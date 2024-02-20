Introduction

Apple Statistics: Hundreds of products are available on the global Apple market, so we need clarification about which one to buy. This article will clear all your doubts about this brand as it includes several insights, current trends, and segmental analyses that will guide you better about the market. So, let’s dive into the paper and understand different product statistics and other interesting factors. All the details will help you discover your best Apple product.

Editor’s Choice

Global revenue earned by Apple was USD 383.29 billion in the financial year 2023, and almost 52% came from iPhone sales.

in the financial year 2023, and almost In the 1 st quarter of 2024, Apple’s estimated revenue will be around USD 119.6 billion.

quarter of 2024, Apple’s estimated revenue will be around In the United States, net sales generated by Apple’s was approximately USD 50.43 billion in the 1 st quarter of 2023.

By March 2024, the U.S. expects to have above 42% of Apple’s net sales, followed by Europe with a 25% share.

of Apple’s net sales, followed by California will have the highest number of Apple stores, up to approximately 54 by October 2023.

The Smartphone segment owned almost 20.5% of Apple’s market share.

Apple’s total total brand value was approximately USD 880.5 billion.

In 2023, iPhone sales have declined from last year, resulting in 231.3 million units.

Around 161 thousand full-time employees were only available in the company by 2023 end.

By the end of 2025, Apple’s service revenue is predicted to be USD 50 billion.

What is Apple?

Apple, Inc. is an American electronic multinational company that manufactures computers, iPhones, iPads, wearables, accessories, services, etc. The headquarters of Apple is in Cupertino, California, U.S.A., which was founded as a partnership by Steve Jobs, Steve Wozniak, and Ronald Wayne on April 1, 1976. This is also one of the largest companies around the world with an above USD 2 trillion market capitalization.

General Apple’s statistics

According to a report published by Statista, Apple is known to be the 2nd most valuable brand globally, and its estimated brand valuation was USD 297.5 billion in the 3rd quarter of 2023.

The U.S. has a total number of active iPhone units of 153 million in 2023.

Apple has generated around USD 41.1 billion in revenue by selling wearables and accessories.

It is supposed that by the end of 2024, Apple’s profit expansion will be 7.6%.

Almost 35% of people will use Apple iPhones and watches in 2024.

By 2027, India is going to assemble up to 50% of iPhones.

The company has more than 1 50,000 active employees globally, of which males and females share 61% and 38%, respectively.

As of 2023, Apple earns around USD 1,820 in each second.

By Revenue

Apple’s quarterly generated revenue in 2023 are 1 st quarter (USD 117.1 billion), 2 nd quarter (USD 94.8 billion), 3 rd quarter (USD 81.7 billion), and 4 th quarter (USD 89.4 billion).

quarter (USD 117.1 billion), 2 quarter (USD 94.8 billion), 3 quarter (USD 81.7 billion), and 4 quarter (USD 89.4 billion). In the 1 st quarter of 2024, Apple’s estimated revenue will be around USD 119.6 billion.

quarter of 2024, Apple’s estimated revenue will be around USD 119.6 billion. iPhone’s quarterly revenue generated in 2023 are 1 st quarter (USD 65.77 billion), 2 nd quarter (USD 51.33 billion), 3 rd quarter (USD 39.6 billion),4 th quarter (USD 43.8 billion), 1 st quarter of 2024 (USD 69.7 billion).

quarter (USD 65.77 billion), 2 quarter (USD 51.33 billion), 3 quarter (USD 39.6 billion),4 quarter (USD 43.8 billion), 1 quarter of 2024 (USD 69.7 billion). iPad’s quarterly revenue earned in 2023 are Q1 (USD 9.39 billion), Q2 (USD 6.67 billion), Q3 (USD 5.79 billion), Q4 (USD 6.44 billion), and it is expected that in 2024 by 1 st quarter revenue is expected to be USD 7.02 billion.

quarter revenue is expected to be USD 7.02 billion. Quarterly revenue generated by Mac in 2023 is followed by Q1 (USD 7.7 billion), Q2 (USD 7.1 billion), Q3 (USD 6.84 billion), Q4 (USD 7.6 billion), and 1 st quarter of 2024 (USD 7.7 billion).

quarter of 2024 (USD 7.7 billion). By 2023, global revenue generated by Apple services accounted for USD 85.1 billion and is expected to cross USD 23.1 billion by the 1st quarter of 2024.

By Region

As of 2023, Apple’s highest revenue was generated by America, resulting in USD 162.5 billion.

Furthermore, other regions generated revenue, followed by Europe (USD 94.2 billion), China (USD 72.5 billion), Japan (USD 24.2 billion), and the Rest of Asia Pacific (USD 29.6 billion).

By Products

(Reference: mspoweruser.com)

According to a report by M.S.M.S. Power User, 88% of people globally have one iPhone.

Other product usage share is followed by iPad (73%), Mac computer (50%), and Apple Watch (58%).

35%of the global market share was accounted for by Apple’s tablet in 2023.

While the Smartphone segment owned 20.5% of the share.

