Best Camping Blanket [2020]

This SuitedNomad XL Outdoor camping blanket is waterproof, and windproof. It was also designed with a patent-pending thermal tech which uses a three-layer design to make this blanket capable of handling temperatures as low as 30-degrees.

It has a waterproof nylon exterior shell, with a 300 gsm Polar Fleece lining, which sandwiches a heat reflective layer. Yet it is still machine washable on the gentle cycle.

This innovative camping blanket measures in at 82-inches by 57-inches yet it only weighs in at little under 3-pounds. A carrying bag is included in the purchase to let you roll it up for easy transport and storage.

It’s also worth noting that SuitedNomad Outdoor backs this thermal blanket with a lifetime performance warranty. They endeavor to build a loyal customer base with high-quality customer service.

EKTOS Heavy Wool Blanket Resistant to mildew, static, and fire

Chemical-free

Soft and comfortable cold-weather blanket

Wool is the original material of choice for heavyweight cold weather blankets. It has natural mildew, static and fire resistance, with superior warmth. This also means that this 66-inch by 90-inch blanket weighs in at a cozy 4.4-pounds, and will fit most full-size air mattresses.

Ektos carefully blended the EKTOS Heavy Wool Blanket with 10% synthetic fibers to give it a soft feel and counter the sometimes-itchy feel of a wool blanket. Yet this blanket hasn’t been treated with any artificial chemicals or dyes. It’s also machine or hand washable, though you might want to line dry it rather than tumble dry on low heat.

Horizon Hound Down Camping Blanket Responsibly-Sourced Down that meets RDS standards

20 denier Ripstop fabric

Compresses into an included stuff sack

Horizon Hound designed their Down Camping Blanket to use responsibly sourced down for superior warmth, while also meeting the highest standards for the humane treatment of the animals. This level of high-quality down produces a blanket with superior warmth and softness.

The exterior of this cold weather blanket is made from 20 denier Ripstop fabric. Horizon Hound also treats it with a DWR water resistant material which also imbues it with superior stain resistance. At the same time, it’s also machine washable on the delicate setting.

This 77-inch by 50-inch camping blanket only weighs an ultralight 1-pound 6-ounces. There is a special stuff sack included in the purchase which lets you roll and compact it for a minimal footprint in your backpack.

How We Picked

There are a few different ways to define a camping blanket. Its most common use and the type of material will rise to the top of the list.

Organic materials like wool and duck down tend to make a blanket with superior warmth. Today’s humane standards for animal treatment have allowed these materials to regain much of their past popularity. Some manufacturers will also blend a small number of synthetic fibers with the wool fibers to give it superior softness. These blankets are often best for truly cold weather camping.

Fleece, which is sometimes rated as “Polar Fleece” is a synthetic fiber that is known for being soft and warm. Some of these blankets are breathable, which makes them a good option for camping in the spring through fall. You can also use them as a secondary blanket when cold weather camping.

Just bear in mind that fleece on its own is not really “Sand Proof.” Without some type of special treatment or an additional boundary, layer fleece can easily trap sand, which makes it a very poor blanket for the beach or taking to a picnic. It also tends to be better for sitting around a campfire at night or cuddling up on a stadium bleacher for a fall football game.

Synthetic blankets continue to grow in popularity and innovation. Many use nylon or other synthetic fibers for the exterior shell. This often makes them waterproof, water-resistant, stain-resistant or sand proof. There is a lot of creative versatility with these blankets, so you need to carefully read through what is usually proprietary fabrics.

Size and compression was also something we kept an eye on. A wool blanket might be just fine draped on the back of a couch at the cabin. Yet when you fold it up and stuff it in your backpack it can be a little bulky. Blankets that compress down into a small stuff sack or carrying case were preferable for hiking campers and people where space is at a premium when they travel.

Horizon Hound Down Camping Blanket

Specs:

Made from 20 denier ripstop fabric

Meant as a cold-weather blanket

Responsibly sourced down

DWR water-resistant exterior treatment

Stain-resistant

Comes with a stuff sack

Horizon Hound takes a brave step forward into the realm of responsibly sourced down blankets. Being RDS certified means that farmers and every level of the process are audited and held accountable to the highest standards in animal treatment.

This also means that this blanket is directly geared to those who need a high-quality warm blanket for camping in cold weather conditions. The exterior is made from 20 denier Ripstop fabric. It’s also been treated with a DWR water-resistant material that also gives it superior stain resistance.

