Introduction

Backpack Statistics: As of reports, the global market size of the backpack industry is expected to reach $31.38 billion and is supposed to grow at a CAGR of 8.96% from 2023 to 2030. The backpack is commonly termed a knapsack or rucksack, which falls under the sector of bags and luggage industry.

The backpack market is segmented into the global distribution channel, material type, capacity, category, user, and region in which the distribution channel consists (of online, offline, retail, supermarkets, specialty stores, and others); the main material type includes (Nylon, Polyester, Leather, etc); capacity (6-10 liters, 11-30 liters, 31-50 liters, and above 50 liters); category (travel bags, laptop bags, sports bag, recreation bags, work bags, etc); user (men, women, children) region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and MEA).

GE Profile Opal | Countertop Nugget Ice Maker 24-pound capacity per day

Generates up to 3-pounds of ice per cycle

Bluetooth connectivity with a companion app

These Backpack Statistics include insights from various aspects that provide light on why backpack is one of the most necessary markets around the world in recent days.

Editor’s Choice

According to Expert Market Research, the market value of the global backpack industry is expected to reach $16.47 billion.

The growth of the backpack market is assessed to reach a CAGR of 6.0% from 2024 to 2032 .

. The fastest-growing region in the backpack market is the Asia Pacific with a CAGR of 5.6% by the end of 2028.

Around the world, the largest market of the backpack industry is China in the year 2023.

According to the reports of Zipdo, by the end of 2026, the global market size of school and college backpacks is expected to reach $2.2 billion.

The top 5 vendors of the worldwide backpack industries are Adidas, VF Corporation, Walmart Stores, Samsonite, and Amozon.com.

As of Statista, around the world, the United States is the leading luggage and baggage market in the year 2023 followed by China and India.

As of reports, Australia is the top country and the number one source of backpackers in 2023 with a share of 29.13%.

By the end of 2032, the global market is expected to reach around $34.5 billion at a CAGR of 6.4% from 2022 to 2032.

The most effective features of backpacks are easy carrying size, hip belt, shoulder straps, lid pockets, and hydration system.

Benefits of Backpack

Backpacks are beneficial for regular or daily uses due to being lightweight, convenient, and smooth as they allow carrying books, laptops, machinery, clothing, gym gear, and many essential items.

Many travel experts have also suggested that while travelling backpacks have effortless capability and provide fun. These backpacks are made up of nylon or polyester and also include USB connections for getting to emergency charging facilities in need.

The most common features included in every backpack are nylon, flexible, and waterproof which enables maximum protection for products within.

Furthermore, advantages are followed by organization, efficiency, simplicity of store, safety, trend, comfort, durability, and saving money.

General Statistics

(Source: marketresearch.biz)

As of the above graph analysis, the backpack market is segmented into 4 types such as work bags, sports and recreation bags, travel bags, and others. In which the largest share is covered by travel bags.

By the end of 2032, the global market is expected to reach around $34.5 billion at a CAGR of 6.4% from 2022 to 2032.

The key players in backpack industries are Samsonite InternationalInternational S.A., VF Corporation, Herschel Supply Company, JanSpport, Deuter Sport GmbH, Osprey Packs, Inc., The North Face, Targus Group International, Inc., Adidas AG, Under Armour, Inc.

The most used category-wise backpacks are followed by school backpacks, laptop backpacks, hiking backpacks, travel backpacks, and fashion backpacks.

According to Vision Research Reports, the trekking/hiking segment of backpackers is supposed to grow at a CAGR of 10.11% from 2023 to 2032.

In 2022, the sports backpack segment share turned over 46% and is predicted to increase in the coming years.

The market size of the active backpack is 20L to 40L, which accounts for a market share of 55%, and this size is mostly preferred by hikers.

In 2022, the market share of the specialty store segment within the distribution channel resulted in 46% of revenue.

Whereas, the sales through the online channels of backpacks are expected to reach a CAGR of 10.22% from 2023 to 2032.

GE Profile Opal | Countertop Nugget Ice Maker 24-pound capacity per day

Generates up to 3-pounds of ice per cycle

Bluetooth connectivity with a companion app

Backpack Statistics by Global Share

(Source: statista.com)

According to Statista, the global market value of the backpack industry is predicted to reach $17.21 billion by the end of 2023.

The market growth of the backpack industry is expected to reach nearly double by the end of 2030.

In coming years, the expected market value of the backpack industry is followed by 2024 ($18.75 billion), 2025 ($20.43 billion), 2026 ($22.26 billion), 2027 ($24.26 billion), 2028 (426.43 billion), 2029 ($28.8 billion), and 2030 ($31.38 billion).

According to Technovio reports, between the years 2022 to 2027, the market share of outdoor backpacks is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.64%.

On the other hand, 2023 the growth rate is supposed to increase by 4.32% in 2023 from last year.

Backpack Statistics by Country and Region

(Source: assets-global.website-files.com)

According to BackpackerJobBoard 2023, origin for backpackers statistics by countries are followed by the United Kingdom (29.13%), Germany (20.76%), France (7.76%), Italy (4.49%), and Canada (4.32%).

(Source: visionresearchreports.com)

As of 2022, the largest market share experienced by the backpack industry is the North American region with a share of 41%, followed by Europe (31%), Asia Pacific (20%), Latin America (5%), and MEA (3%).

In the Asia Pacific region, the market share is expected to grow at a CAGR of 9.83% from 2023 to 2032.

Backpack statistics by category

As of reports by the end of 2028, the global market size of travel backpacks is expected to reach $43549.06 million along with a CAGR of 7.415 from 2022 to 2028.

