: Does A Warranty Or Satisfaction Guarantee Matter?

A: Things like a satisfaction guarantee, a money-back guarantee or a warranty are typically signs that the company has put some extra effort into quality materials. In many of these cases, the manufacturer is also investing in customer service to either build or further maintain a loyal customer base.

Conclusion

For some people, the word “Camping Pillow” needs to stand apart from “Travel Pillow.” This is even more likely to be the case if you do a lot of rugged camping in remote hike-in campsites or you climb and need to spend one or more nights on the mountain. In these cases, compact size, and a reliable air bladder that won’t leak are an absolute priority.

Yet there are many other people and families who prefer to drive up to their campsite or to camp relatively near where they parked the car. For this, rather a large segment, there are even more options, including compressible memory foam and hybrid memory foam with inflatable air bladders. While these options tend to be a little bulkier, they do bring with them a level of creature comfort that some people prize.

Once you’ve dialed in the way that you’re most likely to use the camping pillow, you can start to look for other important features. This might include things like a built-in inflation system, multiple bladders, internal baffles, or a machine washable exterior.

How you’ll transport the pillow is also a factor worth considering. A camping pillow that comes with its own carrying bag or an integrated stuff sack is very appealing. Especially, if you’ve ever misplaced one in the past. There are even some compressible pillows that need their own stuff sack in order to properly keep it in its compact shape.