It comes with a stuff sack that allows you to compress it. Just pay attention to how it comes out of the bag the first time, so you can try to replicate that when packing it back. It might take a couple of attempts to fully get the hang of it.

There are several different sizes of the blanket to consider. All of them are surprisingly lightweight. The 77-inch by 50-inch blanket only weighs in at a staggering 1-pound 6-ounces.

What We Liked

The Responsibly Sourced Down is certainly something you have to note with this blanket. Down has come under intense criticism in the past for the inhuman treatment of the animals. So, it’s nice to see that Horizon Hound is stepping up to the plate on an important issue.

For what it’s worth these down blankets are considered “Machine Washable” on the delicates setting.

Overall

If you need to camp in cold conditions, and you are ethically comfortable with responsibly sourced down, then this Responsibly Sourced Down camping blanket deserves to be on your list for consideration.



Theraplume Camping Blanket

Specs:

380T nylon Ripstop fabric

Stuff sack included

50” X 70” blanket only weighs 2-pounds

Compressed down to 10” X 15” sack

Backed by a quality guarantee

Thermaplume is a fast-growing manufacturer in the camping blanket niche. They hang their hat on providing high-quality products that are backed by a quality guarantee and an increased focus on customer service.

This particular blanket is designed for medium weight warmth on a summer or perhaps a fall camping trip. It’s not really meant for truly cold weather exposure, without a companion blanket.

The exterior is made from 380T nylon Ripstop fabric, which gives it superior tear and abrasion resistance. It’s also been treated by Durable Water Repellent (DWR) for superior water and stain resistance. Yet it is also still machine washable and dryer safe at low heat.

Thermaplume includes a stuff sack or carrying case with this blanket. When properly folded and compressed the 50-inch by 70-inch blanket will fit in the 10-inch by 15-inch sack. While only weighing in at 2-pounds.

What We Liked

The fact that this blanket is made from synthetic materials yet is still machine washable and dryer safe is a nice touch. The quality guarantee and Thermaplume’s dedication to the highest levels of customer service is also something you shouldn’t turn your nose up at.

Overall

This is a great blanket for the price. It’s machine washable and easy to transport. Just don’t expect it to get you through a brutally cold night sleeping on a mountain.



Kelty Bestie Blanket

Specs:

75D polyester taffeta shell

190T Poly Pongee liner

1-inch thickness

Cloud Loft insulation

Stuff sack included

75.5” x 42.5’

Weight is 1.5 pounds

Kelty is another fast-growing outdoor sleeping gear manufacturer with its own flavor tailored to different market segments. This particular blanket has enjoyed some rounds as a best seller through a variety of online retailers.

It’s primarily angled towards families who perhaps need a camping blanket on their lap for a cool night sitting around the campfire. While it’s 1-inch thick, you wouldn’t want to rely on this blanket to get you through a brutally cold night at altitude.

The exterior shell is made from 75 denier polyester taffeta. The liner is made from 190T poly-pongee, which is a soft Chinese synthetic fabric that gives the blanket a modest degree of warmth. This comes in the form of Kelty’s “Cloud Loft” insulation.

Fully laid out this blanket measure in at 75.5-inches by 42.5-inches and 1 inch thick. It weighs 1.5 pounds. There is a stuff sack included in the purchase, but don’t expect this blanket to compress down too much.

What We Liked

The poly-pongee liner gives the blanket a nice warmth for sitting around the campfire or perhaps snuggling up on an air mattress.

Overall

This particular Kelty blanket is angled toward families who enjoy drive-up campsites with amenities, who need a warm blanket to buffer them against a cold night. The synthetic fabric doesn’t really give this any space-age thermal properties.



Kelty Bestie Blanket Designed for cool summer nights

Synthetic Cloud Loft insulation for warmth

Weighs 1.5 pounds

Zefabak Camping Down Blanket

Specs:

20D nylon Ripstop exterior shell

Exterior water resistant

European standards duck down

1.76 pounds

Reflective printing and accents

Hand pockets

100% satisfaction guarantee

Zefabak is a European country with its own duck down standards. This particular blanket is made from 90% duck down and 10% feathers. This means that the blanket weighs in at a ridiculously light 1.76 pounds.

It comes with a stuff sack to compress it down for easy transport. It’s also worth noting that you can fold this blanket over to use it as an improvised summer sleeping bag.