According to Data bridge market research, the sports backpack market size is expected to be $6,998.17 million by the end of 2030 with a CAGR of 5.50% from 2023 to 2030.

The global laptop backpack market size is estimated to reach around $2941.53 million by 2028 with a CAGR of 7%.

This laptop advanced laptop backpack helps protect laptops from water damage, scratches, heat, and moisture.

As of 2023, the market size of hiking backpacks is estimated to grow around $4.44 billion and by 2033 it is going to be $19.92 billion by 2033 with a CAGR of 5.5% from 2023 to 2033.

This hiking backpack includes several aspects such as a good pocket organizer, portable, customizable, and less expensive.

According to the reports of Future Market Insights, the global market size of hydration backpacks in 2023 is expected to be $388 million with a CAGR of 12% resulting in $5,75 million by the end of 2033.

Backpack Statistics by Distribution Channel

(Source: marketresearchfuture.com)

According to Market Research Statistics, the backpack market is segmented into two effective distribution channels such as online, offline, retail, supermarkets, specialty stores, and others.

As to the above figure, the market size of offline channels in 2022 resulted in $12.4 billion.

According to the reports of vision research, the global revenue share generated by the specialty segment will be above 46% by the end of 2022.

On the other hand, the online channel is expected to reach a CAGR of 10.22% by the end of 2032.

By the end of 2030, the active backpack market size of the distribution channel is going to be $10.1 billion at a CAGR of 8.5%.

Backpack Statistics by Capacity

The backpack market is segmented into capacity followed by 6L to 10L, 11L to 30L, 31L to 50L, and above 50L.

As of reports in 2022, the market share of 20L to 40L active backpacks has accounted for more than 51%.

In 2023, the largest market share is experienced by the 20-40 L segment mostly used by hikers.

On the other hand, backpack sizes less than 10L are expected to reach a CAGR of 10.5% from 2023 to 2032.

Statistics by Price Index

According to the reports of KBV Research, the segment of $51 to $100 is the maximum market revenue share of price point in 2022.

On the other hand, by the end of 2030, the market value of the price index is supposed to be $2.8 billion.

As of 2023, the selling price of the small backpack (<20L) capacity: is Bellroy Melbourne Backpack ($259).

Medium backpacks (20-35L) capacity: Jansport Superbreak plus Backpack ($69), Osprey Arcane Large Day Backpack ($159), and Thule Sunterra Backpack 25L ($183.20).

Large backpacks (>40L) capacity: Pacsafe Vibe 40L Anti-Theft Carry-On Backpack ($329), and Cabinzero Classic Ultra Light Cabin Bag 44L ($129).

Backpack Statistics by Website Traffic

By Country

(Source: similarweb.com)

As of June 2023, the United States of America had 22.38% of total traffic on backpacks.tf, but it recorded a decrease in total website visitors by 4.02%.

Other countries total website traffic with increase total visitors is followed by Russia with 7.22% (+7.66%), Peru with 4.23% (+72.93%), Poland with 4.21% (+43.76%), and Czech Republic with 4.04% (+91.5%)

Lastly, other countries collectively made around 57.92% share of website traffic.

By Device

(Source: semrush.com)

As of the above statistics in October 2023, there are around 22.59% of total backpack users belong to the United States resulting in 1.91 million, of which there are 26.45% use a desktop and 73.55% use a mobile.

Brazil has above 1 million users resulting in 23.73% 84.51% belonging to desktop users and 84.51% users on mobile devices.

Out of the total players, 8.64% are from Germany resulting in 365.24K, with 1.03% access to the desktop version and 98.97% access to mobile devices.

In Peru and Saudi Arabia, there are around 205.97 K and 104.74 K respective players resulting in 4.87% and 2.48%.

However, in Peru 4.75% of desktop users and 95.25% of mobile users, while in Mexico 0.2% of users access backpacks on Desktop and 99.8% on mobile.

By Demographic

(Source: similarweb.com)

As of the above graph, there are 22.87% of females and 77.13% are male users of backpacks in 2023.

As of October 2023, the Backpack Statistics by demographics state that the highest numbers of users are aged between the age group of 18 years to 24 years resulting in 64.14%.

There are 21.83% aged between 25 years to 34 years.

7.44% and 7.83% belong respectively to 35 years to 44 years and 45 years to 54 years.

Lastly, 1.58% of backpack users contributed from the age group above 65 years.

By Traffic Source

(Source: similarweb.com)

According to backpack statistics, the highest rate of traffic is experienced by backpackers. tf is by direct search resulting in 70.35%.

While the organic search accounts for 22.38% and referral holds 4.21%.

Furthermore, others are followed by social (2.88%), and mail (0.18%).

By Social Media Referral Rate

(Source: similarweb.com)

According to Similarweb reports, YouTube has the highest rate of social media referral rate with 76.39% share.

Reddit and VKontakte contribute by 8.74% and 5.16% respectively.

Similarly, traffic sent by WhatsApp is 2.46% and Twitter contributes by 2.12%.

Other social media networks with nominal contribution shares collectively result in 5.14%.

Conclusion

In the present, following having completed the article about Backpack Statistics it can be mentioned that, in recent times, backpacks are among the most effective options to carry many items across the globe. We all know that the most powerful muscle in our body is the back and abdominal muscles, so the backpack’s weight can be easily adjusted in your body. Based on research we have observed that polyester and nylon backpacks are among the most widely utilized bags, and are constructed using the latest fashions. This article contains a wealth of data that can assist you in understanding the topic more clearly.

Related