On the other hand, in the global P.C.P.C. market, Mac accounts for a market share of 7.2%.

iPhone Statistics

According to a report published by Demand Sage, in 2023, there will be around 1.46 billion active iPhone users available in the global market and expected to reach above 1.56 billion by 2024 end.

Approximately 135.97 million users were available in the U.S.

In 2024, 28.8% of smartphone shares globally belong to iPhone.

Meanwhile, other countries market share are U.S.U.S. (61.3%), China (22.37%), and India (4.02)

In 2023, iPhone sales have declined from last year, resulting in 231.3 million units.

The highest sales of iPhones accounted for by the Americas was 98.1 million units.

Other region’s sales units are Europe (56.8 million), China (43.7 million), Japan (14.6 million), and the Rest of Asia Pacific (17.8 million).

According to Apple Statistics, iPhone sales are 849.450 per day, 35,393 (per hour), 590 (per minute), and 10 (per second)

(Source: demandsage.com)

Male and female users share of iPhones are 51% and 49% respectively.

The most popular age group users lie between 16 years and 34 years.

(Reference: demandsage.com)

In 2023, the worldwide market share of the iPhone was 27.6%.

The highest market share was accounted for by the North American region, resulting in 54.76%.

Other regions market shares are followed by South America (14.33%), Asia (15.94%), Europe (35.84%), Oceania (55.55%), and Africa (14.18%).

iPhone App Statistics by Revenue

(Reference: bigohtech.com)

The top popular iPhone Apps in 2023 are Honor of Kings, TikTok, Youtube, and P.U.B.G. Mobile, with revenue earned of USD 1.652 billion, USD 1.379 billion, USD 1.058 billion, and USD 0.936 billion, respectively.

Other apps revenue share are Genshin Impact (USD 0.922 billion), Tinder (USD 0.641 billion), Candy Crush Saga

(USD 0.4989 billion), Disney+ (USD 0.4983 billion), Robolox (USD 0.491 billion), and Romance Three Kingdoms (USD 0.455 billion).

iPhone Price Statistics

(Source: statista.com)

iPad statistics

By 1 st quarter end of 2024, almost 5.87% to 6% of the company’s total revenue share was accounted for by iPad.

quarter end of 2024, almost 5.87% to 6% of the company’s total revenue share was accounted for by iPad. In 2023, quarterly revenue shares of iPad were followed by 1 st quarter (8.02%), 2 nd quarter (7.03%), 3 rd quarter (7.08%), and 4 th quarter (7.2%).

quarter (8.02%), 2 quarter (7.03%), 3 quarter (7.08%), and 4 quarter (7.2%). In the 1 st quarter of 2023, Apple iPad shipments dominated the market with a 50% share, resulting in 10.8 million units.

quarter of 2023, Apple iPad shipments dominated the market with a 50% share, resulting in 10.8 million units. According to a report published by Statcounter in 2023, region-wise market share of iPads was Japan (75.64%), Oceania (78.1%), North America (55.8%), Europe (49.32%), Denmark (76.07%), Canada (67.45%), and Norway (66.65%).

Recently, 50% of iPads have been working under the latest iPadOS 16.

Popular share of iPad models 11-inch and 12.9-inch versions (44%), 10.2-inch iPad (26%), iPad Air (19%), and iPad Mini (7%).

In the United States, almost 56% of businesses use Apple iPads.

The highest-grossing app in the U.S.U.S. is Robolox

Apple Mac Statistics

According to a report published by Statista, by the 1 st quarter of 2024, sales revenue by Apple Mac computers will be USD 7.78 billion.

quarter of 2024, sales revenue by Apple Mac computers will be USD 7.78 billion. By the end of 2023, global shipments of Mac recorded 5.9 million units.

As of 2024, more than 100 million Mac users are available worldwide.

Mac has sold out 10% of laptops and personal computers to date.

MacOS Catalina dominates the global market with a share of 87.44% in January 2023.

In the United States, MacOS is 2 nd most popular operating system, with a share of 30%.

most popular operating system, with a share of 30%. Women are the highest users, with a 66% share.

Meanwhile, in the U.S., 31% of Millennials are using MacBooks.

53% of MacBook users residing in small towns and rural users in America

On the other hand, 87% of engineering professionals are using this device in their work field.

Apple Pay Statistics

Recently, in the United States, 85% of merchants are using the payment method by Apple Pay.

As of 2023, total users of Apple Pay accounted for 48.7 million.

Meanwhile, global users are going to increase in the coming years, such as in 2024 (51.5 million), 2025 (54.2 million), and 2026 (56.7 million).

Generation share statistics by Apple Pay are Gen Z (73.1%), Bridge Millennial (51.1%), Millennial (52.4%), and Baby Boomers (43.9%).

The maximum number of users belongs to the United States, resulting in 39,781, with a 56% share.

Whereas other countries’ users and shares are followed by the United Kingdom (6368 and 9%), Canada (4941 and 7%), and Australia (3585 and 5%).