The exterior shell is made from 20 denier Ripstop nylon fabric. This gives it superior water-resistance as well as moderate stain resistance, with superior abrasion and tear-resistant properties. It only comes in black, to further help collect solar warmth. It also has hand pockets as well as reflective printing, draw strings and other accents.

What We Liked

The hand pockets built into the exterior is a nice touch for those times when you might want to use this blanket for sitting around the campfire on a cool night, or lounging in the cabin while the fireplace warms the room.

The reflective printing and other accents are a nice touch if you are going to be using this blanket while sitting outside at night.

Their 100% satisfaction guarantee is a nice statement about their dedication to superior customer service. Zefabak even claims they will make every effort to answer your inquiries within 8 hours.

Overall

If reliably sourced duck down is something that you are adamant about, then this blanket’s European standard of 90% down and 10% feathers might cross your personal line. Otherwise, this is a well-designed blanket that is sure to keep you warm on a cold night.

Just keep in mind that the 10% feature component of European standard duck down also means that it may lose some of it’s “Fluff” with repeated folding and compressing.



Zefabak Camping Down Blanket European standard duck down

Water-resistant nylon Ripstop exterior shell

Convenient hand pockets and reflective accents

SuitedNomad Outdoor 30°F Extreme Weather Stadium Blanket with Thermal Reflective Liner

Specs:

Patent-pending thermal technology

High-density polar fleece

Waterproof nylon exterior shell

Windproof

3-layer design with heat reflective layer

82” X 57”

Machine washable

Lifetime performance warranty

SuitedNomad Outdoor is an up-and-coming manufacturer in the camping blanket niche. This XL waterproof, and windproof thermal blanket uses patent-pending thermal tech which rates it to handle temperatures as low as 30-degrees.

It has a 3-layer design with a waterproof nylon exterior shell, with a 300 gsm Polar Fleece lining and a heat reflective layer. Yet it is still machine washable on the gentle cycle.

Fully folded out, this blanket measures in at 82-inches by 57-inches and weighs just under 3-pounds. It comes with a carrying bag that it rolls up neatly into.

SuitedNomad Outdoor also backs this innovative thermal blanket with a lifetime performance warranty. They also put added focus on providing high-quality customer service. Both these things speak to their desire to build a strong base of loyal customers.

What We Liked

The heat reflective layer sandwiched between water & windproof exterior shell and the 300 gsm polar fleece helps keep this blanket lightweight yet thermally effective. The fact that it’s machine washable is also convenient. Just remember to keep the washer on the gentle cycle and read the manufacturer care instructions carefully.

Overall

If you are looking for a high-quality thermal blanket that you can take with you on a camping trip in the mountains or wrap around you when you go to the game, this SuitedNomad camping blanket needs to be on your radar.

Just take the time to read through the care instructions. You might also want to deal with some static cling early on in the blanket’s life.



Oceas Extra-Large Outdoor Waterproof Blanket

Specs:

Throw or a cover blanket

Rated 100% waterproof

Treated with polyurethane

78” X 58”

2.3-pounds

Sand and windproof

Soft and Plush polar fleece lining

Includes carrying bag

30-day satisfaction guarantee

1-year warranty

The Oceas Outdoor camping blanket was originally designed to be used as a throw blanket. Yet it still plays well on the beach and can be used as a cover blanket for a single person sleeping on an air mattress.

It’s treated with the polyurethane which makes it waterproof. Water tends to pool on the surface and can be quickly brushed away. It was also designed to be “Sand Proof.” Meaning you can release the sand from the fiber liner with a vigorous shake or two.

The lining is made from “Soft and Plush” polar fleece. This gives is superior heat retention as well as a soft feel.

This Oceas blanket measures in at 78-inches by 58-inches, and only weighs in at a light 2.3-pounds. It comes with a carrying bag to condense it down for times when you might need a blanket for a hike-in campsite or strap it to a cooler for a trip to the beach.

Oceas backs this blanket with a 1-year warranty and a 30-day money-back guarantee.

What We Liked

The wind proof, waterproof, and sand proof characteristics of this blanket give it a lot of versatility. You can use it as a beach blanket, a stadium blanket, a single-person cover, or just to keep you warm on a cool summer night sitting around the campfire.

The fact that they back it with a 30-day money-back guarantee and a 1-year warranty speaks to Oceas dedication to offering quality products and superior customer service.

Overall

This is a very versatile blanket that defeats many of the classic problems afflicting beach and stadium blankets. It’s perhaps a little too small to snuggle two people with room to spare, but if you just want a single person thermal blanket that you can take with you just about anywhere, then this Oceas blanket deserves strong consideration.



Oceas Extra-Large Outdoor Waterproof Blanket Windproof, sand proof and waterproof

1-year warranty and 30-day money-back guarantee

2.3 pounds and comes with carrying bag

EKTOS Heavy Wool Blanket

Specs:

90% wool and 10% synthetic

4.4-pounds

66” X 90”

Naturally mildew, state, and fire-resistant

Manufactured for a softer feel

No chemical treatments

Machine and hand washable

Wool is a classic material for blankets that stand up against cold weather. It’s prized for its natural mildew, static and fire resistance. A blanket like this is known to be very warm and heavy.

The flip side of wool blankets is that they are notoriously itchy. To answer this concern Ektos blends this blanket with 10% synthetic fibers to give it a much softer feel. Yet they don’t treat it with any artificial chemicals or dyes.

The end result is a true cold weather, heavyweight blanket that rings in at a comfortable 4.4-pounds. It measures 66-inches by 90-inches, which is big enough to cover a full-size bed. This blanket is also machine and hand washable.

What We Liked

The 10% blend of synthetic fibers gives this wool blanket as soft feel, without the telltale itchiness that you sometimes get with a 100% wool blanket. At the same time, the natural properties of wool’s warmth, and resistance to mildew, static and fire also comes through.

Overall

This is a great blanket for cold weather camping. It’s comfortable, affordable, and doesn’t rely on artificial chemicals to keep it feeling soft and looking good. Just keep in mind that at 4.4 pounds, it’s heavy and probably not the ideal blanket for a summer camping trip.



EKTOS Heavy Wool Blanket Resistant to mildew, static, and fire

Chemical-free

Soft and comfortable cold-weather blanket

Teehome Extra-Large Waterproof Blanket

Specs:

Waterproof

Windproof

Reinforced polyester with nylon backing

Machine or hand washable per manufacturer’s instructions

72” X 58”

1.85 pounds

30-day warranty

Teehome offers this quality synthetic at a very friendly price point. It’s made from reinforced polyester with a nylon backing. This gives makes it wind and waterproof, while also giving it superior body heat retention.

Yet it only weighs in at 1.85-pounds, which is very light for a 72-inch by 58-inch blanket.

Yet this camping blanket is still soft, unlike many similar synthetic blankets that often draw complaints about being crinkly, stiff or crunchy. It is technically machine and hand washable. Just make sure to pay very close attention to the manufacturer’s instructions. Improper washing can damage a synthetic blanket like this.

Teehome also includes a convenient carrying back, which brings the total weight up to a lightweight 3-pounds and 11-ounces. They also back it with a 30-day warranty.

What We Liked

The fact that this blanket is both windproof and waterproof while still being soft is a definite plus. It also gives it a great range of versatility. Yet it’s also lightweight, making it easy to pack with you on a long overnight hiking trip, or simply to keep warm while you’re sitting in the bleachers for a fall football game.

Overall

This is a nicely priced synthetic blanket that won’t weigh you down or set your bank account back. Just remember to wash it following the manufacturer’s instructions, and it will be able to go with you on trips to the beach, hiking adventures, sitting in the stands, or simply snuggling up around a campfire.



Teehome Extra-Large Waterproof Blanket Wind and waterproof

A synthetic blanket that feels truly soft and supple

Very versatile

Genuine US Military All Weather Poncho Liner Blanket

Specs:

100% nylon exterior shell

100% polyester liner

Waterproof

Also serves as a rain poncho

82″ x 62″

Made in the USA

Camouflage pattern

As the name implies this is indeed a blanket and convertible poncho that is used by several branches of the United States military. As a blanket, it measures in at 82-inches by 62-inches, which is big enough to serve as a bedspread for a full-size air mattress. Yet it can also double as a waterproof rain poncho.

For the average consumer, this blanket is geared toward hiking campers who need a very lightweight, yet waterproof blanket that can keep them dry in a pinch. The woodland camouflage pattern is a matter of personal taste.

What We Liked

This is a relatively inexpensive waterproof camping blanket that can also be improvised as a poncho for times when a surprise rain shower moves in.

Overall

This is a utility camping blanket for people who prioritize waterproofing. It’s geared very much toward hiking campers where every single ounce and square inch matters. Just keep in mind that it’s not exceptionally warm and is definitely better suited for summer camping.