Total number of users and user shares based on industry statistics are retail (17981 and 26%), apparel and fashion (5136 and 7%), manufacturing (4771 and 7%), and food and beverages (3605 and 5%).

Apple Watches Statistics

(7-year Analyses From 2020 to 2026)

(Source: insiderintelligence.com)

As of the above graph analyses, there are 28.4 million Apple watch users in the United States of America, with a market growth of 7.9%.

By the end of 2024, the total number of Apple users is expected to reach 30.3 million.

Furthermore, in the coming years, Apple users will increase, such as in 2025 (31.9 million) and 2026 (33.4 million).

Apple T.V. Statistics

(5-year Analyses From 2022 to 2026)

(Source: insiderintelligence.com)

According to Apple statistics, 42.1 million individuals worldwide use Apple T.V., a 12.4% share of the total population.

Meanwhile, Apple T.V. users are going to increase in the coming years, such as in 2024 (44.1 million), 2025 (45.9 million), and 2026 (47.7 million).

Apple T.V.T.V. users statistics by population share in 2024 (12.9%), 2025 (13.3%), and 2026 (13.8%).

By Device Traffic

(Reference: semrush.com)

In January 2024, desktop and mobile device traffic of apple.com accounted for 39.94% and 60.06%, respectively.

The United States holds the highest traffic at 36.78%, resulting in 315.21 million, in which desktop and mobile visitors have a share of 43.11% and 56.89%, respectively.

Other countries device traffic are India = 4.99% (42.81 million), Japan = 4.29% (36.77 million), the United Kingdom = 4.03% (34.57 million), and Brazil = 3.43% (29.39 million).

Country-wise desktop and mobile visitors shares are followed by India = (28.34% and 71.66%), Japan = (42.94% and 57.06%), the United Kingdom = (50.03% and 49.97%), and Brazil = (31.76% and 68.24%) respectively.

By Web Traffic

(Source: similarweb.com)

As of January 20, 2024, America was the most visited country. United States of America had 33.18 % of total traffic to Apple.com however, it registered the highest growth of 1.4 % in the total number of site visitors.

Other countries that have recorded the total number of visitors and traffic contribution Japan is 5.57 % (+4.8 %) The United Kingdom = 4.9% (+3.61 %), Canada = 4.02 % (+1.04 %) and China is 3.89 % (-4.61 %)

While the rest of the nations made the total share of web traffic of 48.44 %.

By Demographics

(Reference: similarweb.com)

According to Apple Statistics, the highest number of users observed on Apple.com is between 25 and 34 years old, accounting for 32.17% of the share.

Around 20.78% of website users are between 35 and 44 years old.

55% and 14.39% belong to 18 – 24 years and 45 – 54 years, respectively.

84% of users are aged between 55 and 64 years.

And 5.27% of users are from the age group above 65 years.

The gender share of apple.com is 58.02% male and 41.98% female.

By Traffic Sources

(Reference: similarweb.com)

The most traffic to apple.com is organically sourced which is 47.59 %.

However, there is a 35.83% share of that is direct traffic. This is followed by an 8.61% share from referral searches.

Other sources of traffic to Apple.com include social (3.0%) as well as paid search (2.41%) mail (1.29%) and display (1.24%).

By Social Media Traffic

(Reference: similarweb.com)

YouTube has the highest social media referral rate on apple.com, resulting in 28.21%.

Twitter and Reddit contribute 22.32% and 15.99% of traffic share, respectively.

Meanwhile, traffic shares sent by Facebook were 8.61%, and Linkedin had 7.34% shares.

Other social media networks make a nominal contribution of 17.53%.

Apple Stores Statistics

(Reference: statista.com)

As of October 2023, more than 270 Apple stores are available in leading states in the United States.

California has the highest number of Apple stores, up to approximately 54.

Total number of stores in different states is followed by New York (23), Florida (18), Texas (17), New Jersey (12), Massachusetts (11), Illinois (9), Pennsylvania (8), and Ohio (8).

Popular Apple App Store Categories

(Reference: bigohtech.com)

In the 3 rd quarter of 2023, top app stores categories in the U.S.U.S. are Games (339,568), Business (224,740), Education (193,687), Lifestyle (191,230), Utilities (143,422), Entertainment (125,550), Food and Drink (90,477), Travel (82,658), Health and Fitness (80,424), and Productivity (72,158).

quarter of 2023, top app stores categories in the U.S.U.S. are Games (339,568), Business (224,740), Education (193,687), Lifestyle (191,230), Utilities (143,422), Entertainment (125,550), Food and Drink (90,477), Travel (82,658), Health and Fitness (80,424), and Productivity (72,158). Other least preferred categories are Navigation (23,457), Stickers (25,467), News (39,765), Reference (41,999), etc.

Conclusion

After analyzing different segments of Apple Inc., it is clear that the market is growing enormously and expanding its service sector globally. This brand has covered more than half of the market share as it manufactures a wide variety of regularly used smart products with more advanced features like voice commands, which are mostly preferred by the young generation of our society. The market is also predicted to gain more upward trends in the coming years.

Related