Sale Genuine US Military All Weather Poncho Liner Blanket 82 x 0.2 x 62 inches

100% Nylon/100% Polyester

Made in USA

Buyers Guide

Getting out in the great outdoors is a nice way to decompress by checking out of daily hassles while checking back in with yourself and the important people in your life. Many people think of a camping trip as an opportunity to “Rough It.”

For some, this comes in the form of a cramped backpack on a compact camping pad, inside a small tent. For others bringing a fair amount of creature comforts helps give the experience a little taste of home, while enjoying the fact that you are away.

This might include things like bringing an air mattress, along with some sheets, and a blanket in place of a sleeping bag. Of course, the rugged conditions camping might not be all that favorable to the expensive Duvet draped across your master bed. To answer a concern like this many outdoor equipment manufacturers offer special camping blankets.

With that in mind, there are a few important factors to keep an eye out for in a camping blanket, that might separate it from the ones you use in your home on a weekly basis.

Size And Compressibility

If you are planning to sleep with a spouse or significant other, then you will likely prioritize a larger camping blanket that can cover both of you, without the frustrating late-night tug-of-war. If you are going to be sleeping alone, you can probably get by with a narrower blanket.

Compressibility is also important with camping blankets. Especially if you have limited space in the trunk of your car or SUV. Many come with a dedicated “Stuff Sack” to hold it tightly when it’s rolled and packed away. Just bear in mind that you are likely going to get it wrong the first few times you try to compress it down enough to fit in the sack.

Weight And Warmth

A decade or two ago the heavier a blanket was the warmer it was. If you were going to camp overnight in the mountains, then it was nearly expected that you would wrestle a heavyweight wool blanket with you.

Today, modern technology and innovative thermal materials allow lightweight blankets to be surprisingly warm. Some are also comfortably breathable, which is nice if you accidentally happen to pack too warm for the changing weather conditions.

Just like high-quality sleeping bags, there are a few camping blankets that come with a temperature rating. Ideally, you want to be within 10 to 15 degrees of this rating to be comfortable. A rating that is higher than the overnight low can very easily leave you shivering.

Material

Most camping blankets are made from either wool, fleece, or synthetic material with special thermal, weather or wind-proofing properties.

Wool is rather traditional and a classic mainstay for people who camp in the mountains. Chances are good you will find one in just about any cabin the Rocky Mountains right next to an album of John Denver’s greatest hits.

Unfortunately, wool is heavy, and more than one person has complained about it being itchy. Unless you are going to be driving up to a campsite at altitude wool is probably not the ideal choice for a hiking trip.

Fleece is much lighter, and most plush versions made from polyester are surprisingly warm. They are often lightweight for easy packing. Though they don’t really compress much, which might be an issue is you need a blanket for a long hike-in campsite.

One other minor problem with fleece blankets is that when they get dirty, they can be very hard to clean. Even if a stain or some gunk can be washed out a large fleece blanket for a king-size air mattress can potentially become so waterlogged that it trips a washing machine’s safety load sensor!

Synthetic blankets come in a lot of different forms these days. Many are designed with thermal properties that can potentially make them as warm as wool, yet as light as fleece. With these, you need to take a little bit of extra time reading the manufacturer’s fine print to get a clear understanding of the blanket’s properties. Should you choose one of these blankets, you will also need to pay strict attention to the washing instructions. With some, simply tossing it in the washing machine with your jeans or other soiled camping gear could potentially damage it!

Waterproofing

Hypothermia from wet clothes or blankets can be a life-threatening enemy when you are so far off the grid that you can’t reasonably reach warm shelter. Something as simple as a minor tent leak that goes unnoticed can turn into a major problem. A blanket that has some level of waterproofing can go a long way toward preventing these problems.

If you are frequently going to camp in temperate rain forests, wetlands, or during a wet time of year for your region, you might want to move waterproofing up your priorities list. At the same time, a camping blanket that has some degree of wind-proofing might also be handy. Especially if you are going to be sleeping out under the stars some of the time.

What Is DWR?

DWR stands for “Durable Water Repellent” this is a treatment that is applied to some synthetic blankets or those that use an artificial exterior material like Ripstop fabric. It imbues the outer shell of the blanket with an increased amount of water resistance, while also reducing the chances of staining.

If you happen to spill something on a blanket with an exterior DWR treatment you might be able to quickly wipe it off with your hand or a towel before it has a chance to soak in. Though DWR will not save you from a problem like water saturation from an unnoticed tent leak.

Frequently Asked Questions

Q: How Can I “Fix” My Camping Bed To Keep My Feet Warm?

A: One of the challenges that come with dressing your air mattress with blankets is keeping them properly tucked in. Especially if you have a double-high air mattress. Yet you might not want to suffer the cramped space of being wrapped in a tight sleeping bag.

One way to deal with this is to use the sleeping bag to replicate a base sheet layer, and foot warmer. To do this, lay the sleeping back on its side, with the zipper facing up. Then zip it down 75% of the way. The sides then fold out to give you a fairly wide and soft area to lay down. Yet your feet can fit into the small “Pouch” created by the foot of the pack. You can then cover yourself with your camping blanket. This saves you having to pack a sheet, while also sleeping through the night without waking up to cold toes.

Q: Is Down A Good Or Bad Thing?

A: Down is a classic blanket filling that used to be a hallmark of quality with many high-end household comforters. It has a reputation for being very lightweight, yet extremely warm. For some, it was seen as the ideal alternative to weighty, heavy wool blankets.

In recent years down has started to fall out of favor with many consumers and blanket manufacturers. This is somewhat due to individuals who have an allergy to natural duck down. Though more of the decline was related to the often-abusive treatment the animals were subjected to in order to source the down.

These days a new movement has started to take hold in the form of “Responsibly Sourced Down.” This is a system of standards known as RDS that are audited and regulated by farmers and processors to make sure the animals have been responsibly treated, and not subjected to unhealthy living conditions. This has helped to restore some of down’s presence in the marketplace.

Q: What Is Sand Proof?

A: Some camping blankets are made from synthetic materials that have characteristics or special treatments that keep sand and other small pieces of debris from being trapped in the fibers. It’s especially handy with fleece-lined blankets that might double as a beach blanket.

Ideally, a “Sand Proof” blanket will only need a vigorous shake or two to release the sand from the deeper layers of the fibers. Blankets that don’t have some type of sand proof characteristic tend to have a shorter lifespan, as the grains wear on the fibers. They also tend to be inconveniently uncomfortable when you use them later and small bits of sand come out.

Q: Are Synthetic Blankets Machine Washable?

A: This is really one of those times when you need to closely read the manufacturer’s care and washing instructions. In general, the more “Resistant” properties a synthetic blanket has the less likely it is to be machine washable. Even the ones that are indeed machine-washable need to be on the delicate cycle and use cold water.

Q: Are All Wool Blankets Itchy?

A: Wool has a notorious history of being itchy when woven into a blanket. This is just a result of the nature of the fibers, and the quality of the wool. At the same time, how you handle wool can also make it itchy over time.

Some manufacturers will apply chemical treatments to wool to reduce the itchy feeling when it touches bare skin. Unfortunately, this often gives it a strange odor. Some manufacturers will instead blend a small percentage of synthetic fibers into the fabric to soften the feel.

It’s also worth bearing in mind that how you wash a wool blanket can also affect its feel on bare skin. All-natural wool has a residual oil on it that softens it. If you wash the blanket in a harsh laundry detergent it could strip this natural oil from the surface of the fibers, making the blanket more irritable to your skin.

Conclusion

Different materials and special properties will certainly Affect how each camping blanket performs. It helps to first define how you will most likely use the blanket when it comes to narrowing down your choices.

If you frequently camp in the mountains or in the fall at a hunting camp then you will likely trend toward wool or camping blankets that are filled with duck down. These days an increasing number of manufacturers who use organic materials like this are turning toward responsibly sourced down as well as blending wool with a small percentage of synthetic fibers to soften the feel on bare skin.

If you need a blanket that is equally comfortable at the beach as it is at on cold stadium bleachers or curled up around the campfire, then you might trend toward synthetic blankets that use multiple-layer design. This can imbue it with special properties like being windproof, waterproof or sand proof. A versatile blanket like this is more likely to provide you with a full return on your investment compared to one that is only geared toward cold weather camping.

In the case of a breathable camping blanket that you can use to keep you warm sitting around the campfire or lay on an air mattress, then you might tend toward a fleece blanker or one with a synthetic exterior shell.

When factoring in your preferred option, take a moment to also look at things like compressibility and storage. This is especially important if you are going to use this blanket for a hike-in camping spot, or you simply want to minimize the amount of gear you need to haul with you to the beach.

